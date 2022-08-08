Summary and highlights of Zalgiris 1-1 Bodo/Glimt in Champions League Playoffs
Source: Teknomers

ADVERTISEMENT

1:58 PM11 days ago

Thank you all

Thank you all for joining us in this intense match with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with you all. See you all again!
1:57 PM11 days ago

END OF THE MATCH: BODO QUALIFIES FOR THE NEXT ROUND

 

1:54 PM11 days ago

90'

The referee has added four minutes of time before the end of the match.
1:49 PM11 days ago

83' Corner kick for Bodo

The Norwegian team's attacking play ended with a clearance by the Lithuanian defense;
1:44 PM11 days ago

77'

Joel Bopesu receives a yellow card after knocking down an opponent;
1:39 PM11 days ago

73' Shot to the post

Ask Tjaerandsen-Skau almost scored Bodo's second after his shot from outside the area hit the right-hand post.
1:34 PM11 days ago

Kalgirus

Petar Mamic is sent off for his hard tackle and the Lithuanian team is down to one man;
1:29 PM11 days ago

56' No penalty

The referee calls a penalty in favor of Bodo, but the referee checks the VAR and decides that there is no penalty;
1:24 PM11 days ago

GOOOOOAAAALLL

Amahl Pellegrino ties the match after a good play that ended with Mamic's assist.
1:19 PM11 days ago

50'

Marko Milickovic's shot is saved by the goalkeeper;
1:14 PM11 days ago

THE SECOND PART BEGINS

The players return to the field for the second 45 minutes 
1:09 PM11 days ago

END OF THE FIRST PART

 

1:04 PM11 days ago

45'

The referee has added two minutes of speech in this first part of the first half.
12:59 PM11 days ago

GOOOOOAAAALLLL

Francis Kyeremeh takes advantage of Petar Mamic's good cross to put the Lithuanian team ahead;
12:54 PM11 days ago

36'

Marko Milickovic drives a shot from the edge of the box. The ball goes wide of the left post.
12:49 PM11 days ago

32' Bodo almost scored the first goal

Hugo Vetlesen  tried with a shot, but the ball escaped by centimeters and goes over the goalkeeper 
12:44 PM11 days ago

30' Corner kick for Lithuanian team

Petar Mamic takes a shot from the corner, but the ball is cleared by the defense of the Norwegian team;
12:39 PM11 days ago

28'

Nicolas Gorobsov  receives the second yellow card of the match for his tackle 
12:34 PM11 days ago

22'

Saulius Mikoliunas hangs a cross that has no finisher 
12:29 PM11 days ago

16' First change

Nikita Haikin leaves the field with discomfort and is replaced by Julian Faye Lund Julian Faye Lund 
12:24 PM11 days ago

10' Yellow card

The first card of the match goes to Francis Kyeremeh, the Zalgirus attacker;
12:19 PM11 days ago

THE GAME BEGAN

The first possession of the game is for Zalgiris;
12:14 PM11 days ago

All set

The players are already in the locker room to take the field for the second leg of the match;
12:09 PM11 days ago

Next competitor

The winner of this tie will play the last round to play in the group stage of the Champions League and their opponent will come out of the tie between Ludogorets and Dinamo Zagreb that will be resolved today, for now the Croatians have a slight advantage (1-2).
12:04 PM11 days ago

Zalgiris doesn't know what it's like to beat a Norwegian team

The Lithuanian team will not have it easy to come back and if we look at the statistics, the figures are worse, since Zalgirus has played six times against Norwegian teams and the balance is two draws and four defeats;
11:59 AM11 days ago

XI Zalgirus

Gertmon, Ljubisavljevic, Pavelic, Mikoliunas, Mamic, Milickovic, Gorobsov, Ourega, Buff, Oliveira y Kyremeh
11:54 AM11 days ago

XI Bodo/Glimt

Only two changes in the Norwegian team's defense compared to the first leg
Source: Bodo
Source: Bodo
11:49 AM11 days ago

These are the matches being played today, including the Champions League Playoffs

Source:Football Fever
Source:Football Fever
11:44 AM11 days ago

1 hour

In 1 hour this Champions League Plaayoffs match will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL 
 
11:39 AM11 days ago

How to watch Zalgiris vs Bodo/Glimt?

If you want to watch the game Zalgiris vs Bodo/Glimt on TV, you can't see it.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

11:34 AM11 days ago

What time is Zalgiris vs Bodo/Glimt in Playoffs Champions League?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 PM 
Bolivia: 12:00 PM 

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Chile: 1:00 PM 

Colombia: 11:00 AM

Ecuador: 11:00 AM 

United States (ET): 12:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM 

Paraguay: 1:00 PM 

Peru: 11:00 AM in

Uruguay: 2:00 PM 

11:29 AM11 days ago

How does the Bodo/Glimt arrive?

The Norwegian team already played last season in European competitions in the Conference League, where they defeated Roma 6-1 and drew 1-1 in the second leg. Although that same Italian team was the one that eliminated him. This year they have already passed two previous stages of the UEFA Champions League, first eliminating Klaksvik, then against Linfield they lost in the first leg and in the second leg they ended up winning by 8-0. In the first leg they beat Zalgiris 5-0 and this weekend they won the Norwegian league 7-0 at home against Odd. They are currently in third place with a total of 34 points, eight points ahead of Molde.
11:24 AM11 days ago

Summary of the first leg where the Norwegian team won by 0-5

11:19 AM11 days ago

These are the teams that have already qualified for the UEFA Champions League

ENG: Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham
ESP: Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla
ITA: Inter, Juventus, Milan, Nápoles
GER: Bayern, Dortmund, Eintracht, Leipzig, Leverkusen
FRA: Marsella, Paris
POR: Oporto, Sporting CP
NED: Ajax
BEL: Brujas
AUT: Salzburgo
SCO: Celtic
UKR: Shakhtar Donetsk
11:14 AM11 days ago

How is Zalgiris coming along?

Zalgiris has already passed two previous rounds in the UEFA Champions League, first eliminating FC Balkani in a tie that was decided in a penalty shootout. They then overcame Malmo with a 3-0 win in the tie. They currently lead the Lithuanian league with 44 points, tied on points with Hegelmann. In this weekend's match they won 2-1 at home against Banga, recovering from the defeat suffered in Norway, although it was not an easy task as they played with ten players from the 6th minute;
 
11:09 AM11 days ago

Background

Four meetings between Zalgiris and Bodo/Glimt with a favorable balance for the Norwegian team that has won three times, while once the match ended in a draw. In addition to last week's first leg, last season they met in the preliminary round of the Conference League where the Norwegian side won 3-2 on aggregate. They also met in 2020 in the qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League in a match in which Bodo won 3-1;
11:04 AM11 days ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Vilniaus LFF Stadionas, a stadium located in Lithuania, which was built in 2004 and has a capacity of 5422 spectators.

10:59 AM11 days ago

Preview of the match

Zalgiris and Bodo/Glimt will face each other in the second leg of the Champions League Playoffs, remember that the Norwegian team scored 0-5 in the match played in Norway.
 
10:54 AM11 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Zalgiris vs Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League Playoffs.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo