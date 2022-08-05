Goals and Highlights PSV 4-1 Emmen: in Eredivisie
5:07 PM13 days ago

Summary:

3:54 PM13 days ago

3:51 PM13 days ago

It's over

PSV took advantage of Emmen's mistakes to open the scoreboard, which was gradually growing, the only goal of the visitors fell for a mistake by the Mexican Gutierrez who gave the ball away in his area. 
3:49 PM13 days ago

90+1'

Sale Frankie De Jong by Sávio Moreira de Oliveira.
3:47 PM13 days ago

90'

2 minutes of compensation are added. 
3:44 PM13 days ago

86'

Emmen substitution, Ole Romeny comes off for Azzeddine Toufiqui.
3:41 PM13 days ago

84'

The Farmers are looking for the fifth to end the match, Araujo saves Emmen by cutting the ball in front of De Jong. 
3:36 PM13 days ago

79'

Emmen substitution, Lucas Bernadou replaces Fernando José Pacheco Rivas. 
3:33 PM13 days ago

74'

After the goal, the home team came close to scoring the second, raising the team's spirits and putting the farmers in trouble. 
3:26 PM13 days ago

69'

The Farmers are just walking the ball in the middle of the field, trying to keep the result. 
3:21 PM13 days ago

64'

GOAL! by Emmen, after a mistake by Guti who ends up giving the ball away, Ole Romeny gets into the box and takes a shot. 
Ismael Saibari and André Ramalho came on minutes before for Cody Gakpo and Armando Obispo. Emmen substitution, Richairo Živković came off for Jasin-Amin Assehnoun.
3:16 PM13 days ago

59'

The visitors are just defending, but they are under so much pressure that they keep making mistakes.
3:12 PM13 days ago

54'

GOOOOL! for PSV, Cody Gakpo scores his brace by being left alone on the left flank and shooting into the box, beating the goalkeeper. 
3:08 PM13 days ago

50'

The pace of the game slowed down compared to the first half. But the farmers continue to create danger. 
3:05 PM13 days ago

45'

PSV substitution, Fredrik Oppegard and Richard Ledezma come on for Joey Veerman and Philipp Max.
3:03 PM13 days ago

45'

Start of the second half of PSV's 3-0 win over Emmens.
2:51 PM13 days ago

45'

The first half is over, the referee does not give any more of PSV's victory. 
2:43 PM13 days ago

43'

Farmers play with the ball in midfield, trying to score a goal. 
2:39 PM13 days ago

38'

GOOOOL! from PSV, Cody Gakpo scores after a run down the left flank, being in front of goal and makes it 3-1.
2:37 PM13 days ago

36'

The visitors were demotivated after the own goal, while PSV were eating up the flanks, Simmons came close to the third, but the goalkeeper made a good save. 
2:31 PM13 days ago

31'

Emmen are now finding it hard to get out of midfield, giving the ball away and looking unmotivated. 
2:28 PM13 days ago

26'

GOOOOL! from PSV, after a defensive blunder, Maikel Kieftenbeld slices the ball, hitting the supporting foot and sending the ball in. 
2:26 PM13 days ago

25'

First yellow of the match, for Keziah Veendorp.
2:24 PM13 days ago

23'

The home team is more confident up front, where Simons is the one who moves the ball the most. 
2:19 PM13 days ago

18'

GOOOOL! from PSV, on a great counter-attack, Johan Bakayoko stayed in front of the goalkeeper and made it 1-0. 
2:16 PM13 days ago

15'

PSV start to react, trying to do some damage down the left flank, but the ball goes wide as they try to cross. 
2:11 PM14 days ago

10'

PSV are finding it hard to get into their opponents' box, losing the ball in midfield, where the visitors are trying to capitalize on mistakes. 
2:06 PM14 days ago

5'

Emmen starts dominating the game, having the first chance to score, but it goes just wide of the goal. 
2:01 PM14 days ago

