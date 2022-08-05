Goals and Highlights: Monterrey 5-1 Leon in Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you for following the great match between Rayados and Leon, what seemed to be a very close game, ended up being a walkover for Monterrey, keep visiting VAVEL, so you don't miss any Liga MX match.
90´+2
The match ends with a surprise 5-1 victory for Rayados.
87´
Goooooooooooool for Monterrey! Berterame touches the ball on the line and scores Rayados' fifth goal.
78´
Leon tries to cross from the right, but the ball goes out for a corner kick.
70´
Goooooooooooool Monterrey! Gonzalez enters the box with ease and shoots with power.
64´
Gonzalez misses a clear opportunity.
60´
Cardenas prevents Leon's second goal.
52´
Funes Mori misses the penalty kick.
51´
Penalty for Monterrey for a foul on Romo.
48´
Goooooooooooool for Leon! Castillo scores with a great shot to put León on the scoreboard.
46´
The second half begins.
45´+2
End of the first half.
45´
Two minutes are added.
45´
Rodriguez's header goes wide.
36´
Goooooooooooool Monterrey! Gonzalez again inside the six-yard box waits for the ball and shoots.
34´
Goooooooooooool Monterrey! Gonzalez with a great header to increase the lead.
29´
Berterame shoots outside the area, but Cota takes the ball calmly.
19´
"Chapo" Montes shoots outside the area and the ball ends up on a throw-in.
12´
Close to Leon coming in from the right.
7´
Berterame with a shot inside the box came close to scoring the second.
6´
Cota saves Leon after a shot in front of Gonzalez's goalkeeper.
4´
Goooooooooool Monterrey! Berterame inside the box, he shoots with his left foot and they win it.
0´
The match begins.
Starting XI Club Leon
This is how the home team comes out:
Starting XI Rayados
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Monterrey with a good pace
Los Rayados de Monterey have only conceded one goal in their last eight home games against León, averaging 2.5 goals per game, while conceding an average of one goal.
Monterrey is already at home
The Rayados have already arrived at the stadium:
Leon plays fair
Club León is one of the most disciplined away teams in the league, with an average of 2 yellow cards per game in Liga MX, making them the second most disciplined team in the league.
Leon good visitor
Leon has not lost in its last four away games in Liga MX, and the Emeralds have not lost five games without defeat in almost two years.
Leon has undefeated streak
Leon has a streak of five consecutive games without defeat against Rayados, this comes after Monterrey went eleven games without defeat against Leon, we will see if this afternoon the Rayados will break the streak.
We continue
Thank you for following the Monterrey vs Leon game, this Saturday afternoon we are expecting an entertaining game between two of the best teams in Liga MX, stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before kickoff.
Watch out for this Rayados de Monterrey player
Rogelio Funes Mori, 30-year-old center forward, has been the Rayados' goal scorer in recent seasons, his performance in the northern team has been so good that it has earned him a call-up to the Mexican national team, the Argentinean nationalized Mexican, after his injury, has already scored four goals in six games played.
Watch out for this player from Leon
Victor Davila, a 24 year old Chilean player is playing his fourth tournament with Leon, the player has experience in Liga MX and in recent tournaments has scored at least five goals, in the current tournament he has already played six games and has scored one goal, in total he has 29 goals with Leon's jersey.
Last alignment of Monterrey
Cardenas, Aguirre, Moreno, Medina, Gutierrez, Kranevitter, Romo, Gallardo, Pizarro, Meza, Funes.
Last alignment of Leon
Cota, Castillo, Barreiro, Bellon, Rodriguez, Campbell, Rodriguez, Montes, Moreno, Di Yoro, Davila.
Background
Leon 0-0 Monterrey
Monterrey 0-1 Leon
Monterrey 1-1 Leon
Leon 1-0 Monterrey
Leon 3-1 Monterrey
Monterrey 0-1 Leon
Monterrey 1-1 Leon
Leon 1-0 Monterrey
Leon 3-1 Monterrey
Arbitration quartet
Center: Marco Antonio Ortiz. Assistants: Karen Diaz and Michel Espinoza. Fourth official: Maximiliano Quintero.
Leon adapting to a new style
Leon has been going through many changes, after the departure of Ambriz the team has not been the same team that won a championship and fought in the final stages of the Liguilla, now with a new coach, La Fiera is looking to return to the top positions, however, they have not been consistent enough to win, they are currently in sixth place with nine points, The team has only lost on one occasion and that was against Ambriz's Toluca. In order to get away from the rest, Leon needs to win against Rayados as, in such a demanding tournament, dropping points could mean qualification for the Liguilla, and one of the things the Emeralds need to improve is discipline as they have been down a player on several occasions.
Monterrey aims for big things
The arrival of Vucetich brought hope to the team, however, near the end of the regular phase there was a notorious drop in play that led to the early elimination of the team, now for this tournament Monterrey recovered its goal scorer Funes Mori and signed intelligently, the Rayados started the tournament with a controversial defeat against Santos Laguna, After that defeat, Monterrey won four consecutive victories that placed it in the top positions, everything seemed to continue like that but it was Pumas who avoided the fifth consecutive victory in a tie in Ciudad Universitaria, Monterrey needs to get three points again to avoid moving away from the top positions and not be overtaken by the rest of the teams.
The contenders of the aspirants are beginning to be divided
The Liga MX reaches its 7th day and the path of the teams is beginning to be marked, Monterrey and Leon will face each other in what promises to be a duel of great intensity, both teams had a very bad previous tournament and for this tournament are located at the top of the tournament, both teams need the victory to be considered as favorites to qualify directly, both teams have players of great quality so what will be seen on the field will be impressive.