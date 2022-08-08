Goals and Highlights: Rangers 3-0 Royale Union in Champions League
Image: Rangers

4:44 PM10 days ago

4:42 PM10 days ago

END OF MATCH

Rangers look to turn the score on aggregate, eliminate Union and go through in the Champions League, going to the last knockout stage before the group stage!
4:36 PM10 days ago

45'

And Morelos was yellow carded for a strong foul.
4:32 PM10 days ago

41'

Rangers Substitution: Lawrence out, Kamara in. In the Union left Lynen and entered Puertas.
4:28 PM10 days ago

38'

Union substitution: Sykes is out for Ayensa.
4:26 PM10 days ago

33' GOAL FOR RANGERS

Tillman was able to finish the ball from the right side of the box and send it into the back of the net!
4:22 PM10 days ago

31'

Substitution in the Union: Neuwkoop left and François came in.
4:20 PM10 days ago

29'

Yellow for Lazare, for a strong foul in the midfield.
4:09 PM10 days ago

18'

Rangers Substitution: Arfield out, Matondo in.
4:05 PM10 days ago

14'

Lundstram conseguiu o chute de fora da área e Moris espalmou no canto direito. Pressiona o Rangers!
4:03 PM10 days ago

12' GOAL FOR RANGERS

Tavernier received the ball on the right and played it into the middle, where Lundstram got the shot, but Moris sprawled and the ball was left in the middle of the area for Colak to tap into the back of the goal!
3:50 PM10 days ago

SECOND HALF STARTS

Andigra gives the first touch and the ball rolls into the second half of the match!
3:50 PM10 days ago

Teams on the pitch!

The teams return to the field to start the second half of the match.
 
3:35 PM10 days ago

END OF FIRST HALF

With a goal by Tavernier, the Rangers take the lead against the Union and look for the second goal to take the match to overtime!
3:32 PM10 days ago

44' GOAL FOR RANGERS

Tavernier calmly took it, in the left corner, with Moris coming out to the right, opening the score of the match!
3:32 PM10 days ago

43' PENALTY

In a lift in the area the ball caught the arm of the defender who was fighting with Tillman, making the maximum penalty!
 
3:27 PM10 days ago

39'

Double yellows now, one for Tillman for a foul in the attack field and one for Sykes for complaining.
3:25 PM10 days ago

37'

For a foul in the midfield Sands was yellow carded, the first of the game.
3:20 PM10 days ago

33'

Lawrence now took a chance from outside the box and sent the ball through the left side of the goal!
3:15 PM10 days ago

27'

In another free-kick taken in the area by Lawrence, Colak managed to get a strong header, and Moris sprawled over the goal!
3:06 PM10 days ago

18'

From a corner kick taken in the box Van der Heyden got the header and sent it to the left side of the goal!
2:56 PM10 days ago

9'

Tavernier lifted the ball into the box and Colak managed to head the ball away, but over the goal!
2:52 PM10 days ago

4'

From a corner kick coming from the left Arfield managed to get a header, but it went over the goal.
2:47 PM10 days ago

HERE WE GO

Colak makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the first half!
2:47 PM10 days ago

Teams on the pitch!

The teams appear on the field to start the match!
 
2:27 PM10 days ago

Champions League

The Champions round starts today and ends today. Earlier Zalgiris drew 1-1 with Bodo Glimt and the visitors went through. At the moment we have the other games going on, with: Plzen 2x1 Sheriff, Apollon 2x0 Maccabi Haifa, Pyunik 0x2 Red Star, Midtjylland 0x1 Benfica, Dinamo 1x0 Ludogorets and Ferencvaros 0x1 Qarabag. Before the ball starts rolling in this match, we will have the start of Sturm-Dynamo and PSV-Monaco.
2:25 PM10 days ago

Warm-up

The players take to the field to begin their warm-up exercises.
2:20 PM10 days ago

Union lined-up!

Union is lined up and will play with:

2:15 PM11 days ago

Rangers lined-up!

Rangers is lined up and will play with:

2:10 PM11 days ago

Welcome!

We now begin the broadcast of the Champions League pre-qualifying round match between Rangers and Union!
 
2:05 PM11 days ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Rangers vs Royale Union match.
2:00 PM11 days ago

1:55 PM11 days ago

1:50 PM11 days ago

Referee

With the whole team coming from Greece, Tasos Sidiropoulos will be the referee of the match, with Polychonis Kostaras and Lazaros Dimitriadis at the flags, and Agelos Evangelou in charge of VAR.
1:45 PM11 days ago

Probable Union

The probable Union team for the match is: Moris, Sykes, Burgess and Van der Heyden; Nieuwkoop, Lynen, Teuma, Amani and Lapoussin; Vanzeir and Andigra.
1:40 PM11 days ago

Probable Rangers

The probable Rangers team to take the field is: McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Sands and Yilmaz; Matondo, Kamara, Lundstra, Jack and Tillman; Colak.
1:35 PM11 days ago

No injuries!

Rangers will have no absentees for the match, while Union will have the return of Sykes, who missed the last match.
1:30 PM11 days ago

National leagues

In the Scottish League, Rangers have six points so far, tied with Celtic for second place, and are two points above Hearts and Hibernian. In the Belgian League, Union has four points so far, and is in 11th place, tied with Zulte, Brugge, Standard Liege and Kortrijk.
1:25 PM11 days ago

Last Matches: Royale Union

In the Belgian Pro League, Royale Union opened the season by beating Charleroi 1-0 on Friday (29th), with a goal from Sykes. Then, on Saturday, they lost 3-0 to Mechelen, who scored with Schoofs, Lazare (own goal) and Ngoy.
1:20 PM11 days ago

Last Matches: Rangers

In the Scottish Premiership, Rangers opened the season beating Livingston 2-1 on Saturday, with goals from Nouble for Livingston, while Arfield and Tavernier turned the match around. And the following Saturday, Rangers beat Kilmarnock 2-0, with goals from Colak and Morelos.
1:15 PM11 days ago

First leg

The first leg took place on Tuesday (2), when Union beat Rangers 2-0 at Den Dreef Stadion, with Teuma scoring in the first half and Vanzeir in the second.
1:10 PM11 days ago

