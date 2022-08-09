Goals and Highlights: Real Madrid 2-0 Frankfurt in UEFA Supercup 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
SUMMARY
IT'S OVER
The match ends, Madrid is crowned champion of the UEFA SuperCup.
80´
last 10 minutes of the match. Real Madrid is just one cup away from adding another to its trophy cabinet.
65´
GOOOOOOOOOL FOR REAL MADRID! Benzema scores the second for the home side
65´
58
Substitution, Kolo and Gotze are in the match
Star the second part
The last part of the match begin
End of the firts match
Real Madrid beats at the moment
37’
GOOOOOOOOAAAAL FOR REAL MADRID! David Alaba Scores
32’
Vinicus broke down the flank to put in a low cross that went all over the area and only alerted the defense.
22’
Valverde's shot from outside the area hits the post.
11´
Benzema shoots inside the area but the ball goes wide. Madrid came close.
THE GAME KICKS OFF
The duel between Real Madrid and Frankfurt begins, the European Super Cup is at stake.
WE WILL START IN A FEW MOMENTS
In a couple of minutes we will start with the broadcast of the European Super Cup between Real Madrid and Frankfurt from the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, both clubs will be looking for glory today.
Frankfurt's LINEUP LIST
This is Frankfurt's line-up to face the Spanish team in Helsinki. They are going for one more Cup!
REAL MADRID'S LINE-UP LIST
This is Real Madrid's line-up to face the German team in Helsinki, going for one more Cup!
LOOKING TO CATCH UP WITH THE OTHER BIG GUNS
Real Madrid have it within their grasp to tie AC Milan and FC Barcelona to join the club's most successful teams with five European Super Cups. Its record in the tournament makes it the European competition in which it has the worst statistics, with four finals won out of seven played.
PLAYING THE CHAMPIONS TOE-TO-TOE
Coach Olivier Glasner commented at the press day that they are not afraid to face Real Madrid despite not having started the season in the best way.
KNOW THEY HAVE IMPROVED THEIR SQUAD
Madrid's successful coach, Carlo Ancelotti, said in a conference before the start of the match that the squad has improved compared to last season due to the additions that came in during the summer.
TO CONTINUE THEIR BUNDESLIGA JOURNEY
On the other hand, Frankfurt already started their Bundesliga participation last week when they faced Bayern Munich at home, however, the German steamroller showed no mercy to the eagles as they were already winning by a landslide at halftime. After this match against Real Madrid, Frankfurt will play away against Herta Berlin on matchday 2 of the Bundesliga.
WITH NO TIME TO GO BEFORE THE START OF THE LEAGUE
This will be the final duel for Real Madrid before starting their participation in the new LaLiga season, the champions will face Almeria on Sunday as visitors on matchday 1 of the Spanish championship where they will seek to defend their current crown.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait is over, Real Madrid will face Frankfurt in the duel that for many officially kicks off the 2022-23 season on the old continent; the European Super Cup where the UEFA Champions League champion faces the UEFA Europa League champion where the winner will be crowned as the true dominators of Europe.
Last Frankfurt lineup:
K. Trapp; A. Touré, L. Melo, O. N'Dicka; A. Knauff, S. Rode, D. Sow, F. Kostic; J. Lindstrom, D. Kamada; R. B. S Maury.
Last Real Madrid line-up:
T. Courtois; D. Carvajal, E. Militao, D. Alaba, F. Mendy; L. Modric, Casemiro, T. Kroos; F. Valverde, K. Benezema, V. Junior.
Background:
Frankfurt and Real Madrid have only met once in their history and that was in the UEFA Champions League final of the 1959/1960 season, where Los Merengues won by a 7-3 score to add another European Cup to their trophy cabinet. On the one hand, out of thirteen Frankfurt matches against Spanish teams, the German team has won seven times. On the other hand, Real Madrid has faced German teams 73 times and has won 35 times.
About the Stadium:
The Helsinki Olympic Stadium is located in the city of Helsinki, Finland, hence the name of the sports venue. It is characterized for being the largest stadium in the country with a capacity for 40,600 spectators. It was inaugurated in 1938, however, it underwent a renovation in the 90's and was totally modernized for the 2005 World Athletics Championships.
Currently the stadium is used for concerts and some sporting activities, most notably the soccer games of the Finnish national team. The venue has also hosted the 1983 and 2005 World Athletics Championships, and is also the home of Finland's national soccer team.
Seeking the throne
One more season and with it one more competition in which Real Madrid becomes the rival to beat and the aspirant to win all the titles they dispute throughout the campaign. Real Madrid won a Champions League that will go down in history as the tournament of comebacks because in all the knockout rounds the Spanish team was on the verge of the knockout and in the delirium of the matches Karim Benzema and company brought out the caste and Madrid pride to turn around the conditions of the matches and in the end, as history dictates, the champion team ended up being Real Madrid who lifted the cup in Paris to a loud cry of Hala Madrid!
To surprise the world
Frankfurt of Germany left the world speechless last season as they became the winners of the UEFA Europa League without being the favorites to win the title where they left Barcelona in the way giving a splendid match at the Camp Nou with the already known invasion of the German eagles that made Frankfurt feel like home and also leaving out one of the strongest opponents like West Ham that was giving an incredible competition without having known defeat in all its phases so that finally in the final they will take the crown to Germany. Now, with the same impetus and passion that characterized them, they will seek to conquer the UEFA Super Cup and knock out Real Madrid, denting the crown in the process.
Who dominates Europe?
The 22-23 season has begun and with it a whole new adventure of emotions where teams will once again fight to be the king that dominates Europe, however, there is still a duel to be played corresponding to last season where it will be decided who is the true king of the old continent; the champion of the UEFA Europa League must face the champion of the UEFA Champions League in a single match where the winner will win the UEFA Super Cup that will accredit him as the absolute king of European soccer. On this occasion, it is Frankfurt who will face Real Madrid in this match, both teams share the characteristic of having dazzled the world after having conquered their respective competitions leaving the spectators astonished in each match, demonstrating the value of their club and the importance they have in history.
Kick-off time
The Real Madrid vs Frankfurt match will be played at Olympic Stadium of Helsinki, in Helsinki, Finland. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.