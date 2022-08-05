Goals and Highlights: Monterrey 5-1 Leon in Liga MX
Image:VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

10:11 PM13 days ago

Resume

9:59 PM13 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the great match between Rayados and Leon, what seemed to be a very close game, ended up being a walkover for Monterrey, keep visiting VAVEL, so you don't miss any Liga MX match.
9:57 PM13 days ago

90´+2

The match ends with a surprise 5-1 victory for Rayados.
9:53 PM13 days ago

87´

Goooooooooooool for Monterrey! Berterame touches the ball on the line and scores Rayados' fifth goal.
9:43 PM13 days ago

78´

Leon tries to cross from the right, but the ball goes out for a corner kick.
9:36 PM13 days ago

70´

Goooooooooooool Monterrey! Gonzalez enters the box with ease and shoots with power.
9:29 PM13 days ago

64´

Gonzalez misses a clear opportunity.
9:26 PM13 days ago

60´

Cardenas prevents Leon's second goal.
9:17 PM13 days ago

52´

Funes Mori misses the penalty kick.
9:16 PM13 days ago

51´

Penalty for Monterrey for a foul on Romo.
9:14 PM13 days ago

48´

Goooooooooooool for Leon! Castillo scores with a great shot to put León on the scoreboard. 
9:10 PM13 days ago

46´

The second half begins.
8:54 PM13 days ago

45´+2

End of the first half.
8:52 PM13 days ago

45´

Two minutes are added.
8:51 PM13 days ago

45´

Rodriguez's header goes wide.
8:45 PM13 days ago

36´

Goooooooooooool Monterrey! Gonzalez again inside the six-yard box waits for the ball and shoots.
8:41 PM13 days ago

34´

Goooooooooooool Monterrey! Gonzalez with a great header to increase the lead.
8:37 PM13 days ago

29´

Berterame shoots outside the area, but Cota takes the ball calmly. 
8:27 PM13 days ago

19´

"Chapo" Montes shoots outside the area and the ball ends up on a throw-in.
8:18 PM13 days ago

12´

Close to Leon coming in from the right.
8:14 PM13 days ago

Berterame with a shot inside the box came close to scoring the second.
8:13 PM13 days ago

Cota saves Leon after a shot in front of Gonzalez's goalkeeper.
8:11 PM13 days ago

Goooooooooool Monterrey! Berterame inside the box, he shoots with his left foot and they win it.
8:07 PM13 days ago

The match begins.
7:50 PM13 days ago

Starting XI Club Leon

This is how the home team comes out:
Leon starting XI/Image:clubleonfc
Leon starting XI/Image:clubleonfc
7:45 PM13 days ago

Starting XI Rayados

This is how the visiting team comes out:
Rayados starting XI/Image: Rayados
Rayados starting XI/Image: Rayados
7:40 PM13 days ago

Monterrey with a good pace

Los Rayados de Monterey have only conceded one goal in their last eight home games against León, averaging 2.5 goals per game, while conceding an average of one goal.
7:35 PM13 days ago

Monterrey is already at home

The Rayados have already arrived at the stadium:
7:30 PM13 days ago

Leon plays fair

Club León is one of the most disciplined away teams in the league, with an average of 2 yellow cards per game in Liga MX, making them the second most disciplined team in the league.
7:25 PM13 days ago

Leon good visitor

Leon has not lost in its last four away games in Liga MX, and the Emeralds have not lost five games without defeat in almost two years.
7:20 PM13 days ago

Leon has undefeated streak

Leon has a streak of five consecutive games without defeat against Rayados, this comes after Monterrey went eleven games without defeat against Leon, we will see if this afternoon the Rayados will break the streak.
7:15 PM13 days ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Monterrey vs Leon game, this Saturday afternoon we are expecting an entertaining game between two of the best teams in Liga MX, stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before kickoff.
7:10 PM13 days ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Monterrey vs Leon

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Monterrey vs. Leon live, as well as the latest information from the BBVA Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
7:05 PM13 days ago

Where and how to watch Monterrey vs León live online

The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

7:00 PM13 days ago

Watch out for this Rayados de Monterrey player

Rogelio Funes Mori, 30-year-old center forward, has been the Rayados' goal scorer in recent seasons, his performance in the northern team has been so good that it has earned him a call-up to the Mexican national team, the Argentinean nationalized Mexican, after his injury, has already scored four goals in six games played.
6:55 PM13 days ago

Watch out for this player from Leon

Victor Davila, a 24 year old Chilean player is playing his fourth tournament with Leon, the player has experience in Liga MX and in recent tournaments has scored at least five goals, in the current tournament he has already played six games and has scored one goal, in total he has 29 goals with Leon's jersey.
6:50 PM13 days ago

Last alignment of Monterrey

Cardenas, Aguirre, Moreno, Medina, Gutierrez, Kranevitter, Romo, Gallardo, Pizarro, Meza, Funes.
6:45 PM13 days ago

Last alignment of Leon

Cota, Castillo, Barreiro, Bellon, Rodriguez, Campbell, Rodriguez, Montes, Moreno, Di Yoro, Davila.
6:40 PM13 days ago

Background

Leon 0-0 Monterrey
Monterrey 0-1 Leon
Monterrey 1-1 Leon
Leon 1-0 Monterrey
Leon 3-1 Monterrey
6:35 PM13 days ago

Arbitration quartet

Center: Marco Antonio Ortiz. Assistants: Karen Diaz and Michel Espinoza. Fourth official: Maximiliano Quintero.
6:30 PM13 days ago

Leon adapting to a new style

Leon has been going through many changes, after the departure of Ambriz the team has not been the same team that won a championship and fought in the final stages of the Liguilla, now with a new coach, La Fiera is looking to return to the top positions, however, they have not been consistent enough to win, they are currently in sixth place with nine points, The team has only lost on one occasion and that was against Ambriz's Toluca. In order to get away from the rest, Leon needs to win against Rayados as, in such a demanding tournament, dropping points could mean qualification for the Liguilla, and one of the things the Emeralds need to improve is discipline as they have been down a player on several occasions.
Leon fine-tunes details/Image: clubleonfc
Leon fine-tunes details/Image: clubleonfc
6:25 PM13 days ago

Monterrey aims for big things

The arrival of Vucetich brought hope to the team, however, near the end of the regular phase there was a notorious drop in play that led to the early elimination of the team, now for this tournament Monterrey recovered its goal scorer Funes Mori and signed intelligently, the Rayados started the tournament with a controversial defeat against Santos Laguna, After that defeat, Monterrey won four consecutive victories that placed it in the top positions, everything seemed to continue like that but it was Pumas who avoided the fifth consecutive victory in a tie in Ciudad Universitaria, Monterrey needs to get three points again to avoid moving away from the top positions and not be overtaken by the rest of the teams.
Rayados prepares for a great duel/Image: Rayados
Rayados prepares for a great duel/Image: Rayados
6:20 PM13 days ago

The contenders of the aspirants are beginning to be divided

The Liga MX reaches its 7th day and the path of the teams is beginning to be marked, Monterrey and Leon will face each other in what promises to be a duel of great intensity, both teams had a very bad previous tournament and for this tournament are located at the top of the tournament, both teams need the victory to be considered as favorites to qualify directly, both teams have players of great quality so what will be seen on the field will be impressive. 
6:15 PM13 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Monterrey vs Leon, a Liga MX match. The match will take place at the BBVA Stadium at 8:00 PM ET.
VAVEL Logo