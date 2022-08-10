Goals and Highlights: Estudiantes 0-1 Athletico-PR in Copa Libertadores
Image: Estudiantes

10:37 PM8 days ago

10:34 PM8 days ago

Semifinal

Athletico will now face Palmeiras in the semifinal. The first leg will be on August 30, at the Arena da Baixada, and the return leg will be on September 6, at Allianz Parque.
10:30 PM8 days ago

END OF MATCH

With a goal by Vitor Roque, just 17 years old, Athletico wins against Estudiantes and qualifies in the Libertadores, going to the semifinal of the competition!
10:29 PM8 days ago

56'

Boselli got his shot off and sent it into Bento's hands.
10:27 PM8 days ago

50' GOAL FOR ATHLETICO

Vitinho had the ball inside the area after a corner kick taken by the defense, and managed to get the cross, where Vitor Roque headed the ball on the division with Andújar and sent the ball into the back of the net, opening the score in the LAST play of the match!
10:21 PM8 days ago

48'

Replacement in Athletico: Alex Santana left and Terans came in.
10:19 PM8 days ago

45'

Méndez received the ball, came face to face with Bento and hit a cross, out! And we will have six more minutes of extra time.
10:19 PM8 days ago

45'

Díaz's strong shot from the right went towards the goal and Bento went with it over the line!
 
10:17 PM8 days ago

43'

Yellow for Alex Santana, for a foul on the right side of the attack field.
10:16 PM8 days ago

43'

Rollheiser hit the ball from outside the area and sent it over the goal. And confirming that earlier a yellow card for Castro came out.
10:11 PM8 days ago

38'

Double substitution in Athletico: left Fernandinho and Cuello for Erick and Vitinho. For Estudiantes, Díaz and Piatti were out to replace Méndez and Rollheiser.
10:05 PM8 days ago

31'

Substitution in Estudiantes: Godoy out, Boselli in.
10:01 PM8 days ago

27'

In a quickly taken corner Díaz got the shot and sent the ball into the net from the outside! And after that Godoy was yellow carded for a sole in the middle of the field.
9:56 PM8 days ago

23'

Yellow for Zuqui, for a hard tackle in the attack field.
9:55 PM8 days ago

22'

At the corner kick, Lollo managed to get a header and hit the right post, with the ball going back to Zuqui to hit the back of the net! There was a VAR check for an offside on the shot, with a player next to the post, and the referee annulled the goal! After that Andújar was yellow carded for complaining.
9:49 PM8 days ago

16'

Díaz received, pivoted and found Zuqui, who shot over the goal, with deviation, for out!
9:48 PM8 days ago

14'

Double substitution in Athletico: Pablo and Canobbio left to enter Romulo and Vitor Roque.
9:42 PM8 days ago

9'

Yellow for Pablo, for a strong arrival in the field of attack.
9:40 PM8 days ago

6'

Cuello, already inside the area, managed to get a high shot, but it went to the left side of the goal!
9:34 PM8 days ago

SECOND HALF STARTS

Díaz makes the first touch and the ball is rolling for the decisive 45 minutes of the last quarterfinal match!
9:34 PM8 days ago

Team on the pitch!

Without changes, Estudiantes and Athletico return to the field to start the second half.
 
9:18 PM8 days ago

END OF FIRST HALF

Without goals, the first half ends in La Plata and if the situation continues we will have maximum penalties!
9:15 PM8 days ago

44'

In a free-kick from very far away crossed in the area, Morel deflected and Bento sprawled over the goal! In the corner Morel got the header and sent it over the goal!
9:03 PM8 days ago

32'

Díaz got the play, crossed to the area where the defense didn't take well and Morel got the shot, but sent it to the left side of the goal!
8:59 PM8 days ago

28'

Yellow for Pedro Henrique, for a hard tackle on the Argentinean striker.
8:47 PM8 days ago

16'

Fernandinho took off and was brought down on the edge of the area, earning a foul that could lead to danger. Khellven hit it straight at the goal, and Andújar sprawled!
8:37 PM8 days ago

6'

Godoy crossed in the area and Castro was ahead of the defender, managing to get the deflection, but sending it through the right side of the goal!
8:31 PM8 days ago

1'

Zuqui took a chance from outside the area and sent it into the hands of Bento.
8:29 PM8 days ago

HERE WE GO

Pablo makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the first leg of the decider!
8:25 PM8 days ago

Teams on the pitch!

Under fireworks, a party with shredded paper and "war" sirens, the teams take to the field to start the match!
 
8:13 PM8 days ago

Libertadores - part 3

This is the last game of the quarterfinal round. On Tuesday, Flamengo beat Corinthians 1-0, closed the aggregate 3-0 and moved on to the semis, where they will face Vélez, who beat Talleres 1-0, closing the aggregate 4-2. Palmeiras drew 0-0 with Atlético-MG after a 2-2 draw in the first leg and went through to the semis on penalty kicks, winning 6-5.
8:13 PM8 days ago

Libertadores - part 2

In the round of 16 Estudiantes eliminated Fortaleza, drawing the first leg 1-1 and winning the return leg 3-0. Athletico won the first leg 2-1 and drew the return leg 1-1, eliminating Libertad.
 
