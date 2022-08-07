Goals and Highlights: Atletico San Luis 1-2 Necaxa in Liga MX 2022

8:30 PM12 days ago

Summary

6:53 PM12 days ago

Thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Atlético San Luis 1-2 Necaxa match
6:53 PM12 days ago

Game over

The referee whistles the end of the game, Necaxa wins the match.
6:50 PM12 days ago

90'

5 minutes of compensation are added.
6:45 PM12 days ago

85'

We are a few minutes from the end of the game, everything seems that we will not have another goal and that Necaxa will win the game.

 

6:41 PM12 days ago

78'

San Luis accumulates 5 corner kicks, 3 shots on goal and 55% possession of the ball.
6:32 PM12 days ago

72'

Necaxa has 3 corner kicks, 4 shots on goal and 45% possession of the ball.
6:24 PM12 days ago

65'

Necaxa plays long positions to cool down San Luis who had several dangerous attacks.
6:16 PM12 days ago

57'

San Luis keeps pressure all the court looking for a defensive error.
6:10 PM12 days ago

51'

San Luis started the second half very well, controlled the ball and made several dangerous attacks.
6:05 PM12 days ago

46'

The second time begins.
5:47 PM12 days ago

Halftime

The teams go to rest and the scoreboard is San Luis 1-2 Necaxa.
5:46 PM12 days ago

45'

2 minutes of compensation are added.
5:44 PM12 days ago

42'

San Luis looks to score its second goal and presses the whole field.
5:42 PM12 days ago

Third Goal

Fernando Madrigal González's shot inside the box ended in a goal and put Necaxa up on the scoreboard.
5:35 PM12 days ago

34'

Necaxa goal!
5:33 PM12 days ago

32'

Necaxa's second yellow card and it's for Juan Pablo Segovia.
5:32 PM12 days ago

27'

Pause to hydrate the players.
5:26 PM12 days ago

25'

First yellow card of the game and it is for the player José Esquivel from Necaxa.
5:21 PM12 days ago

Second Goal

Facundo Batista's shot from inside the area.
5:19 PM12 days ago

First Goal

Own goal by Milton Giménez.
5:15 PM12 days ago

14'

Necaxa goal!
5:10 PM12 days ago

9'

Atletico San Luis goal!
5:09 PM12 days ago

6'

Tight game in midfield, both teams looking for their first scoring opportunities.
5:06 PM12 days ago

0'

The match begins, both teams will seek to stay with the victory.
4:50 PM12 days ago

Substitutes

These are the players who will be on the bench:

Atletico San Luis: Abel Hernández, Andrés Sánchez, Luis Fernando León, Rubens Sambueza, Uziel García, Alejandro Organista, Juan Castro, Juan Martínez, Vitinho and Andrés Iniestra Vázquez.

 

Necaxa: Rogelio Cortéz Pineda, Heriberto De Jesus, Waldo Madrid, Agustín Oliveros, Vicente Poggi, Luis Quintana, Hugo González, Ricardo Monreal, José Godínez and Diego Gómez.

4:47 PM12 days ago

Necaxa Lineup

4:47 PM12 days ago

Atletico San Luis lineup

4:46 PM12 days ago

Referees

The referee designation for today's game is as follows:

Eduardo Galvan Basulto (Center Referee)
Jorge Antonio Sánchez Espinoza (Assistant One)
Michel Caballero Galicia (Assistant Two)
Hector Salvador Solorio Arreola (Fourth Referee)
Fernando Hernandez Gomez (VAR)
Vicente Jassiel Reynoso Arce (VAR Assistant)

4:41 PM12 days ago

Battle for victory

A great match between these two Liga MX teams is approaching. Do not take off and then we share the statistics of the last game where these two teams faced each other.
4:36 PM12 days ago

Last showdown!

