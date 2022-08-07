Goals and Highlights: Juventus 0-4 Atletico Madrid in Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
90'
90'
Cunha appears and in the first one he has he closes the pincer inside the small area after Kondogbia's cross for the 4-0.
86'
79'
71'
62'
Lemar's shot that Morata flies in and the ball goes into the net for 3-0.
57'
49'
46'
Half time
43'
Morata with the cutback and flash that goes into the back of the net to make it 2-0.
40'
38'
28'
24'
16'
13'
10'
Álvaro Morata makes a pass into space and in front of the goalkeeper sends the ball to the side of him to make it 1-0 on a great counter-attack.
9'
5'
0'
Minutes away
XI Atletico Madrid
Juventus substitutes
Pinsoglio
De Sciglio
Rovella
Gatti
Miretti
Rugani
Rabiot
Cudrig
Da Graca
Barbieri
XI Juventus
This is how the trip went
🇪🇸 🛫 ☁️ 🛬 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/0jd43aOO5l— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) August 7, 2022
Atleti arrived
🏟 ¡Llegamos al escenario del partidazo de hoy! pic.twitter.com/6e1Rgzbebm— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) August 7, 2022
To remember...
⚽️| MATCHDAY— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) August 7, 2022
Juventus 🆚@Atleti
🕕 18.00
🏟 Training Center Continassa pic.twitter.com/94KOh708J9
LaLiga debut
Serie A debut
Start
What time is Juventus vs Atletico Madrid match for Preseason Friendly Game 2022?
Argentina: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 6:00 AM To Be Confirmed
Mexico: 11:00 AM to be confirmed
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Last games Juventus vs Atletico Madrid
Juventus 1-0 Atlético Madrid. UEFA Champions League 2019
Atlético Madrid 2-2 Juventus. UEFA Champions League 2019
Atlético Madrid 2-1 Juventus. Friendly Match 2019
Juventus 3-0 Atletico Madrid. UEFA Champions League 2019
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Juventus. UEFA Champions League 2019