Kick-off

The match between PSV and Emmen is ready to kick off at the Philips Stadion, where there is a good crowd.
1:58 PM14 days ago

They take the field

Both teams take the field for the start of this Eredivisie match at the Philips Stadion.
1:55 PM14 days ago

Philips Stadion

The Philips Stadion is a soccer stadium in the city of Eindhoven, Netherlands. It was inaugurated on December 12, 1910, its first name was Philips Sportpark, currently used by PSV Eindhoven, having a capacity of 35,000 fans, is considered one of the most beautiful stadiums in the Netherlands by the stands that are close to the field, the installation of electricity and facilities for the press and business contacts. 
 
1:48 PM14 days ago

Can he succeed

Xavi Simons was considered a power in development, the young man from Surinam and naturalized in the Netherlands made all his youth at Barcelona, but that never became reality the expectations they had on him. He spent his time at PSG and now he is at PSV with the aim of proving his worth.
1:43 PM14 days ago

The Emmen XI

This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Philips Stadion in the Eredivisie.
1:38 PM14 days ago

The PSV XI

This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at the Philips Stadion in the Eredivisie.
1:33 PM14 days ago

Erick Gutiérrez, close to renewing his contract

One of the most consistent Mexican players last season was midfielder Erick Gutiérrez. Erick Gutiérrez. After his good performances, he could stay with the Granjeros for next season, as he could renew his contract. Eindhovens Dagblad revealed that the club is interested in retaining the Mexican and plans to renew it until 2025.
1:28 PM14 days ago

Reveals key to promotion

INFOBAE media called an EMMEN FC worker in the midst of celebrating the promotion, talking about the key to the achievement and the role of Miguel Araujo.

"The key to the promotion was working hard with each other and believing in each other. In addition, club president Ronald Lubbers trusted Dick Lukkien and the players believe in Dick," were the Emmen FC worker's first words to Infobae exclusively.

1:23 PM14 days ago

Looking for a ticket

PSV Eindhoven will seek their ticket to the Champions League Playoffs in the second leg at the Philips Stadium on August 9. If they make it through, PSV will face the winner of the series between Union Saint-Gilloise and Glasgow Rangers. But before hosting Monaco, PSV will make their Eredivisie debut against Emmen.
1:18 PM14 days ago

Reveals opportunities

FC Emmen confirmed the continuity of Miguel Araujo, one of the key pieces to achieve the long-awaited promotion to the first division. The defender confirmed the length of the contract, the possibilities he had to reach another team.

 "I renewed 2 more years, although there were offers from Mexico, MLS and Japan, but soccer in the Netherlands is important. I will still be in one of the best leagues and I want to stay. I will stay in one of the top leagues in Europe and I want to stay. So I'm happy to have renewed," said the former Alianza Lima in a recent interview.

1:13 PM14 days ago

The best day

18-year-old Sávio Moreira de Oliveira is at PSV Eindhoven. After the Farmers and Troyes signed on loan, sporting director John de Jong made it official to welcome Sávio to PSV Campus De Herdgang. The midfielder, who can play on both wings, was followed by several clubs. He was the one who chose PSV, on loan from Troyes in France. 

"This is the best day of my life. It took me time, but now I'm very happy."

1:08 PM14 days ago

Central reinforcement

20-year-old defender Jarrad Branthwaite joined PSV from Everton to develop, get minutes and win titles. Branthwaite considers himself a traditional central defender. 

"I'm happy to be here. PSV is a very big club, it feels like a big family. The people make you feel welcome and the facilities are spectacular. I'm excited to get started," he said.

1:03 PM14 days ago

Tune in here PSV vs Emmen in the Eredivisie

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this PSV vs Emmen match in the Eredivisie.
12:58 PM14 days ago

What time is PSV vs Emmen match for Eredivisie?

