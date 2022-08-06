Goals and highlights: Leicester City 2-2 Brentford in Premier League
End of Match

Leicester 2-2 Brentford
90'

Brentford offside, goal disallowed
88'

Brentford goal! Josh Dasilva left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
84'

Substitution, Brentford. Sorensen y Dervisoglu replaces Hickey y Wissa.
77'

Toney's header goes slightly wide.
73'

Substitution, Brentford. Shandon Baptiste replaces Christian Nørgaard.
73'

Substitution, Leicester City. Patson Daka replaces Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
66'

Fofana's header hits the post, Brentford are saved.
62'

Brentford goal, goalscorer Ivan Toney scores
59'

Substitution, Brentford. Keane Lewis-Potter and  Josh Dasilva replaces Ben Mee and Mathias Jensen.
49'

Tielemans' shot is blocked by Raya.
46'

Leicester goal, Dewsbury Hall at the dawn of the second half scores Foxes' second
Second Half

The second half is underway at the King Power Stadium.
Half Time

Leicester 1-0 Brentford
41'

Tielemans' shot hits the post, Brentford saves
39'

Maddison's shot contained by Raya
34'

Wissa shoots and Ward sends it to the corner.
33'

Leicester goal, Castagne scores with a header ahead of his markers.
32'

Maddison's shot goes high over the top
20'

Maddison had a chance, but his header goes just wide.
18'

Toney misses, Ward manages to close the space well for Brentford's 9
12'

Tielemans' shot is blocked by Raya
9'

Mbeumo's shot contained by Danny Ward
5'

Amartey's deflected shot
Match kicks off at the King Power

The match between Leicester City and Brentford is underway. 
After Eriksen's departure, Brentford look for solutions

After failing in a bid to sign Christian Eriksen, they are on the verge of completing their fifth major signing of the summer after agreeing a deal with Sampdoria to sign Danish winger Mikkel Damsgaard for around €15 million (£12.6 million).

The Bees have already signed former Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on a free, highly-rated Hull City striker Keane Lewis-Potter for £20 million, Scottish defender Aaron Hickey from Bologna for £17 million and experienced former Burnley defender Ben Mee on a free.

Brendan Rodgers, Leicester DT, said

"We've had a great pre-season and the only disappointment is that we had a couple of injuries in our last pre-season game. We came into today in good condition and we're looking forward to playing."

On not having signed any new players so far this summer: "My focus is purely on the players I have. If we can't [bring in new players] my concentration falls on the players that are here. We are in a good place and our spirit is very strong."

On starting James Maddison and Wesley Fofana, who have been linked with the possibility of leaving: "They are 100 percent ready. It's always a difficult time before the transfer window closes and there is always gossip and speculation. Both players are very important to us".

Ivan Toney with his sights set on Qatar 2022

Brentford's striker signed an ascending initial season with 12 goals and 5 assists in the Premier League, and if he continues his rise, Toney could be in contention for a place as an alternate for Harry Kane in Southgate's squad for Qatar 2022. 
Brentford will be looking for their first win since 1953 and their second win in a Premier League opener

Brentford has not beaten Leicester since 1953, of the last 10 duels they have suffered 9 defeats and one draw, however, last season on the opening day they surprised Mikel Arteta's Gunners 2-0, they will be able to beat Leicester this Sunday.
Foxes and Abejas meet for the first time in a league opener

This is the first time they have met in a league opener; the Foxes have not lost in six games against the Abejas, with a record of five wins and two ties. In fact, the previous season's Premiership clashes were decided by a 2-1 scoreline in Leicester's favor. 
Brentford with three key absentees

Thomas Frank's side will be without three important weapons in their scheme of things. Kristoffer Ajer and Sergi Canos, will miss the start of the season through injury, while, Ethan Pinnock is a long-term absentee for the Bees.

Ben Mee, who arrived at zero cost from Burnley, will start.

Leicester without the legendary Kasper Schmeichel

The Danish goalkeeper left for French side Nice after 11 years with the Foxes, leaving Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield titles during his time at the King Power Stadium.

Who will take his place in the starting 11?

