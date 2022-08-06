Highlights and goals: Boca Juniors 2-1 Platense in Professional League
Photo: La Nación

ADVERTISEMENT

10:00 PM13 days ago

End of the Match

Boca wins 2-1 against Platense, an irregular triumph for Xeneize. 
9:57 PM13 days ago

93'

Yellow card for Medina
9:55 PM13 days ago

88'

Change in Platense: Zarate leaves, enters Ruíz Díaz
9:51 PM13 days ago

87'

Change in Boca: Romero leaves, Medina enters
9:48 PM13 days ago

85'

Yellow card for Villa and expulsion for González in Platense
9:47 PM13 days ago

84'

Yellow card for Ledezma
9:46 PM13 days ago

83'

Yellow card for Villalba
9:41 PM13 days ago

77'

Changes in Boca: Vasquez and Ramírez leave, Molinas and Orsini enter.
9:39 PM13 days ago

71'

Change in Platense: Pignani leaves, Schor enters.
9:36 PM13 days ago

70'

Changes in Boca: Pol Fernandez and Roncaglia leave, Payero and Figal enter.
9:35 PM13 days ago

68'

Yellow card for Suso in Platense
9:34 PM13 days ago

64'

Change in Platense: Cruz Esquivel enters, Tijanovich leaves
9:23 PM13 days ago

59'

Yellow card for Advincula in Boca
9:22 PM13 days ago

55'

Yellow card for Sandez in Boca
9:21 PM13 days ago

55'

Goal of Platense, Morgantini scores for Calamar
9:14 PM13 days ago

51'

Villa's shot that clears Ledezma to the corner
9:09 PM13 days ago

The second part begins

The second part begins in the Bombonera
9:01 PM13 days ago

Romero Man of the First Half

The figure of the first half was the Paraguayan Óscar Romero, with his two goals he has won Boca over Platense.
Photo: Boca Jrs
Photo: Boca Jrs
8:52 PM13 days ago

Half Time

Boca 2-0 Platense
8:48 PM13 days ago

46'

The VAR takes 4 minutes to validate Boca's second goal.
8:46 PM13 days ago

42'

Boca goal, Romero again marks of head, after a superb pass of Villa
8:34 PM13 days ago

25'

Ramírez's deflected shot
8:23 PM13 days ago

19'

Yellow card for Pignani
8:15 PM13 days ago

12'

Boca goal, Romero scores with a beautiful free kick.
8:11 PM13 days ago

8'

Romero's shot is deflected.
8:02 PM13 days ago

THE MATCH KICKS OFF

The match between Boca Juniors and Platense is underway at the Bombonera.
7:31 PM13 days ago

Refereeing Team: Boca vs Platense

Referee: Yael Falcón Pérez
Assistant Referee 1: Miguel Savorani
Assistant Referee 2: Adrián Del Barba
Fourth official: Héctor Paletta
VAR: Jorge Baliño
AVAR: Fernando Echenique
7:28 PM13 days ago

Frias offers himself to Boca

A striking message left by defender Adonis Frias, who is wanted by Boca, the player of Defensa y Justicia said: "Everyone already knows that it is my dream", referring to his possible move to Boca Juniors.
7:23 PM13 days ago

Pol Fernández will be Boca's captain

Coach Hugo Ibarra chose Pol Fernández as Boca's captain.
Photo: Boca Jrs
Photo: Boca Jrs
7:20 PM13 days ago

Platense Lineup

7:18 PM13 days ago

Lineup Boca Juniors

6:56 PM13 days ago

Start of coverage

We have already started the coverage of the duel between Boca Juniors and Platense for the Professional League, in a few minutes we will share the lineups of the teams.
1:00 AM14 days ago

Stay tuned here to follow Boca Juniors vs Platense LIVE

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Boca Juniors vs Platense live on La Liga Profesional, as well as the latest information from the Alberto J. Armando Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage of the match on VAVEL.
12:55 AM14 days ago

What time is the Boca Juniors vs Platense Professional League match?

This is the kickoff time for the Boca Juniors vs Platense game on August 6 in several countries:

Mexico: 18.30 hours CDMX

Argentina: 8:30 p.m.

Chile: 7:30 p.m.

Colombia: 6:30 p.m.

Peru: 6:30 p.m.

USA: 7:30 p.m. ET

Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. ET

Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. ET

Paraguay: 7:30 p.m. ET

Spain: 1.30 a.m. (Sunday 7)

12:50 AM14 days ago

Where and how to watch Boca vs Platense live

The match will be broadcasted by TyC Sports Internacional and Fanatiz.

If you want to watch Boca vs Platense in streaming you can watch it on AFA Play.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

12:45 AM14 days ago

Probable formation- Platense

De Felippe would test this team to face Boca. In goal, Marcos Ledesma; the defense with Nicolás Morgantini, Ramiro González Hernández, Gastón Suso, Juan Infante; a line of three in the middle with Federico Gino, Carlos Villalba, Ignacio Schor; and in attack Vicente Taborda, Mauro Zárate and Rodrigo Contreras.
12:40 AM14 days ago

Probable formation- Boca Juniors

Hugo Ibarra practically repeats the lineup that came from the 3-0 loss to Patronato. In goal will be Agustín Rossi; the defense with Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Facundo Roncaglia, and the young Agustín Sandez; in the midfield Pol Fernández, Alan Varela, Juan Ramírez; and up front Óscar Romero, Luis Vázquez and Sebastián Villa.
12:35 AM14 days ago

Mauro Zarate by the law of the ex

The calamar brings an old acquaintance for the xeneize, the former Boca will seek to score at the Bombonera, and comply with the law of the ex. Zarate together with Rodrigo Contreras will generate a lot of danger to Ibarra's defense.
12:30 AM14 days ago

History: Boca vs Platense

They faced each other 123 times: Boca won 54 times, Platense 27 and they tied 42 times.

The last meeting took place on August 25, 2021 on the eighth date of the Professional League with a 3-1 away win for the team from La Ribera. The goals were scored by Briasco, Pavón and Gonzales. Bertolo scored the remaining goal for the locals.

12:25 AM14 days ago

Platense with a favorable outlook

Omar De Felippe's team expects to surprise the xeneize and stay in the upper part of the table, taking a considerable distance from its rivals.
12:20 AM14 days ago

Darío Benedetto is still recovering

Boca's 9 still has not been medically cleared, therefore, he will not be able to play against Platense. Without Benedetto on the field, the team is very weakened in front of goal, the striker will fight to return soon to the field and end the debate whether Boca needs to reinforce with a striker or not. 
12:15 AM14 days ago

Hugo Ibarra speaks out in the run-up to the duel against Calamar

The xeneize coach confirmed this Friday the roster he would use for the game against Platense, Sandez for Fabra is the only novelty of Ibarra, who prefers to give continuity to the team, rather than kicking the board completely.
12:10 AM14 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Boca Juniors vs Platense match, corresponding to the Argentine League. The match will take place at La Bombonera stadium, starting at 19.30. 
VAVEL Logo