Goals and Highlights: Atletico-GO 3-0 Nacional in Sudamericana
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

8:43 PM10 days ago

Highlights

8:12 PM10 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the broadcast of the game between Atlético-GO and Nacional for the Copa Sudamericana.
8:07 PM10 days ago

End game

Atlético GO 3-0 Nacional.
8:02 PM10 days ago

90'

Add 3 more minutes.
7:57 PM10 days ago

85'

Laborda is left with the rebound inside the area, but his shot is saved by the goalkeeper.
7:52 PM10 days ago

80'

Michel entered and Anderson came out, Atlético-GO change.
7:47 PM10 days ago

74'

Airton with the flash going off the side of the door.
7:42 PM10 days ago

68'

Suárez's shot that goes just wide of the goalkeeper's goal.
7:37 PM10 days ago

62'

In Airton and Rato

Moura and Churín leave

Atlético-Go. changes

7:32 PM10 days ago

61'

Luis Suárez with a shot that goes over the top of the goal.
7:27 PM10 days ago

58'

Ocampo's cross is cut off by the Atlético-GO defense.
7:22 PM10 days ago

53'

ATLÉTICO-GO GOAL

Luiz Fernando with another low, cross-shot inside the box, hitting the post to make it 3-0, 4-0 on aggregate and seal the tie.

7:17 PM10 days ago

49'

Pereira's shot is saved by the goalkeeper.
7:12 PM10 days ago

46'

Suárez, Castro and Ocampo are added

Gigliotti, Zabala and Terraza come out.

Nacional's changes

Jefferson enters and Henrique comes out, Atlético-GO changes

7:07 PM10 days ago

46'

The second half begins between Atlético-GO and Nacional.
7:02 PM10 days ago

Half time

Atlético-Go 2-0 Nacional.
6:57 PM10 days ago

45'

ATLÉTICO-GO GOAL

Paralhas defines in a counterattack in a cross to send the ball into the net to make it 2-0 and 3-0 on aggregate.

6:52 PM10 days ago

40'

Fagúndez with a cross shot that went all over the area without finding a recipient.
6:47 PM10 days ago

38'

A cross goes all the way across the box, but Atlético-GO is still looking to extend the lead.
6:42 PM10 days ago

34'

Klaus' header from a corner goes over the frame.
6:37 PM10 days ago

28'

Shot by the home team that goes directly to the goalkeeper.
6:32 PM10 days ago

25'

Jorginho's mid-range shot into the goalkeeper's hands.
6:27 PM10 days ago

21'

Gigliotti almost fell down and took the shot that was saved by the goalkeeper, although he was claiming an alleged foul that was not sanctioned by the referee.
6:22 PM10 days ago

16'

Little by little Nacional took the lead in the match, although the disadvantage was already two goals down on aggregate.
6:17 PM10 days ago

5'

ATLÉTICO-GO GOAL

Luiz Fernando scored inside the box after a defensive rebound from a throw-in to make it 1-0 in the game and 2-0 on aggregate.

6:12 PM10 days ago

3'

Nacional tries to press from the first minutes, but still without much success.
6:07 PM10 days ago

0'

The match between Atlético-Go and Nacional begins.
6:02 PM10 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the game between Atlético-GO and Nacional.
5:57 PM10 days ago

Nacional substitutes

24 Manuel Monzeglio

23 Alex Castro

17 Francisco Ginella

27 Santiago Ramírez

14 Joaquín Trasante

12 Martín Rodríguez

16 Leandro Lozano

7 Brian Ocampo

11 Juan Ramírez

9 Luis Suárez

2 Mathías Laborda

15 Diego Rodríguez

5:52 PM10 days ago

Atletico-GO Substitutes

21 Ricardinho

28 Joao Peglow

16 Jefferson

8 Marlon Freitas

2 Dudu

17 Michel Custódio

30 Airton

20 Wellington Rato

24 Léo Medeiros

5:47 PM10 days ago

XI Nacional

1 Sergio Rochet, 18 Nicolás Marichal, 3 Léo Coelho, 6 Camilo Cándido, 44 José Luis Rodríguez, 20 Felipe Carballo Ares, 5 Yonatan Rodríguez, 22 Diego Zabala, 19 Alfonso Trezza, 8 Emanuel Gigliotti, 32 Franco Fagúndez.
5:42 PM10 days ago

