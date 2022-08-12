Goals and Highlights Lecce 1-2 Inter Milan: in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary:
Thank you for following the VAVEL.COM
90+4'
That was the end of the match.
90'
88'
Yellow card for Lorenzo Colombo.
83'
78'
74'
71'
67'
64'
62'
57'
55'
Marcelo Brozović is shown the yellow card.
49'
45'
45+4'
45'
42'
37'
34'
31'
26'
21'
17'
12'
7'
2'
Kick-off
They take the field
Change of brand
The XI of Inter
11 ufficiale per #LecceInter 👇⚫🔵— Inter (@Inter) August 13, 2022
Powered by @play_eFootball pic.twitter.com/4IUkF0PQgF
Lecce's XI
#LecceInter #SerieATIM Questo l'undici iniziale scelto da mister Marco Baroni https://t.co/8KMPowM7mm #avantilecce #onoraquestamaglia #salentoterramagica pic.twitter.com/q2ozR4eVfL— U.S. Lecce (@OfficialUSLecce) August 13, 2022
Stadio Comunale Via del Mare
They expect a discount
His departure made official
The Chilean agreed with Inter to terminate his contract. His high salary already foreshadowed this outcome, even more so when the club itself was trying to get rid of him.
Only condition
According to the newspaper "La Tercera", the departure of Jorge Sampaoli from Marseille made the striker of La Roja decide to start negotiating with the French club.
Defines its intentions
According to journalist Nicolò Schira, the experienced striker has no intention of moving. His contract at the Giuseppe Meazza ends in 2023.
Back again
He already has a favorite
"I would be inclined to say that Inter and then Milan, or Milan and then Inter, and then Roma are getting closer, or in any case not far behind," he said
Reinforcing with a pearl
They prevent departure
The coach has closed speculation about the departure of Milan Skriniar, who sounded strongly to reinforce Paris Saint-Germain.
Defining their plan
Tune in here Lecce vs Inter Milan in the Serie A
What time is Lecce vs Inter Milan match for Serie A?
México: 13:45 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:45 horas
Chile: 14:45 horas
Colombia: 13:45 horas
Perú: 13:45 horas
EE.UU.: 14:45 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:45 horas
Uruguay: 15:45 horas
Paraguay: 14:45 horas
España: 20:45 horas
Where and how to watch Lecce vs. Inter Milan live
If you want to watch Lecce vs Inter Milan in streaming you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
History
Last 5 matches
Lecce 1-1 Inter, 19 Jan, 2020, Italy Serie A
Inter 4-0 Lecce, 26 Aug, 2019, Italy Serie A
Lecce 1-0 Inter, 29 Jan, 2012, Italian Serie A
Inter 4-1, Lecce, Dec 21, 2011, Italian Serie A
Inter 1-0 Lecce, 20 Mar, 2011, Italy Serie A
How are Inter coming?
Inter 2-4 Villarreal, 6 Aug, 2022, Friendly
Inter 2-2 Lyon, 30 Jul, 2022, Friendly match
Lens 1-0 Inter, 23 Jul, 2022, Friendly match
Inter 2-2 Monaco, 16 Jul, 2022, Friendly
Lugano 1-4 Inter, 12 Jul, 2022, Friendly
How is Lecce coming?
Lecce 2-3 Cittadella, 5 Aug, 2022, Coppa Italia
Lecce 1-0 Podernone Calcio, 6 May, 2022, Serie B Italy
Vicenza 2-1 Lecce, 30 Apr, 2022, Serie B Italy
Lecce 2-0 Pissa, 25 Apr, 2022, Serie B Italy
Reggina 1-0 Lecce, 18 Apr, 2022, Serie B Italy
Watch out for this Inter player
Watch out for this Lecce player