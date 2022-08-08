Summary and highlights of Midtjylland 1-3 Benfica in Champions League Playoffs

ADVERTISEMENT
Midtjylland will play their next game against Horsen after ending their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League group stages while Benfica will play at Casa Pia before playing the Champions League playoff final against the winner of the Dynamo Kiev vs Sturm Graz match.
MATCH ENDS: BENFICA QUALIFIES FOR THE NEXT ROUND
88' GOOOOAAALL
Diogo Goncalves' goal from outside the area, the ball hit the post and ended up going in to set the match;
80'
Alexander Bah sends the ball over the crossbar;
72'
Powerful shot by Joao Mario that hits a defender.
GOOOOOAAAALLL
Sisto scores the goal for the Danish team after a shot from outside the area taking advantage of a rebound;
60'
Yaremchuk shoots from outside the area, but the ball goes loose and is saved without problems for the rival goalkeeper;
58' GOOOOOAAALL
Chiquinho puts a cross that Henrique Araujo, who has just entered the field, headers to increase the difference in the scoreboard;
THE SECOND PART BEGAN
Changes in the two teams in Benfica entered Henrique Araujo, Yaremchuk and on the part of the Danish team Sorensen;
END OF THE FIRST PART
41' Another for the Danes
Evander has a clear opportunity inside the area, but misses it;
36'
A chance for the Danish team with a shot from Paulinho, but the goalkeeper saves a saving hand;
23' GOOOAAAALLL
Enzo Fernández scores the first for the Portuguese after finishing off Ramos' cross;
19'
Goncalo Ramos headed, but the ball went wide by a few centimeters;
9'
Mads Thychosen centers to the rea;, but Vlachodimos manages to clear to có rner out á from the corner the Danish set é s s
THE GAME BEGAN
The first possession of the match will be for the Portuguese team;
All set
The players are now ready to take the field for the match;
SL Benfica Substitutes
Helton, Bah, Vertonghen, António S., A. Almeida, J. Weigl, Paulo B., D. Gonçalves, Moreira Jr. Araújo.
FC Midtjylland has nothing to lose
The Danish team is assured of staying in the group stage and is looking to qualify for the Champions League, something it has not done since 2020.
Next opponent
The winner of this tie will play in the final of the Champions League Playoffs against the winner of Dynamo Kiev vs Sturm Graz.
XI Midtjylland
This is the eleven with which the Danish team will be looking for a comeback;
XI Benfica
Chiquinho by Rafa Silva the only novelty of the eleven of the Portuguese team;
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between FC Midtjylland and Benfica will be played, both the preview and the match can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch FC Midtjylland vs Benfica LIVE?
If you want to watch the match FC Midtjylland vs Benfica live on TV, your option is TV3.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is FC Midtjylland vs Benfica?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Bolivia: 1:45 PM
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Chile: 1:45 PM
Colombia: 00:45 PM
Ecuador: 00:45 PM
USA (ET): 1:45 PM
Spain: 7:45 PM
Mexico: 0:45 PM
Paraguay: 1:45 PM
Perú: 00:45 PM
Uruguay: 2:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 PM
Summary of Benfica's 4-1 first leg win in the first leg
These are the teams that have already qualified for the UEFA Champions League
ENG: Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham
ESP: Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla
ITA: Inter, Juventus, Milan, Nápoles
GER: Bayern, Dortmund, Eintracht, Leipzig, Leverkusen
FRA: Marsella, Paris
POR: Oporto, Sporting CP
NED: Ajax
BEL: Brujas
AUT: Salzburgo
SCO: Celtic
UKR: Shakhtar Donetsk
How are Benfica coming along?
The Portuguese team finished last season in third place in the Portuguese League, with 74 points, 11 points behind the second and that has made them have to play in the qualifying round if they want to be in the group stage of the Champions League, against an opponent yet to be determined. Last season they reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League where they were eliminated by finalists Liverpool in a tie that ended six to four. The Portuguese team has achieved a total of five victories in this preseason. They started with a 2-0 win over Reading, followed by a 3-0 win over Nice and in their last friendly they beat Fulham 5-1. He finished with a 4-2 win over Girona and a 4-1 win over Newscastle. They have already played their first match in the Portuguese League where they won 4-0 against Arouca;
How is FC Midtjylland coming along?
The Danish team struggled to get through the first round of the Champions League Playoffs eliminating AEK Larnaca Cypriot team in a penalty shootout. This weekend they failed to win after a 3-3 draw against Lyngbi. FC Midtjylland has been in the Danish League for four games where they have only taken five points out of a possible 12 and are currently eighth, seven points off the top of the table;
Background
This will be the second time that these two teams meet, the first time was in the first leg last week in Portugal where Benfica won 4-1 thanks to Gonzalo Ramos' hat trick and a goal by Argentine Enzo Fernandez. The FC Midtjylland cut distances on the scoreboard with the goal of Sisto who scored from the penalty spot
Venue: The match will be played at Arena Park Randers, a stadium located in 1961 with a capacity of 12,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
FC Midtjylland and Benfica will face each other in the second leg of the Champions League Playoffs, the first leg was favorable for the Portuguese team by 1-4.
