Goals and Highlights: Clermont vs0-5 PSG in Ligue 1

Thank you for following the Clermont vs PSG game broadcast, this afternoon we saw a walk by PSG to their rival, with this victory the Parisian team begins its journey in search of the championship.
90´
The match ends with a quiet victory for PSG.
86´
Goooooooooooool PSG! Messi takes a great catch and scores another goal with a Chilean strike.
80´
Goooooooooooool PSG! Messi scores the fourth goal in a great combination play with Neymar.
76´
Nuno misses a chance with a header that goes wide.
68´
Messi shoots inside the area but the ball is not on target.
64´
PSG is passing the ball around the midfield.
58´
Clermont are saved from a play that was ruled offside.
52´
Andric shoots inside the area and the ball goes over the goal.
50´
Clermont shot wide.
46´
The second half begins.
45´+1
End of the first half.
45´
Messi misses a chance in front of the goalkeeper.
39´
Goooooooooooool PSG! Marquinhos headed past the goalkeeper to make it 3 for PSG.
33´
PSG controls the ball from their area.
26´
Goooooooooooool PSG! Hakimi on the right flank shoots inside the box converts the second goal.
17´
Vitinha shoots, but the ball goes wide.
9´
Goooooooooooool PSG! Neymar assisted by Messi, the 10 shoots with power and beats the goalkeeper.
6´
Neymar misses the first dangerous opportunity.
0´
The match begins.
Starting XI Clermont
This is how the home team comes out:
Starting XI PSG
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Historic season
Paris Saint-Germain will start the 50th season of its history in the top flight, the 49th in a row since 1974, so this is a good reason to go for the title again.
PSG is already at the stadium
Thus came the visit:
Rival 30
Clermont becomes the 30th team to open the championship against Paris Saint-Germain. The record is held by Bastia, 5 games up.
Mbappé, the scorer against Clermont
With four goals, including a hat-trick last season, Kylian Mbappé is PSG's top scorer against Clermont. Only ahead of Neymar, who also scored a hat-trick at the Stade Gabriel-Montpied, and Ander Herrera (2 goals).
PSG gets off to a good start
Only two defeats in the league debut of Paris Saint-Germain in the last 10 years, against Lorient 0-1 in 2011-2012 and at Lens 0-1 in 2020-2021. The balance is 6 wins, 3 draws and 2 defeats.
We continue
Watch out for this PSG player
Kylian Mbappe, skilled French player, at 23 years of age has already won several trophies, one of them the World Cup, his power and speed make him an unstoppable and lethal player in the box, his goals practically won him the league championship the previous year and it is expected that his goalscoring quota will increase when he is more adapted to Messi.
Watch out for this Clermont player
Komnen Andric, center forward from Serbia, arrived as a new reinforcement this season, in his previous team he managed to score 33 goals in 90 games, certainly a great number, his current team will certainly need goals and it seems that this player can give them.
Latest PSG lineup
Donarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Verratti, Vitinha, Messi, Neymar, Sarabia.
Latest Clermont lineup
Diaw, Seidu, Wieteska, Ogier, Borges, Gonalons, Gastien, Allevinah, Khaoui, Rashani, Andric
Background
Clermont 1-6 PSG
PSG 4-0 Clermont
Arbitration Quartet
Central: Jeremy Stinat. Assistants: François Boudikian and Clement Turpin. Fourth official: Brigitte Thiebaut.
PSG wants to be the king of Europe
PSG starts a season in search of being the best team in Europe, the permanence of Mbappe in the team gave PSG the perfect distraction for the fans to forget that they failed in the objective of winning the Champions League, without a doubt the changes were present and started from the sporting director, as it is customary for the team to bring great players every season is an obligation and this was no exception, PSG is not enough to have the League in their pockets, the fans want the club to get the "orejona" or otherwise it is a failure, but to get there they must first show good level of play in Ligue 1, they have also been lucky to start against a team that was about to be relegated, we will see if the great trident of Mbappe, Messi and Neymar finally manage to be what is expected in PSG.
Clermont to face another difficult season
The modest Clermont team will start the 2022-23 season facing the champion PSG, without a doubt an extremely difficult opponent if we remember that Clermont was saved only by four points from fighting for promotion, the challenges of this team in a new version of Ligue 1 are clearly to stay in the category, starting against a great rival can be a very heavy burden, but it is also good because they will not see it until many duels later when they are already more adapted and with rhythm, Clermont knows that they could put the rival in trouble if they get at least a point because not winning for PSG is synonymous with failure.
New season kicks off with an uneven matchup
Clermont vs PSG will be the first duel of the champion in a new season, the game promises to have many goals and it is not that Clermont has offensive power, its rival PSG, is very strong in attack so it could open the season with a landslide, but no doubt the fans will enjoy the game in the best way because the best of soccer are the goals.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Clermont vs PSG in Ligue 1. The match will take place at the Stade Gabriel Montpied, kick-off at 3:00 PM ET.