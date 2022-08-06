Goals and Highlights: Sporting Kansas City 4-2 LA Galaxy in MLS 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Thank you for joining us in this game
Game over
90+5'
90+2'
90+1'
90'
Fourth Goal
Chicharito gets us on the board 💥@efrain_alvarez1 ➡️ @CH14_ pic.twitter.com/KYXApqOMTT— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) August 7, 2022
85'
84'
82'
77'
75'
69'
63'
57'
Third Goal
𝑨𝑮𝑨𝑫𝑨 BELIEVE! pic.twitter.com/UKslaf9YB0— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) August 7, 2022
Second Goal
Great save on the first, but OH BABY! That second shot was well over the line!— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) August 7, 2022
Willy Agada's first in Sporting Blue 👏 pic.twitter.com/pmuokotXwO
46'
Halftime
45+4'
45'
44'
43'
40'
Goalkeeper save
BIG
BAD
BONDY ‼️@Bondy506 saves SKC's penalty attempt 🧤 pic.twitter.com/N3293GWtzI — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) August 7, 2022
30'
24'
The LA Galaxy goalkeeper makes a great save and saves his team from another goal.
23'
21'
First Goal
THOMMY ON THE VOLLEY!— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) August 7, 2022
And that ball from Rog? Perfect 👌
1-0 #SKCvLA pic.twitter.com/djAKlORM9R
9'
3'
0'
Substitutes
LA Galaxy: Efrain Álvarez, Eriq Zavaleta, Sacha Kljestan, Julián Araujo, Jonathan Klinsmann, Jonathan Pérez, Adam Saldaña, Raheem Edwards and Samuel Grandsir.
Sporting Kansas City: Kaveh Rad, Kendall McIntosh, Kayden Pierre, Marinos Tzionis, Robert Voloder, Felipe Hernàndez and Oriol Rosell.
Sporting Kansas City lineup
Presenting: #SportingKC#SKCvLA | @BlueKC pic.twitter.com/wdkZf4Vsk0 — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) August 6, 2022
LA Galaxy lineup
Here come the 𝕲's 💙🤍💛#SKCvLA x @ModeloUSA — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) August 7, 2022
Battle for victory
Referees
Last showdown!
History between both teams
Arrival LA Galaxy
🛬 Touch down in KC pic.twitter.com/sBH2HPdyyu— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) August 6, 2022
Welcome!
Tune in here Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy Live Score
What time is the Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy match for MLS 2022?
Argentina: 9:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 9:30 PM.
Chile: 9:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 7:30 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on ESPN+ and TUDN USA.
Spain: 2:30 AM on DAZN.
Mexico: 7:30 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 8:30 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 7:30 PM on Star+.
Sporting Kansas City Latest Lineup
John Pulskamp, Andreu Fontàs, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Ben Sweat, Kayden Pierre, Rémi Walter, Felipe Hernàndez, Cameron Duke, William Agada, Marinos Tzionis and Johnny Russell.
LA Galaxy Last Lineup
Jonathan Bond, Derrick Williams, Eriq Zavaleta, Chase Gasper, Julián Araujo, Marky Delgado, Gastón Brugman, Rayan Raveloson, Douglas Costa, Kevin Cabral and Javier Hernández.