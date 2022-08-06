Summary and Highlights: Napoli 0-0 Espanyol in Friendly Match 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Game over
The referee whistles the end of the game, the match ends in a draw.
90'
2 minutes of compensation are added.
87'
There are a few minutes left before the end of the game, everything indicates that the game will end in a draw.
82'
The game slows down and is stopped by various fouls. There are 6 yellow cards in the match.
76'
Espanyol has 3 corner kicks, 4 shots on goal and 33% possession of the ball.
70'
Napoli has accumulated 9 corner kicks, 1 shot on goal and 67% possession of the ball.
64'
Napoli had an excellent start to the second half, in the last 5 minutes they have attacked a lot and are close to scoring a goal
58'
Espanyol plays long positions to cool down Napoli who had several dangerous attacks.
52'
Napoli maintains pressure all over the court in search of a defensive error.
46'
The second time begins.
Halftime
The teams go to rest and the score is Napoli 0-0 Espanyol.
45'
40'
Napoli looks to score its first goal and presses the whole field.
30'
Very even game, no team dominates the game and we are still waiting for the first goal of the game.
20'
Tight game in midfield, both teams looking for their first scoring opportunities.
11'
First corner kick of the game for Napoli.
0'
The match begins, both teams will seek to stay with the victory.
Minutes from start
We are a few minutes away from the start of the match between Napoli and Espanyol. Both teams will play with their starting teams, it will be a great game between these two teams.
Espanyol Alignment
📋 𝐉𝐚 𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐦 𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐨́!
▶️ Aquest és l'11 de Diego Martínez
Napoli lineup
😍👊
Referees
The referee designation for today's game is as follows:
Referee: Ismail Elfath
ast. Referee 1: Adam Garner
ast. Referee 2: Meghan Mullen
Fourth referee: Malik Badawi
Espanyol preparation!
Espanyol will have its last preparation match for the 2022-2023 LaLiga season. His next game will be on August 13, 2022 against Celta de Vigo. These have been the results against the other teams:
Espanyol 2-0 Montpellier
Espanyol 0-0 Las Palmas
Espanyol 2-0 LOSC
Espanyol 0-1 Linense
Espanyol 5-1 Brighton
Napoli Preparation!
Napoli will have its last preparation game of the 5 that it will have in the face of the 2022-2023 season of Serie A. Its next game will be on August 15, 2022 against Hellas Verona at the Marcantonio Bentegodi. These were the results of their preparation games:
Napoli 4-1 Perugia
Napoli 1-1 RCD Majorca
Napoli 3-1 Girona
History between both teams
Napoli and Espanyol have never faced each other, today will be the first time that these two teams play together officially. We expect the game to be full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and lots of goals
Arrival Espanyol
The Spanish team is already in the stadium and is ready for its last warm-up game.
🚎🔜 Stadio Teofilo Patini
Welcome!
We are just under an hour away from the match between Napoli vs Espanyol starting from the Stade Teofilo Patini. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Tune in here Napoli vs Espanyol Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Napoli vs Espanyol friendly match.
What time is the Napoli vs Espanyol match for Friendly Match 2022?
This is the start time of the game Napoli vs Espanyol of August 6th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:30 PM.
Bolivia: 2:30 PM.
Brazil: 3:30 PM.
Chile: 3:30 PM.
Colombia: 1:30 PM.
Ecuador: 1:30 PM.
United States (ET): 2:30 PM.
Spain: 9:30 PM.
Mexico: 1:30 PM.
Paraguay: 3:30 PM.
Peru: 2:30 PM.
Uruguay: 3:30 PM.
Espanyol's last line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Luke Daniels, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair, Anfernee Dijksteel, Riley McGree, Matt Crooks, Jonathan Howson, Marcus Tavernier, Isaiah Jones, Andraz Sporar, and Duncan Watmore.
Napoli last line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Diego López, Sergi Gómez, David López, Leandro Cabrera, Aleix Vidal, Sergi Darder, Yangel Herrera, Javier Puado, Adrián Embarba, Tonny Vilhena and Nicolás Melamed.
RCD Espanyol players to watch
There are three Espanyol players that we should be attentive to and who have a very important role in the team. The first is Raúl de Tomás (#11), he was the team's top scorer in the last tournament with 18 goals in 33 games played. Another player is Sergi Darder (#10), he plays in the midfield position and at 28 years old he was the team's biggest assister with 9 assists. And lastly, we should keep an eye on forward Javier Puado (#9), he was the team's second-highest scorer last season with 4 goals in 30 games played and the sixth-highest assister with 1 assist.
RCD Espanyol
The Spanish team is preparing for LaLiga (first division of Spanish football) which will start next week. Their pre-season started a few days ago and they scheduled 6 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their preparation matches are against Montpellier, UD Las Palmas, LOSC, Linense, Brighton and RCD Espanyol. Their last game was against Brighton on July 30, 2022, the Spanish team lost the game 5-1 at Falmer Stadium. His first match of the 2022-2023 season will be on August 13, 2022 against Celta de Vigo. In the 2021-2022 LaLiga tournament they came in fourteenth position with 10 wins, 12 draws and 16 losses, their preparation games will help them have a good 2022-2023 season. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Napoli players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Napoli's attacking attack and any of them are likely to score in the game against Espanyol. Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen (#9), was the team's top scorer in the 2021-2022 season with 14 goals in 27 games and also had 2 assists. He will be very important for the friendly match because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Mário Rui (#6), he plays in the defensive position and is the team's second-highest assister with 7 assists in 34 games played. Finally, forward Hirving Lozano (#11) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the sixth highest scorer and third highest assister on the team (5 goals and 5 assists) and is a player with an incredible shot outside the area that could surprise.
Napoli
The Italian soccer team is preparing for the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division), they started their pre-season a few days ago and arranged several friendly games to prepare. The preparation games will be against Perugia, RCD Mallorca, Girona and Espanyol. Their last game resulted in a 3-1 victory against Girona at the Stadio Teofilo Patini. Napoli's first game in the 2022-2023 season is on August 15, 2022 against Hellas Verona at the Marcantonio Bentegodi. Napoli last season came close to being the champion, they stayed in third position with 24 wins, 7 draws and 7 losses, getting 79 points. Napoli is looking to be at the top of the tournament this season so these warm-up games are very important. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
The stadium
The Stade Teofilo Patini is located in the city of Castel di Sangro, Italy. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 7,220 spectators and it is the home of the A.S.D. Castel di Sangro Calcium. It was inaugurated in 1996 and had a remodeling in 2014.