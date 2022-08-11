Goals and Highlights: Freiburg 1-3 Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
⏱️
AUSWÄRTSSIEG! pic.twitter.com/NTMEPJ0a97 — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) August 12, 2022
⏱️
#SCFBVB 1:3 (90.)
Bitter. Da war mehr drin... pic.twitter.com/3JIRAlqvUn — SC Freiburg (@scfreiburg) August 12, 2022
93'
90'
88' GOAL BORUSSIA DORTMUND
86' Yellow card for Freiburg
85' Substitutions in Freiburg
In: Weisshaupt and Kyereh
84' GOAL BORUSSIA DORTMUND
77' GOAL BORUSSIA DORTMUND
76' Substitution in Borussia Dortmund
In: Brandt
74' Substitution in Freiburg
In: Petersen
70' Substitution in Borussia Dortmund
In: Moukoko
68'
67' Yellow card for Borussia Dortmund
65'
64' Substitutions for Borussia Dortmund
In: Bynoe-Gittens
60' Yellow card for Borussia Dortmund
59'
54'
52'
45'
Substitution at Borussia Dortmund
In: Wolf
⏱️
#SCFBVB 1:0 (45.)
Was für eine 1. Halbzeit! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mLcjiFBiOU — SC Freiburg (@scfreiburg) August 12, 2022
⏱️
45' ⏸ Pause im Breisgau. Die Gastgeber führen zur Halbzeit. Durchatmen und gleich nochmal 45 Minuten fokussiert ran ans Werk! #SCFBVB pic.twitter.com/Jap5seDqJ6 — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) August 12, 2022
45'
40'
38'
35' FREIBURG GOAL
33' KOBEL
32' Yellow card for Borussia Dortmund
30'
21' GREAT SAVE
16'
11'
8' GOOD ARRIVAL
5' PRESSURE
3'
00'
⏱️
⏱️
✊ BORUSSIA! BORUSSIA! BORUSSIA! pic.twitter.com/nB4irdvKnA— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) August 12, 2022
⏱️
Salli #SCF-Fans! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rXR9aEuuUO— SC Freiburg (@scfreiburg) August 12, 2022
Dortmund Reserves
Borussia Dortmund lineup
Freiburg Reserves
Freiburg lineup
Video Refereeing
Video Assistant Referee (AVAR): Norbert Grudzinski
Field Referee
Assistant Referee 1: Jonas Weickenmeier
Assistant Referee 2: Jan Clemens Neitzel-Petersen
Fourth official: Michael Bacher
How and where to watch the Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund match live?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund match for Bundesliga?
Argentina 3:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Bolivia 2:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 3:30 pm: Onefootball
Chile 2:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Colombia 1:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 1:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Germany 8:30 pm CET: DAZN, DAZN1
USA 2:30 pm ET: ESPN+
Spain 8:30 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Mexico 1:30 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 2:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 1:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 3:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 2:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +