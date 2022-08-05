Goals and Highlights West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: in Premier League
1:46 PM13 days ago

Summary:

1:28 PM13 days ago

1:26 PM13 days ago

It's over

Manchester City pulls off a great away win over West Ham with a brace in his debut in the Premier League de Haaland, showing the power and superiority, even though at times the home side came close to scoring. 
1:24 PM13 days ago

90'

3 minutes of compensation are added.
West Ham substitution, Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals come on for Flynn Downes and Conor Coventry.
1:22 PM13 days ago

88'

City change, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne and Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante come off for Riyad Mahrez, Cole Palmer and Kalvin Phillips.
1:16 PM13 days ago

83'

The game has slowed down a bit, being played in midfield, giving the impression that the visitors are looking to run out the clock. 
1:10 PM13 days ago

78'

Double change for City, out comes İlkay Gündoğan and Erling Haaland for Bernardo Silva and Julian Alvarez.
1:05 PM13 days ago

73'

Ederson Moraes saves for City after Gianluca Scamacca's header is sent wide, but is eventually flagged offside. 
1:03 PM13 days ago

70'

Haaland came close to the third, after a breakaway by his team, the Norwegian tried to head the ball in front of the goal and ended up sending it into the stands. 
12:58 PM13 days ago

65'

GOAL! from Manchester City, Haaland popped up to score his brace after a counter-attack, the Norwegian found space leaving the defenders and beating the goalkeeper. 
12:55 PM13 days ago

62'

İlkay Gündoğan misses a great cross from De Bruyne that Haaland didn't reach, so the German was in front of goal, but as he tried to cross the ball, it went wide and ended up wide. 
12:49 PM13 days ago

57'

Change for the Hammers, Michail Antonio and Manuel Lanzini come off for Gianluca Scamacca and Saïd Benrahma.
12:47 PM13 days ago

55'

The match is more frantic, West Ham has had more chances to get the equalizer, but they have sent it wide. 
12:42 PM13 days ago

50'

Both teams started with everything, but it was the visitors who continued to look for more dominance. 
12:37 PM13 days ago

45'

The second half of West Ham vs Manchester City kicks off. 
12:21 PM13 days ago

45+4'

The first half of City's win over West Ham came to an end with a Haaland penalty.  João Cancelo received a yellow card.
12:17 PM13 days ago

45'

4 minutes of compensation are added. 
12:14 PM13 days ago

41'

City are trying to get forward, while the Hammers are busy defending as they are conceding from all sides. 
12:08 PM13 days ago

36'

GOOOOL! for City, Haaland made it 1-0 from 11 yards, scoring his first Premier League goal, deceiving the goalkeeper and putting the ball into the left corner. 
12:06 PM13 days ago

35'

Penalty for City, Alphonse Aréola comes off badly and takes out Haaland. 
12:05 PM13 days ago

34'

Manchester United have dominated the game, having more than 80% of possession, they are struggling to get into the box. 
12:01 PM13 days ago

29'

West Ham change, Łukasz Fabiański comes off after an impact against Haaland and Alphonse Aréola comes on.
12:00 PM13 days ago

27'

Goal disallowed for offside, İlkay Gündoğan was offside before the pass to goal, so De Bruyne's shot no longer counted. 
11:55 AM13 days ago

23'

Accidental collision between Haaland and Łukasz Fabiański, where the goalkeeper ends up on the field, a break that the players take advantage of to hydrate. 
11:50 AM13 days ago

18'

Manchester City tries to surprise West Ham from a corner kick by Kevin de Bruyne, but the goalkeeper comes out well and keeps the ball. 
11:45 AM13 days ago

13'

The visitors are finding it hard to reach the home side's area, despite their dominance of the ball, all the play is in midfield. 
11:40 AM13 days ago

8'

The match has lowered its intensity, showing a City with the dominance of the ball, keeping it in midfield. 
11:35 AM13 days ago

3'

West Ham started with everything, they went forward and won a corner kick that City's defense managed to get out with difficulty, but Michail Antonio received a cross that he headed close to the goal. 
11:32 AM13 days ago

Kick-off

The match between West Ham and Manchester City is ready, at the Olympic Stadium in London, where a good entry by the public can be seen.
11:28 AM13 days ago

They take the field

Both teams take the field for the start of this match at the Olympic Stadium in London, corresponding to the Premier League.
11:26 AM13 days ago

Saving the category

Pablo Fornals is living his fourth season in a reinforced West Ham, so he gave a question and answer session, where the team's goal is to save the category and make a good performance in Europe.

"Our first objective is to save the category as soon as possible, but it is clear that we do not set ourselves any kind of goal. Also, just like last season we have in mind to do well in Europe and go as far as possible. We are working hard and everything is possible".

11:19 AM13 days ago

Close to signing

West Ham is on the verge of closing the signing of Amadou Onana, a 20-year-old Belgian midfielder who is currently with Lille, where he has not been a starter. According to English media, West Ham would already have an agreement with Lille in exchange for the 40 million, the player will leave Ligue 1 and land in London.
11:14 AM13 days ago

The XI of Manchester City

This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Olympic Stadium in London, duel corresponding to the Premier League.
11:09 AM13 days ago

West Ham's XI

This is the XI with which the locals will take the field at the Olympic Stadium in London, duel corresponding to the Premier League.
11:04 AM13 days ago

Scamacca, new West Ham player

The Hammers announced the signing of Gianluca Scamacca, who has become the most important addition to David Moyes' team. The Italian striker arrives from Sassuolo for 36 million euros plus 6 million euros in variables and signs a contract until the summer of 2027 with an option for another year.
10:59 AM13 days ago

Expects him to sign

Moyes expects to conclude the deal for Cornet imminently, although it is not certain that he will feature in the first game against Manchester City, but he believes the club is still short of players to be where they would like to be, he told a press conference last Friday.