The last time these two teams met was on April 14, 2022 and on that occasion Necaxa won the match 4-2 at the Victoria Stadium. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many goals that we hope will be repeated today.
4:31 PM12 days ago

History between both teams

Today the seventh game of Apertura 2022 is played, Atlético San Luis and Necaxa have faced each other on several occasions. The last 5 clashes have ended in three wins for Necaxa, a draw and a win for Atlético San Luis.
4:26 PM12 days ago

Arrival Necaxa

The Aguascalientes team is already in San Luis and they are ready for their seventh Liga MX game.
4:21 PM12 days ago

Welcome!

We are just under an hour away from the start of the match between Atlético San Luis and Necaxa at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
4:16 PM12 days ago

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atletico San Luis vs Necaxa match for the Liga MX.
4:06 PM12 days ago

Last line-up of Atletico San Luis

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Marcelo Barovero, Rodrigo González, Ramón Juarez, Aldo Cruz, Ricardo Chávez, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Javier Güemez, Jhon Murillo, Facundo Waller, Sabin Merino and Rubens Sambueza.
4:01 PM12 days ago

Necaxa's last line-up

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Luis Malagón, Juan Pablo Segovia, Alexis Peña, Agustín Oliveros, Brian García, Dieter Villalpando, José Esquivel, Brayan Garnica, Angelo Araos, Milton Gimenez and Facundo Batista.
3:56 PM12 days ago

Necaxa players to watch

Forward Milton Gimenez (#9) is a key part of Necaxa's offense as he scored a goal last game against Pachuca and we may see him scoring against San Luis. He is the team's top scorer with 2 goals in 4 games. Another key player for the team is defender Agustín Oliveros (#3) who is the team's biggest assistant with one assist in 4 games played and is a fundamental piece in generating dangerous plays for Necaxa. Finally, Fabricio Formiliano (#14) plays in the defensive position, the 29-year-old scored the goal in the match against Toluca and we could see him scoring on Sunday. The three players are considered key to Necaxa's offensive attack and will be of paramount importance if they are to win.
3:51 PM12 days ago

Necaxa in the tournament

Like Atlético San Luis, Necaxa had a regular start in Apertura 2022 by placing in eighth position in the general table. After 3 wins, 0 draws and 3 losses, they got 9 points in the general table. Last tournament they were a little far from winning Clausura 2022, this season they hope to be able to compete for the championship and for that they must maintain their winning streak. His last game was on day 6 against Cruz Azul, the match ended in a 1-0 victory for "La Maquina" at the Azteca Stadium. They come to this game as the least favorite to win it, however they could surprise and win.
3:46 PM12 days ago

Atletico San Luis players to watch

There are three players that stand out within the team and are responsible for the San Luis offense. The first is the Venezuelan Jhon Murillo (#21), he plays in the forward position and is in charge of distributing the attack. He is the team's biggest assistant with one assist. The next player is midfielder Juan Manuel Sanabria (#8), in 14 games played in Clausura 2022 he had 1 goal and 3 assists which makes him the team's biggest assistant last season. He has one assist so far in the tournament and we could see him get the second assist from him on Sunday. Finally, midfielder Facundo Waller (#15), at only 25 years old, has become a starter within the team. He scored in the last game against Chivas and we could see him scoring in the game against Necaxa.
3:41 PM12 days ago

Atlético San Luis in the tournament

Atlético San Luis had a regular start in Apertura 2022 by placing thirteenth in the general table with 7 points. After 6 days they have 1 game won, 4 tied and 2 lost. Last tournament they were a little far from winning Clausura 2022, this season they hope to be able to compete for the championship and for that they must maintain their winning streak. Their last game was on day 6 against Juárez, the match ended in a 1-1 draw at Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium and thus San Luis got a point in their fourth away game. They come to this game as the favorites to win it, they have an advantage over Necaxa when playing at home and they have gone four games without losing.
3:36 PM12 days ago

The Stadium

The Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium is located in the city of San Luis Potosí, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 25,000 spectators and it is the home of Club Atlético de San Luis. It was inaugurated on May 18, 1999 and cost 25 million US dollars.
3:31 PM12 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2022: Atletico San Luis vs Necaxa!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo