Goals and Highlights: Independiente del Valle 4-1 Deportivo Tachira in Sudamericana
Image: VAVEL

11:36 PM10 days ago

Highlights

10:29 PM10 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following Independiente del Valle vs Deportivo Táchira.
10:24 PM10 days ago

End game

Independiente del Valle 4-1 Deportivo Táchira.
10:19 PM10 days ago

90'

Add 4 more minutes.
10:14 PM10 days ago

87'

Another goal disallowed to Táchira for offside.
10:09 PM10 days ago

84'

Goal disallowed for offside against Deportivo Táchira.
10:04 PM10 days ago

81'

INDEPENDENT GOAL

Faravelli with the penalty shot with power and into the net for the 4-1.

9:59 PM10 days ago

79'

Penalty kick in favor of Independiente del Valle.
9:54 PM10 days ago

76'

Medina enters and Sornoza leaves

Change of Independiente del Valle.

9:49 PM10 days ago

71'

Ortiz, Pellerano and Minda come in

Gaibor, Angulo and Chávez leave.

Changes for Independiente.

9:44 PM10 days ago

64'

INDEPENDENTE GOAL

A counter-attacking play that Díaz crosses to make it 3-1 and seal their place in the semifinals.

9:39 PM10 days ago

63'

Good defensive crossing to ward off danger from Independiente del Valle.
9:34 PM10 days ago

61'

Diaz enters and Bauman leaves, Independiente del Valle change.
9:29 PM10 days ago

58'

Toro enters and Restrepo leaves, Deportivo Táchira substitution.
9:24 PM10 days ago

53'

Lorenzo Faravelli was brave enough to arrive in the area to take a header that went over the top of the goal.
9:19 PM10 days ago

46'

The second half begins between Independiente del Valle and Corinthians.
9:14 PM10 days ago

Half time

Independiente 2-1 Deportivo Tachira.
9:09 PM10 days ago

45+4'

INDEPENDENTE GOAL

Sornoza with a low, placed penalty kick to make it 2-1 before halftime.

9:04 PM10 days ago

45'

Penalty kick in favor of Independiente del Valle.
8:59 PM10 days ago

45'

Two more minutes are added.

Angulo's shot hits the crossbar and goes wide.

8:54 PM10 days ago

42'

With the goal, Independiente del Valle has returned to control the actions of the match.
8:49 PM10 days ago

32'

GOAL INDEPENDIENTE DEL VALLE

Chavez takes advantage of the goalkeeper's rebound to send the ball into the back of the net to tie the score 1-1 and retake the lead 2-1 on aggregate.

8:44 PM10 days ago

28'

Sornosa's shot into the hands of the goalkeeper with a great save.
8:39 PM10 days ago

26'

GOAL DEPORTIVO TÁCHIRA

Hernández hits a first-time shot into the goalkeeper's far post to open the game 1-0 and tie the series 1-1.

8:34 PM10 days ago

24'

Gutiérrez Abreu of Deportivo Táchira has been cautioned.
8:29 PM10 days ago

22'

Yerson Chacón's mid-range shot, but it goes just wide of the goalkeeper's goal.
8:24 PM10 days ago

15'

Strong collision and an Independiente del Valle player is injured.
8:19 PM10 days ago

11'

Uribe's shot hits the defender on the edge of the area.
8:14 PM10 days ago

7'

Independiente del Valle were more insistent in the opening minutes, but still lacked depth.
8:09 PM10 days ago

0'

The game between Independiente del Valle and Deportivo Táchira begins.
8:04 PM10 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the second leg between Independiente del Valle and Deportivo Táchira.
7:59 PM10 days ago

Deportivo Tachira substitutes

11 Rafael Arace

26 Jeizon Ramírez

23 Marlon Fernández

14 Richard Figueroa

25 Gabriel Benitez

33 Nelson Hernández

28 Iverson Contreras

22 Diego Valdés

31 Renny Simisterra

27 Edder Farías

7 Edson Tortolero

7:54 PM10 days ago

Independiente del Valle substitutes

16 Cristian Pellerano

23 Mateo Ortíz

11 Danny Cabezas Bazan

26 Edwin Angulo

50 Alan Minda

28 Yaimar Medina

3 Garis Mina

27 Willian Vargas

19 Lautaro Díaz

12 Joan López

29 Julio Ortiz

13 Patrik Mercado

7:49 PM10 days ago

XI Deportivo Tachira

1 Christopher Varela, 21 Azmahar Ariano, 3 Jean Gutiérrez, 41 José Marrufo, 13 Pablo Camacho, 15 Maurice Cova, 30 Robert Garcés, 5 Edisson Restrepo, 9 Anthony Uribe, 10 Robert Hernández, 18 Yerson Chacón.
7:44 PM10 days ago

XI Independiente del Valle

1 Wellington Ramírez, 5 Richard Schunke, 2 Luis Segovia, 14 Mateo Carabajal, 6 Jhoanner Chavez, 31 Matías Fernández, 8 Lorenzo Faravelli, 7 Fernando Gaibor, 20 Marco Angulo, 32 Jonatan Bauman, 10 Junior Sornoza.
7:39 PM10 days ago

There is support

Despite being visitors to Ecuador, Deportivo Táchira fans have come out to cheer on their team.
7:34 PM10 days ago

Costs

These are the ticket prices for the Quarterfinal second leg game:
7:29 PM10 days ago

What do you need?

Deportivo Táchira needs to win by one goal to send the game to extra time or by two or more to advance; any other result will make Independiente del Valle a semifinalist.
7:24 PM10 days ago

No away goal

It should be remembered that for this tournament, away goals no longer count as a tie-breaking criterion, which is why if the aggregate score is equal, the series will automatically go to extra time.
7:19 PM10 days ago

Start

The second semifinalist of the Copa Sudamericana will be defined when Deportivo Táchira meets Independiente del Valle. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
7:14 PM10 days ago

Tune in here Independiente del Valle vs Deportivo Tachira Live Score in Sudamericana Cup 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Independiente del Valle vs Deportivo Tachira match for the Sudamericana Cup 2022.
7:09 PM10 days ago

What time is Independiente del Valle vs Deportivo Tachira match for Sudamericana Cup 2022?

This is the start time of the game Independiente del Valle vs Deportivo Tachira of August 9th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Chile: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 8:30 PM on Bein Sports

Spain: 2:30 AM

Mexico: 7:30 PM to be confirmed

Paraguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

7:04 PM10 days ago

The first leg

Marco Angulo scored the only goal in the third minute to give Independiente del Valle a narrow win over Deportivo Táchira, who had an extra man and a goal disallowed in the second half.
6:59 PM10 days ago

Key player Deportivo Tachira

If Deportivo Táchira wants to get a good result, Anthony Uribe must have constant contact with the ball to increase the volume of play, in addition to highlighting his good shot.
6:54 PM10 days ago

Key player Independiente del Valle

With the expulsion of Jaime Ayoví, Marco Angulo will have to take the leadership of this offense so that he can score goals and not have to suffer in the final stretch as he did in the first leg; it is noteworthy that he scored the goal in the first 90 minutes.

6:49 PM10 days ago

Last lineup Deportivo Tachira

1 Christopher Varela, 21 Azmahar Ariano, 3 Jean Gutiérrez, 41 José Marrufo, 13 Pablo Camacho, 15 Maurice Cova, 30 Robert Garcés, 6 Francisco Flores, 9 Anthony Uribe, 10 Robert Hernández, 18 Yerson Chacón.
6:44 PM10 days ago

Last lineup Independiente del Valle

1 Wellington Ramírez, 5 Richard Schunke, 2 Luis Segovia, 14 Mateo Carabajal, 6 Jhoanner Chavez, 31 Matías Fernández, 8 Lorenzo Faravelli, 10 Junior Sornoza, 7 Fernando Gaibor, 17 Jaime Ayoví, 20 Marco Angulo.
6:39 PM10 days ago

Deportivo Tachira: not to despair

Despite the goal that was disallowed in the final stretch, Deportivo Táchira proved to themselves that they have what it takes to turn the score around, so they will need to be aggressive but intelligent to turn the series around.
6:34 PM10 days ago

Independiente del Valle: to be more offensive

Although they were down a player in the first leg and for this game they will not be able to count on Jaime Ayoví, the reality is that Independiente del Valle will have to be more offensive when playing at home and not let the rival put them in the end zone; they will have to emulate what they did in the first 15 minutes of the first leg.
6:29 PM10 days ago

The Kick-off

The Independiente del Valle vs Deportivo Tachira match will be played at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium, in Quito, Ecuador. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:30 pm ET.
6:24 PM10 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Sudamericana Cup 2022: Independiente del Valle vs Deportivo Tachira!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
