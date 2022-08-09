Highlights Palmeiras 0-0 Atlético-MG in Libertadores (P: 6-5)
Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

10:50 PM9 days ago

10:49 PM9 days ago

HOW WAS IT?

With the classification, Palmeiras awaits the winner of Athletico and Estudiantes, who will face off this Thursday (11), in Argentina. The first game was a tie in Curitiba.
10:44 PM9 days ago

END OF THE GAME

Palmeiras 0-0 Atlético-MG (P: 6-5).
10:42 PM9 days ago

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAL FOR PALMEIRAS

Murilo hit the last charge of Palmeiras and qualified Verdão for the semifinal of Libertadores da América 2022.
10:41 PM9 days ago

DEFEEEEEENDED WEVERTON

Rubens charged without force in the right corner and the goalkeeper of Palmeiras held it. 5-5.
10:40 PM9 days ago

PALMEIRAS GOAL

ALL THE SAME! Ron took a shot in the left corner, Everson went in the right corner, but the ball died in the back of the goal. 5-5.
10:39 PM9 days ago

ATHLETIC'S GOAL

Júnior Alonso charged with category. Rooster in front. 4-5.
10:38 PM9 days ago

PALMEIRAS GOAL

Piquerez charged from the left corner and left the dispute even. 4-4.
10:38 PM9 days ago

ATHLETIC'S GOAL

Sasha dropped a bomb in the right corner and left the Rooster in front. 3-4.
10:37 PM9 days ago

PALMEIRAS GOAL

Zé Rafael charged in the left corner and moved the goalkeeper. All the same. 3-3.
10:36 PM9 days ago

ATHLETIC'S GOAL

Jair took the right angle and scored the third. 2-3.
10:35 PM9 days ago

PALMEIRAS GOAL

Gustavo Gómez charged in the opposite corner of Everson and equalized. 2-2.
10:34 PM9 days ago

ATHLETIC'S GOAL

Nacho charged in the middle of the goal and left Galo in front. 1-2.
10:33 PM9 days ago

PALMEIRAS GOAL

Veiga tied the game. 1-1.
10:32 PM9 days ago

ATHLETIC'S GOAL

Hulk opened the kicks and scored the goal. 0-1.
10:31 PM9 days ago

WILL START!

Atlético-MG starts hitting first.
10:27 PM9 days ago

NORMAL TIME END

Confusion after the referee's final whistle. Palmeiras had a free kick, but Wilmar Roldán ended the match. Players and members of the coaching staff went to the referee. We go to penalties at Allianz Parque.
10:25 PM9 days ago

95' RED

Vargas challenged the referee, received the second yellow card and was sent off. Atlético-MG with 10 on the field.
10:24 PM9 days ago

94' WEVERTON

Júnior Alonso received in the middle and released a rocket with his left foot. The Palmeiras goalkeeper held it in the middle of the goal.
10:23 PM9 days ago

92' ON THE BEAM

Hulk received on the right and crossed to the area. The ball went straight to Weverton's right post. Atletico-MG almost goal.
10:22 PM9 days ago

91' ALMOST

Vargas received the ball in the middle and found Hulk inside the area on the left. Galo's shirt 7 finished with the first shot and the ball passed very close to Palmeiras' left post.
10:20 PM9 days ago

+5

Let's go up to 95 minutes.
10:18 PM9 days ago

88' Changes at Palmeiras

Entered: Luan and Mayke

Out: Dudu and Marcos Rocha.

10:17 PM9 days ago

87' Yellow

Dudu received a card for the foul committed on Mariano at the beginning of the bid.
10:17 PM9 days ago

87' WEATHER HAS HEATED

Mariano was fouled hard, but in the sequence, Hulk pulled Dudu by the neck and the Palmeiras players surrounded the referee.
10:16 PM9 days ago

86'

Veiga dropped the bomb and the ball exploded in the barrier.
10:14 PM9 days ago

84' Yellow

Eduardo Vargas gave Veiga a hard foul on the edge of the area. Dangerous foul for Palmeiras.
10:12 PM9 days ago

82' RED

Gustavo Scarpa missed Allan very badly and was sent off straight away. Palm trees with nine in the field.
10:11 PM9 days ago

79' Atletico MG change

Entered: Eduardo Vargas

Out: Keno.

