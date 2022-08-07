Goals and Highlights: Vitesse 2-5 Feyenoord in Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF MATCH
Feyenoord beat Vitesse in the first round of the Eredivisie with two goals from Danilo!
39'
Sankoh came face to face with Bijlow and knocked it away, missing a very clear chance to reduce the score!
35'
Aursnes hit a shot from outside the box, and Houwen saved Vitesse's save by deflecting it into the right corner.
24' GOAL FOR FEYENOORD
Geertruida received the ball inside the area, controlled it, put it in front of him and shot low past the goalkeeper to score one more for Feyenoord!
21' GOAL FOR FEYENOORD
In a PATHETIC move Houwen lost the ball when leaving the play and left Danilo alone, in the area, with an empty goal, to score one more goal for Feyenoord!
15' GOAL FOR FEYENOORD
Dilrosun, in a move to the right, took out the defender and hit the goal from there, covering the goalkeeper and putting Feyenoord ahead again!
11' GOAL FOR VITESSE
Manhoef got the pass through the middle to Frederiksen, who came face to face with the goalkeeper and hit a low shot to tie the score!
3'
Manhoef received the ball inside the box and managed to shoot, but Bijlow saved Feyenoord.
SECOND HALF STARTS
Danilo makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the second half!
Teams on the pitch
The teams take to the field to start the second half.
END OF FIRST HALF
The hosts went ahead on the scoreboard, but the visitors turned it around before the first half was even over!
46'
Yellow for Szymanski, for a strong foul in the midfield.
42' GOAL FOR FEYENOORD
Danilo, in a free-kick taken from the left, Danilo got the strong header and sent the ball into the back of the goal, that after the VAR review for a possible offside, was confirmed, turning the game!
36'
Yellow for Tronstão, for a strong arrival in the midfield.
31' GOAL FOR FEYENOORD
Walermark, in a lost and even strange move, got the shot already inside the area after being launched and sent it to the back of the net!
20' GOAL FOR VITESSE
In a good exchange of passes the ball came from the left, crossed low by Wittek to Manhoef, who hit the post and opened the score!
18'
Now it was Walemark's turn to strike, but from outside the area, and hit the crossbar!
17'
Dilrosun received the ball on the left, invaded the area and hit a cross, but the ball hit the left post!
12'
Meulesnteen's head was deflected in the box, but the ball went to the right side of the goal.
10'
Frederiksen risked a shot from outside the area, but it went over the goal.
3'
In a ball dispute in the middle of the field Ferro took a long shot and sent it over the goal, almost scoring a great goal from the center circle!
HERE WE GO
Frederiksen makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the first half of the match!
Teams on the pitch!
The teams take to the field to start the match!
Feyenoord lined-up!
Feyenoord is lineup and will field:
𝐗𝐈 𝐅𝐞𝐲𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐝 🔴⚪️⚫️#vitfey— Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) August 7, 2022
Vitesse lined-up!
Vitesse is lineup and will field:
Welcome!
We now begin the broadcast of another Eredivisie match, opening the season in the Netherlands!
How to watch Vitesse vs FeyenoordLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Vitesse vs Feyenoord live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Vitesse vs Feyenoord match for Eredivisie?
This is the start time of the game Vitesse vs Feyenoord of 7th August 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30AM in Star+, ESPN3 Argentina
Bolivia: 8:30AM in Star+
Brazil: 9:30AM in Star+
Chile: 8:30AM in Star+
Colombia: 7:30AM in Star+
Ecuador: 7:30AM in Star+
Spain: 12:30AM in Cuatro TV
Mexico: 7:30AM in Star+, ESPN3 Mexico
Paraguay: 9:30AM in Star+
Peru: 7:30AM in Star+
Uruguay: 9:30AM in Star+
Venezuela: 8:30AM in Star+
Referee
Kamphuis will be the match referee, with Ruperti as VAR commander.
Probable Feyenoord
The probable Feyenoord team for the match is: Bijlow, Pedersen, Geertruida, Senesi, and Rasmussen; Timber, Aursnes, and Szymanski; Dilrosun, Danilo, and Idrissi.
Probable Vitesse
The probable Vitesse team for the match is: Houwen, Arcus, Ferro, Flamingo, Manhoef and Wittek; Bero, Meulensteen and Tronstad; Frederiksen and Sankoh.
Injuries
In Feyernoord we have only one missing player, Kokcu, who is injured, while in Vitesse Mats Wieffer cannot play, also injured.
Last season
Feyenoord finished the 2021-22 Eredivisie in third place with 71 points, 10 behind PSV and 12 behind champions Ajax, and three points above Twente and 10 above AZ. Just below them came Vitesse, in sixth position, with 51 points, four points above Utrecht and 10 above Heerenveen.
Last matches: Feyenoord
Feyenoord also played six friendlies, with two wins and four defeats. On July 2 the first defeat came, in a complete thrashing, to Copenhagen, 7-0. After that, on the 9th Feyenoord beat RB Salzburg 2-1. On the 16th came another defeat, this time to Union, 4-0. On Sunday (24), Lyon came out the winner, with a 2-0 score. On Wednesday 27, the victory was over NAC, 6-1, and finally on Sunday 31, the defeat was to Osasuna, 2-1.
Last matches: Vitesse
Vitesse played six friendly matches to prepare for the season, where they won only one, drew two others, and were defeated in three. The first was a scoreless draw with Westerlo on July 8. After that the victory was over Maccabi Haifa, 1-0, on July 12. Five days later came the defeat to Ostend by 2-0. On the 22nd came another draw, with VVV, 2-2. Finally, they lost 2-1 in a row, the first on the 26th, to OFI, and the second on Saturday (30th), to Atromitos.
