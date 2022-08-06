Goals and Summary of Pachuca 2-0 Tigres in Liga Mx Game
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

12:18 PM12 days ago

Summary

9:00 PM12 days ago

90'

Match ends Pachuca 2-0 Tigres.
8:50 PM12 days ago

85'

Last minutes of the match Pachuca is taking the 3 points in match day 7.
8:46 PM12 days ago

This is how the second goal was scored

8:40 PM12 days ago

75'

After the substitutions, Tigres are more dangerous and are looking for the goal that will put them in the match.
8:36 PM12 days ago

70'

Changes are made by the Tigres team, the felines seek to be solid in the defensive backline and prevent them from scoring more goals with a man down.
8:27 PM12 days ago

62'

Gooool for Pachuca to increase the lead 2-0.
8:24 PM12 days ago

60'

There are still no changes in the match, Tigres manages to repel the home team's attacks.
8:20 PM12 days ago

55'

Pachuca once again has the ball and is looking to increase the lead.
8:14 PM12 days ago

50'

Tigres starts with great intensity for the tie.
8:12 PM12 days ago

45'

The second half begins.
7:55 PM12 days ago

45'

First half ends Pachuca 1-0 Tigres.
7:44 PM12 days ago

How the first goal was scored

7:39 PM12 days ago

35'

The intensity of the game drops and the score remains the same, with Pachuca holding a one-goal advantage.
7:32 PM12 days ago

30'

Tigres came close to tying the match with some sparks despite being a man down, but the felines came close.
7:29 PM12 days ago

25'

Pachuca dominates the game after the first goal.
7:21 PM12 days ago

17'

Goool for Pachuca opens the scoring on a free kick.
7:19 PM12 days ago

15'

Red card for Jesus Angulo for a hard stomp on Aviles Hurtado.
7:14 PM12 days ago

10'

Pachuca felt uncomfortable at the start, unable to have possession or create plays.
7:09 PM12 days ago

5'

Tigres starts the match with possession of the ball.
7:05 PM12 days ago

Kickoff

The match starts.
6:50 PM12 days ago

All ready

The two teams finish warming up and get ready in the locker room to take the field for the start of the match.
6:50 PM12 days ago

Weather

A cloudy afternoon but no rain is expected at the Hidalgo Stadium, the cold will be present but in general the weather will be suitable for a great soccer practice in this 7th day of the season.
6:45 PM12 days ago

Already warming up

Both teams are warming up 30 minutes before kick-off.
6:40 PM12 days ago

Lineup Tigres

This is the visitors' lineup:

6:35 PM12 days ago

Lineup Pachuca

This is the lineup of the home team:
6:30 PM12 days ago

Grand entrance

There is a great attendance at the Hidalgo Stadium for the meeting of two teams that are looking to be at the top of the general table, the fans are present in a great way.
6:25 PM12 days ago

Already in the stadium

Both teams have arrived at the Hidalgo Stadium and are getting ready to warm up in the locker room.
6:20 PM12 days ago

Head to head

This is how the two teams arrive at this great encounter:
6:15 PM12 days ago

Fans

The fans of both teams soon arrive at the Hidalgo, getting ready in La Bella Airosa for the start of a great match.
6:10 PM12 days ago

Feline Streak

Should Tigres win away to Pachuca, it would make it six consecutive wins in Liga Mx for the first time since January - March 2019 (6V).
6:05 PM12 days ago

Another important fact

Pachuca players have completed 64 dribbles so far in the Apertura 2022. More than any other team with six games played in the competition.
6:00 PM12 days ago

Background

The record is in favor of the Pachuca team, as the record shows 5 wins, 6 draws and 4 victories for the felines, so tomorrow the locals will be the favorites to take the 3 points at the Hidalgo Stadium. The last time they met in Pachuca was on April 7 of this year, where Pachuca defeated Tigres 2-1 in a very close match that was full of goals and emotions.
5:55 PM12 days ago

Hidalgo Stadium

Located in the city of Pachuca, Hidalgo, better known as La Bella Airosa, it is one of the most beautiful stadiums in Mexican soccer, it has a capacity for 30 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on February 14, 1993. It will be the stadium where Tigres and Pachuca will face each other on match day 7 of the Apertura 2022.

5:50 PM12 days ago

Stay tuned to follow this game!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Pachuca vs Tigres, as well as the latest information from the Hidalgo Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
5:45 PM12 days ago

Where to watch the game?

The Pachuca vs Tigres match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports, if you want to watch the match via streaming you can watch it on Fox Sports Play, if you want to watch the match online VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
5:40 PM12 days ago

Absences

Both teams will have very important absentees due to injury and expulsion; for Pachuca, defender Murillo will be out due to expulsion, and for Tigres, Juan Vigon and reinforcement Jordy Caicedo will be out due to expulsion, while Yeferson Soteldo, Florian Thauvin and Luis Rodriguez will be out due to injury.
5:35 PM12 days ago

statistics

Pachuca is undefeated at home against Tigres in its last nine Liga Mx matches (6V 3E, including liguilla). They have not lost at home to the university team in the league since September 2014 (2-3).
5:30 PM12 days ago

Referee

The referee in charge of the match will be Mauricio Nieto Torres.

5:25 PM12 days ago

Current positions

Tigres is currently in 2nd place with 15 points and a record of 5 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, while Pachuca is in 6th place with 9 points and a record of 2 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss, both teams needing 3 points to keep climbing.
5:20 PM12 days ago

Match Date

Pachuca is on its third-best historical unbeaten run at home in Liga Mx (11V 9E), behind only a 21-game run between August 2006 - August 2007 (12V 9E) and a 29-game run between January 2016 - April 2017 (18V 11E).
5:15 PM12 days ago

Key Player Pachuca

Aviles Hurtado:

Forward born in Colombia, has played all home games, has one goal and two assists, will be part of the all-star game where he will represent the Liga Mx, in the same way tomorrow he will look for the 3 points in a game that will undoubtedly be fought and hard-fought in his quest to be in the upper part of Mexican soccer.

5:10 PM12 days ago

Key Player Tigres

André Pierre Gignac:

French striker in the current tournament has 3 goals and an assist playing every game as a starter, he is one of the most lethal strikers in Mexican soccer, he will be looking tomorrow to give the felines the 3 points and continue in the upper part of the general table in the Liga Mx.

5:05 PM12 days ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Pachuca vs Tigres match, corresponding to Match day 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022. The match will take place at the Hidalgo Stadium at 19:05 hours.
VAVEL Logo