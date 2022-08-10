Summary and highlights of Internacional 0(1) Melgar 0(3) in Copa Sudamericana
Source:.El Paísano

ADVERTISEMENT

5:44 AM8 days ago

Summary

8:28 PM8 days ago

Thank you all.

Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you.
8:28 PM8 days ago

END OF THE MATCH: MELGAR IS ALREADY IN THE SEMIFINALS

 

8:24 PM8 days ago

Internacional 1-3 Melgar

Luis Iberico scores the winning goal for Melgar
8:23 PM8 days ago

Internacional 1-2 Melgar

Pedro Henrique scores the first for Internacional but now the goalkeeper will have to be decisive for the Brazilians.
8:22 PM8 days ago

Internacional 0-2 Melgar

Bernardo Cuesta scores to increase Peru's lead
8:21 PM8 days ago

Internacional 0-1 Melgar

Third penalty missed for Internacional, Carlos de Pena's shot was guessed again by Carlos Caceda.
8:19 PM8 days ago

Internacional 0-1 Melgar

Taison shoots the second for the Brazilians but again the shot is saved by Carlos Caceda.
8:18 PM8 days ago

Internacional 0-1 Melgar

Giovanni Cabrera Nakamura puts the Peruvian team ahead by scoring the first in a penalty shootout
8:17 PM8 days ago

Internacional 0-0 Melgar

Edenilson takes the first penalty, but goalkeeper Carlos Caceda guesses the spot and saves the shot
8:13 PM8 days ago

END OF 90 MINUTES: WE GO TO PENALTY SHOOTOUT

 

8:06 PM8 days ago

93'

Yellow card for Carlos de Pena
8:04 PM8 days ago

90'

An additional 6 minutes will be played.
7:55 PM8 days ago

82'

Alexis Arias replaced by Jean Archimbaud
7:52 PM8 days ago

79'

Maciel Wanderson to be replaced by Pedro Henrique
7:48 PM8 days ago

74'

Internacional down to one player after Gabriel's dismissal
7:44 PM8 days ago

70'

Edenilson's cross is cleared by the Peruvian defense.
7:38 PM8 days ago

65'

Coach decides to replace Alan Patrick with Taison
7:32 PM8 days ago

59'

Kenji Giovanni Cabrera Nakamura  sustituido por Walter Tandazo.
7:27 PM8 days ago

56'

Play is stopped after Carlos Caceda suffers a blow and will receive assistance.
7:22 PM8 days ago

55'

Paolo Alessandro Reyna Lea is shown the yellow card.
7:17 PM8 days ago

52'

Horacio Orzan makes a great cross into the box, but the ball is cleared out of danger by the defense.
7:12 PM8 days ago

46'

The teams return to the field after the break and there is one change. Luis Iberico comes in for Cristian Bordacahar.
7:07 PM8 days ago

THE SECOND PART BEGINS

The players return to the field for the second 45 minutes of play
7:02 PM8 days ago

END OF THE FIRST PART

Scoreless tie at the end of the first 45 minutes
6:57 PM8 days ago

41'

Michael Wanderson crosses into the area but a defender avoids the danger.
6:52 PM8 days ago

34'

Michael Wanderson sends a dangerous pass into the box but a defender avoids the danger.
6:47 PM8 days ago

26'

Internacional's goal will not be added to the scoreboard after VAR review
6:42 PM8 days ago

20'

Braian Romero sends a cross into the area but it is calmly cleared.
6:37 PM8 days ago

14'

Bernardo Cuesta attempts a shot with great power that goes off target by centimeters.
6:32 PM8 days ago

7'

Maciel Wanderson tries to find a teammate at the corner kick but the goalkeeper manages to stop the ball.
6:27 PM8 days ago

The match begins

The first possession of the team goes to the Brazilian team
 
6:22 PM8 days ago

All set

The players are now ready to take the field in the tunnel.
 
