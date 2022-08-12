Goals and Highlights: Tijuana 3-3 Puebla in Liga MX 2022
Image: VAVEL

Goals and Highlights

99'

It's over! Puebla tied in the final moments and salvaged a point.
98'

Goal, goal, goal for Puebla! Israel Reyes ties the score with a header from a cross into Orozco's goal and in the final stretch ties the match.
91'

Xolos change. Contreras replaces López.
84'

Goal, goal, goal and Puebla! Jozy Altidore appeared to shorten the lead on the scoreboard with a strong blast.
79'

Close! Orozco saves his goal after a Puebla shot.
71'

Goal, goal, goal for Xolos! Lisandro Lopez sent it into the net from the penalty spot.
70'

Penalty for Xolos! After a handball by the Puebla defense, the referee signals the penalty kick.
68'

VAR! A possible penalty for a Puebla handball is reviewed.
63'

Goal, goal, goal for Xolos! Rodriguez's shot from outside the box gives the home side the lead.
54'

Puebla presses for the second, but Xolos is well positioned.
45'

The action resumes for the second half.
45+1'

Halftime in Tijuana, Xolos and Puebla tie at one goal.
43'

Close! Montecinos' shot goes over the goal.
37'

Goal, goal, goal for Puebla! Gustavo Ferraréis appeared inside the box and with a lethal header tied the match.
36'

Goal, goal, goal for Xolos! After a cross from Montecinos, López appears to send the ball into the back of the net.
28'

Excellent intervention by Silva, preventing the ball from going in.
23'

Both teams had a lot of chances, but very little clarity in reaching the opposing goal.
15'

Montecinos arrived with danger, but Fernandez pushed the ball away.
7'

A powerful header by Lertora, but the ball goes wide.
0'

The action gets underway at the Caliente stadium.
Puebla: LineUp

A. Silva; I. Reyes, M. Araújo, G. Silva, E. Martínez; D. de Buen, I. Moreno, F. Mancuello, J. Cortizo; G. Ferraréis, M. Barragán.
Xolos: LineUp

J. Orozco; I. Govea, L. López, V. Guzmán, A. Flores; F. Lertora, L. Rodríguez, J. Vázquez; J. Montecinos, A. Canelo, E. López.
To the court

Both teams take the field and warm up prior to the start of the match.
Present

Both Xolos and Puebla have already arrived at the Caliente stadium and will be looking for three points in this important match.
What a beauty!

This is what the Puebla dressing room looks like, with the jerseys ready to be worn.

Watch out for the data

Puebla has nine goals scored and seven conceded, so they will be looking to avoid conceding and add to their tally in a positive way.
Watch out for this player

Xolos must pay special attention to Gustavo Ferrareis, the player has scored one goal and has been one of the assistants for Puebla, so he will be looking to continue increasing his quota.
Watch out for this player

Montecinos is the one Puebla has to pay special attention to, the Xolos player will be looking to generate danger and score on Silva's goal.
Duel history

Twenty-two games have been played between these teams, where Tijuana leads the series with nine wins against Puebla's seven, in addition to six draws.
We're back!

We're back for minute-by-minute coverage of the Xolos-Puebla match. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information about both teams, as well as the confirmed lineups.
Stay tuned for the Xolos vs Puebla live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Xolos vs Puebla live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Caliente. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
Puebla Statements

Jozy Altidore, spoke prior to the match against Tijuana: "Moments ago I had a few words with some teams, but it could not materialize and here in Puebla great American players passed, I spoke with Herculez Gomez, Damarcus Beasley, and also with Lucas Cavallini and all spoke very well of the city, the club and I am very happy to be here and forge a new experience in my career".

"I am in a very competitive league with great players who have played in world cups, I am very hungry to succeed, I have to adapt to the altitude, but I arrive with the desire to do things well with a lot of affection."

"It all depends on my wife, we have to make the decision together, it is a big change for the whole family. We would have to be separated for a long time and that would not be easy, we will see how this time passes but in the future anything can happen."

"I am focused on this new league, I want to enjoy my stay in Puebla, it is a very nice city and we have great players to play a great role. I'm thinking about reaching the top and getting into the playoffs".

How are Puebla coming?

Puebla was inactive on matchday 7, however, in the previous matchday they tied 0-0 against Atlético de San Luis, without scoring three goals in several matchdays.
8:47 PM7 days ago

How are Xolos doing?

Despite the victory in matchday 6, Xolos was unable to overcome Toluca and ended up losing three goals to one.

8:42 PM7 days ago

The match will be played at Estadio Caliente.

The Xolos vs Puebla match will be played at Estadio Caliente located in Tijuana, Baja California Norte. The stadium has a capacity for 26,158 people.
8:37 PM7 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Liga MX match: Xolos vs Puebla Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
