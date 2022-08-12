Summary and highlights of Aston Villa 2-1 Everton in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH: ASTON VILLA'S FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON
90+1'
Minutes of madness at Vila Park, the Argentine saves Everton's third with a good save after Gordon's shot
GOOOOAAALLL
What a quicker reaction from Everton that cut the gap on the scoreboard and ended Digne scoring in his goal just in case Ibowi was there to send the ball into the back of the net.
GOOOOOAAAALLL
Again Aston Villa recovered and Watkins assisted Emilio Buendia who sent the ball into the back of the net;
81'
Good move by Watkins who was assisted by Ramsey, but the shot went over the goal;
78'
Ings, who scored the only goal of the game so far, leaves and Bailey, who signed from Bayer Leverkusen, enters in his place.
73'
Shot by the central defender Mings, but the ball is rejected by the defense;
69'
Ibowi's pass filtered, but the ball ended up in the hands of Emilio Martínez
60' Coutinho marches off injured
The Brazilian midfielder can't take it anymore and is substituted with a standing ovation by the Vila Park and in his place enters Emilio Buendía
50' Yellow card
The second yellow card of the match is for Digne for grabbing an opponent near the area is played; the Frenchman;
THE SECOND PART BEGAN
For the moment, the same players who finished the first half are still on the field.
END OF THE FIRST PART
45+2'
Ramsey's cross was almost met by Coutinho for the home side's second goal.
43'
Yellow card to Davies the first by an Everton player after stepping on Watkins
This was Ings' goal
35' Forced change
First change in Lampard's ranks Doucoure leaves the field due to discomfort and Davies takes his place.
32' GOOOOOOOAAALLLL
Aston Villa went ahead after a counterattack in which Watkins assisted Ings who found a way to send the ball into the net with his left foot;
30' Yellow card
The first yellow card of the match goes to Coutinho for his ugly tackle;
25' Hydration break
The referee stops the game so that the players can cool off;
23' GOOOOAAALL CANCELLED
Gordon takes a corner kick, but the goal does not go in the scoreboard due to offside of the English striker;
16'
All Aston Villa, including Lampard, were claiming a handball by Mings on Gordon, but the referee did not call anything.
8'
Lucas Digne's cross touched an opponent and Pickford got the ball out quickly, but made a mistake with the pass;
2' First up for Aston Villa
A corner kick for the home team is headed narrowly wide by Diego Carlos.
THE GAME BEGAN
The first possession of the match goes to Everton;
All set
The players are in the locker room ready to take the field in a few minutes and will be directed by the referee Oliver
Player to watch at Aston Villa
Ollie Watkins, 26 years old English striker, has established himself last season as the team's benchmark, he finished the season as the team's top scorer, the striker is one of the players who shoots the most at goal, his right foot is lethal so defenses will have to pay attention to this player. In the first game he played 25 minutes and today he will start.
Player to watch at Everton
Anthony & nbsp;Gordon, the young English striker of 21 years, the previous season had a large number of games played, the now 10 of & nbsp;Everton & nbsp;has the responsibility to make the team a winner, for his career this season could be a milestone of a successful career so much is expected of this good player, also is international with the U21 England & nbsp;s;
Last minute cancellation
Allan will not be in the call-up due to a knock and joins the absences of Calvert Lewin, Godfrey, Andre Gomes. Mina and Townsend
XI Everton
Two changes at the back are the only changes in Everton's eleven compared to the last game where they lost by the minimum against Chelsea;
XI Aston Villa
Mings and Watkins the two novelties in Aston Villa's eleven with respect to the first match
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Aston Villa and Everton will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Aston Villa vs Everton LIVE?
If you want to watch Aston Villa vs Everton live on TV, your option is ESPN.
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Aston Villa vs Everton?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
.
Brazil: 6:30 AM
.
Chile: 5:30 AM
.
Colombia: 4:30 AM
.
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
.
USA (ET): 7:30 AM
.
Spain: 1:30 PM
.
Mexico: 6:30 AM
.
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
.
Peru: 7:30 AM
.
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
.
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
.
England: 12:30 AM
.
Australia : 21:30 AM
.
India: 16:30 AM
Summary of the last match between Aston Villa and Everton
Aston Villa and Everton already have opponents in the Carabao Cup
Following the draw it has been decided that Aston Villa will travel to Bolton Wanderers while Everton will play at Fleetwood, the second round matches will be played the week of August 22.
How are Everton coming along?
The Everton starts a new season after going through one of its worst seasons in history, the team led by Frank Lampard was very close to relegation for the first time in history, finishing 16th with four points from the red zone although historically this team has not been known for winning many league titles, it is a team with a lot of fans that has become an animator of the Premier League, last season was depleted with many casualties due to injuries. For this new season, the team lost one of the most prominent of his team, Richarlison who is new player of Tottenham. In this preseason they have played four games, of which they have won only two. In the first official match of the 2022/23 season they were defeated by Chelsea after a goal by Jorginho from the penalty spot;
How is Aston Villa coming along?
The team led by Steven Gerrard wants to forget the difficult season since they were fighting at the bottom of the table, finishing 14th and now they are looking to stay in the upper half of the table. Aston Villa had a good preseason where they played five matches and won four against Walsall, Leeds United, Brisbane Roar and Stade Rennais and drew against Manchester United. In their debut in their first game they were defeated by 0-2 at home of Bournemouth and they are looking for their first points in the locker
Background
Many clashes between Aston Villa and Everton so far the balance is in favor of Aston Villa with 82 wins although it is minimum since Everton has won a total of 79. While 59 meetings have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in January of this year where Aston Villa won 0-1 with a goal by Buendia. In the last six meetings in this fixture Aston Villa have been unbeaten, Everton's last win came in 2016 in the Premier League when they won 1-3 at Vila Park;
Venue: The match will be played at Villa Park, a stadium built in 1987 with a capacity of 42,778 spectators.
Preview of the match
Aston Villa and Everton face each other in the Premier League opening the second round. Both are looking for their first points of the season;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Aston Villa vs Everton in the Premier League.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.