Goals and Highlights: America 2-1 Juarez in Liga MX 2022

Goals and summary
Final
89'
86'
77'
Aquino now shoots from outside the area, but Talavera saves and it could have been America's third.
70'
América is still up on the scoreboard, due to this mistake by Bravos, which could have been the goal that brought them closer on the scoreboard. Maximiliano Silvera shot wide.
68'
63'
Henry Martín scores twice in the box, América stays on top of the scoreboard. Second week that the Mexican has scored a double in the league.
59'
The first goal of the night arrives, Henry Martín shoots in the area, winning the duel against Salcedo. America manages to open the scoring.
55'
Salcedo misses, he shoots in front of Ochoa's goal, but sends his header wide.
Changes!
47'
It almost could have been the goal that opened the scoreboard, but Emilio Lara saves it on the line. Alejandro Arribas headed it in.
A great achievement
But today the Yucatecan is celebrating, because he breaks a record of 150 games in Liga MX.
45'
Juárez had little danger to Ochoa's goal, Talavera was more impressive with his great saves, and Cabecita Rodríguez could have scored on a few occasions.
40'
It has become a very tight game, where you don't see the danger for the goalkeepers, the water has gone down a bit, you can see a less rushed game.
28'
Henry Martín had another chance, but his shot went wide, close to Talavera's right post.
25'
Henry Martín shot at goal, but Talavera again covered the rebound, but Cabecita Rodríguez was unable to score the goal.
24'
América continued to press, but the Bravos didn't let up, the home team had control of the ball, and Cabecita Rodríguez tried to get in front of Talavera. But no luck.
10'
Lara collides with Olivera, produces a big hit between the two players, both return safely to the field, no problems for them to continue.
8'
Zendejas is confident, sends a shot straight at the angle, but it's deflected wide of Talavera's goal.
3'
America is already making its presence felt, Cabecita Rodriguez gets up in the air, but his header is blocked by Talavera.
1'
0'
Referees
FC Juarez Lineup
América Lineup
Already warming up
With a rain that does not stop, it could be a factor when the game starts.
They were left without their leader
Leaving the nest
They have already arrived
Minutes away from kick-off
We're back!
Background
The last victory for the American team was on April 9, 2022, 3-0 at the Azteca. The Bravos have not beaten the Eagles since February 1, 2020, with a score of one to three.
America's final lineup
Last FC Juárez lineup
Watch out for this player from FC Juarez
In seven games as a starter he has two yellow cards, 630 minutes played, two clean sheets and has only allowed five goals in his goal.
He is a key element of Juárez's eleven, which together with the defense has helped this new management at the back and not to lose points at home.
Watch out for this América player
He was a key element in the last game against La Fiera. But in the tour of the United States. He scored two goals against two European giants, against Real Madrid and Manchester City.
A key tournament for the Yucatecan striker, who wants to earn his place in the final list of the Mexican national team for the World Cup in Qatar.
They want to get tough
With only one win, four draws and two defeats against Tigres and Necaxa. They are in 12th place in the table.
It should be noted that Hernán Cristante is suspended for two games for violent indiscipline against the San Luis assistant, Gustavo Da Silva.
Diego Mejía, Bravos' assistant at a press conference, highlighted the following.
"It's a good analysis, we have been improving a lot according to the opponent. The competition that Hernán generates in the team is very good.
"We didn't get involved with anyone on the rival bench; we complained to the referee, we never got involved with them".
They want to get back on track
In the league they have not been able to get off to a good start, with two defeats, against Xolos and Leon. Their last game at the Azteca was a victory against Toluca. Coach Fernando Ortiz acknowledges this lack of results, commenting the following in conference.
"The results in the league are not coming, I am realistic."
"On Sunday against Juárez we will have a chance to add up in the league, the best that are there are going to play".
Faced with the demand on social networks of his departure due to the league results, Ortiz pointed out the following.
"Being in such a big club, with a dimension of social networks, my head is focused on tomorrow, it is part of an institution as big as in America."
The victory in the Leagues Cup against LAFC brought a lot of calm to the Coapa team. With the hope of adding points in the league against Juárez, who are coming from a game against San Luis.
In addition, the team's tight schedule has made it difficult for them to play. El Tano does not justify this bad moment because of that situation.
"I will never use the schedule or travel as a pretext.
Wanting to lift the flight, Ortiz assures that the way to lift this is work.
"We don't like the place where we are, nobody likes it. There is always pressure, we must work to move this forward".
The eagles are at risk of losing players. Jorge Meré left for Mazatlán, Jorge Sánchez is about to leave for Ajax and Santiago Naveda for Poland.