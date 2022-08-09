Goals and Highlights: PSV 3-2 Monaco in Qualifiers UEFA Champions League 2022
Goals and Highlights

122'

It's over! PSV takes the third round of these playoffs.
117'

Jean Luca's shot ends up being rejected.
111'

Close! A shot from Monaco, but PSV's defense is on top of its game to keep the ball out of danger.
109'

Goal, goal, goal for PSV! Luuk de Jong sends in a lethal shot from Teze's cross to give the home side the lead.
106'

The match restarts and the last overtime is played.
105'

The first overtime ends, the score is still tied.
100'

The match is back and forth, with both teams looking to take the lead.
98'

Diatta's shot does not end up in the direction of the goal.
90'

The first extra time is played in the Netherlands.
90+5'

It's over. The match will be decided in overtime.
88'

Goal, goal, goal for PSV! Gutiérrez's lethal header ends up tying the score.
82'

Change of Monaco. Diop replaces Ben Yedder.
80'

Ramalho's header is blocked.
77'

PSV change. Mwene and Max are replaced by Bakayoko and Oppegard.
70'

Goal, goal, goal for Monaco! Ben Yedder sent in a lethal shot to turn the scoreline around.
65'

PSV changes. Gutiérrez and Ramalho replace Til and Saibari.
61'

Goalkeeper! Benítez saves a powerful shot by Diatta.
58'

Goal, goal, goal for Monaco! Maripán ties the match in a great way.
53'

Monaco changes. Henrique and Diatta are replaced by Jakobs and Golovin.
50'

Yedder's shot goes wide of the goal.
46'

Change Monaco. Embolo replaces Volland.
45'

Action resumes for the second half of the game
45'

The first half is over, PSV leads by the minimum at halftime.
41'

Close! Veerman's powerful shot ends up in Benitez's hands.
35'

Good intervention by Benítez, preventing Volland's shot from going in.
28'

Saibari's shot goes wide.
21'

Goal, goal, goal for PSV! Veerman popped up to open the scoring for the home side.
15'

The ball is fought in midfield, both teams are looking to generate danger.
8'

Quite a lively game with chances for both teams.
0'

The match kicks off in Eindhoven.
Monaco: LineUp

A. Nübel; I. Jakobs, G. Maripán, A. Disasi, Vanderson; A. Golovin, E. Mataazo, Y. Fofana, T Minamino; K. Volland, W. Ben Yedder.
PSV: LineUp

W. Benítez; P. Mwene, J. Teze, A. Obispo, P. Max; I. Sangaré, G. Til, J. Veerman, I. Saibari, L. de Jong, C. Gakpo.
To the court

Both teams are already on the field, ready for pre-match warm-ups.
Arrived

Both PSV and Monaco are already at the Philips Stadium, ready for this final match.
What a beauty!

This is what the Philips stadium looks like for this match, and what a great entrance there will be.

Watch out for this player

Cody Gakpo comes into this match after scoring a brace against Emmen in the first matchday of the Eridivisie, so in this match he will be looking for a surprise and help his team to stay alive.
He's still in the team!

Ibrahim Sangaré extended his contract with PSV until 2024, after the news was announced, the player expressed: "I have felt at home since day one, the way people treat me here makes me very happy."
Watch out for this player

PSV has to pay special attention to Diatta, after the great goal he scored against Strasbourg, the player is very motivated and eager to continue supporting his team to continue in this competition.
2:02 PM11 days ago

To be defined!

In the first leg of the third round, PSV and Monaco played to a 1-1 draw, so both teams will be looking for a win in this match.
Past duels

The last three meetings between these teams at this stadium have ended in two defeats and one win for the home side.
1:52 PM11 days ago

We're back!

We're back for minute-by-minute coverage of the PSV-Monaco match. We will share the most relevant information with you shortly, as well as the confirmed lineups.
Stay tuned for the PSV vs Monaco live stream.

In a few moments, we'll share with you the starting lineups for PSV vs Monaco live, along with the latest information from the Philips Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
Where and how to watch PSV vs Monaco online live streaming

The match will not be broadcast on television.

PSV vs Monaco can be tuned in from Paramount+ App live streams. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the PSV vs Monaco match of the Champions League knockout stage?

This is the kickoff time for the PSV vs Monaco match on August 9, 2022 in several countries:

 

Mexico: 13:30

Colombia: 13:30

Ecuador: 1:30 p.m.

Panama: 1:30 p.m.

Peru: 1:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:30 p.m.

Chile: 2:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:30 p.m.

Argentina: 3:30 p.m.

Brazil: 3:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 3:30 p.m.

United States: 11:30 a.m. PT and 2:30 p.m. ET

Spain: 8:30 p.m. ET

Monaco Statements

Monaco player Krépin Diatta spoke ahead of the match: "Above all, we're very happy, because the most important thing was to come here to win. We knew that the statistics were not in our favor before the game. But today we showed that we are a team, fighting from start to finish. Personally, it was a joy for me to come back, because I worked hard. Everyone supported me, the Club put me in very good conditions. I knew I was going to come back strong, because I was very well supported, whether by my family, the physiotherapists... especially by Jérôme Palestri, with whom I suffered for six months. I dedicate this goal to him and to all those who contributed to my comeback. My work alone wasn't enough, and I won't forget that.

"I think we followed the coach's instructions. We knew that Strasbourg is also a very aggressive team on the field. It was necessary to have a response, because the times when we lost here, many times it was due to small details. We wanted to show that we have character, that we know how to press high and play good soccer. That is what we did. We're all happy, this victory is very important. 

How are Monaco coming into the game?

Monaco is coming into this match after beating Strasbourg by two goals to one, and are in good shape for the second leg.

1:22 PM11 days ago

How are PSV coming in?

PSV comes into this match after a draw in the first leg and a four goals to one win over Emmen in the first matchday.
The match will be played at the Philips Stadium.

The PSV vs Monaco match will be played at the Philips Stadium located in Eindhoven, The Netherlands. The stadium has a capacity of 35,000 people. 
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Champions League match: PSV vs Monaco Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
