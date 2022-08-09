Highlights Palmeiras 0-0 Atlético-MG in Libertadores (P: 6-5)

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF TRANSMISSION!
HOW WAS IT?
END OF THE GAME
GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAL FOR PALMEIRAS
DEFEEEEEENDED WEVERTON
PALMEIRAS GOAL
ATHLETIC'S GOAL
PALMEIRAS GOAL
ATHLETIC'S GOAL
PALMEIRAS GOAL
ATHLETIC'S GOAL
PALMEIRAS GOAL
ATHLETIC'S GOAL
PALMEIRAS GOAL
ATHLETIC'S GOAL
WILL START!
NORMAL TIME END
95' RED
94' WEVERTON
92' ON THE BEAM
91' ALMOST
+5
88' Changes at Palmeiras
Out: Dudu and Marcos Rocha.
87' Yellow
87' WEATHER HAS HEATED
86'
84' Yellow
82' RED
79' Atletico MG change
Out: Keno.
79' Yellow
78' Yellow
73' Atletico MG changes
Out: Guilherme Arana and Zaracho.
72' Yellow
66'
63' ALMOST
63'
60' OOOOOOOUUUUT
57' Yellow
55' WHAT A DANGER
54' Change at Atlético-MG
Out: Ademir.
51' Yellow
STARTED AGAIN
END OF FIRST TIME
+2
43'
38' BEAUTIFUL
31'
29' RED
27' Yellow
23'
15'
14'
7' ALMOST
5'
THE GAME STARTED
Palmeiras!
TÁ CHEGANDO A HORA E NÓS ESTAMOS PRONTOS! VAMOS PRA CIMA, PORCO! 💪#AvantiPalestra #PALxCAM #AlmaECoração pic.twitter.com/ZbyisXR1cr — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) August 10, 2022
Atlético-MG!
📋 GALO ESCALADO! Confira nossa escalação para enfrentar o Palmeiras pela @LibertadoresBR.#VamoGalo #ContinenteAtleticano #PALXCAM 🏴🏳️ pic.twitter.com/Y0dyE9s8Z6 — Atlético (@Atletico) August 10, 2022
How and where to watch the Palmeiras vs Atlético-MG match live?
If you want to directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Palmeiras vs Atlético-MG match for Libertadores?
Argentina 9:30 pm: Marca Claro, Fox Sports 2, Star+
Bolivia 8:30 pm: Marca Claro, Star+
Brazil 9:30 pm: ESPN, Star +
Chile 8:30 pm: Marca Claro, Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia 7:30 pm: Marca Claro, Star+, ESPN
Ecuador 7:30 pm: Marca Claro, Star+, ESPN
USA 8:30 pm ET: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS
Spain 2:30 am: DAZN 3, DAZN
Mexico 2:00 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Paraguay 8:30 pm: Marca Claro, Star+
Peru 7:30 pm: Marca Claro, Star+
Uruguay 9:30 pm: Marca Claro, Star+
Venezuela 8:30 pm: Marca Claro, Star+, ESPN
Probable lineup for Atlético-MG
Rooster's Situation
Probable lineup for Palmeiras
Verdão's Situation
Atlético-MG Results
Atlético-MG 1-1 América-MG (second round)
Independiente del Valle 1-1 Atlético-MG (third round)
America-MG 1-2 Atlético-MG (fourth round)
Atlético-MG 3-1 Independiente del Valle (fifth round)
Atlético-MG 1-2 Tolima (sixth round)
Emelec 1-1 Atlético-MG (round of 16 / first leg)
Atlético-MG 1-0 Emelec (round of 16 / return)
Atlético-MG 2-2 Palmeiras ( quarterfinals / first leg)
Black-and-white campaign
Palmeiras' Results
Palmeiras 8-1 Independiente Petrolero (second round)
Emelec 1-3 Palmeiras (third round)
Independiente Petrolero 0-5 Palmeiras (fourth round)
Palmeiras 1-0 Emelec (fifth round)
Palmeiras 4-1 Deportivo Táchira (sixth round)
Cerro Porteño 0-3 Palmeiras (round of 16 / first leg)
Palmeiras 5-0 Cerro Porteño (round of 16 / round of 16)
