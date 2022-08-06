Goals and Highlights: America 2-1 Juarez in Liga MX 2022
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

11:15 PM12 days ago

Goals and summary

11:07 PM12 days ago

Final

Bravos could have tied it in the final half, but Ochoa put on his hero's cape, and América returned to flight, earning three golden points with those two goals by Henry Martín.

11:01 PM12 days ago

89'

Alan Medina puts Juárez on the scoreboard with a goal that brings them closer to the tie.
10:57 PM12 days ago

86'

Salvador Reyes' goal is disallowed for offside. Fidalgo is replaced by Dos Santos. 
10:46 PM12 days ago

77'

It was a close call!
Aquino now shoots from outside the area, but Talavera saves and it could have been America's third.  
10:40 PM12 days ago

70'

It was a mistake!
América is still up on the scoreboard, due to this mistake by Bravos, which could have been the goal that brought them closer on the scoreboard. Maximiliano Silvera shot wide. 
10:38 PM12 days ago

68'

The referee calls a penalty inside the penalty area inside América's six-yard box. Bravos can tie it.
10:34 PM12 days ago

63'

GOOOL!

Henry Martín scores twice in the box, América stays on top of the scoreboard. Second week that the Mexican has scored a double in the league.

10:29 PM12 days ago

59'

GOOOL!

The first goal of the night arrives, Henry Martín shoots in the area, winning the duel against Salcedo. America manages to open the scoring.

10:25 PM12 days ago

55'

It was a close call!
Salcedo misses, he shoots in front of Ochoa's goal, but sends his header wide. 
10:20 PM12 days ago

Changes!

Miguel Layún came on in place of Diego Valdés, the Chilean came off as a precaution, so as not to risk the Chilean. 
10:17 PM12 days ago

47'

He saves it on the line

It almost could have been the goal that opened the scoreboard, but Emilio Lara saves it on the line. Alejandro Arribas headed it in. 

9:59 PM12 days ago

A great achievement

Henry Martín was able to score a few goals, which could have broken the tie against Juárez. 

But today the Yucatecan is celebrating, because he breaks a record of 150 games in Liga MX.

9:55 PM12 days ago

45'

Halftime!
Juárez had little danger to Ochoa's goal, Talavera was more impressive with his great saves, and Cabecita Rodríguez could have scored on a few occasions. 
9:48 PM12 days ago

40'

Tight game!
It has become a very tight game, where you don't see the danger for the goalkeepers, the water has gone down a bit, you can see a less rushed game. 
9:36 PM12 days ago

28'

It was a close call!
Henry Martín had another chance, but his shot went wide, close to Talavera's right post. 
9:34 PM12 days ago

25'

It was a close call!
Henry Martín shot at goal, but Talavera again covered the rebound, but Cabecita Rodríguez was unable to score the goal.
9:33 PM12 days ago

24'

They're looking for it!
América continued to press, but the Bravos didn't let up, the home team had control of the ball, and Cabecita Rodríguez tried to get in front of Talavera. But no luck. 
9:18 PM12 days ago

10'

What a collision!
Lara collides with Olivera, produces a big hit between the two players, both return safely to the field, no problems for them to continue. 
9:16 PM12 days ago

8'

It was a close call!
Zendejas is confident, sends a shot straight at the angle, but it's deflected wide of Talavera's goal.
9:11 PM12 days ago

3'

It was a close call!
America is already making its presence felt, Cabecita Rodriguez gets up in the air, but his header is blocked by Talavera.
 
9:09 PM12 days ago

1'

The sky is falling at the Azteca, with a very intense rain, where the Bravos have already taken the lead, taking the ball in these first minutes of play. 
9:05 PM12 days ago

0'

The ball rolls at the Azteca Stadium.
8:45 PM12 days ago

Referees

Luis Enrique Santander Aguirre, Luis Alfredo García Rodríguez, Enrique Isaac Bustos Díaz and Jéssica Fernanda Morales Morales.
8:43 PM12 days ago

FC Juarez Lineup

Talavera, Arribas, Gómez, Salcedo, Acosta, Olivera, Salas, Dueñas, García, Silvera and Fernández.
8:42 PM12 days ago

América Lineup

Ochoa, Cáceres, Fuentes, Araujo, Lara, Fidalgo, Valdés, Zendejas, Sánchez, Rodríguez and Martín.
8:34 PM12 days ago

Already warming up

Both teams take the field at the Azteca Stadium to warm up, minutes away from kick-off, where the Eagles are looking to return to winning ways in Liga MX.

With a rain that does not stop, it could be a factor when the game starts.

8:29 PM12 days ago

They were left without their leader

It should be remembered that coach Hernán Cristante is suspended for 2 games, for violent indiscipline against the San Luis assistant, Gustavo Da Silva. He will not be on the Azteca bench today and will be in charge of his technical assistants.

8:25 PM12 days ago

Leaving the nest

América is at risk of losing players: Jorge Meré went to Mazatlán on loan until the end of the season, Jorge Sánchez went to Ajax, with a club agreement, and Santiago Naveda went to Poland, where he will be presented to Miedz Legnika. On loan for one year, with an option for another.

8:13 PM12 days ago

They have already arrived

Both teams are already at the Azteca Stadium, just minutes away from warming up, after which the game will kick off at the Coloso de Santa Ursula.
8:11 PM12 days ago

Minutes away from kick-off

We are just a few minutes away from the start of this game between América vs Juárez, from the Azteca Stadium, corresponding to a game of the 7th round of Liga MX. In a few moments we will share with you the lineups of the teams, with many surprises on both sides. 
8:08 PM12 days ago

We're back!

We're back for minute-by-minute coverage of the match between América vs Juarez. We will shortly share with you the confirmed line-ups, as well as relevant facts about the clash between these two teams.
6:05 PM13 days ago

Tune in here America vs Juarez Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for America vs Juarez live, as well as the latest information from the Azteca Stadium, including statements from the players and some interesting facts about this great match between these two great clubs.

 Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.

6:00 PM13 days ago

How to watch America vs Juarez Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game America vs Juarez live on TV, your options are: TUDN USA.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and TUDN app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:55 PM13 days ago

What time is America vs Juarez match for the Liga MX match?

This is the start time of the game America vs Juarez of August 7th 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 22:05 PM

Bolivia: 21:05 PM

Brazil: 12:05 PM

Colombia: 20:05 PM

Ecuador: 20:05 PM

USA (ET): 21:05 PM in TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, TUDN USA and Univision 

Spain: 01:05 AM

México: 20:05 PM in Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Blim TV and VIX

Paraguay: 21:05 PM

Peru: 20:05 PM

Uruguay: 22:05 PM

5:50 PM13 days ago

Background

This sporting rivalry arose in 2018, with a 2-2 draw. But in 8 duels between these two teams, América has 4 wins, Juárez one win and 3 draws.

The last victory for the American team was on April 9, 2022, 3-0 at the Azteca. The Bravos have not beaten the Eagles since February 1, 2020, with a score of one to three.

5:45 PM13 days ago

America's final lineup

Ochoa, Araujo, Lara, Fuentes, Sanchez, Aquino, Fidalgo, Valdes, Zendejas, Martín and Rodríguez.
5:40 PM13 days ago

Last FC Juárez lineup

Talavera, Salcedo, Arribas, Acosta, Olivera, Dueñas, Salas, Silvera, García, Laínez and Fernández.
5:35 PM13 days ago

Watch out for this player from FC Juarez

Let's go to the side of the border, because one of their new players who will arrive in this transfer window, Alfredo Talavera, is leaving Pumas to join the Bravos.

In seven games as a starter he has two yellow cards, 630 minutes played, two clean sheets and has only allowed five goals in his goal.

He is a key element of Juárez's eleven, which together with the defense has helped this new management at the back and not to lose points at home.

5:30 PM13 days ago

Watch out for this América player

Henry Martín has scored two goals in five games with the eagles, accumulating 216 minutes, showing a resurgence, in the last game against León, he scored two goals.

He was a key element in the last game against La Fiera. But in the tour of the United States. He scored two goals against two European giants, against Real Madrid and Manchester City.

A key tournament for the Yucatecan striker, who wants to earn his place in the final list of the Mexican national team for the World Cup in Qatar.

Photo: America
Photo: America
5:25 PM13 days ago

They want to get tough

The border team is coming off a draw against San Luis, the new face of FC Juárez has been going from strength to strength, stagnating in draws.

With only one win, four draws and two defeats against Tigres and Necaxa. They are in 12th place in the table.

It should be noted that Hernán Cristante is suspended for two games for violent indiscipline against the San Luis assistant, Gustavo Da Silva.

Diego Mejía, Bravos' assistant at a press conference, highlighted the following.

"It's a good analysis, we have been improving a lot according to the opponent. The competition that Hernán generates in the team is very good.

"We didn't get involved with anyone on the rival bench; we complained to the referee, we never got involved with them".

Photo: FC Juarez
Photo: FC Juarez
5:20 PM13 days ago

They want to get back on track

América's league participation has not been the best. With a very complicated start, the friendly games in the United States have made the Azulcrema's schedule more difficult. But they have gained a lot of experience with European teams, such as Real Madrid, where they played phenomenally and tied two goals. Against English teams Manchester City and Chelsea, they lost by one goal.

In the league they have not been able to get off to a good start, with two defeats, against Xolos and Leon. Their last game at the Azteca was a victory against Toluca. Coach Fernando Ortiz acknowledges this lack of results, commenting the following in conference.

"The results in the league are not coming, I am realistic."

"On Sunday against Juárez we will have a chance to add up in the league, the best that are there are going to play".

Faced with the demand on social networks of his departure due to the league results, Ortiz pointed out the following.

"Being in such a big club, with a dimension of social networks, my head is focused on tomorrow, it is part of an institution as big as in America."

The victory in the Leagues Cup against LAFC brought a lot of calm to the Coapa team. With the hope of adding points in the league against Juárez, who are coming from a game against San Luis.

In addition, the team's tight schedule has made it difficult for them to play. El Tano does not justify this bad moment because of that situation.

"I will never use the schedule or travel as a pretext.

Wanting to lift the flight, Ortiz assures that the way to lift this is work.

"We don't like the place where we are, nobody likes it. There is always pressure, we must work to move this forward".

The eagles are at risk of losing players. Jorge Meré left for Mazatlán, Jorge Sánchez is about to leave for Ajax and Santiago Naveda for Poland.

Photo: America
Photo: America
5:15 PM13 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Liga MX match America vs Juarez Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo