Goals and Highlights: Atletico-GO 3-0 Nacional in Sudamericana

End game
90'
85'
80'
74'
68'
62'
Moura and Churín leave
Atlético-Go. changes
61'
58'
53'
Luiz Fernando with another low, cross-shot inside the box, hitting the post to make it 3-0, 4-0 on aggregate and seal the tie.
49'
46'
Gigliotti, Zabala and Terraza come out.
Nacional's changes
Jefferson enters and Henrique comes out, Atlético-GO changes
46'
Half time
45'
Paralhas defines in a counterattack in a cross to send the ball into the net to make it 2-0 and 3-0 on aggregate.
40'
38'
34'
28'
25'
21'
16'
5'
Luiz Fernando scored inside the box after a defensive rebound from a throw-in to make it 1-0 in the game and 2-0 on aggregate.
3'
0'
Minutes away
Nacional substitutes
23 Alex Castro
17 Francisco Ginella
27 Santiago Ramírez
14 Joaquín Trasante
12 Martín Rodríguez
16 Leandro Lozano
7 Brian Ocampo
11 Juan Ramírez
9 Luis Suárez
2 Mathías Laborda
15 Diego Rodríguez
Atletico-GO Substitutes
28 Joao Peglow
16 Jefferson
8 Marlon Freitas
2 Dudu
17 Michel Custódio
30 Airton
20 Wellington Rato
24 Léo Medeiros
XI Nacional
XI Atletico-GO
Fans arrive
Torcida atleticana começa a ocupar a arquibancada do Serra! 🇹🇹🇧🇷🔥 #DRAGÃO #DragãoNaSula
This is how they departed
🔛 Parte Nacional hacia el Estadio Serra Dourada 🏟#ElClubGigante 🔵⚪️🔴
The comeback
No away goal
Start
What time is Atletico-Go vs Nacional match for Sudamericana Cup 2022?
Argentina: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 6:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 7:15 PM
Chile: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 5:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 5:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 6:15 PM on Bein Sports
Spain: 12:15 AM
Mexico: 5:15 PM to be confirmed
Paraguay: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 5:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star +