Goals and Highlights: Independiente 0-1 River Plate in Professional League
Photo: AS Argentina

6:27 PM12 days ago

End of the Match

Independiente 0-1 River Plate
6:25 PM12 days ago

93'

The goal for River is confirmed. 
6:23 PM12 days ago

92'

River's goal, Suarez scores. On hold for the VAR check. 
6:22 PM12 days ago

91'

Yellow card for Juan Cazares.
6:21 PM12 days ago

90'

Five minutes of additional time in Avellaneda.
6:17 PM12 days ago

86'

Substitution, Independiente. Batallini comes off, Cazares comes on. 
6:13 PM12 days ago

82'

Substitution, Independiente. Soñora and Fernández are replaced by Hachen and González.
6:06 PM12 days ago

75'

Substitution, River Plate. Barco comes off, Suarez comes on.
6:04 PM12 days ago

73'

Solari's shot is blocked by Alvarez.
6:01 PM12 days ago

70'

Substitution, Independiente. Pozzo comes off, Marquez comes on.
5:54 PM12 days ago

63'

There is no penalty and goalkeeper Armani receives a yellow card for protesting.
5:52 PM12 days ago

61'

Possible penalty check in favor of River due to Barreto's foul on Borja
5:49 PM12 days ago

59'

Substitution, River Plate. Beltrán and Aliendro are replaced by Borja and De La Cruz.
5:46 PM12 days ago

55'

Again Armani, Benegas' long-range shot from Benegas that the goalkeeper manages to keep out.
5:42 PM12 days ago

51'

Independiente is saved, Solari and Barco had the option of the first for River.
5:35 PM12 days ago

SECOND HALF KICKS OFF

Play is underway at the Libertadores of América stadium. 

Independiente 0-0 River Plate

5:19 PM12 days ago

Half Time

Independiente 0-0 River Plate
5:14 PM12 days ago

40'

Benegas' shot is again blocked by Armani.
5:10 PM12 days ago

36'

Palavecino's shot passes close to the goal.
5:03 PM12 days ago

30'

Yellow card for Pablo Solari
5:00 PM12 days ago

26'

Fernández's shot is blocked by Armani
4:58 PM12 days ago

25'

Substitution, River Plate. Enzo Pérez comes off, Bruno Zucullini comes on.
4:56 PM12 days ago

22'

Benegas' shot passed close to Armani's goal.
4:52 PM12 days ago

19'

Casco complains about a hit by Benegas, Rapallini allows the ball to play and does not issue a card.
4:47 PM12 days ago

14'

Hard foul by Lucas Rodríguez on Solari, Rapallini saves the card.
4:42 PM12 days ago

9'

Solari misses, first dangerous action of the match
4:41 PM12 days ago

8'

Corner kick for River Plate
4:32 PM12 days ago

THE GAME KICKS OFF

Another edition of the Clásico between Independiente and River Plate, a great Argentine soccer match, is already underway.
4:22 PM12 days ago

Falcioni's history at Independiente

Falcioni has already had two seasons at the helm of El Rojo: the first was in 2005-2006 and the second in 2021. Both campaigns gave the coach a total of 84 matches with 33 wins, 26 draws and 25 defeats in the Avellaneda team. 
4:13 PM12 days ago

River wants to add up for the cup

River is one point behind Argentinos, which occupies the last Libertadores-bound spot, and the "banda cruzada" (crossed band) does not want to move away from the 2023 Libertadores qualification slot.
4:11 PM12 days ago

The law of ex

Alex Vigo and Ezequiel Barco will be in the starting eleven for both Independiente and River Plate, respectively. Both players with a past in their rival team this afternoon, will have a more than special match this Sunday.
4:06 PM12 days ago

Independiente wins in the midst of the administrative crisis

The red team won in the previous date against Colon, a victory that serves as a balm in the midst of the administrative crisis of the club, in addition to the arrival of Julio César Falcioni, a historical player to the bench.
4:00 PM12 days ago

River to recover after loss to Sarmiento

The millonario team wants to win in a stadium where it has had adverse results, Gallardo's team needs the three points to recover positions in the championship.
3:58 PM12 days ago

