Goals and Highlights: Sporting Kansas City 4-2 LA Galaxy in MLS 2022

11:05 PM13 days ago

Summary

10:36 PM13 days ago

10:35 PM13 days ago

Game over

The referee whistles the end of the game, Sporting Kansas City wins the game.
10:34 PM13 days ago

90+5'

Sporting Kansas City goal!
10:31 PM13 days ago

90+2'

7 minutes of compensation are added.
10:30 PM13 days ago

90+1'

LA Galaxy goal!
10:29 PM13 days ago

90'

Penalty for LA Galaxy.
10:25 PM13 days ago

Fourth Goal

Javier Hernández scores the first goal for the LA Galaxy.
10:23 PM13 days ago

85'

LA Galaxy goal!
10:22 PM13 days ago

84'

VAR reviews possible LA Galaxy goal.
10:20 PM13 days ago

82'

LA Galaxy has 3 corner kicks, 0 shots on goal and 62% possession.
10:15 PM13 days ago

77'

Pause to hydrate the players.
10:13 PM13 days ago

75'

Sporting Kansas City has 5 corner kicks, 8 shots on goal and 38% possession.
10:08 PM13 days ago

69'

Sporting Kansas City plays long positions to cool down the LA Galaxy who had several dangerous attacks.
10:02 PM13 days ago

63'

LA Galaxy much better in the second half, we could see a goal from the Los Angeles team.
9:57 PM13 days ago

57'

Sporting Kansas City keeps up pressure all over the court looking for a defensive error.
9:45 PM13 days ago

Third Goal

William Agada's shot inside the area ends in a goal.
9:44 PM13 days ago

Second Goal

William Agada shoots with his left leg and scores the second goal for Kansas.
9:43 PM13 days ago

46'

The second time begins.
9:26 PM13 days ago

Halftime

The teams go into halftime and the score is Sporting Kansas City 3-0 LA Galaxy.
9:24 PM13 days ago

45+4'

Sporting Kansas City goal!
9:20 PM13 days ago

45'

7 minutes of compensation are added.
9:19 PM13 days ago

44'

Sporting Kansas City goal!
9:18 PM13 days ago

43'

VAR analyzes possible goal, probably out of place is reviewed.
9:16 PM13 days ago

40'

Sporting Kansas City is playing much better than LA Galaxy in the first half, they have several dangerous attacks that they have not been able to finish.
9:10 PM13 days ago

Goalkeeper save

9:05 PM13 days ago

30'

Pause to hydrate the players.
9:00 PM13 days ago

24'

Jonathan Bond!
The LA Galaxy goalkeeper makes a great save and saves his team from another goal.
8:59 PM13 days ago

23'

Penalty for Sporting Kansas City.
8:57 PM13 days ago

21'

Tight game in midfield, both teams looking for the second goal of the game.
8:50 PM13 days ago

First Goal

Erik Thommy scores the first goal of the match and it is his first goal in MLS.
8:45 PM13 days ago

9'

Sporting Kansas City goal!
8:39 PM13 days ago

3'

First corner kick of the game for the LA Galaxy.
8:35 PM13 days ago

0'

The match begins, both teams will seek to stay with the victory.
8:19 PM13 days ago

Substitutes

These are the players who will be on the bench:

LA Galaxy: Efrain Álvarez, Eriq Zavaleta, Sacha Kljestan, Julián Araujo, Jonathan Klinsmann, Jonathan Pérez, Adam Saldaña, Raheem Edwards and Samuel Grandsir.

 

Sporting Kansas City: Kaveh Rad, Kendall McIntosh, Kayden Pierre, Marinos Tzionis, Robert Voloder, Felipe Hernàndez and Oriol Rosell.

8:11 PM13 days ago

Sporting Kansas City lineup

8:09 PM13 days ago

LA Galaxy lineup

7:53 PM13 days ago

Battle for victory

A big game is coming up between these two Western Conference teams. Do not take off and then we share the statistics of both teams in the MLS.
Photo: ESPN
7:48 PM13 days ago

Referees

The referee designation for today's game is as follows: Referee: Michael Radchuk Assistant Referee 1: Kyle Atkins Assistant Referee 2: CJ Morgante Fourth official: Joe Dickerson VAR: Geoff Gamble Assistant VAR: Robert Schaap
7:47 PM13 days ago

Last showdown!

