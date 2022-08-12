Goals and Highlights Lecce 1-2 Inter Milan: in Serie A
Source: VAVEL

5:14 PM6 days ago

Summary:

4:51 PM6 days ago

We hope you enjoyed the Lecce vs Inter Milan Serie A match. Keep checking back on the VAVEL portal for updates throughout the day.
4:46 PM6 days ago

90+4'

GOOOOOL! for Inter, Denzel Dumfries pushed the ball after a shot from Lautaro Martinez that didn't hit him in the right way and with his stomach the Dutchman made it 2-0. 
That was the end of the match.
4:41 PM6 days ago

90'

4 minutes of compensation are added. 
4:36 PM6 days ago

88'

Inter substitution, Milan Škriniar comes off for Joaquín Correa.
Yellow card for Lorenzo Colombo.
4:31 PM6 days ago

83'

Lukaku missed another chance, the ball was left to the Belgian, who shot first time, but Wladimiro Falcone kept his hand out.  Alexis Blin receives a yellow card.
4:26 PM6 days ago

78'

Wladimiro Falcone saves Lecce, as Lukaku headed into the center of the goal and the goalkeeper was well positioned to clear the ball. 
4:21 PM6 days ago

74'

Lecce substitution, Federico Di Francesco, Kristijan Bistrović and Joan Gonzàlez Cañellas come off for Lameck Banda, Joan Gonzàlez Cañellas and Kristijan Bistrović.
4:16 PM6 days ago

71'

Lautaro could not finish well, after a good play on the left flank, Martinez shot close to the right post and the ball went just wide. 
4:11 PM6 days ago

67'

Inter change, Matteo Darmian and Hakan Çalhanoğlu come off for Denzel Dumfries and Edin Džeko.
4:06 PM6 days ago

64'

Lecce substitution, Assan Ceesay comes off for Lorenzo Colombo.
4:01 PM6 days ago

62'

Lecce went on the counter-attack where Matteo Darmian ended up taking down the striker, earning a yellow card. 
3:56 PM6 days ago

57'

Inter substitution, Robin Gosens and Marcelo Brozović come off, for Alessandro Bastoni and Henrij Mjitaryán.
3:51 PM6 days ago

55'

Inter try to regain the lead, but the home side try to get the ball out at all costs. 
Marcelo Brozović is shown the yellow card. 
3:46 PM6 days ago

49'

GOOOOL! for Lecce, Assan Ceesay popped up to equalize and level the match. 
3:41 PM6 days ago

45'

Start of the second half of Inter's partial victory over Lecce.
3:36 PM6 days ago

45+4'

The first half of Inter's partial victory over Lecce is over.
3:31 PM6 days ago

45'

4 minutes of compensation are added. 
3:26 PM6 days ago

42'

The game is starting to get out of control for the referee, with the previous fouls the players are starting to get desperate. 
3:21 PM6 days ago

37'

Joan Gonzàlez Cañellas received a strong sweep from Lautaro Martínez, for which his team went to protest. 
3:16 PM6 days ago

34'

They finish checking Lautaro after the foul received, where the players were calling for a red card. 
3:11 PM6 days ago

31'

First yellow card of the match, Federico Baschirotto got a yellow card after sweeping and taking Lautaro in front. 
3:06 PM6 days ago

26'

Milan don't try to go forward as they did at the beginning of the match, where the home side put up a fight.
3:01 PM6 days ago

21'

Lecce substitution, Mert Çetin comes out for Alexis Blin.
2:56 PM6 days ago

17'

The match starts to even out, Lecce is having chances in the opponent's box. 
2:51 PM6 days ago

12'

The home side have barely touched the ball, showing a dominance of the Milan team, who in the last few plays have failed to score. 
2:46 PM6 days ago

7'

Inter dominate the match, they are still in front looking for the second, so the home side just defend. 
2:41 PM6 days ago

2'