XI Atletico-GO

12 Renan, 14 Klaus, 3 Wanderson, 6 Arthur Henrique, 13 Hayner, 10 Jorginho, 33 Edson Fernando, 5 Gabriel Baralhas, 9 Diego Churín, 18 Luiz Fernando, 11 Léo Pereira.
5:37 PM10 days ago

Fans arrive

Little by little the fans begin to arrive to support and cheer on their team during the last 90 minutes of the series.
5:32 PM10 days ago

This is how they departed

The Nacional team set off for the stadium with the mission of making the comeback.
5:27 PM10 days ago

The comeback

With Luis Suárez looking to play a leading role, Nacional will be looking for a comeback and need to win by two or more, or at least by one if they want to force extra time.
5:22 PM10 days ago

No away goal

It should be remembered that the away goal is no longer valid for this season, so the Atlético-GO goal in the first leg has a normal value of 1.
5:17 PM10 days ago

Start

The Quarter-Finals of the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana are underway, where the first semifinalist will be defined between Atlético-GO and Nacional. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
5:12 PM10 days ago

Tune in here Atletico-Go vs Nacional Live Score in Sudamericana Cup 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atletico-Go vs Nacional match for the Sudamericana Cup 2022 on the scong leg.
5:07 PM10 days ago

What time is Atletico-Go vs Nacional match for Sudamericana Cup 2022?

This is the start time of the game Atletico-Go vs Nacional of August 9th in several countries:

Argentina: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 6:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 7:15 PM

Chile: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 5:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 5:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 6:15 PM on Bein Sports

Spain: 12:15 AM

Mexico: 5:15 PM to be confirmed

Paraguay: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 5:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

5:02 PM10 days ago

First leg

Atlético Goianiense stood with authority and managed to get the victory by the minimum difference against a Nacional that, at times, looked with a lot of momentum, but lacked clarity in the last pass or in the shot in the final zone.
4:57 PM10 days ago

Key player Nacional

Nacional has to take advantage of Emanuel Gigliotti's height and good aerial game, supply him with more balls and, if necessary, form a duo with Luis Suarez, who could be one of the keys to turn the scoreboard around.
4:52 PM10 days ago

Key player Atletico Goianiense

He was one of the most unbalancing players in the end zone even though Léo Pereira did not have so many minutes with the ball, but at home the circumstances could be different and he could be the key man to pull off the upset.
Image: Esporte Goiano
Image: Esporte Goiano
4:47 PM10 days ago

Last lineup Nacional

1 Sergio Rochet, 18 Nicolás Marichal, 3 Léo Coelho, 6 Camilo Cándido, 16 Leandro Lozano, 20 Felipe Carballo Ares, 5 Yonatan Rodríguez, 22 Diego Zabala, 19 Alfonso Trezza, 32 Franco Fagúndez, 8 Emanuel Gigliotti.
4:42 PM10 days ago

Last lineup Atletico Goianiense

22 Ronaldo, 14 Klaus, 3 Wanderson, 6 Arthur Henrique, 13 Hayner, 10 Jorginho, 5 Gabriel Baralhas, 33 Edson Fernando, 9 Diego Churín, 18 Luiz Fernando, 11 Léo Pereira.
4:37 PM10 days ago

Nacional: to come from behind

Nacional could not make its home advantage count and with Luis Suárez already playing some minutes on the field, they will have to make him a starter or put him in the second half if things do not work out; the charrúa team needs to win by two to be semifinalist or by one to force the extra time in Brazilian territory.
4:32 PM10 days ago

Atlético Goianiense: defensive order

Atlético Goianiense gave a lesson of doing things well in the first 90 minutes in the defensive sector and they will have to continue with that same inertia for this game; the magic number is to win or draw to obtain a historic qualification to the semifinals.
4:27 PM10 days ago

The Kick-off

The Atletico-Go vs Nacional match will be played at the do Governo do Estado de Goiás (Serra Dourada) Stadium, in Goiania, Brazil. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:15 pm ET.
4:22 PM10 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Sudamericana Cup 2022: Atletico-Go vs Nacional!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo