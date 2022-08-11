Goal and Highlights: Watford 1-0 Burnley in EFL Championship Match 2022
Photo: Sporty Report

6:21 PM7 days ago

Summary

5:01 PM7 days ago

4:57 PM7 days ago

Game over

The referee whistles the end of the game, Watford wins the match.
4:52 PM7 days ago

90'

5 minutes of compensation are added.
4:49 PM7 days ago

88'

Burnley attack with everything they have, they are looking to tie the game and could score in the last few minutes.
4:43 PM7 days ago

82'

Red card for Watford, Hassane Kamara commits a foul that costs him to be expelled from the game and will leave his team with 10 players.
4:38 PM7 days ago

76'

Burnley has 5 corner kicks, 3 shots on goal and 61% possession of the ball.
4:32 PM7 days ago

70'

Watford has 3 corner kicks, 1 shot on goal and 39% possession of the ball.
4:26 PM7 days ago

First Goal

4:18 PM7 days ago

58'

Burnley plays long positions to cool down Watford who had several dangerous attacks.
4:17 PM7 days ago

52'

Watford keeps up pressure all over the field looking for a defensive error.
4:07 PM7 days ago

46'

The second time begins.
3:50 PM7 days ago

Halftime

The teams go to rest and the score is Watford 1-0 Burnley.
3:47 PM7 days ago

45+1'

Watford goal!
3:46 PM7 days ago

45'

2 minutes of compensation are added.
3:46 PM7 days ago

42'

We are a few minutes from the end of the first half, neither team has come close to scoring a goal.
3:39 PM7 days ago

36'

Watford looks to score its first goal and presses the whole pitch.
3:35 PM7 days ago

30'

Burnley with the most possession of the ball and 10 dangerous attacks.
3:34 PM7 days ago

24'

First corner kick of the game for Watford.
3:24 PM7 days ago

18'

Watford play a little better in the last 5 minutes, they have several dangerous attacks and they control the ball.
3:17 PM7 days ago

12'

Very even game, no team dominates the game and we are still waiting for the first dangerous move of the game.
3:10 PM7 days ago

6'

Tight game in midfield, both teams looking for their first scoring opportunities.
3:02 PM7 days ago

0'

The match begins, both teams will seek to stay with the victory.
2:51 PM7 days ago

Substitutes

These are the players who will be on the bench:

Watford: Bayo Youssouf, Christian Kabasele, Rey Manaj, Dan Gosling, Jeremy Ngakia, Yaser Asprilla and Ben Hamer.

 

Burnley: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Luke McNally, Jay Rodriguez, CJ Egan-Riley, Jack Cork, Vitinho and Nathan Tella.

2:38 PM7 days ago

Watford line-up

2:33 PM7 days ago

Burnley line-up

2:28 PM7 days ago

Referees

The referee designation for today's game is as follows:

Referee: Thomas Bramal
Assistant Referee 1: Constantine Hatzidakis
Assistant Referee 2: Nick Greenhalgh
Fourth official: Leigh Doughty

2:23 PM7 days ago

Battle for Victory

A great match between these two English teams is approaching. Do not take off and then we share the statistics of the teams in the EFL Championship.
2:18 PM8 days ago

Last showdown!

The last time these two teams met was on April 30, 2022 and on that occasion Burnley won 2-1 at Vicarage Road. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many goals that we hope will be repeated today.
2:13 PM8 days ago

History between both teams

Watford and Burnley have met on multiple occasions, of the last 5 games between these two teams, 3 times the winner has been Burnley and another two games have ended in a draw.
2:08 PM8 days ago

Arrival Burnley

The English team from Burnley is already in the stadium and is ready for its third game of the 2022-2023 season.
2:03 PM8 days ago

Welcome!

We're just under an hour away from the match between Watford and Burnley kicking off from Vicarage Road. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
1:58 PM8 days ago

1:53 PM8 days ago

What time is the Watford vs Burnley match for EFL Championship Match 2022?

1:48 PM8 days ago

Burnley's latest line-up

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Aro Muric, Charlie Taylor, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ian Maatsen, Connor Roberts, Josh Cullen, Jack Cork, Samuel Bastien, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Barnes, and Dara Costelloe.
1:43 PM8 days ago

Watford's latest line-up

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Daniel Bachmann, Francisco Sierralta, Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele, Edo Kayembe, Tom Cleverley, João Pedro, Ken Sema, Hassane Kamara, Emmanuel Dennis, and Ismaïla Sarr.
1:38 PM8 days ago

Burnley Players to Watch

There are three Burnley players that we should keep an eye on and who have a very important role in the team. The first is England midfielder Josh Brownhill (#8), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 1 goal in 2 games played and he scored in the last game against Luton. Another player is Ashley Barnes (#10), he plays in the forward position and at 32 years old is the team's biggest assistant with 2 assists in two games. And finally, we should keep an eye on defender Ian Maatsen (#29), he's the team's second-highest scorer with a goal and we could see him scoring again on Friday.
1:33 PM8 days ago

Burnley in the tournament

Burnley have had a great start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 2 of the tournament they have a total of 4 points with 1 game won, 1 tied and 0 lost. They are located in the third position of the general table and if they want to steal the second place from Sunderland AFC they will have to win the game. Friday's game will be very difficult as neither team has lost and they will play away. Their last game was on Saturday 6 August 2022, they drew 1-1 against Luton at Turf Moor. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
1:28 PM8 days ago

Watford players to watch

The next three players are seen as key to Watford's attacking attack and any one of them is likely to score in the game against Burnley. Brazilian striker João Pedro (#10), is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 season with 1 goal in 2 games and scored in the first game of the tournament against Sheffield United. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Craig Cathcart (#15), he plays in the defensive position and is the team's top assistant with 1 assist in 2 games played. He got his first assist last game and could get his second on Friday. Finally, striker Ismaïla Sarr (#23) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the second highest scorer on the team with 1 goal and the second highest assistant with one assist.
1:23 PM8 days ago

Watford in the tournament

The Watford football team started the 2022-2023 season of the EFL Championship (second division of football in England) very well, they are in fourth position in the general table with 1 win, 1 draw and 0 losses, achieving 4 points . Watford seeks to be placed at the top of the tournament this season so they must win all the possible games and they will be promoted. Their last game ended in a 1-1 draw against Albion at The Hawthorns. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage playing at home and that their fans support them.
1:18 PM8 days ago

The Stadium

The Vicarage Road is located in the city of Watford, England. It will host this match and has a capacity of 22,220 spectators. It was opened on August 30, 1922 and is currently the home of Watford FC of the Premier League.
1:13 PM8 days ago

