Columbus Crew vs NYCFC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

NYCFC look to extend their unbeaten run to eight games as they travel to Lower.com Field to face the Columbus Crew in a key Eastern Conference showdown.

The Boys In Blue are coming off of a 0-0 draw against Montreal, their first game since loaning Valentin Castellanos to Spanish side Girona, and remain second in the Eastern Conference standings.

Columbus also faced Montreal in their last match, dropping a 2-1 decision thanks a 94th-minute goal by Joel Waterman. The Crew are sixth in the East.

Team news

Columbus Crew

Josh Williams is the only player absent as he is suffering from an undisclosed illness.

NYCFC

The Boys In Blue will be without Keaton Parks as the midfielder is dealing with a calf issue.

Anton Tinnerholm, Maxime Chanot and Maxi Moralez are all listed as questionable with lower body injuries.

Predicted lineups

Columbus Crew: Room; Degenek, Williams, Mensah; Santos, Zawadzki, Morris, Nagbe, Moreira; Zelarayán, Hurtado

NYCFC: Johnson; Amundsen, Callens, Martins, Gray; Morales, Acevedo; Magno, Rodríguez, Andrade; Heber

Ones to watch

Cucho Hernandez (Columbus Crew)

Signed from English Championship side Watford, the Brazilian adds another dimension to the Columbus attack, proving he does have a keen eye for goal, scoring four times in six matches with the Crew.

Sean Johnson (NYCFC)

He's chasing the MLS record of 16 clean sheets. Currently with 12, including four in a row, his first-ever All-Star appearance is well-deserved, recognition for his leadership as captain of the Boys In Blue.

Previous meetings

This is the second matchup of the season between Columbus and NYCFC with the Boys In Blue claiming a 2-0 victory in May.

Talles Magno opened the scoring on seven minutes after receiving a pass from Santiago Rodriguez and after taking a touch to free himself from Steven Moreira, he beat Eloy Room inside the far post.

A long ball by Maxi Moralez found Valentin Castellanos with the Argentine chipping Room and doubling the lead in the 59th minute.

The match will be streamed nationally on ESPN+. In Columbus, Bally Sports Ohio will have all of the action while coverage in New York will be provided by the YES Network.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.