This is the start time of the game PSV vs Emmen of August 6th, in several countries:

México: 13:00 horas CDMX

Argentina: 15:00 horas

Chile: 14:00 horas

Colombia: 13:00 horas

Perú: 13:00 horas

EE.UU.: 14:00 horas ET

Ecuador: 13:00 horas

Uruguay: 15:00 horas

Paraguay: 14:00 horas

España: 20:00 horas

12:53 PM14 days ago

Where and how to watch PSV vs Emmen and live stream

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch PSV vs Emmen in streaming, you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
12:48 PM14 days ago

Background

Both teams have met on 6 occasions, leaving 4 wins for PSV, 2 draws and 0 wins for Emmen, so this start of the season will be the opportunity for them to try to tip the balance and start the championship on the right foot.
Eredivisie
2020/2021, Matchday 19, FC Emmen 0-2 PSV
2020/2021, Matchday 2, PSV 2-1 FC Emmen
2019/202020, Matchday 15, FC Emmen 1-1 PSV
2018/2019 1, Matchday 8, FC Emmen 2-2 PSV
2018/2019 , Matchday 9, PSV 6-0 FC Emmen
KNVB beker
1997/1998, Round 2, PSV 4-0 BV Emmen
12:43 PM14 days ago

How are PSV coming along?

PSV are coming off a 1-1 draw against Monaco in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, winning 3-5 against Ajax and 2-1 against Betis in the previous two games.
Monaco 1-1 PSV, 2 Aug, 2022, UEFA Champions League Qualifying
AJAX 3-5 PSV, 30 Jul, 2022, Dutch Johan Cruyff Shield
PSV 2-1 Real Betis, 23 Jul, 2022, Friendly
PSV 5-0 FC Eindhoven, 19 Jul, 2022, Friendly Match
PSV 1-2 Villarreal, 16 Jul, 2022, Friendly Match
12:38 PM14 days ago

How are Emmen doing?

In their last 5 matches, Emmen have lost just once to Eindhoven 1-0, their last win being 4-1 against Ado Den Haag in May.
Emmen 3-0 Ado Den Haag, 6 May, 2022, Dutch Eerste Divisie
FC Eindhoven 1-0 Emmen, 29 Apr, 2022, Dutch Eerste Divisie
Emmen 2-0 Roda Jc Kerkrade, 22 Apr, 2022, Netherlands Eerste Divisie
FC Dordrecht 0-1 Emmen, 15 Apr, 2022, Netherlands Eerste Divisie
Emmen 3-0 JONG AZ, 8 Apr, 2022, Netherlands Eerste Divisie
12:33 PM14 days ago

Watch out for this PSV player

Erick Gutiérrez, the Mexican had minutes in the second half of the match played at the Louis II Stadium against Monaco, corresponding to the UEFA Champions League qualifiers. He has regained an important place in the Dutch squad after overcoming several obstacles. In the 2021-22 season, 'Guti' recovered his best footballing version that revalued him in the market to the point of being very close to reach his maximum value.
Source: AP
Source: AP
12:28 PM14 days ago

Watch out for this Emmen player

Miguel Araujo, arrived in the 2019 season to the club from the Netherlands, playing in the second division last season and was key for FC Emmen to return to the Eredivisie. Now yes club announced that Araujo renewed until the 2024 season. 
Source: EFE
Source: EFE
12:23 PM14 days ago

One more Peruvian

Emmen FC announced the signing of Gonzalo Sanchez, so the Peruvian striker will share the team with his compatriots Fernando Pacheco and Miguel Araujo. Gonzalo played the first phase of the Peruvian championship in Alianza Atlético, where he played 3 games and failed to score goals.
12:18 PM14 days ago

He will play for PSV

After much media coverage about where the former Sevilla midfielder will play, Luuk de Jong is a new player of PSV Eindhoven in his country, after the agreement reached between the player and the two clubs. The Dutchman, after 94 appearances and 14 goals over two seasons, played on loan at Barcelona last season, where he failed to stand out from the rest.
12:13 PM14 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the PSV vs Emmen match, corresponding to the Eredivisie. The match will take place at the Philips Stadion, at 14:00.