8:12 PM8 days ago

Libertadores - part 1

Athletico came through group B with 10 points, tied with leaders Libertad. In group C Estudiantes was the leader, with 13 points, followed by Vélez, who scored eight points.
 
7:58 PM8 days ago

The teams

CONMEBOl releases an artwork with the starting lineups for both teams!

7:53 PM8 days ago

Warm-up!

The players go up to the pitch to start warm-up work.
7:48 PM8 days ago

Recebimiento!

This was how Estudiantes arrived at the stadium for the match, with all the celebration possible from the fans!
7:47 PM8 days ago

Estudiantes lined-up!

Estudiantes is lined up and will take the field with:
7:46 PM8 days ago

Athletico-PR lined-up!

Athletico is lined up and will take the field with:

7:41 PM8 days ago

Welcome!

Now begins the broadcast of the match between Estudiantes and Athletico, in the quarterfinal round of the Copa Libertadores!
 
7:36 PM8 days ago

7:31 PM8 days ago

7:26 PM8 days ago

What time is Estudiantes vs Athletico-PR match for Copa Libertadores?

This is the start time of the game Estudiantes vs Athletico-PR of 11th August 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30PM in Marca Claro, Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Bolivia: 8:30PM in Marca Claro, Star+
Brazil: 9:30PM in ESPN, Star+
Chile: 8:30PM in Marca Claro, Star+, Fox Sports 1 Chile
Colombia: 7:30PM in Marca Claro, Star+, ESPN
Ecuador: 7:30PM in Marca Claro, Star+, ESPN
USA (ET): 8:30PM in beIN Sports CONNECT, beIN SPORTS em Español, beIN SPORTS
Spain: 12:30AM in DAZN
Mexico: 7:30PM in Marca Claro
Paraguay: 9:30PM in Marca Claro, Star+
Peru: 7:30PM in Marca Claro, Star+
Uruguay: 9:30PM in Marca Claro, Star+
Venezuela: 8:30PM in Marca Claro, Star+, ESPN

7:21 PM8 days ago

Referee

Esteban Ostojich will be the referee in charge of the match, with Nicolás Taran and Martín Soppi as assistants, and José Burgos as fourth referee. Leodan Gonzalez will be in charge of VAR, with the entire team coming from Uruguay.
7:16 PM8 days ago

Probable Athletico-PR

The probable Athletico-PR team for the match is: Bento, Pedro Henrique, Nico and Thiago Heleno; Khellven, Hugo Moura, Fernandinho, Alex Santana and Abner; Cuello and Pablo.
7:11 PM8 days ago

Probable Estudiantes

The probable Estudiantes team for the match is: Andújar, Godoy, Rogel, Morel, Lollo, and Más; Castro, Zuqui, Corcho, Rodríguez, and Piatti; Mauro Méndez.

7:06 PM8 days ago

Injuries

Ricardo Zielinski will be without two players: Fabian Noguera and Ezequiel Muñoz, both injured, while Felipão will not be able to use Julimar, Reinaldo, Marlos and Marcelo Cirino, also injured.
7:01 PM8 days ago

National Championships

In 12 games in the Argentine Championship, Estudiantes is in 23rd position with 13 points, one point below Defensa y Justicia, Colón, Cordoba, Barracas Central and Rosario, and one point above Tallere. Athletico-PR, in the Brazilian Championship, is in fourth position with 37 points, two below second-place Corinthians, one below Fluminense and one above Flamengo.
6:56 PM8 days ago

Last Matches: Athletico-PR

Meanwhile, Athletico is on a four-game unbeaten streak. On July 27, in the Brazil Cup, came the goalless draw with Flamengo, away from home. On Sunday (31), the victory was over Sao Paulo, with a goal from Vitor Bueno. And last Sunday (7), the victory was 3-2 against Atlético-MG, with Igor Rabello opening the scoring, Vitor Roque equalizing, Pavón putting Galo in front and Roque equalizing again, while Canobbio, in the last minute, turned the match.
6:51 PM8 days ago

Last Matches: Estudiantes

Estudiantes has already gone four games without a victory. On Sunday (7), the tie was a goalless draw with San Lorenzo. Before that, on Saturday, the goalless draw was with Banfield. And on July 24 the defeat came to Boca Juniors, 3-1, which scored with Fernández, Rojo and Villa, while Morel pulled one back.
6:46 PM8 days ago

The first leg

The first leg, on Thursday (4), last week, the result was scoreless at the Arena da Baixada. With this result, all draws, regardless of goals, take the decision to penalties. Victories, logically, qualify the winner.

6:41 PM8 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores match: Estudiantes vs Athletico-PR Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

