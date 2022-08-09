Higlights: Sturm Graz 1-2 Dynamo Kyiv in UEFA Champions League Qualifying 2022-2023
Final Score

Game is Over

The match ends, thank you for joining us in the transmission of the match Sturm Graz (1)1-2(3) Dynamo Kyiv, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more transmissions.
118'

Sturm tries with what they have but the game seems over.
112'

GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLL!!! Viktor Tsyhankov receives a cross and scores the second for the Dynamo.
105'

The second overtime begins.
105'

The first overtime ends.
104'

Second yellow card for Manprit Sarkaria, Sturm is left with one less.
97'

GGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL!!! Kostyantyn Vivcharenko receives a cross and defines to put the tie in the game and the partial victory on aggregate.
90'

The first overtime begins.
90'

Regulation time ends, we're going to overtime.
90'

4 more minutes are added.
85'

The game is gradually approaching extra time and everything could be defined in extra time.
70'

The adjustments of both teams begin to seek to break the tie.
60'

Round-trip match by both teams, the tie could be broken at any time.
45'

The second half starts.
45'

We go into the break with a partial victory for Sturm by the minimum and tied on aggregate at 1 goal.
35'

After the goal, the Dynamo increases the pressure in search of going back to the front.
27'

GGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLL!!! Rasmus Højlund receives a filtered pass and defines a cross before the goalkeeper leaves, the aggregate is tied.
25'

Sturm begins to get into the game little by little and is already beginning to generate scoring options in the rival goal. The difference is 1 goal and the draw is not far away.
15'

Greater pressure from the Dynamo that continues to seek to open the visiting marker. Little danger in the goals of both teams.
10'

Yellow card for Jon Gorenc Stanković from Sturm.
5'

Great start for the Dynamo who will try to increase their lead in the aggregate and ensure their place in the next round.
0'

The match starts at the Merkur Arena.
About to start

We are just minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the preliminary protocols of the UEFA Champions League.
Sturm lineup!

These are the headlines with which Sturm jumps onto the field to try to advance to the round:
Dynamo starting XI!

This is the eleven with which the Dynamo jumps to try to close the tie and get the ticket:
From the bench

These are the players who will start off the bench for both teams:
Sturm: Schützenauer, Giuliani, Komposch, Schndl, Demaku, Oroz, Kronberger, Lang, Schnegg, Fuseini, Ljubic, Wels.
Dynamo: Neshcheret, Boyko, Vivcharenko, Bol, Burda, Vanat, Yatsyk, Andriyevskiy, Garmash, Karavaev, Kravchenko, and Tymchyk.
Big help!

The Sturm board reported that it will grant part of the box office to the kyiv Dynamo, this is derived from the fact that it cannot play home games.
2:01 PM11 days ago

Sold out!

Sturm Graz informed that all tickets for the match have already been sold, we will have a full house:
Referees

This is the referee designation for today's game:
Center Referee: Ivan Kružliak
Assistants: Branislav Hancko and Jan Pozor
4th Referee: Peter Kralović
VAR: Christian Dingert
Assist. VAR: Christian Dietz
Last duel

The last duel between the two teams was last week in the first leg when the Ukrainians won by a score of 1-0. The winning goal was the work of Oleksandr Karavayev.
1:37 PM11 days ago

Form?

A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!

We're just under an hour away from the match between Sturm and Dynamo kicking off at the Merkur Arena. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Where to watch the game?

We remind you that the game will not be broadcast on television, but you will be able to follow it through Paramount+ streaming.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Rasmus Höjlund, a must see player!

The Sturm striker is one of the most important promises of the Austrian team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and keep adding more minutes to show his quality, draw the attention of the Danish team and help the team get into the UEFA Champions League Group Stage. During this season he has participated in 3 games, where he has achieved 2 goals and 1 assist. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the high level throughout the season.
How does the Sturm get here?

The Austrian team appears in this duel of the Champions League with the aim that the team manages to get into the Group Stage of the Champions League. Last season they finished second in the Austrian League with 37 points and earned a ticket to the Champions League Qualifying Stage. So far, the club has made several additions, with Tomi Horvat, Vesel Demaku and Dominik Oroz being the most prominent. Sturm Graz will seek to be one of the protagonists in the Austrian Bundesliga and reach new heights in all the championships in which they participate. Last season they participated in the Europa League Group Stage, where they only got 2 points and were left out.
Vitaliy Buyalskyi, a must see player!

The Dynamo midfielder is one of the team's great figures. Last season he was one of the most important players, Buyalskyi is the leader of the offense and his function is to connect with the forwards to score goals. During the Dynamo's last season he participated in 22 games in all team competitions, in these games he got 9 goals and 3 assists. Buyalskyi's goal is to remain one of the team's decisive players and get Sheriff back into the UEFA Champions League, he was one of those responsible for giving the Dynamo victory in the second round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers. the Champions.
How does the Dynamo arrive?

The Dynamo enter the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Qualifying Phase with the aim of the team fighting for a place in the Group Phase of the most important championship in Europe. Last season, the team finished in second place with 45 points, after 14 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss. Due to the war between Ukraine and Russia, the league was suspended and could not finish in the best way, although the measures for the resumption of the league in Ukraine are still unknown, while that is finished, the team is playing friendlies constant to maintain the pace of competition. As a result of the war problems in Ukraine, many players left the club and many players from the basic forces went up to the first team. The Dynamo managed to advance to the round by beating Fenerbahce by a score of 2-1.
Where's the game?

The Merkur Arena located in the city of Styria, Austria will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path to the Group Stage of the UEFA Champions League 2022-2023. This stadium has a capacity for 16,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1997.