GOOOOAL! Inter's Romelu Lukaku has already made his debut in Serie A, where Darmian headed a cross from the right flank, for the Belgian to push it in. 
2:36 PM6 days ago

Kick-off

The match between Lecce and Inter is ready at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare, where there is a good entry from the public.
2:31 PM6 days ago

They take the field

Both teams take the field for the start of this match at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare, corresponding to the Serie A.
2:26 PM6 days ago

Change of brand

Cameroonian goalkeeper André Onana of Inter Milan has been spotted wearing white gloves from Mexican brand Rinat, gloves worn by some of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX. He used to wear Adidas, but seems to have fallen for the all-white Rinat gloves.
2:21 PM6 days ago

The XI of Inter

This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare, match corresponding to the Serie A.
2:16 PM7 days ago

Lecce's XI

This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare, match corresponding to the Serie A.
2:11 PM7 days ago

Stadio Comunale Via del Mare

The Via del Mare Stadium is a soccer stadium located in the city of Lecce, Puglia in Italy. It is the regular home of Unione Sportiva Lecce and in 2009-2010 hosted Gallipoli, it is one of the largest stadiums in Italy, with 31 533 seats.
2:06 PM7 days ago

They expect a discount

Inter Milan are not forgetting about Manuel Akanji as an alternative for the center of their defense. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, the Lombardy side are still interested, although they are hoping for a price reduction as the end of the transfer window approaches.
2:01 PM7 days ago

His departure made official

Alexis Sanchez became a free agent after leaving Inter Milan. After having spent time in LaLiga and the Premier League, at 33 years old, Alexis will land in Ligue 1.
The Chilean agreed with Inter to terminate his contract. His high salary already foreshadowed this outcome, even more so when the club itself was trying to get rid of him.
1:56 PM7 days ago

Only condition

Alexis Sanchez generated a revolution at Olympique de Marseille after completing his transfer. The Chilean striker was the protagonist of the transfer market in Europe to terminate his contract. On the other hand, the player took his time to find an offer that seduced him and, finally, he ended up in Ligue 1.
According to the newspaper "La Tercera", the departure of Jorge Sampaoli from Marseille made the striker of La Roja decide to start negotiating with the French club.
1:51 PM7 days ago

Defines its intentions

After falling short of the Serie A title, Inter Milan want to reign again sooner rather than later. As it is, it is not ruled out that some other movement will be carried out in this market, the story revolves around the figure of Edin Dzeko. 
According to journalist Nicolò Schira, the experienced striker has no intention of moving. His contract at the Giuseppe Meazza ends in 2023.
1:46 PM7 days ago

Back again

A promotion to the First Division is cause for celebration, but the reality is that since 1985, when they achieved the first promotion to Serie A, Lecce has recorded 23 changes of category, 22 of them for merits and demerits on the field and the other, by an administrative decision, Justicia Deportiva relegated them to the third division in 2012 after it was found that the result of the match against Bari that had given them salvation a year earlier had been "manipulated".
1:41 PM7 days ago

He already has a favorite

Legendary former Inter, Juventus, Parma and Real Madrid defender Fabio Cannavaro feels that Inter and AC Milan are the teams with the best chance of winning the Serie A title this season

"I would be inclined to say that Inter and then Milan, or Milan and then Inter, and then Roma are getting closer, or in any case not far behind," he said
 

1:36 PM7 days ago

Reinforcing with a pearl

Newly promoted to Serie A, Lecce hope to maintain their status this season. That's why they have acquired the Czech pearl: Daniel Samek, 18 years old. The young midfielder has experience in Europe, having played in the preliminary rounds of the Europa League and in the Conference League.

 

1:31 PM7 days ago

They prevent departure

Inter Milan won the 'scudetto' in 2021 and came close to getting it last season, that's why Inzaghi has made it clear that he does not want any changes to the current squad.

