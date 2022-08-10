Summary and highlights of Internacional 0(1) Melgar 0(3) in Copa Sudamericana

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH: MELGAR IS ALREADY IN THE SEMIFINALS
Internacional 1-3 Melgar
Luis Iberico scores the winning goal for Melgar
Internacional 1-2 Melgar
Pedro Henrique scores the first for Internacional but now the goalkeeper will have to be decisive for the Brazilians.
Internacional 0-2 Melgar
Bernardo Cuesta scores to increase Peru's lead
Internacional 0-1 Melgar
Third penalty missed for Internacional, Carlos de Pena's shot was guessed again by Carlos Caceda.
Internacional 0-1 Melgar
Taison shoots the second for the Brazilians but again the shot is saved by Carlos Caceda.
Internacional 0-1 Melgar
Giovanni Cabrera Nakamura puts the Peruvian team ahead by scoring the first in a penalty shootout
Internacional 0-0 Melgar
Edenilson takes the first penalty, but goalkeeper Carlos Caceda guesses the spot and saves the shot
END OF 90 MINUTES: WE GO TO PENALTY SHOOTOUT
93'
Yellow card for Carlos de Pena
90'
An additional 6 minutes will be played.
82'
Alexis Arias replaced by Jean Archimbaud
79'
Maciel Wanderson to be replaced by Pedro Henrique
74'
Internacional down to one player after Gabriel's dismissal
70'
Edenilson's cross is cleared by the Peruvian defense.
65'
Coach decides to replace Alan Patrick with Taison
59'
Kenji Giovanni Cabrera Nakamura sustituido por Walter Tandazo.
56'
Play is stopped after Carlos Caceda suffers a blow and will receive assistance.
55'
Paolo Alessandro Reyna Lea is shown the yellow card.
52'
Horacio Orzan makes a great cross into the box, but the ball is cleared out of danger by the defense.
46'
The teams return to the field after the break and there is one change. Luis Iberico comes in for Cristian Bordacahar.
THE SECOND PART BEGINS
The players return to the field for the second 45 minutes of play
END OF THE FIRST PART
Scoreless tie at the end of the first 45 minutes
41'
Michael Wanderson crosses into the area but a defender avoids the danger.
34'
Michael Wanderson sends a dangerous pass into the box but a defender avoids the danger.
26'
Internacional's goal will not be added to the scoreboard after VAR review
20'
Braian Romero sends a cross into the area but it is calmly cleared.
14'
Bernardo Cuesta attempts a shot with great power that goes off target by centimeters.
7'
Maciel Wanderson tries to find a teammate at the corner kick but the goalkeeper manages to stop the ball.
The match begins
The first possession of the team goes to the Brazilian team
All set
The players are now ready to take the field in the tunnel.
XI Melgar
Cáceda; A. Ramos, Deneumostier, Galeano, P. Reyna; Orzán, Tandazo; Pérez Guedes, Arias, Bordacahar; Cuesta. https://t.co/8ipH3WU3iK
XI Internacional
Daniel; F. Bustos, Vitão, G. Mercado, Renê; Gabriel; Edenilson (C), A. Patrick, C. De Pena, Wanderson; B. Romero.
They already have an opponent for the semifinals
The winner of this duel will face Independiente del Valle in the semifinals. The Ecuadorian team defeated Deportivo Táchira 5-1 in the elimination round.
Melgar Fact
The Peruvian team is undefeated in its most recent away matches. Their last defeat away from home came on May 19 against Racing Club in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.
Data from International
The Brazilian team has scored a goal within the first 10 minutes in its last two games at the Estadio José Pinheiro Borda.
1 hour
In one hour Internacional and Melgar will face each other, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL.
Two teams already in the semifinals
The South American Cup already has two semifinalists, these are Independiente del Valle who won the aggregate 1-5 against Deportivo Táchira and Atlético Clube Goianiense who won 4-0 against Nacional, which has been reinforced with Luis Suárez, coming from Atlético de Madrid
Summary of the first leg, which ended in a goalless draw
How does Melgar arrive?
One of the Peruvian representatives, Melgar, made a surprise to reach this round since they have defeated Atl tico Nacional 2-1 both in the second leg and on aggregate. In the national competition it comes from two consecutive victories against UTC and Sport Huancayo, both at home. Right now this team is seventh in the Peruvian league with a total of nine points out of a possible 12 and is five points behind the leader, which is currently Cienciano.
How does International arrive?
Internacional de Porto Alegre of Brazil had to row against the current in the Round of 16, because they lost 2-0 at home to Coloco Colo, but at home they were able to react to score 4-1 and advance to this stage. After a goalless draw against Melgar, they suffered a tough defeat in the national league, the Brasileirao, where they were beaten 3-0 by Fortaleza. Right now they are in sixth position with 33 points in their locker in the Copa Libertadores qualification zone, four points behind fourth place, which gives direct access to the Copa Libertadores;
Background
This will be the second time that the Brazilian team (Internacional) and the Peruvian team (Melgar) meet in a match in history. We remember that the first one took place a few days ago in the first leg played at the Monumental Virgen de Chapi Stadium, which ended in a goalless draw, the Brazilians ended with one player less after Alexandre Alemao was shown a straight red card;
Venue: The match will be played at the Estadio José Pinheiro Borba, a stadium located in Porto Alegre, which was built in 1969 and has a capacity for 58,306 spectators.
Preview of the match
Internacional and Melgar will play the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana, remembering that the first leg ended in a scoreless draw.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Internacional vs Melgar in Copa Sudamericana.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.