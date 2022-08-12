Goals and Highlights: Sunderland 2-2 QPR in EFL Championship 2022
Photo:PasionFutbol 

AGONIC TIE

Thank you for following the match between Sunderland and QPR, matchday 3 of the EFL Championship. 
DRAWN

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR QPR! THE MATCH WAS TIED IN THE FINAL MINUTES OF THE MATCH.
72´

A flurry of chances for the Lads, as Roberts curls an effort inches wide before Neil fires off target!
60´

A change on the hour mark, as Patrick Roberts takes to the field.
52´

QPR are applying some early pressure following the restart, but the Lads are working hard to limit their opportunities.
THE SECOND HALF BEGINS

Second half kicks off, Sunderland beat QPR on time
THE FIRST HALF IS OVER

The first half of the match between Sunderland and QPR comes to an end, with the Black Cats leading 2-0 at the break.
40´

GOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR SUNDERLAND! GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR THE BLACK CATS! 
31´

GOOOOOOOOOL FOR SUNDERLAND! THE STADIUM OF LIGHTS IS ON FIRE, THE HOME TEAM IS ON TOP OF THE SCOREBOARD.
30´

half an hour of play completed and both teams remain scoreless on the scoreboard, however, Sunderland has come closer.
17´

Adomah misses a header from close range at the back post before the Roker End responds with a wall of noise following a crunching tackle by Gooch
15´


Pritchard dinks the ball into Stewart and he knocks the ball down to Simms, but the striker's effort is straight at Dieng!
Ballard can't continue and is helped down the tunnel, with Alex Neil turning to Luke O'Nien as his replacement.
7

With 7 minutes gone and the match neutral, both teams are looking to keep possession of the ball without taking too many risks.
THE GAME BEGINS

The match between Sunderland and QPR kicks off, both teams will be looking to get the win. 
IN MOMENTS WE START

In a couple of moments we will start with the broadcast of the duel, Sunderland vs QPR, duel corresponding to the 3rd round of the EFL Championship.
QPR'S LINEUP READY

This is the lineup QPR sends out to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

SUNDERLAND LINEUP READY

This is the lineup Sunderland sends out to face QPR at the Stadium of Light.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR QPR?

QPR will return to their home stadium to face Balckpool in another round of the Championship, the Queen Park Rangers team will have to take advantage of the home advantage to beat one of the most irregular teams in the league. 
LAST DUEL OF THE QPR

Meanwhile, QPR faced Charlton in the first knockout round of the EFL Cup. The match ended 1-1 after 90 minutes, so it went to extra time and penalties, where Charlton beat QPR 5-3, leaving them eliminated from the competition. 
WHAT'S NEXT FOR SUNDERLAND?

Sunderland will face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the next round of the Championship. The Black Cats will have to be very careful on their visit to one of the most emblematic stadiums in England as the Blades' team has been known for making their home a fortress. 
SUNDERLAND'S LAST DUEL

In Sunderland's last match, the Balck Cats faced Sheffield Wednesday in the first elimination round of the EFL Cup, however, fate had a bittersweet surprise in store for them as they lost 2-0 and were thus eliminated very early in the competition. 
THE BOTTOM LINE

Norwich City is at the bottom of the overall standings with 1 unit in 21st place, Swansea City in 22nd place with the same points, Bristol City Gunners in second to last place with 0 points and Huddersfield Town in last place with 0 points. 
THE TOP OF THE TABLE

At the moment, the top of the overall Championship table is as follows: in first place Watford dominates with 7 points, Blackburn Rovers is the runner-up with 6 points, in third place is Cardiff City with 6 points and in fourth place is Sunderland with 4 points. 
THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait between Sunderland and QPR is over, the Black Cats welcome Queen Park Rangers to the Stadium of Light for another Championship game at the start of the season. Both clubs will be looking for the victory today to have a good start of the season.
Tune in here Sunderland vs QPR Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sunderland vs QPR match.
What time is Sunderland vs QPR match for Football League Championship?

This is the start time of the game Sunderland vs QPR of 13th August in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Bolivia: 10:00 AM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Chile: 10:00 AM

Colombia: 9:00 AM

Ecuador: 9:00 AM

USA (ET): 10:00 AM

Spain: 15:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Paraguay: 10:00 AM

Peru: 9:00 AM

Uruguay: 11:00 AM

Venezuela: 10:00 AM

Watch out for this Sunderland player:

The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Corry Evans, the current Offensive Midfielder has been an important piece throughout the preseason for Middlesbrough and he proved it by giving and opening spaces to the team to generate attack, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.

Watch out for this QPR player:

Morocco striker Ilias Chair has been one of the key players for QPR as he possesses the ability to get inside and move inside the box, as well as knowing how to exploit the spaces that are often left by the defensive lines. Likewise, he has been an outstanding player in attack, which has earned him a starting place and the confidence of his coach, so he will be the player to watch for this match.

Last Sunderland lineup:

A. Petterson; D. Cirkin, D. Batth, D. Ballard; J. Clarke, D. Neil, C. Evans, L. Gooch; A. Pritchard; R. Stewart, E. Simms.
Last QPR line-up:

S. Dieng; Y. Barnet, D. Ball, S. Sanderson; S. McCallum, G. Thomas, S. Field, L. Amos, A. Adomah; I. Chair, L. Dykes.
Background:

QPR and Sunderland have met 37 times (14 wins for QPR, 8 draws and 14 wins for Sunderland) where the scales are extremely even. In goal scoring history, it is Sunderland who have the advantage with 47 goals to QPR's 45 goals. Their last meeting dates back to the Carabao Cup Round of 16 where Sunderland won 1-3.
About the Stadium:

The Stadium of Light located in the city of Sunderland,England has a capacity of 49,000 and is the ninth largest soccer stadium in England. It is the current home of Sunderland A.F.C, a team currently playing in the EFL Championship. It is named after Bob Murray named the stadium after the mining heritage Monkwearmouth Colliery, where there is a lamp monument reflecting how the coal mining industry that brought prosperity to the city.
For the ticket to the Premier League

QPR will return to the Championship for another season in the hope that this will be their last and that they can return to the Premier League after a considerable time of absence. The Rangers team had a remarkable performance last matchday where the forcefulness was decisive to beat Middlesbrough by a score of 3-2, however, they are looking to be at the top of the table in this campaign and take the ticket to the first division.
They want to make their home ground count

Sunderland has returned to the Championship and will be looking to fight with everything to be present in the Premier League next year and return to the place where they should never have left, also, the Black Cats team started the new season in a good way because in their debut they started with a draw against Conventry City and last day they beat Bristol City in a thrilling 2-3 in their favor so they are currently in the first places of the general.
The road to the top flight begins

The Championship is back and all the clubs will be looking to fight for the same goal; promotion to the Premier League. It will be a long journey for all of them, where points will be an important factor to be promoted directly or have to fight for promotion in the Playoffs. In this second matchday, QPR and Sunderland will meet again in what will be the third duel of both clubs in this new season where they are looking to start off on the right foot as it will be of great importance if they want this to be their last season in the silver division. 
Kick-off time

The Sunderland vs QPR match will be played at Stadium Of Light, in Sunderland, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Football League Championship: Sunderland vs QPR!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game.