6:17 PM8 days ago

XI Melgar

Cáceda; A. Ramos, Deneumostier, Galeano, P. Reyna; Orzán, Tandazo; Pérez Guedes, Arias, Bordacahar; Cuesta. https://t.co/8ipH3WU3iK

 

6:12 PM8 days ago

XI Internacional

Daniel; F. Bustos, Vitão, G. Mercado, Renê; Gabriel; Edenilson (C), A. Patrick, C. De Pena, Wanderson; B. Romero.
 
6:07 PM8 days ago

They already have an opponent for the semifinals

The winner of this duel will face Independiente del Valle in the semifinals. The Ecuadorian team defeated Deportivo Táchira 5-1 in the elimination round.
 
6:02 PM8 days ago

Melgar Fact

The Peruvian team is undefeated in its most recent away matches. Their last defeat away from home came on May 19 against Racing Club in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana. 
5:57 PM8 days ago

Data from International

The Brazilian team has scored a goal within the first 10 minutes in its last two games at the Estadio José Pinheiro Borda. 
5:52 PM8 days ago

1 hour

In one hour Internacional and Melgar will face each other, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL.
5:47 PM8 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Internacional vs Melgar live in the Copa Sudamericana 2022

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Internacional vs Melgar live in the Quarterfinals of the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana 2022, as well as the latest information from the Estadio José Pinheiro. Don't miss any detail of the match with the minute-by-minute and live online coverage from VAVEL MEXICO 
5:42 PM8 days ago

Where and how to watch Internacional Melgar live in Copa Sudamericana 2022?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

Argentina: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 6:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 7:15 PM

Chile: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 5:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 5:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 6:15 PM on Bein Sports

Spain: 12:15 AM

Mexico: 5:15 PM to be confirmed

Paraguay: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 5:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

5:37 PM8 days ago

Two teams already in the semifinals

The South American Cup already has two semifinalists, these are Independiente del Valle who won the aggregate 1-5 against Deportivo Táchira and Atlético Clube Goianiense who won 4-0 against Nacional, which has been reinforced with Luis Suárez, coming from Atlético de Madrid 
5:32 PM8 days ago

Summary of the first leg, which ended in a goalless draw

5:27 PM8 days ago

How does Melgar arrive?

One of the Peruvian representatives, Melgar, made a surprise to reach this round since they have defeated Atl tico Nacional 2-1 both in the second leg and on aggregate. In the national competition it comes from two consecutive victories against UTC and Sport Huancayo, both at home.  Right now this team is seventh in the Peruvian league with a total of nine points out of a possible 12 and is five points behind the leader, which is currently Cienciano. 
5:22 PM8 days ago

How does International arrive?

Internacional de Porto Alegre of Brazil had to row against the current in the Round of 16, because they lost 2-0 at home to Coloco Colo, but at home they were able to react to score 4-1 and advance to this stage. After a goalless draw against Melgar, they suffered a tough defeat in the national league, the Brasileirao, where they were beaten 3-0 by Fortaleza. Right now they are in sixth position with 33 points in their locker in the Copa Libertadores qualification zone, four points behind fourth place, which gives direct access to the Copa Libertadores;
5:17 PM8 days ago

Background

This will be the second time that the Brazilian team (Internacional) and the Peruvian team (Melgar) meet in a match in history. We remember that the first one took place a few days ago in the first leg played at the Monumental Virgen de Chapi Stadium, which ended in a goalless draw, the Brazilians ended with one player less after Alexandre Alemao was shown a straight red card;
5:12 PM8 days ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Estadio José Pinheiro Borba, a stadium located in Porto Alegre, which was built in 1969 and has a capacity for 58,306 spectators.

Source: Cero a Cero
Source: Cero a Cero
5:07 PM8 days ago

Preview of the match

Internacional and Melgar will play the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana, remembering that the first leg ended in a scoreless draw.
 
5:02 PM8 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Internacional vs Melgar in Copa Sudamericana.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo