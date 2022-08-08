Goals and Summary of Apollon 2-0 Maccabi in UEFA Champions League Qualifying.

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
90'
85'
80'
75'
70'
65'
60'
55'
50'
45'
45'
40'
35'
30'
25'
21'
20'
15'
10'
5'
Kickoff
All ready
This is how teams warm up
Ready for warmup 🔥#ApollonFC #UCL #APOLMAC pic.twitter.com/u7wrIdYrAj — Apollon FC 🏆 (@APOLLONOFFICIAL) August 9, 2022
Already warming up
Lineup Maccabi
Lineup Apollon
Already in the stadium
This is what the dressing rooms look like
🔜 All set for #APOLMAC pic.twitter.com/lQ3jUhSLSv — Apollon FC 🏆 (@APOLLONOFFICIAL) August 9, 2022
Fans
Stay tuned to follow Apollon vs Maccabi live in the UEFA Champions League Qualifying.
Where and how to watch Apollon vs Maccabi online live in UEFA Champions League Qualifying.
Argentina: 1:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 2:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 2:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 12:00 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on Star +
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on Star +
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM on Star +
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 12:00 PM on Star+
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on Star +
Background
Absences
GSP Stadium
Referee
Key Player Maccabi
Left back born in Niger, he is 26 years old and was the author of two of the four goals scored in the first leg, he has played 3 games in the Champions League with 2 goals scored, he is a player with conditions that help in the recovery of the ball, he is a national team player with Niger with whom he has played 39 games without scoring, he will seek to finish the series and qualify for the next round in the UEFA Champions League.
Key Player Apollon
27 year old French striker, he is one of the best strikers of Apollon, in the local tournament in Cyprus he has 8 games played and one goal scored and in the Champions League Qualifying he has one game played, without scores, he has never been called up with the senior national team of France, but if he has stadium in the U18 and 19 national team, with whom he has 7 games and 2 goals scored, he will seek tomorrow to do the feat and come back from the 4 goals conceded in the IDA match.