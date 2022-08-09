Highlights: Talleres 0-1 Velez Sarsfield in Copa Libertadores 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Final Score
🤯🏆 ¡#VÉLEZ A SEMIS! El Fortín le ganó 1 a 0 a @CATalleresdecba por la vuelta de los cuartos de final en la CONMEBOL @Libertadores y enfrentará a @Flamengo en la siguiente fase.#JuegaVélez pic.twitter.com/Tahd12RNoU — Vélez Sarsfield (@Velez) August 11, 2022
Game is Over
The match ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the match Talleres de Córdoba (2)0-1(4) Vélez Sársfield, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
90'
8 minutes are added.
85'
Talleres launched totally to the front while Vélez seeks to take advantage of the spaces on the counterattack to try to tie the overall.
79'
GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLLLL!!! Lucas Janson takes off the goalkeeper and opens the scoring, Vélez's advantage is 2 goals.
75'
The match breaks down in midfield and both teams seek to dominate the ball for their respective causes.
60'
Vélez begins to take advantage of the spaces left by Talleres to try to finish the tie.
50'
Talleres begins to make adjustments on the pitch, they need a goal to stay alive.
45'
The second half starts.
Halftime
We go into the break with a scoreless draw, but the overall victory continues 3-2 for Vélez.
45'
5 more minutes are added.
42'
Yellow card for Diego Valoyes de Talleres.
35'
Lots of intensity on the pitch but few real scoring opportunities.
35'
Yellow card for Nicolás Garayalde de Vélez.
25'
Round trip match of both teams in search of adding goals on aggregate.
10'
First minutes full of intensity on the field of play, the goal surprised everyone but was well annulled by the referee.
5'
Se anula el gol de Vélez debido a una mano del delantero.
4'
GGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLL!!! Lucas Pratto's half-turn to open the scoring and increase Vélez's lead in the aggregate.
0'
The match starts at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium.
About to start
We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous protocols of the Copa Libertadores.
From the bench
These are the players from both squads who will start off the bench:
Talleres: Alan Aguerre, Favio Álvarez, Lucas Suarez, Julian Malatini, Héctor Fertoli, Michael Santos, Julio Buffarini, Maximiliano Gatani, José Romero, Diego Ortegoza, Matias Godoy and Ángelo Martino.
Vélez: Abiel Osorio, Agustín Mulet, José Florentín, Tomás Guidara, Emanuel Insúa, Leonardo Burián, Julián Fernández, Damián Fernández, Miguel Brizuela, Santiago Cáseres, Joel Soñora and Jonathan Menéndez.
Talleres: Alan Aguerre, Favio Álvarez, Lucas Suarez, Julian Malatini, Héctor Fertoli, Michael Santos, Julio Buffarini, Maximiliano Gatani, José Romero, Diego Ortegoza, Matias Godoy and Ángelo Martino.
Vélez: Abiel Osorio, Agustín Mulet, José Florentín, Tomás Guidara, Emanuel Insúa, Leonardo Burián, Julián Fernández, Damián Fernández, Miguel Brizuela, Santiago Cáseres, Joel Soñora and Jonathan Menéndez.
Velez starting XI!
These are the headlines that jump from Vélez to close the key in the return game:
💪🏻🏆 Así forma #Vélez.#JuegaVélez pic.twitter.com/hVgTIa27Yq— Vélez Sarsfield (@Velez) August 11, 2022
Talleres lineup!
This is the eleven with which Talleres jumps onto the pitch for today's game:
#TalleresDeAmérica— CATalleresdecba (@CATalleresdecba) August 11, 2022
📝 Formación confirmada para enfrentar a @Velez en el partido de vuelta de los cuartos de final de @Libertadores
🔵⚪ #VamosTalleres #LaGloriaEterna🏆 pic.twitter.com/iC5pi6GyUZ
Referees
The arbitration designation for this match is as follows:
Center Referee: Eber Aquino
Assistants: Eduardo Cardozo and José Cuevas
4th Referee: Juan Gabriel Benitez
VAR: Carlos Paul Benitez
Center Referee: Eber Aquino
Assistants: Eduardo Cardozo and José Cuevas
4th Referee: Juan Gabriel Benitez
VAR: Carlos Paul Benitez
Vélez is here!
The Vélez team appears to try to close their pass to the semifinals in the Copa Libertadores:
🛬 ¡El Fortín ya está en Córdoba!— Vélez Sarsfield (@Velez) August 9, 2022
💪🏻 #JuegaVélez 🏆
⚪🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/AqqJkupQGN
Here is Talleres!
The Talleres team appears in the vicinity of the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium for today's game:
NO TRATEN DE ENTENDERLO 💙 pic.twitter.com/wQVRDcp3F6— CATalleresdecba (@CATalleresdecba) August 10, 2022
Last duel
The last match between the two teams was in the First Leg of this season, where Vélez prevailed at home by a score of 3 to 2. The local goals were the work of Lucas Janson with a brace and Julián Fernández, while on the other hand of Workshops, Michael Santos and Rodrigo Garro prevailed.
Face to face
A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the results between both teams in the last 5 matches.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour away from the start of the match between Talleres and Vélez at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game!
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through ESPN, as well as streaming through the Star+ signal.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Lucas Janson, a must see player!
The Vélez striker seeks to be one of the fundamental pieces in the team's offensive generation. Janson fulfills the function of connecting with the midfield with the forwards and serving them with different scoring options. This is one of the team's top references and his mission is to add as many goals and assists as possible, so far he has achieved 15 goals and 1 assist in the 2022 Argentine First Division and was in charge of giving him the pass to the quarterfinals against Vélez Sarsfield in the Copa Libertadores.
How does Velez arrive?
The Vélez team arrives after finishing last season in fifth position, the team finished with 39 points after 10 wins, 9 draws and 6 losses. The team is fighting for the title of the Copa Libertadores, at this moment it is in the quarterfinals, its rival is Talleres de Córdoba and they won the first leg at home by a score of 3 to 2. The team has made several changes in its squad and the arrival of Diego Godín, Santiago Cáseres and José Florentín stand out, as well as the departures of Thiago Almada, Luis Amarilla and Agustín Bouzat. Currently the team is in twenty-sixth place in the general table with 9 units, after 1 win, 6 draws and 5 losses. The team has 1 loss and 4 draws in a row, so advancing the round would be an important achievement.
Federico Girotti, a must see player!
The striker from Talleres seeks to become one of the fundamental pieces of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way, placing himself as the leader in the attack and helping in the generation Cordoba's offensive. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and better engage with players like Matías Godoy and Alán Franco to form a lethal forward. He currently has 7 goals and 1 assist in all his team's competitions.
How does Talleres get here?
The Cordovan team enters the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium to face Vélez as the twenty-fourth place in the Argentine Professional League with a record of 3 wins, 3 draws and 5 losses, to reach 12 points. The Dynamo will seek to take advantage of the duel against Vélez to raise the spirits of the group and turn around a difficult campaign and take the ticket to the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores. This season, the team has made several moves and that has affected the main structure of the team, players like Piero Hincapié, Federico Navarro, Leonardo Godoy and more have left.
Where's the game?
The Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium located in the city of Córdoba, Argentina will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path in the Copa Libertadores facing the semifinals of the tournament. This stadium has a capacity for 57,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1978.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Talleres de Cordoba vs. Velez Sarsfield match, corresponding to the 2022 Copa Libertadores Quarterfinals. The match will take place at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, at 8:30 p.m.