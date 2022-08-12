Goals and Highlights: Millwall 3-2 Coventry City in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
End of Game
90'
Millwall changes: Shackleton and Afobe out, Evans and Olaofe in.
89'
Coventry changes: Panzo and Godden out, Tabares and Eccles in.
85'
Millwall's goal, Saville's comeback accomplished
82'
Yellow card for McFadzen
80'
Millwall change: Cresswell and Honeyman out, Leonard and Saville in.
73'
Bennett's header passes close by
68'
Yellow card for McNamara
67'
Red card for Hamer at Coventry
64'
Yellow card for Bidwell
62'
Yellow card for Afobe
59'
Coventry with a lot of high pressure looking for the winning goal
53'
Millwall goal, Honeyman equalizes for the Lions.
SECOND HALF KICKS OFF
Coventry beats Millwall 2-1, the second half is on.
Half Time
Millwall 1-2 Coventry City
37'
Yellow card for Hamer
36'
Millwall goal, Cooper scores in stoppage time
30'
Yellow card for Burey
28'
Coventry's goal, Gooden scores his second of the afternoon.
26'
Gyokeres' shot cleared for a corner
18'
Yellow card for Shackleton
12'
Millwall substitution: Bennett out injured, Burey in
10'
Corner for Millwall
9'
Coventry dominated the action and came closest to the second goal.
3'
Coventry goal, McFadzean scores from a corner kick.
THE GAME KICKS OFF
The match is underway at The Den stadium.
The starting whistle is coming
In minutes, the start of the match between Millwall and Coventry City.
Head-to-Head Record
Volgsammer to wait to make Millwall debut
Millwall's new signing Andreas Voglsammer did not get his transfer in time, so Rowett could not count on his backup for today's game.
Honeyman, gives Rowett's lineup a bit of sweetness.
DT Gary Rowett has made just one change to his previous matchday one side for the clash against Coventry City.
George Honeyman is the new addition to Rowett's side replacing George Saville in midfield.
Dabo new to Robins' XI
DT Mark Robins has made just one change to his Championship opening day side at Sunderland for today's second league game at Millwall.
Fankaty Dabo is new to Robins' side replacing Josh Eccles at right-back.
Starting Lineup - Coventry City
Starting Lineup - Millwall
Start of coverage
We are now live streaming the EFL Championship matchday 3 fixture between Millwall vs Coventry City.
What time is Millwall vs Coventry match for EFL Championship
This is the start time of the game Millwall vs Coventry of 13th August 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 17:00 PM
Spain: 16:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 11:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 10:00 AM
Last matches between Millwall vs Coventry
The last four meetings took place last year, all in the EFL Championship. At home to Millwall, there was a 2-1 win for Coventry and a 1-1 draw, while at home to Coventry there was a 6-1 win for the home side and a 1-0 win for Millwall.
Key Player - Coventry City
Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres is the goal hope for the Elephants, and he did not disappoint on the opening day when he scored the equalizer against Sunderland, and is expected to help the team win their first league game with goals.
Key Player - Millwall
On loan from Leeds United, young center-back Charlie Cresswell has earned a starting place at the Lions. Charlie scored a brace in the opening day win over Stoke City.
Probable lineups
Millwall: Bialkowski; Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; McNamara, Mitchell, Shackleton, Malone; Saville, Bennett y Afobe.
Coventry: Moore; Hyan, McFadzean, Panzo; Eccles, Allen, Sheaf, Hamer, Bidwell; Godden y Gyokeres.
Match Officials
The match officials will be:
Center Referee: Robert Madley
Assistants: Richard Wild and Andrew Aylott
Fourth Official: Keith Stroud
The match will be played at The Den stadium
The home of Millwall will host the match, the iconic London venue has a capacity of 20,126 spectators. The Den has hosted boxing matches, as well as the FA Women's Cup Final and several international friendlies.
Coventry wants to win after opening draw
Mark Robins' side have only played one league game, and it was a draw against newly promoted Sunderland, the Elephants want all three points to move out of the basement of the table.
Millwall seeks second home win
Gary Rowett's side face their second EFL Championship home game of the season, the Lions aiming to move up several places in the table by securing all three points at home.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Millwall vs Coventry City, match corresponding to the EFL Championship. The match will take place at The Den, at 9:00 AM ET.
Come-from-behind victory for the Lions at The Den.