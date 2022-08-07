Goals and Highlights: West Brom 1-1 Watford in EFL Championship
Image: Birmingham

7:18 PM11 days ago

Midfield goal

5:01 PM11 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the West Brom vs Watford game.
4:56 PM11 days ago

End game

West Brom 1-1 Watford.
4:51 PM11 days ago

90'

Reach and Phillips enter

Diangana and Furlong leave.

West Brom changes.

 

Five more minutes are added.

4:46 PM11 days ago

83'

Troost and Manaj join

Sierralta and Dennis leave

Watford changes.

4:41 PM11 days ago

77'

Gaspar in and Kamara out, Watford change.

Yokuslu in and Livermore out, West Brom substitution.

4:36 PM11 days ago

73'

Sarr takes the penalty with little force and the goalkeeper makes the great save.
4:31 PM11 days ago

72'

There is a penalty kick for Watford.
4:26 PM11 days ago

70'

Joao Pedro's shot inside the area goes high.
4:21 PM11 days ago

69'

Furlong, West Brom, has been cautioned.
4:16 PM11 days ago

68'

John Swift up in the penalty area and his shot is just wide of the goalkeeper's hands.
4:11 PM11 days ago

61'

West Brom's offensive play is disallowed because there was a previous offside.
4:06 PM11 days ago

54'

Grant takes advantage of the rebound just outside the area and shoots high over the opponent's goal.
4:01 PM11 days ago

49'

Grant with the shot that the goalkeeper deflects.
3:56 PM11 days ago

46'

Second half kicks off between West Brom and Watford.
 
3:51 PM11 days ago

Half time

West Brom 1-1 Watford.
3:46 PM11 days ago

45+2'

WEST BROM GOAL

Grant with the definition inside the box and takes the precise shot into the net to make the tie 1-1 after several insinuations.

3:41 PM11 days ago

45'

Add 4 more minutes.
3:36 PM11 days ago

35'

Double play full of danger in the Watford box that West Brom's offense fails to finish.
3:31 PM11 days ago

30'

A cross to the far post was deflected by the defense, otherwise Sarr was already there to score the second.
3:26 PM11 days ago

21'

There is one injured Watford player left and medical assistance has come in to see him.
3:21 PM11 days ago

19'

Grant's header goes wide of the goal.
3:16 PM11 days ago

12'

WATFORD GOAL

A shot from midfield that catches the goalkeeper off guard and Sarr scores one of those anthology goals.

3:11 PM11 days ago

4'

Karlan Grant's one-on-one shot misses, but was ruled offside.
3:06 PM11 days ago

4'

Darnell Furlong's shot goes over the top of the goal.
3:01 PM11 days ago

0'

The game between West Brom and Watford kicks off.
2:56 PM11 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the ball rolling between West Brom and Watford in the second round of the EFL Championship.
2:51 PM11 days ago

Watford substitutes

18 Yaser Asprilla

5 William Troost-Ekong

26 Ben Hamer

9 Rey Manaj

3 Mario

16 Dan Gosling

20 Domingos Quina

2:46 PM11 days ago

West Brom substitutes

5 Kyle Bartley

35 Okay Yokuslu

20 Adam Reach

24 Alex Palmer

10 Matt Phillips

7 Callum Robinson

27 Alex Mowatt

2:41 PM11 days ago

XI Watford

1 Daniel Bachmann, 31 Francisco Sierralta, 15 Craig Cathcart, 27 Christian Kabasele, 39 Edo Kayembe, 8 Tom Cleverley, 12 Ken Sema, 14 Hassane Kamara, 10 João Pedro, 25 Emmanuel Dennis, 23 Ismaïla Sarr.
2:36 PM11 days ago

XI West Brom

1 David Button, 6 Semi Ajayi, 4 Dara O'Shea, 3 Conor Townsend, 2 Darnell Furlong, 14 Jayson Molumby, 17 Jed Wallace, 8 Jake Livermore, 18 Karlan Grant, 11 Grady Diangana, 19 John Swift.
2:31 PM11 days ago

Thus they arrived

So came the visiting team to try to get their second win in a row:
2:26 PM11 days ago

Dressing room ready

This is what West Brom's dressing room looks like for Monday's game:
2:21 PM11 days ago

Next game

Watford will also have a short week, although they will only play one game and that will be next Friday at home against Burnley.
2:16 PM12 days ago

Busy week

After this game, West Brom will face Sheffield United in the EFL Cup and then on Sunday they will be visiting Blackburn Rovers in the league.
2:11 PM12 days ago

Start

The second day of the EFL Championship closes on Monday with West Bormwich making their home debut against Watford. We begin with coverage of the game.
 
2:06 PM12 days ago

Tune in here West Brom vs Watford Live Score in EFL Championship 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this West Brom vs Watford match for the EFL Championship 2022 on VAVEL US.
2:01 PM12 days ago

What time is West Brom vs Watford match for EFL Championship 2022?

This is the start time of the game West Brom vs Watford of August 8th in several countries:

Watch out for this Watford player

Argentina: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN and ESPN +

Spain: 9:00 PM To be confirmed

Mexico: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Paraguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

1:56 PM12 days ago

Last games West Brom vs Watford

Watford has the advantage in the last five meetings with two wins to two draws and one loss, and this will be the first time they have met in the Championship since 2010.

Watford 0-0 West Brom, Friendly Match 2021

Watford 1-0 West Brom, Premier League 2018

West Brom 2-2 Watford, Premier League 2017

West Brom 3-1 Watford, Premier League 2017

West Brom 0-1 Watford, Premier League 2016

1:51 PM12 days ago

Key Player Watford

Beyond the fact that he scored the goal in the first matchday, one of the most unbalanced elements in the attacking zone is João Pedro, who at any time from his boots could change the course of the match.
1:46 PM12 days ago

Key player West Brom

Midfielder John Swift has just been the hero of the match, scoring the only goal in the away game, so he will be the player to watch for this match.
Image: West Brom
Image: West Brom
1:41 PM12 days ago

Last lineup Watford

1 Daniel Bachmann, 31 Francisco Sierralta, 15 Craig Cathcart, 27 Christian Kabasele, 39 Edo Kayembe, 8 Tom Cleverley, 12 Ken Sema, 14 Hassane Kamara, 10 João Pedro, 25 Emmanuel Dennis, 23 Ismaïla Sarr.
1:36 PM12 days ago

Last lineup West Brom

1 David Button, 4 Dara O'Shea, 6 Semi Ajayi, 3 Conor Townsend, 2 Darnell Furlong, 19 John Swift, 8 Jake Livermore, 14 Jayson Molumby, 18 Karlan Grant, 10 Matt Phillips, 17 Jed Wallace.
1:31 PM12 days ago

Watford: keep up the good work

While Watford had a debut on the right foot after beating Sheffield United by the minimum at home, highlighting that they are at the top of the overall table and the mission this season will be to finish inside the top 3 to guarantee their ticket to the Premier League next year.
1:26 PM12 days ago

West Brom: home debut

After salvaging a 1-1 away draw against Middlesbrough, West Brom will be looking for their first home win in front of their home fans, in what will be the culmination of the second round of the EFL Championship.
1:21 PM12 days ago

The Kick-off

The West Brom vs Watford match will be played at the The Hawthorns Stadium, in West Bormwich, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00 pm ET.
1:16 PM12 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the EFL Championship 2022: West Brom vs Watford!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo