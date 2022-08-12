Summary and highlights of Brentford 4-0 Manchester United in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
END OF THE MATCH: BRENTFORD'S GOAL
90'
The referee has added four minutes of pronlogación
85'
Maguire and David de Gea save fifth from Brentford double chance
83' Yellow card
Scott McTominay gets the second card of the match;
73'
Cristiano Ronald's shot up the Portuguese is desperate; nothing comes out today to Manchester United
63' More changes
Ten Hag brought on Elanga for Sancho while first-goal scorer Josh Dasilva was given a standing ovation and Vitaly Janelt entered in his place;
52'
Dalot's cross to Cristiano Ronaldo, who rose but his header went over the goalkeeper's head;
THE SECOND HALF BEGINST
Ten Hag makes a triple change at the start of the second half with Varane, McTominay and Malacia coming in;
END OF THE FIRST PART
43'
Bruno Fernandes' shot from the edge of the area goes wide;
Here is Brentford's fourth
37' GOOOOAAALL
Bryan Mbeumo finishes off a four-touch counter-attack to score the winner, United are smashed;
GOOOOAAAALLL
Brentford again did the damage from a corner kick that was headed in and finished off at the back post by Mee to make it 3-0.
Here was Jensen's goal, taking advantage of United's gift.
GOOOOAAAALLL
What a mistake again by David de Gea who passed it to Eriksen and could not retain the ball, Jensen took advantage of it to increase the lead for the home side;
How Brentford's goal was scored with the help of David de Gea
10' GOOOOOAAALLL
They stole the ball from Cristiano Ronaldo and Mathias Jensen , from outside the area without thinking shot and with the help of goalkeeper David de Gea, Brentford takes the lead;
5'
A powerful throw-in that Mee caught in the area, but the Brentford player could not get a shot on goal;
THE GAME BEGAN
The first possession of the match is for Manchester United;
All set
The players prepared on the field of play the referee of the match will be Attwell
Bad start for Ten Hag
The Dutch manager lost on his Premier League debut and Ten Hag became the first Red Devils manager since Van Gaal to lose on his debut.
Brenford Fact
Brentford already won the first home game of last year's Premier League by beating Arsenal;
Varane back on the bench
It seems that Ten Hag has decided to keep Maguire and Lisandro Martínez at the back, despite the defeat in the first game, the French center back is still on the bench;
XI Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo starts for the first time in the Premier League 22/23 is the only change in Ten Hag's lineup compared to the first game;
XI Brentford
Two changes to Wasps' team from the draw against Leicester City
1 hour
In 1 hour Brentford vs Manchester United will kick off, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
Where and how to watch Brentford vs Manchester United?
The match between Brenford vs Manchester United can be followed on television on ESPN.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match Brentford vs Manchester United in the Premier League?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Bolivia: 12:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Chile: 1:30 PM
Colombia: 11:30 AM
Ecuador: 11:30 AM
United States (ET): 12:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Paraguay: 1:30 PM
Peru: 11:30 AM in
Uruguay: 2:30 PM
Summary of the last Manchester United vs Brenford where the Red Devils won 3-0.
Statement by Erik ten Hag that Pellestri will be on sick leave this month.
"We learned a lot, but it is normal when you start a season, every season in that part is the same. You have a new start, you make mistakes. Soccer is a game of mistakes, so we know we have to improve on a lot of factors. We know we have to win every game and everyone expects us to win every game, so we have to deal with that," Erik adds. All I can do is prepare my team the best I can and I am focusing on that. After every game, I analyze what went wrong and where we can improve, where we need to improve and how we need to train. We tell and show this to the players as well, to give them the solutions."
How is Manchester United coming along?
The Manchester United comes from one of its worst seasons in Premier League, this derived from a start of tournament with much intermittency that ended with the dismissal of the coach, the interim coach also failed to lift the team and with Cristiano Ronaldo loading the team failed to qualify to Champions League; Erik Ten Hag arrived at the United dugout and along with him a new ideology to return the team to the top positions, with the multiple casualties that the team had it was expected that the signings would be announced quickly. Malacia will be the first signing of the team followed by Eriksen and Lissandro Martino. In this preseason they beat Liverpool, Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace, while they drew against Aston Villa and Rayo Vallecano and were defeated by Atlético Madrid. In the Premier League kick-off they were defeated at Old Trafford by 1-2 against Brighton
How does Brentford get there?
Although Brentford's first season in the Premier League was satisfactory, the objective for this second season is not only to guarantee the permanence, but also to look for a better position in the championship. The team coached by Thomas Frank no longer has Christian Eriksen, who did not renew his contract with the Bees and left for Manchester United, however, it keeps several of its pillars such as Ivan Toney, David Raya and Patrick Mbeumo. In this pre-season Brenford have played six friendlies with four wins, one draw and two defeats. In the first Premier League match they rescued a point against Leicester City despite the fact that the Fosex took a 2-0 lead, with Toney and Dasilva scoring the goals for Brentford.
Background
14 meetings between Brenford and Manchester United with a slight advantage for the latter who have won on six occasions, while Brentford have won on five occasions. Three times the match ended in a draw. The last time they met was in May 2022 when United won 3-0 with goals from Varane, Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo. In the last seven meetings the Red Devils have been unbeaten with five wins and two draws, the last victory for Brenford came in 1938 in the round of 16 of the FA Cup.
Venue: The match will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium, a stadium built in 2020 with a capacity of 17,250 spectators.
Preview of the match
Brenford and Manchester United will face each other in the second round of the Premier League. Both teams will be looking for their first victory in the national competition;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Brentford vs Manchester United match.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.