The last time these two teams met was on October 27, 2021 and on that occasion Sporting Kansas City won 2-0 at Children's Mercy Park. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many goals that we hope will be repeated today.
7:44 PM13 days ago

History between both teams

Sporting Kansas City and LA Galaxy have met several times, of the last 5 games the LA Galaxy have won twice, there was a tie and in the other 2 games the winner was Sporting Kansas City.
7:03 PM13 days ago

Arrival LA Galaxy

The Los Angeles team is already in the stadium and they are ready for today's game.
7:02 PM13 days ago

Welcome!

We're just under an hour away from kick-off between Sporting Kansas City and the LA Galaxy at Children's Mercy Park. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
1:42 AM14 days ago

Tune in here Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy match for the MLS.
1:37 AM14 days ago

What time is the Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy match for MLS 2022?

This is the start time of the game Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy of August 6th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 9:30 PM.
Chile: 9:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 7:30 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on ESPN+ and TUDN USA.
Spain: 2:30 AM on DAZN.
Mexico: 7:30 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 8:30 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 7:30 PM on Star+.
1:32 AM14 days ago

Sporting Kansas City Latest Lineup

These were the eleven players who started last game:
John Pulskamp, Andreu Fontàs, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Ben Sweat, Kayden Pierre, Rémi Walter, Felipe Hernàndez, Cameron Duke, William Agada, Marinos Tzionis and Johnny Russell.
1:27 AM14 days ago

LA Galaxy Last Lineup

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Jonathan Bond, Derrick Williams, Eriq Zavaleta, Chase Gasper, Julián Araujo, Marky Delgado, Gastón Brugman, Rayan Raveloson, Douglas Costa, Kevin Cabral and Javier Hernández.
1:22 AM14 days ago

Sporting Kansas City Players to Watch

Forward Johnny Russell (#7) is a fundamental piece of Sporting Kansas City's offense and is the team's leading scorer in the tournament with 6 goals in 22 games played. Another key player for the team is midfielder Felipe Hernàndez (#21) who is the team's top assister with 3 assists in 22 games played and is a fundamental piece in generating dangerous plays for Kansas. He also already scored a goal in the tournament so we could also see him score in Saturday's game. Lastly, Dániel Sallói (#20) plays in the forward position, he is the second highest scorer in the team, he has scored 4 goals during the tournament and we could see him scoring tomorrow. All three players are considered key to Sporting Kansas City's offensive attack and will be of paramount importance if they are to win.
1:17 AM14 days ago

Sporting Kansas City in the tournament

Sporting Kansas City has had a terrible start to the season in Major League Soccer, sitting at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 23 of the tournament they have a total of 20 points with 5 wins, 5 draws and 14 losses. They are located in the fourteenth position of the western conference and if they want to steal the thirteenth place from the San Jose Earthquakes they will have to win the game. Their last game was on Monday July 30, 2022, they lost 2-0 against Austin FC. They arrive as the underdogs to win this game, but they could cause an upset and win.
Photo: Sporting Kansas City
1:12 AM14 days ago

LA Galaxy Players to Watch

The next three players are considered key to the LA Galaxy's offensive attack and any one of them is likely to score in the game against Sporting Kansas City. Mexican player Javier Hernández (#14) or better known as “El Chicharito” is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He was the author of a goal in the previous match, in 19 games played he has achieved 7 goals and an assist, this makes him the second highest scorer and the ninth highest assister of the team. Forward Samuel Grandsir (#11) is another important on-court distributor, he is the team's biggest assister, he has generated 3 assists in 12 games as a starter and 9 coming off the bench. Lastly, 22-year-old striker Dejan Joveljic (#99) is the team's top scorer with 9 goals in 19 games coming off the bench. They leave, at his young age, he has achieved a lot in the team, he is a very important substitute who wants to be a starter in the team and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in the game.
1:07 AM14 days ago

LA Galaxy in the tournament

The Los Angeles team has had a great tournament so far in the MLS, after 9 wins, 3 draws and 10 losses, they have 30 points in the general table that puts them in ninth position in the Western Conference. They've had an amazing start to the season, hopefully they can keep up the same pace throughout the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on July 30, 2022, and resulted in a 1-0 loss against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium in Texas, earning their 10th loss. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
Photo: LA Galaxy
1:02 AM14 days ago

The stadium

The Children's Mercy Park is located in Kansas City, United States. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 25,000 spectators and it was inaugurated on June 9, 2011. It is the home of Sporting Kansas City of Major League Soccer and it cost 200 million dollars.
Photo: Wikipedia
12:57 AM14 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLS 2022: Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
 
