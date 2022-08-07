Goals and Highlights: Vitesse 2-5 Feyenoord in Eredivisie
Image: Vitesse

10:31 AM13 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for listening to our latest Eredivisie match. Have a good afternoon, and see you next time!
 
10:30 AM13 days ago

END OF MATCH

Feyenoord beat Vitesse in the first round of the Eredivisie with two goals from Danilo!
 
10:13 AM13 days ago

39'

Sankoh came face to face with Bijlow and knocked it away, missing a very clear chance to reduce the score!
10:10 AM13 days ago

35'

Aursnes hit a shot from outside the box, and Houwen saved Vitesse's save by deflecting it into the right corner.
9:59 AM13 days ago

24' GOAL FOR FEYENOORD

Geertruida received the ball inside the area, controlled it, put it in front of him and shot low past the goalkeeper to score one more for Feyenoord!
9:56 AM13 days ago

21' GOAL FOR FEYENOORD

In a PATHETIC move Houwen lost the ball when leaving the play and left Danilo alone, in the area, with an empty goal, to score one more goal for Feyenoord!
9:51 AM13 days ago

15' GOAL FOR FEYENOORD

Dilrosun, in a move to the right, took out the defender and hit the goal from there, covering the goalkeeper and putting Feyenoord ahead again!
9:46 AM13 days ago

11' GOAL FOR VITESSE

Manhoef got the pass through the middle to Frederiksen, who came face to face with the goalkeeper and hit a low shot to tie the score!
9:38 AM13 days ago

3'

Manhoef received the ball inside the box and managed to shoot, but Bijlow saved Feyenoord.
9:35 AM13 days ago

SECOND HALF STARTS

Danilo makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the second half!
9:34 AM13 days ago

Teams on the pitch

The teams take to the field to start the second half.
 
9:19 AM13 days ago

END OF FIRST HALF

The hosts went ahead on the scoreboard, but the visitors turned it around before the first half was even over!
9:17 AM13 days ago

46'

Yellow for Szymanski, for a strong foul in the midfield.
9:13 AM13 days ago

42' GOAL FOR FEYENOORD

Danilo, in a free-kick taken from the left, Danilo got the strong header and sent the ball into the back of the goal, that after the VAR review for a possible offside, was confirmed, turning the game!
9:07 AM13 days ago

36'

Yellow for Tronstão, for a strong arrival in the midfield.
9:02 AM13 days ago

31' GOAL FOR FEYENOORD

Walermark, in a lost and even strange move, got the shot already inside the area after being launched and sent it to the back of the net!
8:51 AM13 days ago

20' GOAL FOR VITESSE

In a good exchange of passes the ball came from the left, crossed low by Wittek to Manhoef, who hit the post and opened the score!
8:49 AM13 days ago

18'

Now it was Walemark's turn to strike, but from outside the area, and hit the crossbar!
8:48 AM13 days ago

17'

Dilrosun received the ball on the left, invaded the area and hit a cross, but the ball hit the left post!
8:43 AM13 days ago

12'

Meulesnteen's head was deflected in the box, but the ball went to the right side of the goal.
8:42 AM13 days ago

10'

Frederiksen risked a shot from outside the area, but it went over the goal.
8:34 AM13 days ago

3'

In a ball dispute in the middle of the field Ferro took a long shot and sent it over the goal, almost scoring a great goal from the center circle!
8:30 AM13 days ago

HERE WE GO

Frederiksen makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the first half of the match!
8:27 AM13 days ago

Teams on the pitch!

The teams take to the field to start the match!
 
7:48 AM13 days ago

Feyenoord lined-up!

Feyenoord is lineup and will field:

 

7:43 AM13 days ago

Vitesse lined-up!

Vitesse is lineup and will field:

7:38 AM13 days ago

Welcome!

We now begin the broadcast of another Eredivisie match, opening the season in the Netherlands!
 
7:33 AM13 days ago

Tune in here Vitesse vs Feyenoord Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Vitesse vs Feyenoord match.
7:28 AM13 days ago

How to watch Vitesse vs FeyenoordLive in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Vitesse vs Feyenoord live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

7:23 AM13 days ago

What time is Vitesse vs Feyenoord match for Eredivisie?

This is the start time of the game Vitesse vs Feyenoord of 7th August 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30AM in Star+, ESPN3 Argentina
Bolivia: 8:30AM in Star+
Brazil: 9:30AM in Star+
Chile: 8:30AM in Star+
Colombia: 7:30AM in Star+
Ecuador: 7:30AM in Star+
Spain: 12:30AM in Cuatro TV
Mexico: 7:30AM in Star+, ESPN3 Mexico
Paraguay: 9:30AM in Star+
Peru: 7:30AM in Star+
Uruguay: 9:30AM in Star+
Venezuela: 8:30AM in Star+

7:18 AM13 days ago

Referee

Kamphuis will be the match referee, with Ruperti as VAR commander.
7:13 AM13 days ago

Probable Feyenoord

The probable Feyenoord team for the match is: Bijlow, Pedersen, Geertruida, Senesi, and Rasmussen; Timber, Aursnes, and Szymanski; Dilrosun, Danilo, and Idrissi.
7:08 AM13 days ago

Probable Vitesse

The probable Vitesse team for the match is: Houwen, Arcus, Ferro, Flamingo, Manhoef and Wittek; Bero, Meulensteen and Tronstad; Frederiksen and Sankoh.
7:03 AM13 days ago

Injuries

In Feyernoord we have only one missing player, Kokcu, who is injured, while in Vitesse Mats Wieffer cannot play, also injured.
6:58 AM13 days ago

Last season

Feyenoord finished the 2021-22 Eredivisie in third place with 71 points, 10 behind PSV and 12 behind champions Ajax, and three points above Twente and 10 above AZ. Just below them came Vitesse, in sixth position, with 51 points, four points above Utrecht and 10 above Heerenveen.
6:53 AM13 days ago

Last matches: Feyenoord

Feyenoord also played six friendlies, with two wins and four defeats. On July 2 the first defeat came, in a complete thrashing, to Copenhagen, 7-0. After that, on the 9th Feyenoord beat RB Salzburg 2-1. On the 16th came another defeat, this time to Union, 4-0. On Sunday (24), Lyon came out the winner, with a 2-0 score. On Wednesday 27, the victory was over NAC, 6-1, and finally on Sunday 31, the defeat was to Osasuna, 2-1.
6:48 AM13 days ago

Last matches: Vitesse

Vitesse played six friendly matches to prepare for the season, where they won only one, drew two others, and were defeated in three. The first was a scoreless draw with Westerlo on July 8. After that the victory was over Maccabi Haifa, 1-0, on July 12. Five days later came the defeat to Ostend by 2-0. On the 22nd came another draw, with VVV, 2-2. Finally, they lost 2-1 in a row, the first on the 26th, to OFI, and the second on Saturday (30th), to Atromitos.
6:43 AM13 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Eredivisie match: Vitesse vs Feyenoord Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

