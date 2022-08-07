Summary and highlights of Braga 3-3 Sporting Lisbon in Primeira Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense match with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with you all. See you all again!
END OF THE MATCH: POINTS SHARED
89' GOOOOAAALL
Abel Ruiz, who had just entered the field, received a pass from Djalo and the Spaniard tied the game again;
83' GOOOOAAAALL
Marcus Edwards scores the third for Sporting to put the Lisbon side ahead for the third time, and we'll see if this is the definitive one;
74' Yellow card
Another yellow card, the fourth of the match, goes to Pedro Goncalves who is cautioned for protesting;
68' Yellow card
The first yellow card of the match goes to midfielder Nunes.
66'
Pedro Porro sends the ball to the post;
63'
Verissimo after seeing the play in the VAR rectifies and says that there is no penalty;
62' Possible penalty for Sporting
Siquiera's tackle inside the area the referee calls a penalty, but the play will be reviewed by the VAR.
57'
Ricardo Horta had a good arrival, but the cross was not so good that no SC Braga player was able to finish it off.
52'
Ricardo Horta has been lying on the pitch and the winger needs medical attention;
46'
The second half began with a change, with Gomes replacing Medeiros, who remained in the dressing room;
END OF THE FIRST PART:
GOOOOAAAALLL
Braga equalized after a cross from a free kick that Sequiera put into the area and Niakate was very attentive and headed the ball into the net;
44' First change for Braga
Center back Victor Gomez leaves with discomfort and Fabiano Silva enters in his place.
42'
A clear chance for the local team, but Ricardo Horta sent the ball over the goal defended by goalkeeper Adaacute;n
37'
Good individual play by Trincao who started with good control, but the ball went over the goalkeeper;
34' GOOOAAAL ANNULLED
Banza scored again, but this time the goal did not go on the scoreboard due to offside;
24'
Another yellow card for a SC Braga player is given to midfielder Al Musrati for his foul;
22' Yellow card
The first card of the match goes to Sikou Niakate after his tackle, the SC Braga center-back.
19' GOOOOAAALLL
Nuno Santos puts Sporting Lisbon back ahead on the scoreboard
14' GOOOOAAALLL
Good play by SC Braga to restore parity after a pass from Ricardo Horta to Banza, who scored in the bottom corner;
9' GOOOOOAAAALLL
Sporting takes the lead after Pedro Torre's pass to Pedro Goncalves, who sent the ball into the back of the net.
2' The first for Sporting
Paulinho had the first chance after a direct free kick, but the ball went just over the crossbar;
THE GAME STARTED
The first possession of the match goes to Sporting CP;
All set
The players are already in the locker room, ready to take the field;
Sporting Lisbon pre-season
Sporting Lisbon only had one win during this preseason against Roma, while they lost against Portimenense and Sevilla. They drew against Wolves, Villarreal and Royale Union;
Pre-season SC Braga
Braga has played in this preseason seven matches of which they have won in six to: Olivereinse, Vizela, Arouca, Middlesbrough, Bournemouth and Celta de Vigo, while they were defeated against Portimenense
Mexican starts from the bench
After knowing Braga's XI, we know that Mexican Diego Lainez will start from the bench and will have to wait to make his debut in the Portuguese League;
XI Braga
This is Braga's starting eleven for its first match in the Portuguese League;
XI Sporting
This is the first eleven in the Primerira Liga of Sporting Lisbon
1 hour
In 1 hour Braga vs Sporting Lisboa will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVLE
How to watch Braga vs Sporting Lisboa LIVE?
If you want to watch Braga vs Sporting Braga live on TV, your option is DAZN
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is Braga vs Sporting Lisbon?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 PM,
Argentina: 15:00 PM,
Bolivia: 15:00 PM.
Brasil: 15:00 PM.
Chile: 14:00 PM.
Colombia: 13:00 AM.
Ecuador: 13:00 AM.
USA (ET): 13:00 AM.
Spain: 19:00 PM,
Mexico: 13:00 AM.
Paraguay: 15:00 PM.
Peru: 15:00 PM.
Uruguay: 15:00 PM.
Venezuela: 14:00 AM.
Summary of the last Braga vs Sporting Lisboa
Mexican Diego Laínez new Braga player
The former Betis player was presented in his new in Portugal as a hero and could make his debut already in the first day, here are some images;
How is Sporting coming along?
Sporting goes into this preparation match with the objective of fighting for the Primeira Liga championship, after closing last season in second place, 6 points behind Porto. The team is back to fight for a title and make life difficult for Porto and Benfica in the local league, now they hope to go further than they did last season and win the local title and advance to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. So far, the club has made 7 additions, with Jeremiah St. Juste, Pedro Porro, Francisco Trincao and Hidemasa Morita being the most important ones. The Lisbon team seeks to be one of the protagonists in the Primeira Liga and to reach new levels in all the championships in which they participate. During the preseason they have played six matches and have only been able to win one of them;
How does SC Braga arrive?
Thanks to a good finish, with three victories in the last matches, the Portuguese team qualified for the Europa League group stage after finishing fourth with 65 points. In the second European competition they reached the quarter-finals, but were eliminated by Rangers with a 3-2 aggregate score. In the Portuguese Cup they were surprised by Vizela and were eliminated in the round of 16. The preseason has been excellent with a 6/7, first winning 2-6 against Oliveirense, then 2-3 against the aforementioned Vizela and 3-2 against Arouca. They also beat Middelsbrough 3-0, then Bournemouth and Celta Vigo. The only defeat was against Portimonense;
Background
Many clashes between Braga and Sporting Lisbon with a favorable balance for the latter who have won 95 times, while Braga in 35. 24 meetings have ended in a draw between these two teams, the last time they met was on January 22 Braga won, although the last time they played in Braga the winner was Sporting Portugal, who have won in five of the last six duels.
Venue: The match will be played at the Braga Municipal Stadium, which was built in 2003 and has a capacity for 30,286 spectators.
Preview of the match
Braga and Sporting Lisbon face each other in the first round of the Portuguese League
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Braga vs Sporting Lisbon in Primeira Liga.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.