Goals and highlights: Leicester City 2-2 Brentford in Premier League

After Eriksen's departure, Brentford look for solutions
The Bees have already signed former Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on a free, highly-rated Hull City striker Keane Lewis-Potter for £20 million, Scottish defender Aaron Hickey from Bologna for £17 million and experienced former Burnley defender Ben Mee on a free.
Brendan Rodgers, Leicester DT, said
On not having signed any new players so far this summer: "My focus is purely on the players I have. If we can't [bring in new players] my concentration falls on the players that are here. We are in a good place and our spirit is very strong."
On starting James Maddison and Wesley Fofana, who have been linked with the possibility of leaving: "They are 100 percent ready. It's always a difficult time before the transfer window closes and there is always gossip and speculation. Both players are very important to us".
Ivan Toney with his sights set on Qatar 2022
Brentford will be looking for their first win since 1953 and their second win in a Premier League opener
Foxes and Abejas meet for the first time in a league opener
Brentford with three key absentees
Ben Mee, who arrived at zero cost from Burnley, will start.
Leicester without the legendary Kasper Schmeichel
Who will take his place in the starting 11?
Danny Ward, for the moment is the chosen one, the 29-year-old goalkeeper has made one Premier League appearance since joining in 2018 from Liverpool. On the bench, will be another Dane, Daniel Iversen, 25, who has not made a Premier League appearance.
Starting Lineup- Brentford FC
🆕 Debuts for Mee and Hickey
Here's your Bees line-up for our season opener
Starting Lineup- Leicester City
Our first #PL line-up of the season!
Records: Leicester vs Brentford
The last meeting took place on 20 March this year in the Premier League with the Foxes winning. The goals were scored by Timothy Castagne and James Maddison. Yoane Wissa scored the remaining goal for the Bees.
Likely line-ups
Iversen; Amartey, Evans, Fofana; Justin, Ndidi, Tielemans, Castagne; Maddison, Iheanacho; Vardy.
Brentford
Raya; Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry; Janelt, Nørgaard, Jensen; Wissa, Toney, Mbeumo.
Brentford key player: Ivan Toney
Obviously, his goals were pivotal last campaign and will be again this, with his 12 strikes leading The Bees to safety.
Either foot, in the air and from the spot, Toney gets his goals any way he can.
His five assists also showed his playmaking ability has he made his second consecutive jump up the divisions, just two-and-a-half years ago he was turning out for League One Peterborough United.
But he can also impact the game on the defensive end. Countless times, Toney will win the first ball in his own box when defending a corner with his commanding presence and unmatched desire.
Leicester City key player: James Maddison
He will not be leading the press from the front but he is crucial when possession is regained – his great range of passing helps turn defence into attack instantaneously.
And from set pieces, Maddison can cause danger, whether it be scoring from the dead ball himself or finding teammates, which is something Leicester need to be better at this season.
He makes The Foxes tick, and an in-form James Maddison like the one from the end of last season will be important not just this weekend but all year long.
Match Officials
Brentford wants to take a leap in quality
Those directed by Thomas Frank no longer have Christian Eriksen, who did not renew his contract. with the bees and left to Manchester United, however, it keeps several of its pillars such as Ivan Toney, David Raya and Patrick Mbeumo.
Leicester City keeps its roster, but says goodbye to an idol
DT Brendan Rodgers will count on other experienced players such as Madison, Tielemans, Evans, however, there could be some departures before the transfer deadline.
Two great rivals meet on the first match day
On the one hand, Brentford, the only team that kept the category, while Leicester had a rather irregular campaign, but left a title for the Foxes.