"He's in the building now, so, hopefully we can conclude that," Moyes said. "I couldn't tell you exactly until it's all done, but he's here at the moment.

10:54 AM13 days ago

After the World Cup it will be something else

Manchester City starts this Sunday the Premier League, where they will seek to defend their crown, prior to the match Pep Guardiola spoke about the current situation of his team.

"This year there will be two seasons in one. It will be important to get to November well, after the World Cup it will be a different season. You can't win the league before November, but you can lose it".

10:49 AM13 days ago

He would enter the duel

PSG could ruin the signing of Bernardo Silva with Barcelona, so the French team raised his hand to have the services of the Portuguese player. The Spaniards need to consummate the departure of Frenkie de Jong to be able to go in search of the Lusitanian player. PSG's new sporting director, the Portuguese Luis Campos, presumes to have a good relationship with Silva and Jorge Mendes, so it would be a factor for the operation to be inclined in favor of Paris.
10:44 AM13 days ago

Looking for a replacement

Nabil Fekir, the French midfielder has become one of the main interests of the Premier League, as Manchester City could join the bidding if Bernardo Silva, who wants to leave the Citizens.
10:39 AM13 days ago

Interest in Silva

Pep Guardiola also addressed Barça's alleged interest in Bernardo Silva, as the Portuguese's future is still uncertain, with several media outlets mentioning that he could leave this transfer window to complement the Culé team.
"The desire of the players is the most important thing. Bernardo is a special player, I wouldn't want him to leave".
 
10:34 AM13 days ago

10:29 AM13 days ago

What time is West Ham vs Manchester City match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game West Ham vs Manchester City of August 7th, in several countries:

México: 10:30 horas CDMX

Argentina: 12:30 horas

Chile: 11:30 horas

Colombia: 10:30 horas

Perú: 10:30 horas

EE.UU.: 11:30 horas ET

Ecuador: 10:30 horas

Uruguay: 12:30 horas

Paraguay: 11:30 horas

España: 17:30 horas

10:24 AM13 days ago

10:19 AM13 days ago

Antecedents

Both teams have met on 24 occasions, leaving 17 wins for Manchester, 5 draws and 2 wins for West Ham, so this start of the season will be the opportunity for them to try to balance the balance and start the championship on the right foot.
10:14 AM13 days ago

Last 5 matches

In the last matches the balance has been on Manchester United's side, with 3 wins and 2 draws, West Ham will be looking for the victory that will give them the confidence to face this season's start. 
West Ham United 2-2 Man.City, 15.May.22, EPL 21-22
Man.City 2-1 West Ham United, 28.Nov.21, EPL 21-22
Man.City 2-1 West Ham United, 27.Feb.21, EPL 20-21
West Ham United 1-1 Man.City, 24.Oct.20, EPL 20-21
Man.City 2-0 West Ham United, 19.Feb.20, EPL 19-20
10:09 AM13 days ago

How are West Ham doing?

West Ham are coming off a 3-1 loss against Brighton at the end of the Premier League season, in their last 5 home matches they only won once against Norwich, finishing 7th in the table.
Brighton 3-1 West Ham United, 22.May.22  
West Ham United 2-2 Man City, 15.May.22  
Norwich City 0-4 West Ham United, 08.May.22  
West Ham United 1-2 Arsenal, 01.May.22  
Chelsea 1-0 West Ham United, 24.Apr.22
10:04 AM13 days ago

How are Manchester City doing?

In their last 5 matches, City have lost only once to Real Madrid 3-1 in the Champions League semifinal, then 3 wins and a draw in the Premier League.
Man.City 3-2 Aston Villa, 22.May.22
West Ham United 2-2 Man.City, 15.May.22
Wolves 1-5 Man.City, 11.May.22  
Man.City 5-0 Newcastle, 08.May.22 
Real Madrid 3-1 Man.City, 04.May.22, Champions League Semifinal  
9:59 AM13 days ago

Watch out for this West Ham player

Jarrod Bowen is the figurehead in the West Ham attack, he arrived from Hull City in 2020, since then he has amazed on the right wing with his speed. 
Source: imago images
Source: imago images
9:54 AM13 days ago

Watch out for this City player

The Belgian Kevin De Bruyne, was the team's top scorer last season, the 2021-2022 with 15 goals and the club's top scorer with 8 assists in 30 games played, being an essential piece for the team to maintain the pace it has shown, having a great experience, vision and good touch of the ball. 
Source: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
9:49 AM13 days ago

New kit

Ahead of the start of the Premier League and with the aim of winning it again, they have unveiled their third kit for the 2022-2023 season.

"The new third shirt celebrates Manchester's creativity with the colors Fizzy Light and Parisian Night Color, which feature details inspired by the city's street art," reads the statement.

9:44 AM13 days ago

Praise for Messi

Manchester City opened its doors to the cameras, the English team released the second documentary that exposes in detail the coexistence between Josep Guardiola and his players. However, it went viral for another reason: a reference to Lionel Messi.
In the second episode of "Together: Champions Again!", a half-time talk by Pep to his players was shown in which he praised the Argentine: "Do you know why Messi is the best player I've ever seen in my life? Because he is a competitor. He's an animal."
9:39 AM13 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to West Ham vs Manchester City, a Premier League match. The match will take place at the Olympic Stadium in London, at 11:30 am.
