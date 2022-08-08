Goals and Summary of Apollon 2-0 Maccabi in UEFA Champions League Qualifying.
Image: Maccabi

3:44 PM10 days ago

Summary

2:57 PM10 days ago

90'

The match is over Apollon defeats Maccabi 2-0 but it is not enough to qualify to the next round.
2:44 PM10 days ago

85'

Last minutes of the match Apollon will take the win but Maccabi on aggregate will qualify to the next round.
2:40 PM10 days ago

80'

Maccabi controls the game in these last minutes.
2:34 PM10 days ago

75'

Apollon has lowered the intensity and looks desperate on the pitch.
2:29 PM10 days ago

70'

The game does not change and the score remains 2-0 with overall 4-2 in favor of Maccabi.
2:24 PM10 days ago

65'

Apollon is also making more offensive modifications, as it wants to achieve the feat and come back on aggregate.
2:18 PM10 days ago

60'

Se realizan modificaciones en el cuadro de Maccabi, buscan ser sólidos defensivamente.
2:14 PM11 days ago

55'

Maccabi tries to generate danger and score the goal that will put them more at ease on aggregate.
2:09 PM11 days ago

50'

Apollon enters the second half even more offensive, knowing they can tie the aggregate.
2:05 PM11 days ago

45'

The second half begins.
1:49 PM11 days ago

45'

First half ends Apollon 2-0 Maccabi
1:38 PM11 days ago

40'

last minutes of the first half, the first half is closing with a lot of intensity.
1:34 PM11 days ago

35'

Apollon is two goals away from tying the aggregate score.
1:27 PM11 days ago

30'

Goooool for Apollon, the second goal for the home team.
1:23 PM11 days ago

25'

Maccabi goal that ends up being disallowed for a foul.
1:22 PM11 days ago

21'

Goooool for Apollon opens the scoring for the home team.
1:18 PM11 days ago

20'

The intensity of the match drops, the two teams fight for the ball in the midfield.
1:13 PM11 days ago

15'

Apollon has the most possession of the ball, despite that they still do not generate danger.
1:08 PM11 days ago

10'

Maccabi starts to create dangerous plays and wants to increase the overall score.
1:03 PM11 days ago

5'

Apollon starts with a lot of intensity looking to score quickly in the match.
1:00 PM11 days ago

Kickoff

The match between Apollon and Maccabi kicks off.
12:50 PM11 days ago

All ready

Everything is ready for the start of the match, both teams finish warming up and get ready in the locker room to take the field for the start of the match.
12:45 PM11 days ago

This is how teams warm up

12:40 PM11 days ago

Already warming up

Both teams are warming up, getting ready for the start of the match.
12:35 PM11 days ago

Lineup Maccabi

12:30 PM11 days ago

Lineup Apollon

This is the home team's lineup:

12:25 PM11 days ago

Already in the stadium

Both teams are already at the stadium and are getting ready to warm up before kick-off.
12:20 PM11 days ago

This is what the dressing rooms look like

12:15 PM11 days ago

Fans

Fans are starting to arrive at the GSP Stadium for one of the most important matches on the road to the UEFA Champions League.
12:10 PM11 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Apollon vs Maccabi live in the UEFA Champions League Qualifying.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Apollon vs Maccabi live in the Champions League Qualifying, as well as the latest information from the GSP Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
12:05 PM11 days ago

Where and how to watch Apollon vs Maccabi online live in UEFA Champions League Qualifying.

This is the start time of the Apollon vs Maccabi match on August 9 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 PM on Star +

Bolivia: 1:00 PM on Star +

Brazil: 2:00 PM on Star +

Chile: 2:00 PM on Star +

Colombia: 12:00 PM on Star +

Ecuador: 12:00 PM on Star +

United States (ET): 1:00 PM on Star +

Spain: 7:00 PM 

Mexico: 12:00 PM on Star +

Paraguay: 2:00 PM on Star +

Peru: 12:00 PM on Star+

Uruguay: 2:00 PM on Star +

12:00 PM11 days ago

Background

Only once have these two teams met and it was in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers with a score of 4 goals to 0 in favor of Maccabi, this will be the second time and the odds are in favor of Maccabi.
11:55 AM11 days ago

Absences

In this match only Apollon will not be able to count on its player Jovanovic due to expulsion, while Maccabi will be able to count on a full squad as it has no injured or suspended players.
11:50 AM11 days ago

GSP Stadium

It is located in Cyprus, was inaugurated in 1999 and has a capacity for 22 thousand spectators, despite being small it is the largest stadium in the country, it will be the stage where the second leg of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers will be played.

11:45 AM11 days ago

Referee

The central referee will be Felix Zwayer.
11:40 AM11 days ago

Key Player Maccabi

Ali Mohamed:

Left back born in Niger, he is 26 years old and was the author of two of the four goals scored in the first leg, he has played 3 games in the Champions League with 2 goals scored, he is a player with conditions that help in the recovery of the ball, he is a national team player with Niger with whom he has played 39 games without scoring, he will seek to finish the series and qualify for the next round in the UEFA Champions League.

11:35 AM11 days ago

Key Player Apollon

Hervin Ongenda:

27 year old French striker, he is one of the best strikers of Apollon, in the local tournament in Cyprus he has 8 games played and one goal scored and in the Champions League Qualifying he has one game played, without scores, he has never been called up with the senior national team of France, but if he has stadium in the U18 and 19 national team, with whom he has 7 games and 2 goals scored, he will seek tomorrow to do the feat and come back from the 4 goals conceded in the IDA match.

11:30 AM11 days ago

Third round

In the first leg, Maccabi took a comfortable 4-0 lead over Apollon, in a match where Maccabi controlled most of the game and was far superior, the second leg is expected to be just as intense with plenty of goals and excitement.
11:25 AM11 days ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Apollon vs Maccabi live stream, corresponding to the UEFA Champions League Qualifying. The match will take place at the GSP Stadium, at 12:00.
