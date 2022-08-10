Goals and Highlights: Estudiantes 0-1 Athletico-PR in Copa Libertadores

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks!
Semifinal
END OF MATCH
56'
50' GOAL FOR ATHLETICO
48'
45'
45'
43'
43'
38'
31'
27'
23'
22'
16'
14'
9'
6'
SECOND HALF STARTS
Team on the pitch!
END OF FIRST HALF
44'
32'
28'
16'
6'
1'
HERE WE GO
Teams on the pitch!
Libertadores - part 3
Libertadores - part 2
Libertadores - part 1
The teams
Warm-up!
Recebimiento!
🔥 Dame estas fotografías, y te regalo el resto del espectáculo#JuegaEstudiantes 💪🇦🇹#ListosParaRugir 🦁 pic.twitter.com/C0W2iuj0Xu— Estudiantes de La Plata (@EdelpOficial) August 11, 2022
Estudiantes lined-up!
📢⚽ ¡Atención! Así formamos ante @AthleticoPR en la revancha por los 4tos. de final de la CONMEBOL #Libertadores #JuegaEstudiantes 💪🇦🇹#ListosParaRugir 🦁 pic.twitter.com/tnFcGiSjJh— Estudiantes de La Plata (@EdelpOficial) August 12, 2022
Athletico-PR lined-up!
Welcome!
Tune in here Estudiantes vs Athletico-PR Live Score
How to watch Estudiantes vs Athletico-PRLive in TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and beIN Sports CONNECT, beIN SPORTS em Español, beIN SPORTS app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Estudiantes vs Athletico-PR match for Copa Libertadores?
Argentina: 9:30PM in Marca Claro, Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Bolivia: 8:30PM in Marca Claro, Star+
Brazil: 9:30PM in ESPN, Star+
Chile: 8:30PM in Marca Claro, Star+, Fox Sports 1 Chile
Colombia: 7:30PM in Marca Claro, Star+, ESPN
Ecuador: 7:30PM in Marca Claro, Star+, ESPN
USA (ET): 8:30PM in beIN Sports CONNECT, beIN SPORTS em Español, beIN SPORTS
Spain: 12:30AM in DAZN
Mexico: 7:30PM in Marca Claro
Paraguay: 9:30PM in Marca Claro, Star+
Peru: 7:30PM in Marca Claro, Star+
Uruguay: 9:30PM in Marca Claro, Star+
Venezuela: 8:30PM in Marca Claro, Star+, ESPN
Referee
Probable Athletico-PR
Probable Estudiantes
Injuries
National Championships
Last Matches: Athletico-PR
Last Matches: Estudiantes
The first leg
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores match: Estudiantes vs Athletico-PR Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.