10:10 PM9 days ago

79' Yellow

Abel Ferreira received a card for a complaint.
10:09 PM9 days ago

78' Yellow

Nathan Silva received a card.
10:03 PM9 days ago

73' Atletico MG changes

Enter: Rubens and Eduardo Sasha

Out: Guilherme Arana and Zaracho.

10:02 PM9 days ago

72' Yellow

Guilherme Arena missed Rony and received a card.
9:56 PM9 days ago

66'

Allan dominated in midfield, was moving forward with freedom and amended a left-foot bomb. Weverton sent it to a corner.
9:54 PM9 days ago

63' ALMOST

ROOSTER SNAP! Zaracho got a rebound at the entrance of the area and released a rocket with his right foot. Weverton made a good save and sent it to a corner.
9:53 PM9 days ago

63'

Hulk crossed with three fingers and Marcos Rocha cut at the right time.
9:50 PM9 days ago

60' OOOOOOOUUUUT

Mariano received in the middle and hit a great pass to Jair, who inside the area and without marking, took a dive to head in the left corner. The ball passed taking paint off the Weverton post. Atletico almost scored.
9:47 PM9 days ago

57' Yellow

Gustavo Gómez was fouled hard in midfield and received a card.
9:45 PM9 days ago

55' WHAT A DANGER

After a cross in the area, Everson went wrong and the ball left for Zé Rafael, who finished with the first shot and the ball went out with danger on the right side.
9:44 PM9 days ago

54' Change at Atlético-MG

Entour: Nacho Fernández

Out: Ademir.

9:41 PM9 days ago

51' Yellow

Zaracho received a card.
9:35 PM9 days ago

STARTED AGAIN

The game follows 0 to 0 at Allianz Parque.
9:19 PM9 days ago

END OF FIRST TIME

Palmeiras 0-0 Atlético-MG.
9:17 PM9 days ago

+2

Let's go to 47 minutes.
9:16 PM9 days ago

43'

Atlético-MG starts to play more in the offensive field. Palmeiras, with 10, defends.
9:11 PM9 days ago

38' BEAUTIFUL

Mariano received it with speed and crossed from the baseline. Hulk, free of marking, amended a volley, but the ball came out weak and Weverton defended.
9:04 PM9 days ago

31'

Júnior Alonso missed the pass and the ball fell to Dudu, who amended it from far away, but Everson held it.
9:01 PM9 days ago

29' RED

After a VAR review, the referee changed the card's color to Danilo and gave it red. Palm trees with 10 on the field.
9:00 PM9 days ago

27' Yellow

Danilo was fouled hard and received the first card of the game.
8:56 PM9 days ago

23'

Gustavo Scarpa took a free-kick and the ball exploded into the wall.
8:50 PM9 days ago

15'

Gustavo Scarpa received on the right, took it to the middle and submitted it. The ball passed close to the right post.
8:46 PM9 days ago

14'

Keno took a risk from afar and Weverton held.
8:40 PM9 days ago

7' ALMOST

After a cross in the area, Gustavo Scarpa was reaching the second post, but Guilherme Arena came along and pushed away at the right time.
8:39 PM9 days ago

5'

In a fast counterattack, Ademir advanced down the right, cut inside and finished, but Weverton kept the ball.
8:33 PM9 days ago

THE GAME STARTED

It's Libertadores at VAVEL.
7:45 PM9 days ago

Palmeiras!

7:43 PM9 days ago

Atlético-MG!

6:23 PM10 days ago

How and where to watch the Palmeiras vs Atlético-MG match live?

If you want to watch the game Palmeiras vs Atlético-MG live on TV, your options is: beIN SPORTS

If you want to directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:18 PM10 days ago

What time is Palmeiras vs Atlético-MG match for Libertadores?

