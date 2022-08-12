Summary and highlights of Luton 0-1 Preston in the Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH: FIRST WIN FOR PRESTON
87'
Adebayo's shot goes over the goal and Luton keeps trying;
80' Another yellow for Preston
Hughes is cautioned after fouling Adebayo as he went straight for the goal.
77' Yellow card
Woodman receives a yellow card for time wasting;
72'
Clark crosses for Morris, but the striker's shot misses the target;
Luton players on the bench avoiding the heat
63' First changes at Luton
Elliot Thorpe and Cauley Woodrow, the first changes at Luton replacing Potts and Freeman
52' Penalty claim
Adebayo claimed to have been pushed in the area, and claimed a penalty for Luton, but referee Dean Whitestone said there was nothing wrong with the action;
THE SECOND PART BEGAN
So far without any change by any team;
END OF THE FIRST PART
44'
Brady's low shot, but goalkeeper Horvath's hand is out to prevent the goal.
39'
Whiteman receives the first card of the match after his hard tackle on Freeman.
32'
Có rner for Luton that finishes with a header Freeman, Bradley the rebound fell to Woodman but between the goalkeeper and the defense cleared itó
27' Refreshment break
Both coaches take advantage of this break to give orders to their players;
21'
Campbell gets to the area and shoots, but Storey appears at a key moment to block the shot;
GOOOOOAAALLLL
What a goal by Brad Potts with a scissor kick to put Preston ahead after this great finish at the back post
13'
Freeman takes a good side free kick and Morris jumps to head in, but Woodman catches the ball.
10'
Freeman shoots at goal, but Woodman easily saves the ball;
THE MATCH BEGINS
The ball is rolling at Kenilworth Road;
All set
The players are ready to take the field in the tunnel.
Player to watch at Luton
In Luton Town, the presence of Carlton Morris stands out. The 26-year-old striker has joined the team this year to try to lend a hand with his eye for goal. He comes from scoring nine goals in the season, with the purpose of improving his tally. He will start today, but the Englishman has not scored since April 2;
Both are looking for their first victory in the Championship
Preston drew 0-0 against Wigan and Hull City while Luton Town also drew both games to one against Burnley and 0-0 against Birmingham;
XI Preston
Two changes from the last game are Ali McCann and Ryan Ledson;
XI Luton
Burke returns and Morris in the attack as the main novelties;
1 hour
The match between Luton and Preston kicks off in an hour, both the preview and the minute-by-minute coverage of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
What time is the Luton vs Preston match in the Championship?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
México: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs
EEUU:10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs
Summary of the last Luton vs Preston match that ended with a Luton victory
This is Luton's first official goal of the 2022/23 season.
How does Preston arrive?
Preston North End finished last season in 13th place in the Championship with 64 points, 27 points clear of relegation, so it was a good season for a team that wants to gradually climb positions and dream of the play offs for the Premier League. The team achieved a fantastic and surprising consistency despite not being one of the strongest teams in England's second division. In the pre-season they won three of the five friendlies they played, although in the Championship, they are still winless after two goalless draws against Hull City and Wigan;
How does Luton arrive?
Luton Town drew in their official debut of the season. The team led by Nathan Jones had a good preseason where they played six friendly matches, winning five and drawing one. In the Championship they have already played two games and neither has managed to take the first victory, a 1-1 draw at home to Burnley & nbsp; and a goalless draw at home against Birmingham, right now they are 16º. Also come from being eliminated from the EFL Cup after losing 2-3 against Newport which belongs to the fourth category of English football s
Background
Luton and Preston have met on a total of 48 occasions with Preston winning on 24 occasions, while Luton have won 14 times. The other 10 encounters have ended in a draw. The last time they met Luton won 4-0. In the last four times they have met, four for Luton and one for Preston;
Venue: The match will be played at Kenilworth Road Stadium, a stadium located in the United Kingdom built in 1905 with a capacity of 10,356 spectators.
Preview of the match
Luton and Preston face each other in the match corresponding to the third round of the Championship. Both will be looking for their first regular season in the league;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Luton vs Presston in Championship
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.