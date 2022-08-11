Goals and Highlights: Freiburg 1-3 Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga
Freiburg

Upcoming games

Both teams will take the field next Saturday (20). Borussia Dortmund host Werder Bremen, while Freiburg visit Stuttgart.
How it looks

With the victory, Borussia Dortmund sleeps at the top of the Bundesliga, with six points earned. Freiburg, meanwhile, is third with the same three points.
⏱️

⏱️

93'

END OF STORY
90'

+3
88' GOAL BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Wolf dribbles past Günter as he invades the box, cuts in and hits the goalkeeper's corner
86' Yellow card for Freiburg

Kyereh
85' Substitutions in Freiburg

Out: Grifo and Doan

In: Weisshaupt and Kyereh

84' GOAL BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Bynoe-Gittens passes through two, plays to Brandt, who hands off to Moukoko turns to Dortmund
77' GOAL BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Bynoe-Gittens shoots from distance. Flekken sprawls high, but can't hold on and sees the ball die in the net
76' Substitution in Borussia Dortmund

Out: Dahoud

In: Brandt

74' Substitution in Freiburg

Out: Gregoritsch

In: Petersen

70' Substitution in Borussia Dortmund

Out: Malen

In: Moukoko

68'

Sildillia throws the ball to Gregoritsch, but the number 38 throws it away
67' Yellow card for Borussia Dortmund

Schlotterbeck
65'

Sallai receives the ball on the edge of the box, takes it into the middle and hits a cross. Kopel drops to make the save
64' Substitutions for Borussia Dortmund

Out: Hazard

In: Bynoe-Gittens

60' Yellow card for Borussia Dortmund

Bellingham
59'

Tight game. No good chances created
54'

Dahoud makes a good individual move, gets rid of the marking and finds space when he reaches the edge of the area and shoots dangerously to the right of the goal
52'

Modeste receives a lateral pass in the area, Lienhart takes the lead and protects it until the goalkeeper catches it
45'

Ball in play
Substitution at Borussia Dortmund

Out: Meunier

In: Wolf

⏱️

⏱️

45'

The first half ends
40'

Bellingham shoots low. Flekken pulls off a save
38'

Dahoud opens with Modeste on the left and the forward sends it out
35' FREIBURG GOAL

Günter is able to head the ball into the box and Gregoritsch completes, also with his head, over the goalkeeper
33' KOBEL

Grifo takes a free-kick which is placed well clear of the barrier. Kobel stretches all the way and prevents the ball from dying in the corner
32' Yellow card for Borussia Dortmund

Meunier
30'

Guerreiro crosses too hard from the right and Modeste can't head the ball into the goal
21' GREAT SAVE

Reus plays the ball to Modeste in the box, who hits a cross. Flekken makes a great save
16'

Günter crosses dangerously from the left. Kopel avoids the danger by pushing away with his leg
11'

Eggestein shoots from distance. Kobel saves without problems
8' GOOD ARRIVAL

Grifo receives the ball at speed, goes to the end line and crosses low. Hummels struggles to make the cut
5' PRESSURE

Dortmund exchanges passes around the Freiburg box. The defense does not let the opponents threaten dangerously
3'

Malen gets in the middle, finds space and shoots from the edge of the box. Flekken holds firm
00'

Ball rolling
⏱️

Players entering the field
⏱️

BlackYellow fans in attendance
⏱️

Europa-Park Stadion
Dortmund Reserves

Meyer; Coulibaly, Passlack, Brandt, Can, Özcan, Wolf, Bynoe-Gittens, Moukoko
Borussia Dortmund lineup

Kobel; Meunier, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Dahoud, Bellingham, Reus,Hazard, Malen; Modeste
Freiburg Reserves

Uphoff; Gulde,  Schlotterbeck, Siquet, Jeong, Keitel, Kyereh, Weisshaupt, Petersen
Freiburg lineup

Flekken; Sildillia, Ginter, Lienhart, Günter; Eggestein, Höfler, Doan, Grifo, Sallai; Gregoritsch
Video Refereeing

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Günter Perl

Video Assistant Referee (AVAR): Norbert Grudzinski

Field Referee

Referee: Tobias Welz

Assistant Referee 1: Jonas Weickenmeier

Assistant Referee 2: Jan Clemens Neitzel-Petersen

Fourth official: Michael Bacher

How and where to watch the Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund of 12th August 2022in several countries:

Argentina 3:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Bolivia 2:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 3:30 pm:  Onefootball

Chile 2:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Colombia 1:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 1:30  pm: ESPN2, Star +

Germany 8:30 pm CET: DAZN, DAZN1

USA 2:30 pm ET: ESPN+

Spain 8:30 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Mexico 1:30 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 2:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 1:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 3:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 2:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Terzic cites importance of keeping possession

"Freiburg are just as aggressive as Leverkusen. Against Leverkusen, we were chasing a lot in the second half, we lost possession quickly. At some point you need strength, so we have to protect ourselves a little better and stay with the ball. They (Freiburg) are extremely dangerous and effective with set pieces. We have to be ready to hit back and do better to go home with three points."
Probable lineup for Borussia Dortmund

Kobel; Meunier, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Dahoud, Bellingham; Malen, Reus, Hazard; Modeste.
Dortmund's Situation

Haller, Süle and Adeyemi are not at Edin Terzic's disposal. The young striker, 20, was ruled out after feeling the tendon in his left foot in the meeting with Leverkusen. Özcan has recovered from a foot injury.
Streich on not losing for three home games against Dortmund

"It's better when you have a sense of achievement. I can't say what percentage that represents. We showed good performances against Dortmund in recent years, but we also had five goals conceded in the second half of last season."
1:05 PM8 days ago

Probable lineup for Freiburg

Flekken; Sildillia, Ginter, Lienhart, Günter; Eggestein, Höfler; Sallai, Doan, Grifo; Gregoritsch.
Freiburg's Situation

Christian Streich will be without the injured Ezekwem, Höler and Schade. Kübler is a doubt due to a thigh strain.
Classification

12:50 PM8 days ago

BlackYellow

Borussia Dortmund have won four friendlies and one official Pokal match, with four wins, one draw and three defeats. In the Bundesliga, Marco Reus' goal in the first minutes and Kobel's fine saves ensured a 1-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.
Breisgau-Brasilianer

Freiburg started the competition on the right foot, thrashing Augsburg, 4-0. The Breisgau-Brasilianer (Brazilians from Brisgovia) is undefeated since the pre-season, in addition to the positive result by the DFB Pokal. In six games, they have won five and drawn one.
Opening round

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund, live this Saturday (12), at the Europa-Park Stadion, at 2:30 pm ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 2th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Bundesliga match: Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
