Highlights: San Lorenzo 0-0 Estudiantes in Liga Profesional Argentina
Image: San Lorenzo

4:00 PM12 days ago

3:55 PM12 days ago

End of the match

The match at the Nuevo Gasómetro ended goalless and the points were shared by both teams.
3:54 PM12 days ago

90+2´

Leonardo Heredia (Estudiantes) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
3:53 PM12 days ago

90´

Foul by Iván Leguizamón (San Lorenzo) on Nehuén Paz (Estudiantes).
3:48 PM12 days ago

87´

Agustín Martegani (San Lorenzo) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
3:46 PM12 days ago

84´

Corner for Estudiantes.
3:45 PM12 days ago

80´

Franco Zapiola (Estudiantes) left footed shot from long range on the left is too high.
3:44 PM12 days ago

79´

Agustín Martegani (San Lorenzo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
3:41 PM12 days ago

78´

San Lorenzo substitution

In: Iván Leguizamón

Out: Nahuel Barrios

3:40 PM12 days ago

78´

Change in Estudiantes

In: Jorge Rodríguez

Out: Gonzalo Piñeiro

3:39 PM12 days ago

74´

Yellow card for Ezequiel Cerutti (San Lorenzo).
3:38 PM12 days ago

74´

Ezequiel Cerutti (San Lorenzo) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
3:36 PM12 days ago

71´

Change in Estudiantes

In: Agustín Rogel

Out: Carlo Lattanzio

3:34 PM12 days ago

71´

Mateo Pellegrini (Estudiantes) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
3:33 PM12 days ago

70´

Change in Estudiantes

In: Mauro Boselli

Off: Benjamin Rolleheiser

3:32 PM12 days ago

69´

Change in Estudiantes

In: Manuel Castro

Off: Eros Mancuso

3:32 PM12 days ago

68´

Gastón Hernández (San Lorenzo) header from the center of the box misses to the right side of the goal.
3:30 PM12 days ago

67´

Agustín Martegani (San Lorenzo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
3:29 PM12 days ago

65´

Agustín Martegani (San Lorenzo) header that ends up in the goalkeeper's hands.
3:27 PM12 days ago

60´

Bruno Váldez (Estudiantes) is shown the yellow card for a foul on Nicolás Fernández (San Lorenzo).
3:25 PM12 days ago

60´

Change in Estudiantes

In: Franco Zapiola

Out: Hernán Toledo

3:22 PM12 days ago

57´

Corner for San Lorenzo.
3:22 PM12 days ago

55´

San Lorenzo substitution

In: Andrés Vombergar

Off: Adam Bareiro

3:20 PM12 days ago

53´

Nicolás Fernández (San Lorenzo) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
3:12 PM12 days ago

51´

Agustín Martegani (San Lorenzo) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
3:11 PM12 days ago

48´

Yellow card for Gastón Hernández (San Lorenzo).
3:10 PM12 days ago

48´

Gastón Hernández (San Lorenzo) is fouled by Eros Mancuso (Estudiantes).
3:08 PM12 days ago

45´

Change in San Lorenzo:

In: Agustín Martegani

Out: Gonzalo Maroni

3:07 PM12 days ago

Start of the second half

The second half begins at the Nuevo Gasómetro.
2:49 PM12 days ago

45+2´

End of the first half.
2:48 PM12 days ago

41´

Yellow card for Gonzalo Piñeiro (Estudiantes) for a foul on Nahuel Barrios (San Lorenzo).
2:47 PM12 days ago

39´

Jalil Elías (San Lorenzo) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right of the goal.
2:46 PM12 days ago

35´

Ezequiel Cerutti (San Lorenzo) right footed shot from the right side of the goal is saved in the hands of the goalkeeper.
2:45 PM12 days ago

30´

Corner for San Lorenzo.
2:44 PM12 days ago

28´

Corner for Estudiantes.
2:44 PM12 days ago

25´

Carlo Lattanzio (Estudiantes) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
2:43 PM12 days ago

23´

Juan Méndez (San Lorenzo) is shown the yellow card for a foul on Leonardo Heredia (Estudiantes).
2:41 PM12 days ago

20´

Eros Mancuso (Estudiantes) is shown the yellow card for a foul on Adam Bareiro (San Lorenzo).
2:40 PM12 days ago

18´

Benjamin Rollheiser (Estudiantes) left footed shot from long range on the left is too high.
2:39 PM12 days ago

17´

Offside of San Lorenzo.
2:39 PM12 days ago

15´

Ezequiel Cerutti (San Lorenzo) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
2:37 PM12 days ago

