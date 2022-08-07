Goals and Highlights: Manchester United 1-2 Brighton in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Next matches
United return to the field on Saturday (13), when they visit Brentford. Brighton, on the other hand, will play on the same day against Newcastle.
END OF MATCH
With goals in the first half Brighton surprises, beats United away from home and takes the first three points of the season!
49'
Brighton substitution: Welbeck out, Undav in.
45'
United pressed, but without success in the shots. We now go into extra time, which will be five minutes.
44'
Triple substitution at United: Sancho, Shaw and Bruno Fernandes left to enter Elanga, Malacia and Garnacho. At Brighton March left and Calwill came in.
32'
United substitution: McTominay out, Van de Beek in.
30'
Double substitution at Brighton: Lallana and Trossard left to enter Lamptey and Mwepu.
29'
Dalot received on the left, took to the middle and hit hard, but Sánchez sprawled away and saved Brighton. On the counter-attack Shaw was yellow carded for a foul.
24' GOAL FOR UNITED
In the corner kick Sánchez came out wrong, did not remove the punch and the ball was dripping in the middle of the area, where Maguire disturbed MacAllister to remove he put against his own goal!
24'
Eriksen got his shot off and Sánchez saved it, with the defense sending it for a corner.
20'
From a cross from the right, Rashford managed to get a shot in, but it went wide of the goal!
15'
Cristiano received the ball on the right, took off and crossed for Rashford to arrive alone, but Sánchez saved Brighton with his feet!
8'
Maguire and Trossard were yellow-carded for a fight in midfield. And after that there is a substitution at United: out went Fred and in came Cristiano Ronaldo.
3'
Trossard got a cross into the box and Welbeck headed over the goal.
SECOND HALF STARTS
Rashford takes the first touch and we have the ball rolling at Old Traffortd for the second half of the match!
Teams on the pitch
The teams take the field for the second half!
END OF FIRST HALF
With two goals from Gross, Brighton is beating Manchester United at Old Trafford in the first half!
40' GOAL FOR BRIGHTON
On the right March managed to get the ball, took it to the middle and hit it hard, with De Gea deflecting it to the middle of the area, where Gross was to put the ball in the back of the goal!
30' GOAL FOR BRIGHTON
Welbeck received the pass inside the area and crossed to the back, where Gross arrived knocking and sending it into the back of the goal!
25'
Yellow for McTominay, for a foul in the field of attack.
22'
Eriksen received the ball inside the box and hit it weakly into the hands of Sanchez.
7'
Bruno Fernandes, on a cross coming from the right, arrived shooting and shot over the goal!
HERE WE GO!
Welbeck takes the first touch and the ball is rolling at Old Trafford for the first round of the new Premier League season!
Teams on the pitch!
The teams take the field to start the match!
Premier League - part 2
Also yesterday Tottenham thrashed Southampton 4-1, Leeds beat Wolverhampton 2-1 and Chelsea beat Everton 1-0. The round continues today with Leicester hosting Brentford and West Ham facing Manchester City.
Premier League - part 1
The first round began on Friday (5), with Arsenal's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace. The round followed yesterday, with Fulham drawing 2-2. After that Bournemouth beat Aston Villa 2-0, as did Newcastle beat Nottingham Forest.
Warm-up
The players take to the pitch to start warming up.
Brighton lined-up!
Brighton is lined up and will take the field with:
Manchester United lined-up!
Manchester United is lined up and will take the field with:
Confirmed: today's United line-up ✔#MUFC || #MUNBHA— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 7, 2022
Welcome!
And today we're going to the Premier League! In the first round of the competition the ball rolls in 1h for Manchester United and Brigthon!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Manchester United vs Brighton match.
How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Manchester United vs Brighton live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Peacock, SiriusXM FC app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Manchester United vs Brighton match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Manchester United vs Brighton of 7th August 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 10AM in Star+
Bolivia: 9AM in Star+
Brazil: 10AM in ESPN, Star+
Chile: 9AM in Star+
Colombia: 8AM in Star+
Ecuador: 8AM in Star+
USA (ET): 9AM in Peacock, SiriusXM FC
Spain: 1PM in DAZN, DAZN 2, Movistar+
Mexico: 8AM in DirecTV Sports
Paraguay: 10AM in Star+
Peru: 8AM in Star+
Uruguay: 10AM in Star+
Venezuela: 9AM in Star+
Referee
Paul Tierney will be the match referee, with Constantine Hatzidakis and Neil Davies at the flags. John Brooks will be in charge of VAR.
Probable Brighton
The probable Brighton team for the match is: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, and Webster; Lamptey, Mwepu, Gross, and March; MacAllister, Welbeck, and Trossard.
Probable Manchester United
The probable Manchester United team for the match is: De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez and Malacia, Fred, McTominay, Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Elanga; Cristiano Ronaldo.
Injurie
Martial is the only one missing from the match, due to injury. With that exception, both Erik Ten Hag and Graham Potter are absent.
Last season
In the 21-22 season Manchester United closed the competition with 58 points, 11 behind Arsenal and two above West Ham, finishing in sixth position. Brighton were ninth with 51 points, tied with Wolverhampton, two above Newcastle and one below Leicester.
Last Matches: Brighton
Brighton, in turn, played five friendlies. The first was with Union, on the 9th, drawing 0-0. Then, on the 16th, Brighton thrashed Estoril 4-1. On the 23rd the new victim was Reading, 2-1. Three days later Brentofrd won 1-0. Finally, on Saturday (30), Brighton beat Espanyol 5-1 to finish the pre-season.
Last Matches: Manchester United
Manchester United comes into the match on the back of six friendlies. The first, on the 12th, was a 4-0 win over Liverpool. Three days later the came another thrashing, 4-1, over Melbourne Victory. After that United played on the 19th and beat Crystal Palace 3-1. On Saturday (23) United drew 2-2 with Aston Villa and on Saturday (30) United were defeated by Atleti 1-0. And on Sunday (31) United drew 1-1 with Rayo Vallecano.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Premier League match: Manchester United vs Brighton Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.