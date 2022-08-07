Highlights: San Lorenzo 0-0 Estudiantes in Liga Profesional Argentina

ADVERTISEMENT
End of the match
The match at the Nuevo Gasómetro ended goalless and the points were shared by both teams.
90+2´
Leonardo Heredia (Estudiantes) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
90´
Foul by Iván Leguizamón (San Lorenzo) on Nehuén Paz (Estudiantes).
87´
Agustín Martegani (San Lorenzo) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
84´
Corner for Estudiantes.
80´
Franco Zapiola (Estudiantes) left footed shot from long range on the left is too high.
79´
Agustín Martegani (San Lorenzo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
78´
San Lorenzo substitution
In: Iván Leguizamón
Out: Nahuel Barrios
78´
Change in Estudiantes
In: Jorge Rodríguez
Out: Gonzalo Piñeiro
74´
Yellow card for Ezequiel Cerutti (San Lorenzo).
74´
Ezequiel Cerutti (San Lorenzo) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
71´
Change in Estudiantes
In: Agustín Rogel
Out: Carlo Lattanzio
71´
Mateo Pellegrini (Estudiantes) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
70´
Change in Estudiantes
In: Mauro Boselli
Off: Benjamin Rolleheiser
69´
Change in Estudiantes
In: Manuel Castro
Off: Eros Mancuso
68´
Gastón Hernández (San Lorenzo) header from the center of the box misses to the right side of the goal.
67´
Agustín Martegani (San Lorenzo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
65´
Agustín Martegani (San Lorenzo) header that ends up in the goalkeeper's hands.
60´
Bruno Váldez (Estudiantes) is shown the yellow card for a foul on Nicolás Fernández (San Lorenzo).
60´
Change in Estudiantes
In: Franco Zapiola
Out: Hernán Toledo
57´
Corner for San Lorenzo.
55´
San Lorenzo substitution
In: Andrés Vombergar
Off: Adam Bareiro
53´
Nicolás Fernández (San Lorenzo) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
51´
Agustín Martegani (San Lorenzo) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
48´
Yellow card for Gastón Hernández (San Lorenzo).
48´
Gastón Hernández (San Lorenzo) is fouled by Eros Mancuso (Estudiantes).
45´
Change in San Lorenzo:
In: Agustín Martegani
Out: Gonzalo Maroni
Start of the second half
The second half begins at the Nuevo Gasómetro.
45+2´
End of the first half.
41´
Yellow card for Gonzalo Piñeiro (Estudiantes) for a foul on Nahuel Barrios (San Lorenzo).
39´
Jalil Elías (San Lorenzo) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right of the goal.
35´
Ezequiel Cerutti (San Lorenzo) right footed shot from the right side of the goal is saved in the hands of the goalkeeper.
30´
Corner for San Lorenzo.
28´
Corner for Estudiantes.
25´
Carlo Lattanzio (Estudiantes) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
23´
Juan Méndez (San Lorenzo) is shown the yellow card for a foul on Leonardo Heredia (Estudiantes).
20´
Eros Mancuso (Estudiantes) is shown the yellow card for a foul on Adam Bareiro (San Lorenzo).
18´
Benjamin Rollheiser (Estudiantes) left footed shot from long range on the left is too high.
17´
Offside of San Lorenzo.
15´
Ezequiel Cerutti (San Lorenzo) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
13´
Corner for San Lorenzo.
13´
Nahuel Barrios (San Lorenzo) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the right side of the goal.
11´
Adam Bareiro (San Lorenzo) is fouled by Leonardo Heredia (Estudiantes).
9´
Gonzalo Maroni (San Lorenzo) right footed shot from medium range on the right is just a bit too high.
8´
Yellow card for Nehuán Paz (Estudiantes).
8´
Foul by Nehúan Paz (Estudiantes) on Adam Bareiro (San Lorenzo).
7´
Juan Méndez (San Lorenzo) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right side of the goal.
4´
Adam Bareiro (San Lorenzo) is fouled by Eros Mancuso (Estudiantes).
2´
Nicolás Fernández (San Lorenzo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Start of the match
Kick-off at the Nuevo Gasómetro!
Field trip
The teams take the field to begin the ceremonial acts.
Next match
San Lorenzo's next game is against Patronato Paraná on Friday, August 12, and Estudiantes' next game is against Talleres de Cordobá on Sunday, August 14.
Arrival at the stadium
Both teams are in the stadium warming up for the match.
Prediction
Due to historical statistics and recent results in the local league, San Lorenzo will most likely be the winner of this match.
Referee
The referee for this match is Silvio Trucco.
Lineup - Estudiantes
Jerónimo Portau; Eros Mancuso, Luciano Lollo, Nehuen Paz, Bruno Valdéz; Hernán Toledo, Leonardo Heredia, Gonzalo Piñeiro, Carlo Lattanzio; Benjamin Rollheiser, Mateo Pellegrino. D. T.: Ricardo Zielinsky.
Lineup - San Lorenzo
Augusto Batalla; Federico Gattoni, Cristian Zapata, Gastón Hernández; Jalil Elías, Gonzalo Maroni, Fernández Mercau; Ezequiel Cerutti, Adam Bareiro, Cristian Barrios. D. T.: Rubén Insua.
45 minutes to go!
The match will kick off in 45 minutes at the Pedro Bidegain stadium. Both teams have already confirmed their lineups.
Tune in here San Lorenzo vs Estudiantes Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the San Lorenzo vs Estudiantes match, as well as the latest information from the Pedro Bidegain stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch San Lorenzo vs Estudiantes Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch San Lorenzo vs Estudiantes on TV, your option is: ViX.
If you want to watch it directly on streamig: ViX.
If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.
What time is San Lorenzo vs Estudiantes?
This is the start time for the San Lorenzo vs Estudiantes match on August 7, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on TNT Sports
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on Vix
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on Vix
Chile: 2:00 PM on Vix
Colombia: 1:00 PM on Vix
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on Vix
USA (ET): 2:00 PM on Vix
Mexico: 1:00 PM on Vix
Peru: 1:00 PM on Vix
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on Vix
History
The two teams have met face to face 67 times in different competitions. The statistics favor San Lorenzo with 27 wins, 18 for Estudiantes and 22 draws.
Key player - Estudiantes
The visitors have all their faith in a man with the number 9 jersey: Leandro Diaz. The 30-year-old Argentine striker has already accumulated two goals and two assists in 10 games in the current league.
Key player - San Lorenzo
The star of the team has been the number eleven of the squad, Adam Bareiro. The 26-year-old Argentine striker has accumulated a total of 7 goals in 11 out of 11 games. Undoubtedly, the striker has been a star and will be looking for a way to keep it that way.
Estudiantes
The visitors arrive at Pedro Bidegain with less than favorable results. The team has lost two of its last five matches. The others have ended in two draws and one win. At the moment, they are in 23rd place in the table with 12 points.
San Lorenzo
The home team is facing a small streak of draws, as three of their last five matches have ended in a draw, while the remaining two have ended in a win. Their last game was away against Argentinos Juniors and they won by the smallest of margins. They are currently in 12th position with 16 points.
Stadium
The stadium designated for this match is the Pedro Bidegain stadium, better known as El Nuevo Gasómetro. After several years of being locals in other cities, in 1992, finally comes the construction of this venue that was inaugurated in 1993 and houses 47,964 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Liga Profesional Argentina Match: San Lorenzo vs Estudiantes live!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.