Danny Ward, for the moment is the chosen one, the 29-year-old goalkeeper has made one Premier League appearance since joining in 2018 from Liverpool. On the bench, will be another Dane, Daniel Iversen, 25, who has not made a Premier League appearance.

Premier News

The Premier League from this season adapts to what is being applied in other leagues, five substitutions are allowed in three change windows, excluding half-time changes. 
8:21 AM13 days ago

Starting Lineup- Brentford FC

8:20 AM13 days ago

Starting Lineup- Leicester City

Good morning

Welcome to this exciting game of the English Premier League, today we will have the home debut of Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City against Thomas Frank's Brentford, a very interesting duel that you can follow through VAVEL. 
Where and how to watch Leicester City vs Brentford Online and Live

The match will be broadcast on English-speaking TV Channels: NBC, USA Network
Spanish-language TV channels: Telemundo, Universo, ESPN
Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Records: Leicester vs Brentford

They met 31 times: Leicester won 15 times, Brentford 6 and they drew 10 times.
The last meeting took place on 20 March this year in the Premier League with the Foxes winning. The goals were scored by Timothy Castagne and James Maddison. Yoane Wissa scored the remaining goal for the Bees.
Likely line-ups

Leicester City
Iversen; Amartey, Evans, Fofana; Justin, Ndidi, Tielemans, Castagne; Maddison, Iheanacho; Vardy.

Brentford
Raya; Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry; Janelt, Nørgaard, Jensen; Wissa, Toney, Mbeumo.

Brentford key player: Ivan Toney

Brentford’s big man is the focal point and rightfully the subject of much speculated interest during this summer. Toney can do it all, and did do it all last season, from attack to defence.

Obviously, his goals were pivotal last campaign and will be again this, with his 12 strikes leading The Bees to safety.

Either foot, in the air and from the spot, Toney gets his goals any way he can.

His five assists also showed his playmaking ability has he made his second consecutive jump up the divisions, just two-and-a-half years ago he was turning out for League One Peterborough United.

But he can also impact the game on the defensive end. Countless times, Toney will win the first ball in his own box when defending a corner with his commanding presence and unmatched desire.

Leicester City key player: James Maddison

He is Leicester’s orchestrater in the midfield, with his ability to pick out his team mates wherever they are on the pitch. The former Norwich City man can get out of tight situations, which will help him against Brentford’s high press on Sunday.
He will not be leading the press from the front but he is crucial when possession is regained – his great range of passing helps turn defence into attack instantaneously.
And from set pieces, Maddison can cause danger, whether it be scoring from the dead ball himself or finding teammates, which is something Leicester need to be better at this season.
He makes The Foxes tick, and an in-form James Maddison like the one from the end of last season will be important not just this weekend but all year long.
Match Officials

Center: Jarred Gillett. Assistants: Harry Lennard, Steve Meredith. Fourth official: David Coote. VAR: Graham Scott. VAR Assistant: Simon Long.
Brentford wants to take a leap in quality

Although Brentford's first campaign in the Premier League was satisfactory, the objective for this second season is not only to guarantee permanence, but also to seek a better position in the championship.

Those directed by Thomas Frank no longer have Christian Eriksen, who did not renew his contract. with the bees and left to Manchester United, however, it keeps several of its pillars such as Ivan Toney, David Raya and Patrick Mbeumo.

 

Leicester City keeps its roster, but says goodbye to an idol

At Leicester, there were few novelties, the most special being the departure of multi-champion Kasper Schmeichel. From that championship-winning squad, Jamie Vardy is a small testimony of what was a golden season under Claudio Ranieri. 

DT Brendan Rodgers will count on other experienced players such as Madison, Tielemans, Evans, however, there could be some departures before the transfer deadline. 

Two great rivals meet on the first match day

Matchday 1 of the Premier League progresses and then we will have the match between Leicester City and Brentford who will face each other on the first matchday of the 2022-23 season, both teams come from an important season where they were in the middle of the table and achieved important victories.

On the one hand, Brentford, the only team that kept the category, while Leicester had a rather irregular campaign, but left a title for the Foxes. 

Welcome

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Leicester City vs Brentford match, corresponding to the Premier League. The match will take place at King Power Stadium, at 9:00 AM ET.
