Goals and Highlights: Millwall 3-2 Coventry City in EFL Championship
Photo: Coventry Telegraph

ADVERTISEMENT

12:02 PM7 days ago

End of Game

Millwall 3-2 Coventry City

Come-from-behind victory for the Lions at The Den.

12:01 PM7 days ago

90'

Millwall changes: Shackleton and Afobe out, Evans and Olaofe in.
11:59 AM7 days ago

89'

Coventry changes: Panzo and Godden out, Tabares and Eccles in.
11:50 AM7 days ago

85'

Millwall's goal, Saville's comeback accomplished
11:46 AM7 days ago

82'

Yellow card for McFadzen
11:45 AM7 days ago

80'

Millwall change: Cresswell and Honeyman out, Leonard and Saville in.
11:36 AM7 days ago

73'

Bennett's header passes close by
11:32 AM7 days ago

68'

Yellow card for McNamara
11:32 AM7 days ago

67'

Red card for Hamer at Coventry
11:29 AM7 days ago

64'

Yellow card for Bidwell
11:27 AM7 days ago

62'

Yellow card for Afobe
11:23 AM7 days ago

59'

Coventry with a lot of high pressure looking for the winning goal
11:18 AM7 days ago

53'

Millwall goal, Honeyman equalizes for the Lions.
11:09 AM7 days ago

SECOND HALF KICKS OFF

Coventry beats Millwall 2-1, the second half is on.
10:53 AM7 days ago

Half Time

Millwall 1-2 Coventry City
10:53 AM7 days ago

37'

Yellow card for Hamer
10:45 AM7 days ago

36'

Millwall goal, Cooper scores in stoppage time
10:35 AM7 days ago

30'

Yellow card for Burey
10:31 AM7 days ago

28'

Coventry's goal, Gooden scores his second of the afternoon.
10:28 AM7 days ago

26'

Gyokeres' shot cleared for a corner
10:20 AM7 days ago

18'

Yellow card for Shackleton
10:16 AM7 days ago

12'

Millwall substitution: Bennett out injured, Burey in
10:12 AM7 days ago

10'

Corner for Millwall
10:10 AM7 days ago

9'

Coventry dominated the action and came closest to the second goal.
10:05 AM7 days ago

3'

Coventry goal, McFadzean scores from a corner kick.
10:02 AM7 days ago

THE GAME KICKS OFF

The match is underway at The Den stadium.
9:54 AM7 days ago

The starting whistle is coming

In minutes, the start of the match between Millwall and Coventry City. 
9:34 AM7 days ago

Head-to-Head Record

Coventry wins: 31
Draws: 15
Millwall wins: 31
9:29 AM7 days ago

Volgsammer to wait to make Millwall debut

Millwall's new signing Andreas Voglsammer did not get his transfer in time, so Rowett could not count on his backup for today's game. 
9:26 AM7 days ago

Honeyman, gives Rowett's lineup a bit of sweetness.

DT Gary Rowett has made just one change to his previous matchday one side for the clash against Coventry City. 

George Honeyman is the new addition to Rowett's side replacing George Saville in midfield.

9:21 AM7 days ago

Dabo new to Robins' XI

DT Mark Robins has made just one change to his Championship opening day side at Sunderland for today's second league game at Millwall. 

Fankaty Dabo is new to Robins' side replacing Josh Eccles at right-back.

9:18 AM7 days ago

Starting Lineup - Coventry City

Photo: Coventry City
Photo: Coventry City
9:14 AM7 days ago

Starting Lineup - Millwall

Photo: Millwall FC
Photo: Millwall FC
9:10 AM7 days ago

Start of coverage

We are now live streaming the EFL Championship matchday 3 fixture between Millwall vs Coventry City. 
11:56 PM7 days ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Millwall vs Coventry City live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the Millwall vs Coventry City live scores, as well as the latest information from The Den Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
11:51 PM7 days ago

Where and how to watch Milwall vs Coventry City Online and Live

The match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
11:46 PM7 days ago

What time is Millwall vs Coventry match for EFL Championship

This is the start time of the game Millwall vs Coventry of 13th August 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM 
Bolivia: 10:00 AM 
Brazil: 11:00 AM 
Chile: 10:00 AM 
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 17:00 PM 
Spain: 16:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 11:00 AM 
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM 
Venezuela: 10:00 AM 
 

11:41 PM7 days ago

Last matches between Millwall vs Coventry

The last four meetings took place last year, all in the EFL Championship. At home to Millwall, there was a 2-1 win for Coventry and a 1-1 draw, while at home to Coventry there was a 6-1 win for the home side and a 1-0 win for Millwall.
11:36 PM7 days ago

Key Player - Coventry City

Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres is the goal hope for the Elephants, and he did not disappoint on the opening day when he scored the equalizer against Sunderland, and is expected to help the team win their first league game with goals.
11:31 PM7 days ago

Key Player - Millwall

On loan from Leeds United, young center-back Charlie Cresswell has earned a starting place at the Lions. Charlie scored a brace in the opening day win over Stoke City.
11:26 PM7 days ago

Probable lineups

Millwall: Bialkowski; Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; McNamara, Mitchell, Shackleton, Malone; Saville, Bennett y Afobe. 

Coventry: Moore; Hyan, McFadzean, Panzo; Eccles, Allen, Sheaf, Hamer, Bidwell; Godden y Gyokeres.

11:21 PM7 days ago

Match Officials

The match officials will be: 

Center Referee: Robert Madley
Assistants: Richard Wild and Andrew Aylott
Fourth Official: Keith Stroud

11:16 PM7 days ago

The match will be played at The Den stadium

The home of Millwall will host the match, the iconic London venue has a capacity of 20,126 spectators. The Den has hosted boxing matches, as well as the FA Women's Cup Final and several international friendlies.
11:11 PM7 days ago

Coventry wants to win after opening draw

Mark Robins' side have only played one league game, and it was a draw against newly promoted Sunderland, the Elephants want all three points to move out of the basement of the table.
11:06 PM7 days ago

Millwall seeks second home win

Gary Rowett's side face their second EFL Championship home game of the season, the Lions aiming to move up several places in the table by securing all three points at home. 
11:01 PM7 days ago

Welcome

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Millwall vs Coventry City, match corresponding to the EFL Championship. The match will take place at The Den, at 9:00 AM ET.
VAVEL Logo