This is the start time of the game Palmeiras vs Atlético-MG of 10th August 2022in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 pm: Marca Claro, Fox Sports 2, Star+

Bolivia 8:30 pm: Marca Claro, Star+

Brazil 9:30 pm:  ESPN, Star +

Chile 8:30 pm: Marca Claro, Fox Sports, Star+

Colombia 7:30 pm: Marca Claro, Star+, ESPN

Ecuador 7:30  pm: Marca Claro, Star+, ESPN

USA 8:30 pm ET: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS

Spain 2:30 am: DAZN 3, DAZN

Mexico 2:00 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Paraguay 8:30 pm: Marca Claro, Star+

Peru 7:30 pm: Marca Claro, Star+

Uruguay 9:30 pm: Marca Claro, Star+

Venezuela 8:30 pm: Marca Claro, Star+, ESPN

6:13 PM10 days ago

Probable lineup for Atlético-MG

Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva (Igor Rabello), Junior Alonso, Rubens (Dodô ou Guilherme Arana); Allan, Jair (Otávio), Zaracho; Ademir (Nacho Fernández), Keno, Hulk.
6:08 PM10 days ago
Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG
6:03 PM10 days ago

Rooster's Situation

Cuca will be able to count on midfielder Allan, who had been punished for a red card in the round of 16. However, the doubt remains on the left side. The starter Guilherme Arana is recovering from an injury in the posterior muscle of his left thigh. Rubens and Dodo dispute the position.
5:58 PM10 days ago

Probable lineup for Palmeiras

Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo, Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu, Rony (López).
5:53 PM10 days ago
Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras
5:48 PM10 days ago

Verdão's Situation

Missing in the last game, Rony is available to coach Abel Ferreira. The striker has recovered from an injury in his left thigh.
5:43 PM10 days ago

Atlético-MG Results

Tolima 0-2 Atlético-MG (first round)

Atlético-MG 1-1 América-MG (second round)

Independiente del Valle 1-1 Atlético-MG (third round)

America-MG 1-2 Atlético-MG (fourth round)

Atlético-MG 3-1 Independiente del Valle (fifth round)

Atlético-MG 1-2 Tolima (sixth round)

Emelec 1-1 Atlético-MG (round of 16 / first leg)

Atlético-MG 1-0 Emelec (round of 16 / return)

Atlético-MG 2-2 Palmeiras ( quarterfinals / first leg)

5:38 PM10 days ago

Black-and-white campaign

Atlético-MG finished the group phase as leader of D, sharing 11 points with Tolima, but had the advantage on goal difference. There were three wins, two draws and one defeat. In the knockout stage, the team faced Emelec, with the final game taking place on their home turf. Galo drew 1-1 in the first leg and confirmed their place in the quarterfinals with a 1-0 result. Against Palmeiras, the black-and-whites took a 2-0 lead in front of their home crowd, but were held to a 2-2 draw.
5:33 PM10 days ago

Palmeiras' Results

Deportivo Táchira 0-4 Palmeiras (first round)

Palmeiras 8-1 Independiente Petrolero (second round)

Emelec 1-3 Palmeiras (third round)

Independiente Petrolero 0-5 Palmeiras (fourth round)

Palmeiras 1-0 Emelec (fifth round)

Palmeiras 4-1 Deportivo Táchira (sixth round)

Cerro Porteño 0-3 Palmeiras (round of 16 / first leg)

Palmeiras 5-0 Cerro Porteño (round of 16 / round of 16)

Atlético-MG 2-2 Palmeiras ( quarterfinals / first leg)

5:28 PM10 days ago

Green Campaign

Owner of the best campaign of the group phase, Palmeiras ended this stage with 100% success, leading group A, having won all 18 possible points. In the round of 16, Verdão won both matches against Cerro Porteño, 3-0 in Paraguay and 5-0 in São Paulo. Verdão remained undefeated by avoiding defeat at the packed Mineirão and earned a 2-2 draw against Atlético-MG.
5:23 PM10 days ago

All or nothing

Palmeiras vs Atlético-MG, live this Wednesday (10), at the Allianz Parque, at 8:30 pm ET, for the Libertadores.The match is valid for the quarterfinals of the competition.
5:18 PM10 days ago

VAVEL Logo