The coach has closed speculation about the departure of Milan Skriniar, who sounded strongly to reinforce Paris Saint-Germain.

 

1:26 PM7 days ago

Defining their plan

Inter Milan have seen how in the transfer market they missed out on some of their targets as, but they have managed to close the return of Romelu Lukaku, which was the priority, and also for now retain a Milan Skriniar highly desired by PSG, being one of the priorities.
1:21 PM7 days ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Lecce vs Inter Milan match in the Serie A.
1:16 PM7 days ago

What time is Lecce vs Inter Milan match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the game Lecce vs Inter Milan of August 13th, in several countries:

México: 13:45 horas CDMX

Argentina: 15:45 horas

Chile: 14:45 horas

Colombia: 13:45 horas

Perú: 13:45 horas

EE.UU.: 14:45 horas ET

Ecuador: 13:45 horas

Uruguay: 15:45 horas

Paraguay: 14:45 horas

España: 20:45 horas

1:11 PM7 days ago

Where and how to watch Lecce vs. Inter Milan live

1:06 PM7 days ago

History

The two teams have met on 34 occasions, with the Milan side holding the upper hand with 25 wins, 5 draws and 4 defeats, keeping the balance in their favor.
1:01 PM7 days ago

Last 5 matches

In the last 5 meetings the dominance has been total for the Milan side, with 4 wins and a draw, their last meeting being in 2020.
Lecce 1-1 Inter, 19 Jan, 2020, Italy Serie A
Inter 4-0 Lecce, 26 Aug, 2019, Italy Serie A
Lecce 1-0 Inter, 29 Jan, 2012, Italian Serie A
Inter 4-1, Lecce, Dec 21, 2011, Italian Serie A
Inter 1-0 Lecce, 20 Mar, 2011, Italy Serie A
12:56 PM7 days ago

How are Inter coming?

Inter Milan come from a not very good run in friendlies, coming from losing 2-4 against Villarreal, drawing against Lyon, their last win being against Lugano.

Inter 2-4 Villarreal, 6 Aug, 2022, Friendly

Inter 2-2 Lyon, 30 Jul, 2022, Friendly match

Lens 1-0 Inter, 23 Jul, 2022, Friendly match

Inter 2-2 Monaco, 16 Jul, 2022, Friendly

Lugano 1-4 Inter, 12 Jul, 2022, Friendly

12:51 PM7 days ago

How is Lecce coming?

Lecce in their last 5 matches, have not performed well, having 3 defeats against Cittadella, Vicenza and Reggina being their last win against Podernone. 
Lecce 2-3 Cittadella, 5 Aug, 2022, Coppa Italia
Lecce 1-0 Podernone Calcio, 6 May, 2022, Serie B Italy
Vicenza 2-1 Lecce, 30 Apr, 2022, Serie B Italy
Lecce 2-0 Pissa, 25 Apr, 2022, Serie B Italy
Reggina 1-0 Lecce, 18 Apr, 2022, Serie B Italy
12:46 PM7 days ago

Watch out for this Inter player

Romelu Lukaku, the Belgian's return to Chelsea for €115 million was a disaster. Despite the fact that the Italians won the Scudetto, Lukaku did not feel comfortable with Thomas Tuchel's approach. He now returns to Inter on loan, where fans are hoping for that striker who was lethal with Lautaro Martinez in his first cycle.
Source: AP
Source: AP
12:41 PM7 days ago

Watch out for this Lecce player

Lecce bet on Assan Ceesay, Gambian striker and former Zurich, he is a central striker who has occupied multiple roles (attacking winger in both lanes, second striker and wing midfielder). Ceesay has a career almost entirely in Switzerland, with the exception of a six-month loan spell in German Serie B at Osnabruck in 2019/2020.
Source: Keystone/FCZ
Source: Keystone/FCZ


 

12:36 PM7 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Lecce vs Inter Milan, corresponding to the Serie A. The match will take place at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare, at 13:45.
 