13´

Corner for San Lorenzo.
2:36 PM12 days ago

13´

Nahuel Barrios (San Lorenzo) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the right side of the goal.
2:14 PM13 days ago

11´

Adam Bareiro (San Lorenzo) is fouled by Leonardo Heredia (Estudiantes).
2:13 PM13 days ago

Gonzalo Maroni (San Lorenzo) right footed shot from medium range on the right is just a bit too high.
2:11 PM13 days ago

Yellow card for Nehuán Paz (Estudiantes).
2:11 PM13 days ago

Foul by Nehúan Paz (Estudiantes) on Adam Bareiro (San Lorenzo).
2:10 PM13 days ago

Juan Méndez (San Lorenzo) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right side of the goal.
2:06 PM13 days ago

Adam Bareiro (San Lorenzo) is fouled by Eros Mancuso (Estudiantes).
2:05 PM13 days ago

Nicolás Fernández (San Lorenzo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
2:02 PM13 days ago

Start of the match

Kick-off at the Nuevo Gasómetro!
1:58 PM13 days ago

Field trip

The teams take the field to begin the ceremonial acts.
1:57 PM13 days ago

Next match

San Lorenzo's next game is against Patronato Paraná on Friday, August 12, and Estudiantes' next game is against Talleres de Cordobá on Sunday, August 14.
1:41 PM13 days ago

Arrival at the stadium

Both teams are in the stadium warming up for the match.
1:40 PM13 days ago

Prediction

Due to historical statistics and recent results in the local league, San Lorenzo will most likely be the winner of this match.
1:39 PM13 days ago

Referee

The referee for this match is Silvio Trucco.
1:38 PM13 days ago

Lineup - Estudiantes

Jerónimo Portau; Eros Mancuso, Luciano Lollo, Nehuen Paz, Bruno Valdéz; Hernán Toledo, Leonardo Heredia, Gonzalo Piñeiro, Carlo Lattanzio; Benjamin Rollheiser, Mateo Pellegrino. D. T.: Ricardo Zielinsky.
1:33 PM13 days ago

Lineup - San Lorenzo

Augusto Batalla; Federico Gattoni, Cristian Zapata, Gastón Hernández; Jalil Elías, Gonzalo Maroni, Fernández Mercau; Ezequiel Cerutti, Adam Bareiro, Cristian Barrios. D. T.: Rubén Insua.
1:14 PM13 days ago

45 minutes to go!

The match will kick off in 45 minutes at the Pedro Bidegain stadium. Both teams have already confirmed their lineups.
1:41 AM13 days ago

1:31 AM13 days ago

What time is San Lorenzo vs Estudiantes?

This is the start time for the San Lorenzo vs Estudiantes match on August 7, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on TNT Sports

Bolivia: 2:00 PM on Vix

Chile: 2:00 PM on Vix

Colombia: 1:00 PM on Vix

Ecuador: 1:00 PM on Vix

USA (ET): 2:00 PM on Vix

Mexico: 1:00 PM on Vix

Paraguay: 2:00 PM on Vix
Peru: 1:00 PM on Vix

Uruguay: 3:00 PM on Vix

1:26 AM13 days ago

History

The two teams have met face to face 67 times in different competitions. The statistics favor San Lorenzo with 27 wins, 18 for Estudiantes and 22 draws.
1:21 AM13 days ago

Key player - Estudiantes

The visitors have all their faith in a man with the number 9 jersey: Leandro Diaz. The 30-year-old Argentine striker has already accumulated two goals and two assists in 10 games in the current league.
1:16 AM13 days ago

Key player - San Lorenzo

The star of the team has been the number eleven of the squad, Adam Bareiro. The 26-year-old Argentine striker has accumulated a total of 7 goals in 11 out of 11 games. Undoubtedly, the striker has been a star and will be looking for a way to keep it that way.
1:11 AM13 days ago

Estudiantes

The visitors arrive at Pedro Bidegain with less than favorable results. The team has lost two of its last five matches. The others have ended in two draws and one win. At the moment, they are in 23rd place in the table with 12 points.
1:06 AM13 days ago

San Lorenzo

The home team is facing a small streak of draws, as three of their last five matches have ended in a draw, while the remaining two have ended in a win. Their last game was away against Argentinos Juniors and they won by the smallest of margins. They are currently in 12th position with 16 points.
1:01 AM13 days ago

Stadium

The stadium designated for this match is the Pedro Bidegain stadium, better known as El Nuevo Gasómetro. After several years of being locals in other cities, in 1992, finally comes the construction of this venue that was inaugurated in 1993 and houses 47,964 spectators.

12:56 AM13 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Liga Profesional Argentina Match: San Lorenzo vs Estudiantes live!

My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
