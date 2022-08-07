Goals and Highlights: West Brom 1-1 Watford in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Diangana and Furlong leave.
West Brom changes.
Five more minutes are added.
Sierralta and Dennis leave
Watford changes.
Yokuslu in and Livermore out, West Brom substitution.
Half time
Grant with the definition inside the box and takes the precise shot into the net to make the tie 1-1 after several insinuations.
A shot from midfield that catches the goalkeeper off guard and Sarr scores one of those anthology goals.
Watford substitutes
5 William Troost-Ekong
26 Ben Hamer
9 Rey Manaj
3 Mario
16 Dan Gosling
20 Domingos Quina
West Brom substitutes
35 Okay Yokuslu
20 Adam Reach
24 Alex Palmer
10 Matt Phillips
7 Callum Robinson
27 Alex Mowatt
XI Watford
XI West Brom
🇧🇷 @DeJesusofiicial checking in. pic.twitter.com/xXmwr4T74f— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 8, 2022
Team news in 10. 🔜 pic.twitter.com/U1NhP1nNPJ— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) August 8, 2022
What time is West Brom vs Watford match for EFL Championship 2022?
Watch out for this Watford player
Argentina: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 9:00 PM To be confirmed
Mexico: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Last games West Brom vs Watford
Watford 0-0 West Brom, Friendly Match 2021
Watford 1-0 West Brom, Premier League 2018
West Brom 2-2 Watford, Premier League 2017
West Brom 3-1 Watford, Premier League 2017
West Brom 0-1 Watford, Premier League 2016