Goal and Highlights: Watford 1-0 Burnley in EFL Championship Match 2022

Summary
Thank you for joining us in this game
Game over
First Goal
WATFORD FC 1-0 BURNLEY FC
⚽ 45+2' Tom Cleverley (#WatfordFC)pic.twitter.com/WmjowzMwIz — All goals replay (@goalsreplayg) August 12, 2022
Halftime
Substitutes
Watford: Bayo Youssouf, Christian Kabasele, Rey Manaj, Dan Gosling, Jeremy Ngakia, Yaser Asprilla and Ben Hamer.
Burnley: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Luke McNally, Jay Rodriguez, CJ Egan-Riley, Jack Cork, Vitinho and Nathan Tella.
Watford line-up
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦
A debut for Choudhury and a first start for Gaspar against Burnley tonight!#WatfordFC pic.twitter.com/xvtMDCPIwX — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 12, 2022
Burnley line-up
Here's how we line up to face Watford 📋
Brownhill captains the side
Let's go Clarets! 💪 #WATBUR pic.twitter.com/ca5H6l5I0g — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 12, 2022
Referees
Referee: Thomas Bramal
Assistant Referee 1: Constantine Hatzidakis
Assistant Referee 2: Nick Greenhalgh
Fourth official: Leigh Doughty
Battle for Victory
Last showdown!
History between both teams
Arrival Burnley
Scoping out Vicarage Road 🔍 pic.twitter.com/GxjHVHk52s— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 12, 2022
Welcome!
Tune in here Watford vs Burnley Live Score
What time is the Watford vs Burnley match for EFL Championship Match 2022?
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 10:00 PM.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Burnley's latest line-up
Aro Muric, Charlie Taylor, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ian Maatsen, Connor Roberts, Josh Cullen, Jack Cork, Samuel Bastien, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Barnes, and Dara Costelloe.
Watford's latest line-up
Daniel Bachmann, Francisco Sierralta, Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele, Edo Kayembe, Tom Cleverley, João Pedro, Ken Sema, Hassane Kamara, Emmanuel Dennis, and Ismaïla Sarr.