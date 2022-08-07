Goals and Highlights: Juventus 0-4 Atletico Madrid in Friendly Game
2:12 PM13 days ago

Highlights

1:52 PM13 days ago

Thank you for following the Juventus vs Atletico Madrid friendly match.
1:47 PM13 days ago

90'

Juventus 0-4 Atletico Madrid.
1:42 PM13 days ago

90'

ATLÉTICO GOAL 

Cunha appears and in the first one he has he closes the pincer inside the small area after Kondogbia's cross for the 4-0.

1:37 PM13 days ago

86'

Little or nothing in the final stretch for both teams, which were misaligned with so many changes.
1:32 PM13 days ago

79'

Carrasco's header that the goalkeeper delays to make the save.
1:27 PM13 days ago

71'

Multiple changes by Atlético de Madrid in a game that has already been decided.
1:22 PM13 days ago

62'

ATLÉTICO GOAL

Lemar's shot that Morata flies in and the ball goes into the net for 3-0.

1:17 PM13 days ago

57'

Minetti's mid-range shot was saved by the goalkeeper. Juve was better in the second half.
1:12 PM13 days ago

49'

Sulé's mid-range shot is deflected wide of the goal.
1:07 PM13 days ago

46'

The second half begins between Juventus and Atlético de Madrid, where both teams make multiple changes.
1:02 PM13 days ago

Half time

Juventus 0-2 Atlético.
12:57 PM13 days ago

43'

ATLÉTICO GOAL

Morata with the cutback and flash that goes into the back of the net to make it 2-0.

12:52 PM13 days ago

40'

Joao Félix missed the penalty kick before Szczesny, who guessed the Portuguese. In the other play, the penalty was penalized because the defensive short was with the hand.
12:47 PM13 days ago

38'

Molina's cross to the far post was deflected by the defense to prevent a second goal against them.
12:42 PM13 days ago

28'

Lemar's service is too much pumped and reaches the goalkeeper's hands.
12:37 PM13 days ago

24'

The game is stopped because it is time for a rehydration break.
12:32 PM13 days ago

16'

Koke's shot flirted with the angle and the goalkeeper flew to clear the ball.
12:27 PM13 days ago

13'

Di María's free kick hits the defensive wall and ends up in the corner.
12:22 PM13 days ago

10'

ATLÉTICO GOAL

Álvaro Morata makes a pass into space and in front of the goalkeeper sends the ball to the side of him to make it 1-0 on a great counter-attack.

12:17 PM13 days ago

9'

Locatelli's shot from outside the area goes just wide of the opponent's goal.
12:12 PM13 days ago

5'

A corner kick play with a series of rebounds that Witsel shot over the top of the goal when he was inside the six-yard box.
12:07 PM13 days ago

0'

The game between Juventus and Atlético de Madrid kicks off.
12:02 PM13 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the ball rolling from Italy between Juventus and Atlético de Madrid.
11:57 AM13 days ago

XI Atletico Madrid

1 Grbic, 15 Savic, 16 Molina, 20 Witsel, 23 Reinildo, 6 Koke, 11 Lemar, 14 Llorente, 17 Saúl, 7 Joao Félix, 19 Morata.
11:52 AM13 days ago

Juventus substitutes

Perin

Pinsoglio

De Sciglio

Rovella

Gatti

Miretti

Rugani

Rabiot

Cudrig

Da Graca

Barbieri

11:47 AM13 days ago

XI Juventus

Szczesny, Danilo, Bremer, Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Locatelli, Zakaria, Fagioli, Di Maria, Vlahović, Soulé.
11:42 AM13 days ago

This is how the trip went

Through a video, the Madrid team showed how they made a lightning trip to Turin, as they had another destination in mind.
11:37 AM13 days ago

Atleti arrived

This is how the Colchoneros arrived to face their last preseason game, which will probably be against the strongest opponent they have ever faced.
11:32 AM13 days ago

To remember...

The game was to be played in Israel and will now be held in Turin for security reasons.
11:27 AM13 days ago

LaLiga debut

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid will also make its debut in La Liga until Monday 15, but as an away team, as it will be playing at Getafe's home.
11:22 AM13 days ago

Serie A debut

Juventus will be making its home debut on Monday, August 15, when it does the honors against Sassuolo at the Juventus Stadium.
11:17 AM13 days ago

Start

Juventus and Atlético de Madrid will face each other this Sunday to close the preseason for their respective league debuts. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
11:12 AM13 days ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
11:07 AM13 days ago

11:02 AM13 days ago

Last games Juventus vs Atletico Madrid

Curiously, they have not played each other for three years and in that year they met five times with a very even balance of two wins per side and one draw.

Juventus 1-0 Atlético Madrid. UEFA Champions League 2019

Atlético Madrid 2-2 Juventus. UEFA Champions League 2019

Atlético Madrid 2-1 Juventus. Friendly Match 2019

Juventus 3-0 Atletico Madrid. UEFA Champions League 2019

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Juventus. UEFA Champions League 2019

10:57 AM13 days ago

Key Player Atletico Madrid

Special game the one that will live the Spanish striker Alvaro Morata to face his former team, with which he was until last season, so he will seek to collect "revenge" and be able to score in this preparation game; remembering that Juventus did not want to exercise the option to buy despite having desires that the attacker would stay.
10:52 AM13 days ago

Key player Juventus

Faced with some departures, Dusan Vlahovic will have to make the leap in quality to establish himself as a starter and prove that he is ready to be the thuggish center forward that the Italian team needs so much.
10:47 AM13 days ago

Last lineup Atletico Madrid

13 Jan Oblak, 20 Axel Witsel, 22 Mario Hermoso, 24 Daniel Wass, 6 Koke, 5 Rodrigo De Paul, 17 Saúl Ñíguez, 16 Nahuel Molina, 19 Álvaro Morata, 7 João Félix, 8 Antoine Griezmann.
10:42 AM13 days ago

Last lineup Juventus

36 Mattia Perin, 3 Bremer, 19 Leonardo Bonucci, 12 Alex Sandro, 6 Danilo, 27 Manuel Locatelli, 44 Nicolo Fagioli, 28 Denis Zakaria, 9 Dusan Vlahovic.
10:37 AM13 days ago

Atletico Madrid: make the pieces fall into place

With the mission of fighting the league against Real Madrid and Barcelona, once again the trust will fall on Diego Simeone with the mission of adapting to some casualties they had, such as Luis Suarez and Hector Herrera; in preseason they beat Numancia 4-0, they beat Manchester United 1-0 and last Thursday they beat Numancia 4-1, being this the biggest test they will have.
10:32 AM13 days ago

Juventus: the ultimate test

It seems that Juventus was one of the best reinforced teams for this season with the signing of Angel di Maria or the return of Paul Pogba, although the Frenchman will be out for five more weeks due to a knee injury that almost left him out of Qatar 2022. The "Vecchia Signora" defeated Chivas 2-0, drew with Barcelona 2-2 and lost against Real Madrid 2-0, all those games played in the United States.
10:27 AM13 days ago

If the match will be played

This match was scheduled to take place in the city of Tel Aviv, Israel, at 1:00 p.m. local time and 2:00 p.m. Eastern time in the United States; however, due to security reasons, the match will not be played there; although it was initially cancelled, hours later both clubs announced that it would be played at Juventus' facilities.
10:22 AM13 days ago

The Kick-off

The Juventus vs Atletico Madrid match will be played at the Juventus Training Center Stadium, in Turin, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
10:17 AM13 days ago

