Goals and Highlights Queretaro 1-1 Atletico San Luis: in Liga MX

It's over
Querétaro substitution, Rafael Eduardo Fernández comes off and Juan Bautista Romagnoli comes on.
Six minutes of stoppage time are added.
Second half begins.
The match begins
They take the field
They fell apart after the goal
"I think the rivals don't outplay us, and we at times have good football...."
San Luis' starting XI
Querétaro's starting XI
They do not see the light
No jersey
From the beginning it had been announced that there would be a delay in the production of this jersey, but it has not been long, as it is already halfway through the tournament.
Will be summoned
"It seems to me that Adolfo Ríos will be summoned to clarify his statements and show evidence," said the prosecutor.
They ask for support from the fans
"When times were good, everyone was together with us, it is time for the fans to continue supporting us. I know we are not delivering the results they want," he said at a press conference after his team's defeat against Necaxa.
Tribute to Sambueza
Rubens Sambueza was recognized for his 450 official matches in Liga MX. As part of the celebration, Atlético San Luis gathered several players to dedicate a few words to Sambueza.
Pony Ruiz was the first to appear in the video. "It was an honor to have been your teammate, to have enjoyed your soccer," he said.
Escorted in Querétaro
MLS beats Liga MX again
MLS struck the first blow of authority with a 'dressing room goal', which came from a cross headed in by Carlos Vela to make it 1-0 after just 3 minutes.
Tune in here Queretaro vs Atletico San Luis in the Liga MX
What time is Queretaro vs Atletico San Luis match for Liga MX?
México: 21:00 horas CDMX, Fox Sports
Argentina: 00:00 horas
Chile: 00:00 horas
Colombia: 21:00 horas
Perú: 21:00 horas
EE.UU.: 22:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 21:00 horas
Uruguay: 23:00 horas
Paraguay: 22:00 horas
España: 05:00 horas
Where and how to watch Querétaro vs Atletico San Luis live
If you want to watch Queretaro vs Atletico San Luis in streaming you can watch it on Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Last 5 meetings
Querétaro 2-1 Atlético San Luis, 17 Mar, 2022, Liga MX
Atlético San Luis 1-1 Querétaro, 2 Aug, 2021, Liga MX
Querétaro 2-1 Atlético San Luis, 14 Mar, 2021, Liga MX
Atlético San Luis 2-1 Querétaro, 15 Oct, 2020, Liga MX
Querétaro 0-1 Atlético San Luis 23 Feb, 2020, Liga MX
How is Querétaro coming?
Atlas 3-1 Querétaro, 4 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
Tigres 2-1 Querétaro, 30 Jul, 2022, Liga MX
Querétaro 2-2 Chivas, 27 Jul, 2022, Liga MX
Querétaro 0-3 Monterrey, 21 Jul, 2022, Liga MX
Bravos 1-1 Querétaro, 15 Jul, 2022, Liga MX
How is San Luis doing?
San Luis 1-2 Necaxa, 7 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
Juárez 1-1 San Luis, 3 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
Puebla 0-0 San Luis, 30 Jul, 2022, Liga MX
San Luis 0-0 Cruz Azul, 26 Jul, 2022, Liga MX
Mazatlan 1-1 San Luis, 22 Jul, 2022, Liga MX
Watch out for this Gallos player
Watch out for this San Luis player
Latest Lineups
San Luis: Marcelo Barovero, Rodrigo González, Ramón Juarez, Aldo Cruz, Ricardo Chávez, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Javier Güemez, Jhon Murillo, Facundo Waller, Sabin Merino and Rubens Sambueza.