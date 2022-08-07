Goals and Highlights: Atletico San Luis 1-2 Necaxa in Liga MX 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Thank you for joining us in this game
Game over
90'
85'
78'
72'
65'
57'
51'
46'
Halftime
45'
42'
Third Goal
34'⏱️| #ASLvsNEC | #LIGABBVAMX | 1-2 | ¡Llegó el segundo! @fernamadri80 la manda al fondo de las redes.#ContiGoNecaxa ⚡ pic.twitter.com/xiJq0gr2X6— ⚡️Club Necaxa⚡️ (@ClubNecaxa) August 7, 2022
34'
32'
27'
25'
Second Goal
14'⏱️| #ASLvsNEC | #LIGABBVAMX | 1-1 | ¡Goooooooooool! @FacuBatistaa09 iguala las acciones del encuentro. #ContiGoNecaxa ⚡ pic.twitter.com/fjwwCTwUEV— ⚡️Club Necaxa⚡️ (@ClubNecaxa) August 7, 2022
First Goal
⏱ 9' | 🇸🇪ADSL 1-0 NEC⚡️— Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) August 7, 2022
¡GOOOOOOOOL DE NUESTRO EQUIPO! ⚽️
¡GOOOOOOOOL DE RODRIGO DOURADO! 🤩🇧🇷#QuiénDijoFácil @Cem_Moctezuma pic.twitter.com/qPwpu7X0lg
14'
9'
6'
0'
Substitutes
Atletico San Luis: Abel Hernández, Andrés Sánchez, Luis Fernando León, Rubens Sambueza, Uziel García, Alejandro Organista, Juan Castro, Juan Martínez, Vitinho and Andrés Iniestra Vázquez.
Necaxa: Rogelio Cortéz Pineda, Heriberto De Jesus, Waldo Madrid, Agustín Oliveros, Vicente Poggi, Luis Quintana, Hugo González, Ricardo Monreal, José Godínez and Diego Gómez.
Necaxa Lineup
#ASLvsNEC | Los once Rayos que arrancan esta tarde en el 🏟️ Alfonso Lastras:#ContiGoNecaxa ⚡ pic.twitter.com/5byvJgenx2 — ⚡️Club Necaxa⚡️ (@ClubNecaxa) August 7, 2022
Atletico San Luis lineup
👥 ¡XI gladiadores potosinos jugando en casa en busca de los 3 puntos! 🔥
La alineación traída a ti gracias a @Cem_Moctezuma #QuiénDijoFácil pic.twitter.com/4JbGxcDEkD — Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) August 7, 2022
Referees
Eduardo Galvan Basulto (Center Referee)
Jorge Antonio Sánchez Espinoza (Assistant One)
Michel Caballero Galicia (Assistant Two)
Hector Salvador Solorio Arreola (Fourth Referee)
Fernando Hernandez Gomez (VAR)
Vicente Jassiel Reynoso Arce (VAR Assistant)
Battle for victory
Last showdown!
History between both teams
Arrival Necaxa
¡Día de viaje! Los Rayos ya en camino rumbo a San Luis para la actividad de este domingo.#ContiGoNecaxa ⚡ pic.twitter.com/pvzOVVxFyN— ⚡️Club Necaxa⚡️ (@ClubNecaxa) August 6, 2022
Welcome!
Tune in here Atletico San Luis vs Necaxa Live Score
What time is the Atletico San Luis vs Necaxa match for Liga MX 2022?
Argentina: 6:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 6:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 4:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 5:00 PM on TUDN.
Mexico: 4:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN2.
Paraguay: 6:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 6:00 PM on Star+.
Last line-up of Atletico San Luis
Marcelo Barovero, Rodrigo González, Ramón Juarez, Aldo Cruz, Ricardo Chávez, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Javier Güemez, Jhon Murillo, Facundo Waller, Sabin Merino and Rubens Sambueza.
Necaxa's last line-up
Luis Malagón, Juan Pablo Segovia, Alexis Peña, Agustín Oliveros, Brian García, Dieter Villalpando, José Esquivel, Brayan Garnica, Angelo Araos, Milton Gimenez and Facundo Batista.