Summary and highlights of Zalgiris 1-1 Bodo/Glimt in Champions League Playoffs

Thank you all
Thank you all for joining us in this intense match with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with you all. See you all again!
END OF THE MATCH: BODO QUALIFIES FOR THE NEXT ROUND
90'
The referee has added four minutes of time before the end of the match.
83' Corner kick for Bodo
The Norwegian team's attacking play ended with a clearance by the Lithuanian defense;
77'
Joel Bopesu receives a yellow card after knocking down an opponent;
73' Shot to the post
Ask Tjaerandsen-Skau almost scored Bodo's second after his shot from outside the area hit the right-hand post.
Kalgirus
Petar Mamic is sent off for his hard tackle and the Lithuanian team is down to one man;
56' No penalty
The referee calls a penalty in favor of Bodo, but the referee checks the VAR and decides that there is no penalty;
GOOOOOAAAALLL
Amahl Pellegrino ties the match after a good play that ended with Mamic's assist.
50'
Marko Milickovic's shot is saved by the goalkeeper;
THE SECOND PART BEGINS
The players return to the field for the second 45 minutes
END OF THE FIRST PART
45'
The referee has added two minutes of speech in this first part of the first half.
GOOOOOAAAALLLL
Francis Kyeremeh takes advantage of Petar Mamic's good cross to put the Lithuanian team ahead;
36'
Marko Milickovic drives a shot from the edge of the box. The ball goes wide of the left post.
32' Bodo almost scored the first goal
Hugo Vetlesen tried with a shot, but the ball escaped by centimeters and goes over the goalkeeper
30' Corner kick for Lithuanian team
Petar Mamic takes a shot from the corner, but the ball is cleared by the defense of the Norwegian team;
28'
Nicolas Gorobsov receives the second yellow card of the match for his tackle
22'
Saulius Mikoliunas hangs a cross that has no finisher
16' First change
Nikita Haikin leaves the field with discomfort and is replaced by Julian Faye Lund Julian Faye Lund
10' Yellow card
The first card of the match goes to Francis Kyeremeh, the Zalgirus attacker;
THE GAME BEGAN
The first possession of the game is for Zalgiris;
All set
The players are already in the locker room to take the field for the second leg of the match;
Next competitor
The winner of this tie will play the last round to play in the group stage of the Champions League and their opponent will come out of the tie between Ludogorets and Dinamo Zagreb that will be resolved today, for now the Croatians have a slight advantage (1-2).
Zalgiris doesn't know what it's like to beat a Norwegian team
The Lithuanian team will not have it easy to come back and if we look at the statistics, the figures are worse, since Zalgirus has played six times against Norwegian teams and the balance is two draws and four defeats;
XI Zalgirus
Gertmon, Ljubisavljevic, Pavelic, Mikoliunas, Mamic, Milickovic, Gorobsov, Ourega, Buff, Oliveira y Kyremeh
XI Bodo/Glimt
Only two changes in the Norwegian team's defense compared to the first leg
These are the matches being played today, including the Champions League Playoffs
1 hour
In 1 hour this Champions League Plaayoffs match will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Zalgiris vs Bodo/Glimt?
If you want to watch the game Zalgiris vs Bodo/Glimt on TV, you can't see it.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Zalgiris vs Bodo/Glimt in Playoffs Champions League?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
How does the Bodo/Glimt arrive?
The Norwegian team already played last season in European competitions in the Conference League, where they defeated Roma 6-1 and drew 1-1 in the second leg. Although that same Italian team was the one that eliminated him. This year they have already passed two previous stages of the UEFA Champions League, first eliminating Klaksvik, then against Linfield they lost in the first leg and in the second leg they ended up winning by 8-0. In the first leg they beat Zalgiris 5-0 and this weekend they won the Norwegian league 7-0 at home against Odd. They are currently in third place with a total of 34 points, eight points ahead of Molde.
Summary of the first leg where the Norwegian team won by 0-5
These are the teams that have already qualified for the UEFA Champions League
ENG: Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham
ESP: Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla
ITA: Inter, Juventus, Milan, Nápoles
GER: Bayern, Dortmund, Eintracht, Leipzig, Leverkusen
FRA: Marsella, Paris
POR: Oporto, Sporting CP
NED: Ajax
BEL: Brujas
AUT: Salzburgo
SCO: Celtic
UKR: Shakhtar Donetsk
How is Zalgiris coming along?
Zalgiris has already passed two previous rounds in the UEFA Champions League, first eliminating FC Balkani in a tie that was decided in a penalty shootout. They then overcame Malmo with a 3-0 win in the tie. They currently lead the Lithuanian league with 44 points, tied on points with Hegelmann. In this weekend's match they won 2-1 at home against Banga, recovering from the defeat suffered in Norway, although it was not an easy task as they played with ten players from the 6th minute;
Background
Four meetings between Zalgiris and Bodo/Glimt with a favorable balance for the Norwegian team that has won three times, while once the match ended in a draw. In addition to last week's first leg, last season they met in the preliminary round of the Conference League where the Norwegian side won 3-2 on aggregate. They also met in 2020 in the qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League in a match in which Bodo won 3-1;
Venue: The match will be played at the Vilniaus LFF Stadionas, a stadium located in Lithuania, which was built in 2004 and has a capacity of 5422 spectators.
Preview of the match
Zalgiris and Bodo/Glimt will face each other in the second leg of the Champions League Playoffs, remember that the Norwegian team scored 0-5 in the match played in Norway.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Zalgiris vs Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League Playoffs.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.