Highlights: Necaxa 1-2 Monterrey in Apertura 2022 of Liga MX

Summary!
Final Score
⏱ | 90’ | #NEC ⚡ 1-2 🤠#MTY️
¡HOY CON TU APOYO, GANARON LOS RAYADOS! 🔥
¡Gran juego! 👊🏼 ¡JUNTOS POR MÁS! 💯@CervezaTecate #ArribaElMonterrey🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/ASiTXmAGni — Rayados (@Rayados) August 13, 2022
Game is Over
Taking the lead!
📹#NoTeLoPierdas— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) August 13, 2022
¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽LAZOOOO!!! ¡¡¡Arturo González!!! Con un zurdazo de ‘Poncho’ ya lo gana Monterrey.
Necaxa 1-2 Rayados#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #CreandoOportunidades pic.twitter.com/MTOoOfwGb7
Tying the game!
📹#NoTeLoPierdas— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) August 13, 2022
¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽LAZO!!! Rodrigo Aguirre definió de gran manera e igualó el partido.
Necaxa 1-1 Rayados#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #CreandoOportunidades pic.twitter.com/VCdFw1V0b8
Necaxa hits first!
📹#NoTeLoPierdas— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) August 13, 2022
¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽LAZO!!! Brayan Garnica le dio la ventaja a los Rayos.
Necaxa 1-0 Rayados#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #CreandoOportunidades pic.twitter.com/BfwL0vXuwv
Halftime
About to start
From the bench
Necaxa: José Godínez, Rogelio Cortéz, Ricardo Monreal, Diego Gómez, Heriberto Jurado, Waldo Madrid, Vicente Poggi, Luis Quintana, Daniel Parra and Hugo González.
Monterrey: Esteban Andrada, Edson Gutiérrez, Luis Sánchez, César Montes, Jesús Gallardo, Claudio Kranevitter, Rodolfo Pizzaro, Jacobo Reyes, Jaziel Martínez and Germán Berterame.
Necaxa lineup!
¡LOS 22 DE INICIO!@ClubNecaxa quiere seguir sumando victorias en casa y recibe a @Rayados que viene de golear a León.— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) August 13, 2022
Partidazo nos espera entre el quinto lugar y el segundo sembrado del #Apertura2022 pic.twitter.com/odhfhJh0UF
Monterrey starting XI!
📋| ¡La alineación para el partido de hoy presentada por @HospitalAngeles Valle Oriente! ⚽— Rayados (@Rayados) August 13, 2022
¡VAMOS, Ⓜ️UCHACHOS! 🗣️👊🏼 ¡A GANAR! 🔥#ArribaElMonterrey 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/S39PvD7IHI
Referee
Center Referee: Guillermo Pacheco Larios
Assistants: Andres Hernández Delgado and César Arturo Cerritos García
4th Referee: Edgar Ulises Rangel Araujo
A thunder strikes!
¡Vamos, Rayos! 💪#ContiGoNecaxa ⚡ pic.twitter.com/yz9nj2SOpx— ⚡️Club Necaxa⚡️ (@ClubNecaxa) August 13, 2022
Here are the Rayados!
📸| ¡Vamos, Pandilla! 💪🏼— Rayados (@Rayados) August 13, 2022
¡Por el triunfo! 🗣️👊🏼@MBenzBusesMx#ArribaElMonterrey🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/6TU9a9nev5
Last duel
Face to face
Here we go!
Where to watch the game?