Lineup- CA River Plate

3:54 PM12 days ago

Match Officials

Referee: Fernando Rapallini

Assistant Referee 1: Maxi Del Yesso

Assistant Referee 2: Sebastián Raineri

Fourth official: Fernando Echenique

VAR: Darío Herrera

AVAR: Pablo González

3:48 PM12 days ago

Lineup- CA Independiente

3:44 PM12 days ago

Falcioni III

Julio César Falcioni will once again be in the Red Devils' dugout, the Argentinean coach will be in his third cycle at the club.
3:40 PM12 days ago

Coverage begins

We have already started the coverage of the duel between Club Atlético Independiente and Club Atlético River Plate for the Professional Soccer League, in a few minutes we will share the lineups of the teams.
11:36 AM13 days ago

Tune in here Independiente vs River Plate Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Independiente vs River Plate live on La Liga Profesional, as well as the latest information from the Libertadores of America Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage of the match on VAVEL.
11:31 AM13 days ago

How to watch Independiente vs River Plate Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Independiente vs River Plate live on TV, your option is: TyC Sports Internacional

If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:26 AM13 days ago

What time is Independiente vs River Plate match for Liga Profesional?

This is the start time of the game Independiente vs River Plate of August 7th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:30 PM on TNT Sports, Star + and ViX
Bolivia: 4:30 PM on Star + and ViX
Brazil: 5:30 PM en NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN3
Chile: 4:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Colombia: 3:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Ecuador: 3:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
USA (ET): 4:30 PM on Paramount+, TyC Sports Internacional, ViX
Spain: 1:30 AM (August 8)
Mexico: 3:30 PM on Fanatiz and ViX
Paraguay: 4:30 PM on Star + and ViX
Peru: 3:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Uruguay: 5:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX

11:21 AM13 days ago

Probable formation - River Plate

Gallardo would test this team to face Independiente. In goal, Franco Armani; in defense Emanuel Mammana, Paulo Díaz, Javier Pinola, Milton Casco; in the middle Enzo Pérez; Pablo Solari, Rodrigo Aliendro, Agustín Palavecino; in attack, Miguel Borja and Lucas Beltrán.
11:16 AM13 days ago

Probable formation - Independiente

Julio Cesar Falcioni will practically repeat the lineup that comes from the 3-0 win over Colon. In goal will be Milton Álvarez; in defense Alex Vigo, Sergio Barreto, Juan Manuel Insaurralde, Lucas Rodríguez; in the middle Damián Batallini, Lucas Romero, Alan Soñora, Tomás Pozzo; in attack Leandro Fernández and Leandro Benegas.
11:11 AM13 days ago

Key player - River Plate

Striker Miguel Borja is the key player for Gallardo's team, in few games Borja has had the opportunity to score and assist, together with Beltran they are the goal hope of El Millo. 
11:06 AM13 days ago

Key player - Independiente

Forward Leandro Fernandez is the key player for the red team, he has just scored one of the goals in the victory against Colon and hopes to score again against River. He has scored three goals in the local league since his arrival last January. 
11:01 AM13 days ago

History: Independiente vs River Plate

They played against each other 175 times: Independiente won 52 times, River Plate 75 and they tied 48 times.
The last meeting took place in September 2021 for the Profesional League with a 1-1 draw. The goals were scored by: Fabricio Bustos for the red team and Brahian Romero for the cross side.
10:56 AM13 days ago

Falcioni makes his debut in his third cycle with El Rojo

The new coach, Julio César Falcioni, will be in charge of Independiente for the third time. The DT will use the same XI that was used in the 3-0 victory against Sabalero. 
10:51 AM13 days ago

Gallardo faces Independiente with casualties and returns

River is not having a good tournament, but for this match he will have Ezequiel Barco, former Independiente and Pablo Solari, as well as Herrera and González Pirez back.

José Paradela and Tomás Pochettino are not included in Gallardo's list due to technical reasons.

10:46 AM13 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Independiente vs River Plate match, corresponding to the Argentine League. The match will take place at Libertadores of America stadium, starting at 16.30. 
