Goal and Highlights: Angel City FC 1-0 Tigres in Friendly Game
Image: Agency

12:17 AM9 days ago

12:06 AM9 days ago

Despite Tigres femenino's good play, they were not convincing and lost by the minimum difference in their visit to Angel City in the 2022 friendly match.
12:04 AM9 days ago

Thank you for following the Angel City vs. Tigres femenino game.
11:59 PM9 days ago

End game

Angel City 1-0 Tigres
11:54 PM9 days ago

90'

Three more minutes were added, and Rangel was left lying on the field.
11:49 PM9 days ago

89'

A series of bounces inside the box and Uche's shot goes just wide.
11:44 PM9 days ago

85'

Uche wins the ball and takes the shot that took the goalkeeper ahead of her and came close to scoring the equalizer.
11:39 PM9 days ago

79'

ANGEL CITY GOAL

McCaskill gets forward at the near post and manages to deflect the ball into the net to make it 1-0.

11:34 PM9 days ago

75'

The home team's cutback and shot is blocked by the goalkeeper.
11:29 PM9 days ago

70'

Ferral's weak shot is blocked by the goalkeeper.
11:24 PM9 days ago

57'

Multiple changes for Angel City and UANL Tigres.
11:19 PM9 days ago

52'

Cruz's shot from half distance goes wide of the opponent's goal.
11:14 PM9 days ago

46'

The second half begins between Angel City and Tigres.
11:09 PM9 days ago

Half time

Angel City 0-0 Tigres.
11:04 PM9 days ago

45'

Add 2 more minutes.
10:59 PM9 days ago

41'

Rodriguez gets into the box and takes a shot that the keeper saves.
10:54 PM9 days ago

36'

Goal disallowed for Angel City when Breslin had already made contact with the header.
10:49 PM9 days ago

35'

More mid-range shot that goes way off target.
10:44 PM9 days ago

33'

Santiago deflects a shot from half distance to the side.
10:39 PM9 days ago

28'

Major with a long distance shot that the goalkeeper controls without problems.
10:34 PM9 days ago

15'

Ovalle's right-footed shot inside the six-yard box went wide.
10:29 PM9 days ago

11'

Mia Fishel is robbed of the ball as she tries to get inside the six-yard box.
10:24 PM9 days ago

3'

The felines dominated the first few minutes, but still lacked depth.
10:19 PM9 days ago

0'

The game between Angel City and Tigres femenino begins.
10:14 PM9 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from kick-off between Angel City and Tigres.
10:09 PM9 days ago

Angel City FC Substitutes

Charley

Endo

Lussi

McCaskill

Nielsen

Riley

Roccaro

Schult

Weatherholt

10:04 PM9 days ago

XI Angel City

1 Isenhour, 99 Hammond, 6 Reid, 3 Spencer, 25 Sway, 19 Cousins, 29 Le Bihan, 28 Nabet, 26 Breslin, 21 Ferrer, 35 Taylor.
9:59 PM9 days ago

XI Tigres femenil

1 Ceci Santiago,  3 Bianca Sierra, 15 Cristina Ferral, 4 Greta Espinoza, 17 Natalia Villarreal, 6 Nancy Antonio, 7 Liliana Mercado, 18 Belén Cruz, 14 Jackie Ovalle, 9 Sandra Mayor, 10 Mia Fishel.
9:54 PM9 days ago

The injured

These are the Angel City players who will be absent for this game:
9:49 PM9 days ago

The stadium

The Banc of California Stadium will host the game.
9:44 PM9 days ago

How the felines arrived

Tigres will hold the first friendly match against Angel City, remembering that there will be a second one in Mexico.
9:39 PM9 days ago

They come from winning

The felines are coming off a 4-1 win over La Franja del Puebla Femenil in Liga MX Femenil.

9:34 PM9 days ago

Gaining confidence

After lifting in the league, these types of games will help Tigres demonstrate that they have what it takes to shine beyond the Liga MX.
9:29 PM9 days ago

Start

Tigres femenino will also have an international friendly this Wednesday when they play away against Ángel City FC. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
9:24 PM9 days ago

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Angel City FC vs Tigres match for the Women's Friendly Match 2022.
9:19 PM9 days ago

What time is Angel City FC vs Tigres match for Women’s Friendly Match 2022?

This is the start time of the game Angel City FC vs Tigres of August 10th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 11:00 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 11:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Spain: 4:00 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 9:00 PM on Afizzionados and ViX

Paraguay: 11:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 11:00 PM to be confirmed

9:14 PM9 days ago

Key Player Tigres

The offensive baton is held by Sandra Mayor, who has just scored a hat-trick in the win against Puebla and, although she won't get many minutes due to squad rotation, she could make a difference when she is on the pitch.
Image: Agency
9:09 PM9 days ago

Key player Angel City FC

Japan's Jun Endo is one of the most talented players with great potential for growth, and has been one of the most outstanding players in recent months.
9:04 PM9 days ago

Last lineup Tigres

1 Ceci Santiago, 3 Bianca Sierra, 4 Greta Espinoza, 6 Nancy Antonio, 7 Liliana Mercado, 14 Lizbeth Ovalle, 15 Cristina Ferral, 17 Natalia Villarreal, 18 Belén Cruz, 9 Sandra Mayor, 10 Mia Fishel.
8:59 PM9 days ago

Last lineup Angel City FC

13 D. Haračić, 5 A. Riley, 14 P. Nielsen, 6 M. Reid, 99 M. Hammond, 18 J. Endo, 8 C. Roccaro, 17 D. Weatherholt, 10 C. Emslie, 9 S. McCaskill, 2 S. Leroux.
8:54 PM9 days ago

More friendlies to come

This friendly agreement, which was announced at the end of May, will also include the "return leg" at the Estadio Universitario between these two teams, although the date has not yet been confirmed by either club.
8:49 PM9 days ago

Tigres women's team: making themselves known

The Tigres women's team will once again play an international friendly match with the aim of making themselves known and demonstrating that the level of Mexican soccer has grown, especially remembering that they are the top champions of the Liga MX Femenil. In addition, they are coming off a 4-1 home win over Puebla and are already runners-up in the Apertura 2022.
8:44 PM9 days ago

Angel City FC: taking advantage of the match

Ángel City has not had a good season and is currently in seventh place with 17 points, so this game could help them gain confidence for the upcoming matches in the local tournament.
8:39 PM9 days ago

The Kick-off

The Angel City FC vs Tigres match will be played at the Banc of California Stadium, in Los Angeles, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
8:34 PM9 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Women’s Friendly Match 2022: Angel City FC vs Tigres!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
