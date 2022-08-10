Goals and Highlights: Mexico 1-1 New Zealand in U-20 World Cup 2022
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

6:24 PM9 days ago

Goals and Highlights

5:54 PM9 days ago

95'

The match is over, Mexico and New Zealand split the points in their debut.
5:53 PM9 days ago

94'

Chavero's cross and Villanueva fails to make contact with the ball.
5:49 PM9 days ago

90'

Villanueva's shot ends up in the goalkeeper's hands.
5:47 PM9 days ago

88'

Vázquez's cross and Villanueva's right-footed shot ends up going wide.
5:46 PM9 days ago

84'

A dangerous cross into the Mexican area, but Espino ends up holding the ball.
5:36 PM9 days ago

76'

Marín's left-footed shot crashes into the goalkeeper's face.
5:28 PM9 days ago

69'

Defensive header preventing the second for New Zealand.
5:25 PM9 days ago

67'

Cambio de México. Frías and Gutiérrez are replaced by Villanueva and Soto.
5:23 PM9 days ago

64'

Change from New Zealand. Lancaster replaces Clegg.
5:20 PM9 days ago

60'

Powerful shot that ends up in the hands of Espino.
5:13 PM9 days ago

54'

Cambio de México. Ramirez comes out for Lopez
5:04 PM9 days ago

45'

The match restarts and the second half is played.
4:48 PM9 days ago

45+2'

At the end of the first half, Mexico and New Zealand are tied at one goal.
4:46 PM9 days ago

44'

Goal, goal, goal for Mexico! Mauleón's cross, a defensive rebound and Anette Vázquez appears to tie the match.
4:43 PM9 days ago

39'

Defensive header by Van der Meer, avoiding danger from Mexico.
4:40 PM9 days ago

30'

Goal, goal, goal for New Zealand! Wisnewski scores the first goal for his opponent.
4:29 PM9 days ago

24'

Mexico dominates the match, but cannot define correctly
4:18 PM9 days ago

17'

Marín was beginning to generate danger, but the rival got the ball out of his hands.
4:18 PM9 days ago

9'

The match started off very tight in the midfield.
4:11 PM9 days ago

0'

Mexico and New Zealand kick off the match.
4:06 PM9 days ago

New Zealand: LineUp

M. Sheaff; T. Dugan, J. Niedermayr, K. Taylor, M. Van der Meer; G. Wisnewski, A. Jensen, A. Whinham; A. Collins, A. Pritchard, E. Clegg.
4:01 PM9 days ago

Mexico: LineUp

C. Espino; D. Monroy, C. Cázares, K. Guzmán, A. Ramírez; I. Gutiérrez, D. Félix, B. Marín, A. Vázquez, N. Mauleón; A. Frías.
3:54 PM9 days ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field and will be looking to get in shape and warm up before kickoff.

3:49 PM9 days ago

Arrived

The tricolor, with Ana Galindo at the helm, is already at the Costa Rican stadium and will be looking for their first victory.
3:44 PM9 days ago

Present

New Zealand is also present at the stadium, this time they will be looking for three points from three.
3:39 PM9 days ago

What a tip!

Mexico has qualified three times for the quarterfinals of this tournament, New Zealand has failed to reach any of them.
3:34 PM9 days ago

Watch out for this player

Paola Chavero is one player New Zealand needs to pay close attention to, she scored three goals in the CONCACAF Championship and will be looking to improve her numbers.
3:29 PM9 days ago

Duel history

Mexico and New Zealand only once, in that match the score ended in favor of the tricolor with four goals to zero.
3:24 PM9 days ago

We're back!

We're back for the minute-by-minute coverage of the Mexico-New Zealand match, which will be the tricolor national team's debut. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups.
3:19 PM9 days ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of the Mexico vs New Zealand Game.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Mexico vs New Zealand live, as well as the latest information from Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
3:14 PM9 days ago
3:09 PM9 days ago
3:04 PM9 days ago
2:59 PM9 days ago

Where and how to watch Mexico vs New Zealand live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Mexico vs New Zealand can be tuned in from ViX App live streams. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

2:54 PM9 days ago

What time is the Mexico vs New Zealand match of the U-20 Women's World Cup?

This is the kick-off time for the Mexico vs New Zealand match on August 10, 2022 in several countries:

 

Costa Rica: 14:00 hours

Mexico: 15:00 hours

Colombia: 15:00 hours

Ecuador: 15:00 hours

Panama: 15:00 hours

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 4:00 p.m.

Chile: 4:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 4:00 p.m.

Argentina: 17:00 hours

Brazil: 17:00 hours

Uruguay: 17:00 hours

United States: 1:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET

Spain: 10:00 p.m. ET

2:49 PM9 days ago

Mexico Statements

Ana Galindo spoke before the match against New Zealand: "The first one is that the team can master this emotion of being hours away from the debut, being in this World Cup stage and being able to perform in a better way; then, to have the resistance against our opponents, in the first instance, New Zealand that also comes for everything in this first match in which we are all on equal terms and we all want to get those three points to keep thinking about the next game".

"In our case, the team psychologist works shoulder to shoulder with us to keep the level of the team in an optimal state to compete, not to relax too much, but to be with the necessary degree of activation so that tomorrow we have a great game and that this anxiety to debut does not cause a problem on the field.

"It means a lot of responsibility to represent our country in the best way, a lot of excitement for this debut that we have dreamed of for a long time. I see the team ready to compete, the only thing I can tell them is to enjoy what they have worked so hard for. Thanks to all the people who promote women's soccer, today we have this opportunity to continue growing, I ask you to enjoy this party that starts tomorrow.

2:44 PM9 days ago

How did New Zealand arrive?

New Zealand arrived at the World Cup by designation, because the qualifiers were cancelled and the Oceania Football Confederation was the one who sent them.
2:39 PM9 days ago

How does Mexico arrive?

Mexico arrives to this match after the dismissal of its coach Monica Vergara, the tricolor qualified for the World Cup after being crowned runner-up in the CONCACAF Women's Championship.

2:34 PM9 days ago

The match will be played at the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium.

Mexico vs New Zealand will be played at the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium located in Alajuela, Costa Rica. The stadium has capacity for 17,895 people. 
2:29 PM9 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 U-20 Women's World Cup match: Mexico vs New Zealand Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo