Highlights: Necaxa 1-2 Monterrey in Apertura 2022 of Liga MX
Photo: VAVEL

Summary!

Final Score

Game is Over

The match ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the Necaxa 1-2 Monterrey match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
Taking the lead!

Powerful left-footed shot by Arturo González to score and turn the game around:
90'

5 more minutes are added.
Tying the game!

Great definition by Rodrigo Aguirre to tie the game and give life to the Rayados:
85'

Monterrey appropriates the match and waits for the match to end.
77'

GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!! Great goal by Arturo González to flip the scoreboard.
Necaxa hits first!

Powerful shot by Bryan Garnica to open the scoring at the Victoria Stadium:
65'

After the goal, Monterrey does not lower his arms and will look for the somersault as a place.
56'

GGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!! Rodrigo Aguirre finishes off inside the area and ties the game for Monterrey.
55'

Monterrey increases the pressure again in search of a tie.
45'

The second half starts.
Halftime

We go to the break with a partial victory for Necaxa by the minimum.
46'

The VAR annuls the maximum penalty for offside.
45'

PENALTY! Rogelio Funes Mori is knocked down inside the area and the maximum penalty is scored.
40'

Necaxa already owns the ball and with the goal he shows it to seek to go to rest with an advantage.
36'

GGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!! Bryan Garnica takes a powerful shot that beats the Rayados goalkeeper and Necaxa goes to the front.
35'

Monterrey lowers the pressure little by little and Necaxa begins to advance little by little in the rival field.
25'

Necaxa manages to reduce the strong pressure of the Rayados a little, but they continue without generating plays on offense.
15'

Greater insistence on the part of Rayados who seeks to go to the front to better control the game.
5'

Very intense first minutes by both teams trying to impose conditions as quickly as possible.
0'

The match starts at the Victoria Stadium.
About to start

We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous protocols of Liga MX.
From the bench

These are the players who will start off the bench for both teams:
Necaxa: José Godínez, Rogelio Cortéz, Ricardo Monreal, Diego Gómez, Heriberto Jurado, Waldo Madrid, Vicente Poggi, Luis Quintana, Daniel Parra and Hugo González.
Monterrey: Esteban Andrada, Edson Gutiérrez, Luis Sánchez, César Montes, Jesús Gallardo, Claudio Kranevitter, Rodolfo Pizzaro, Jacobo Reyes, Jaziel Martínez and Germán Berterame.
Necaxa lineup!

These are the headlines that Necaxa starts for tonight's game:
Monterrey starting XI!

This is the eleven that jumps on the part of the visitors to fight for victory and continue climbing positions in the table:
Referee

The arbitration designation for this match is as follows:
Center Referee: Guillermo Pacheco Larios
Assistants: Andres Hernández Delgado and César Arturo Cerritos García
4th Referee: Edgar Ulises Rangel Araujo
A thunder strikes!

The Rayos make an appearance for this game:
Here are the Rayados!

Those from Monterrey are already in the vicinity of the Victoria Stadium for tonight's game:
Last duel

The last confrontation between the two teams dates from Clausura 2022 when Monterrey thrashed the Victoria Stadium by a score of 4-0 with goals from Rogelio Funes Mori, Maximiliano Meza, Duván Vergara and Jesús Gallardo.
Face to face

A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
Here we go!

We are a little less than an hour before the match between Rayos and Rayados kicks off at the Victoria Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it?
Where to watch the game?

Milton Gimenez, a must see player!

The Necaxa striker continues this campaign in search of continuing to show that he is one of the best players on the team, with this in mind the Argentine started the season in good shape, at the moment he has scored 2 goals in 4 games played. Milton Gímenez is becoming a fundamental piece of the Rayos' offense and continues to show that he is at a high level and his contribution to the tournament will be essential for the aspirations of those from Aguascalientes for the Liga MX title. Gimenez will have to work more with Dieter Villalpando and Brayan Garnica to create a scary offense.
How does Necaxa get here?

The Rayos arrive after finishing Clausura 2022 away in the playoffs, the team finished with 23 points after 7 wins, 2 draws and 8 losses in Liga MX. This was one of the most important factors for seeking to make important adjustments to the team, players such as José Esquivel, Édgar Méndez, Hugo Gónzalez and Juan Pablo Segovia arrived to reinforce all sectors of the field, mainly the team's offense. Necaxa has a great depth of squad and this has given the expected results, the start of this campaign was mixed by winning and losing in their first commitments against Pumas, Toluca, Querétaro and Juárez, from there they have achieved more victories until reach fifth place in the general table. Currently the team is at the top of the general table with 12 points, after 4 wins and 3 losses.
Rogelio Funes Mori, a must see player!

The Monterrey striker started a new campaign looking to regain his level and fight for a place among the 23 who will go to Qatar 2022 this year with the Mexican team. Funes Morí started Apertura 2022 in a good way with 4 goals in the same number of games and continues to be the greatest attacking reference for the people of Monterrey. Funes Morí will have to recover the best version of himself and connect with Rodrigo Aguirre, Rodolfo Pizarro, Stefan Medina and Alfonso González, so that they supply him with balls and scoring options. Monterrey is the best offense in the tournament and it will be Funes Morí's mission to make sure he doesn't come down from there.
How does Rayados arrive?

Los Rayados arrive after starting this new tournament with the aim of fighting for the title again. The team comes to this match after playing 4 games in the 2022 Apertura, starting with a loss against Santos and, since then, it has won three consecutive victories against América, San Luis and Querétaro. The team has only made 3 official registrations, Rodrigo Aguirre, Germán Berterame and Joao Rojas. For their part, 4 casualties were recorded, Hugo Gónzalez, Alfonso Alvarado, Vincent Janssen and Daniel Parra. Those led by Vucetich seem to have recovered part of the good game that characterized the people from Monterrey and with the help of Alfonso Gónzalez, Rogelio Funes Mori, César Montes, Luis Romo and Luis Cárdenas, they have found a strong backbone.
Where's the game?

The Victoria Stadium located in the city of Aguascalientes will host this duel between both teams that seek to continue adding points to climb positions in the Liga MX. This stadium has a capacity for 23,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2003.
Welcome!

Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Necaxa vs Monterrey match, corresponding to the game of Day 8 of the 2022 Opening of Liga MX. The meeting will take place at the Victoria Stadium, at 10:00 p.m.
