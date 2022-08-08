Goals and Highlights: Rangers 3-0 Royale Union in Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF MATCH
Rangers look to turn the score on aggregate, eliminate Union and go through in the Champions League, going to the last knockout stage before the group stage!
45'
And Morelos was yellow carded for a strong foul.
41'
Rangers Substitution: Lawrence out, Kamara in. In the Union left Lynen and entered Puertas.
38'
Union substitution: Sykes is out for Ayensa.
33' GOAL FOR RANGERS
Tillman was able to finish the ball from the right side of the box and send it into the back of the net!
31'
Substitution in the Union: Neuwkoop left and François came in.
29'
Yellow for Lazare, for a strong foul in the midfield.
18'
Rangers Substitution: Arfield out, Matondo in.
14'
Lundstram got the shot from outside the box and Moris sprawled in the right corner. Rangers press!
12' GOAL FOR RANGERS
Tavernier received the ball on the right and played it into the middle, where Lundstram got the shot, but Moris sprawled and the ball was left in the middle of the area for Colak to tap into the back of the goal!
SECOND HALF STARTS
Andigra gives the first touch and the ball rolls into the second half of the match!
Teams on the pitch!
The teams return to the field to start the second half of the match.
END OF FIRST HALF
With a goal by Tavernier, the Rangers take the lead against the Union and look for the second goal to take the match to overtime!
44' GOAL FOR RANGERS
Tavernier calmly took it, in the left corner, with Moris coming out to the right, opening the score of the match!
43' PENALTY
In a lift in the area the ball caught the arm of the defender who was fighting with Tillman, making the maximum penalty!
39'
Double yellows now, one for Tillman for a foul in the attack field and one for Sykes for complaining.
37'
For a foul in the midfield Sands was yellow carded, the first of the game.
33'
Lawrence now took a chance from outside the box and sent the ball through the left side of the goal!
27'
In another free-kick taken in the area by Lawrence, Colak managed to get a strong header, and Moris sprawled over the goal!
18'
From a corner kick taken in the box Van der Heyden got the header and sent it to the left side of the goal!
9'
Tavernier lifted the ball into the box and Colak managed to head the ball away, but over the goal!
4'
From a corner kick coming from the left Arfield managed to get a header, but it went over the goal.
HERE WE GO
Colak makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the first half!
Teams on the pitch!
The teams appear on the field to start the match!
Champions League
The Champions round starts today and ends today. Earlier Zalgiris drew 1-1 with Bodo Glimt and the visitors went through. At the moment we have the other games going on, with: Plzen 2x1 Sheriff, Apollon 2x0 Maccabi Haifa, Pyunik 0x2 Red Star, Midtjylland 0x1 Benfica, Dinamo 1x0 Ludogorets and Ferencvaros 0x1 Qarabag. Before the ball starts rolling in this match, we will have the start of Sturm-Dynamo and PSV-Monaco.
Warm-up
The players take to the field to begin their warm-up exercises.
Union lined-up!
Union is lined up and will play with:
Rangers lined-up!
Rangers is lined up and will play with:
Welcome!
We now begin the broadcast of the Champions League pre-qualifying round match between Rangers and Union!
What time is Rangers vs Royale Union match for Champions League?
This is the start time of the game Rangers vs Union of 9th August 2022}} in several countries:
International: in Rangers TV
Referee
With the whole team coming from Greece, Tasos Sidiropoulos will be the referee of the match, with Polychonis Kostaras and Lazaros Dimitriadis at the flags, and Agelos Evangelou in charge of VAR.
Probable Union
The probable Union team for the match is: Moris, Sykes, Burgess and Van der Heyden; Nieuwkoop, Lynen, Teuma, Amani and Lapoussin; Vanzeir and Andigra.
Probable Rangers
The probable Rangers team to take the field is: McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Sands and Yilmaz; Matondo, Kamara, Lundstra, Jack and Tillman; Colak.
No injuries!
Rangers will have no absentees for the match, while Union will have the return of Sykes, who missed the last match.
National leagues
In the Scottish League, Rangers have six points so far, tied with Celtic for second place, and are two points above Hearts and Hibernian. In the Belgian League, Union has four points so far, and is in 11th place, tied with Zulte, Brugge, Standard Liege and Kortrijk.
Last Matches: Royale Union
In the Belgian Pro League, Royale Union opened the season by beating Charleroi 1-0 on Friday (29th), with a goal from Sykes. Then, on Saturday, they lost 3-0 to Mechelen, who scored with Schoofs, Lazare (own goal) and Ngoy.
Last Matches: Rangers
In the Scottish Premiership, Rangers opened the season beating Livingston 2-1 on Saturday, with goals from Nouble for Livingston, while Arfield and Tavernier turned the match around. And the following Saturday, Rangers beat Kilmarnock 2-0, with goals from Colak and Morelos.
First leg
The first leg took place on Tuesday (2), when Union beat Rangers 2-0 at Den Dreef Stadion, with Teuma scoring in the first half and Vanzeir in the second.
