Summary and highlights of PSG 5-2 Montpellier in Ligue 1

END OF THE MATCH: VICTORY FOR PSG
GOOOOAAAALL
Enzo Tchato inside the area receives the ball and makes up the score;
GOOOAAALL ANNULLED
The VAR decides that the goal does not go up on the scoreboard
GOOOOOAAAALL
Once again the combination between Messi and Neymar worked, the Argentinian crossed to the Brazilian who sent the ball into the back of the net;
81'
Jonas Omlin saves Mbapp's shot with a good hand;
GOOOOAAAALLL
After a corner kick taken by Neymar, Mbappé got the rebound to score the fourth for the Parisians
66'
Vitinha is shown the yellow card for his tackle.
GOOOOAAAAALL
The visitors cut the gap with a goal by Khazri, who took a rebound.
51' GOOOOAAALL
The Brazilian striker took advantage of a rebound to score the third for the Parisians with a header;
THE SECOND PART BEGAN
No changes in any team for the time being
END OF THE FIRST PART
GOOOOAAAALL
Neymar tricks goalkeeper and scores second for PSG
44' Penalty for PSG
Falaye Sacko touches the ball with his hand and the referee calls a penalty;
This was PSG's goal
GOOOOAAALLL
Falaye Sacko scores an own goal to give París Saint Germain the lead;
37'
Clear chance for PSG, but Leo Messi's shot goes wide;
30'
Ramos's foul was taken by Savanier, but the ball was cleared by the Parí's Saint Germain defense;
This is how Mbappé's penalty save was made
24'Omlin for the penalty
Jonas Omlin guesses the side of Mbappé's shot and prevents the Parisians' first goal;
23' Penalty for PSG
Jordan Ferri touches the ball with his hand in the area according to the referee and is awarded a penalty in favor of PSG
21'
Neymar arrived in the danger zone, but the Brazilian's cross was cleared by a rival defender;
9'
Neymar's cross that Jonas Omlin manages to clear and it will be a corner for the home side;
4' Foul for PSG
Neymar's free kick crashes into the wall
THE MATCH BEGAN
The first possession of the match will be for Montpellier.
All set
The referee of the match is Delajod;
Montpellier Casualties
Delaye, Mendes and Mavididi all injured;
PSG Departures
Draxler, Gueye, Pembele due to injury and Icardi due to technical decision
XI Montpellier
Omlin - Tchato, Sacko, Cozza, Sainte-Luce - Chotard, Ferri - Khazri, Savanier, Maouassa - Wahi
Attention with: Messi
The Argentine star has just scored a brace in the last match and has already scored twice against Montepllier in their last meeting;
XI PSG
Galtier will field the same eleven as the first match with the exception of the entry of Mbappé by Pablo Sarabia
1 hour
In 1 hour PSG vs Montpellier will kick off, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
Where and how to watch Paris Saint Germain vs Montpellier in Ligue 1?
The match between París Saint Germain vs Montpellier playá at 15:00 pm ;hours ET. and can be followed on Bein Sport.
However, a good option is to follow it through ;VAVEL. com.
What time is the Paris Saint Germain vs Montpellier match in Ligue 1?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Paris Saint-Germain call-up list with Mbappé back but Gueye, Draxler and Icardi still out
Kylian Mbappé will make his debut in an official match for París Saint Germain in the 2022/23 season after being called up by Gaultier. The French striker has not played a match for PSG in official competition since May 21 against Metz where Mbappé scored a hat trick
Summary of the last PSG vs Stade Rennais where the Parisians won with a brace from the Argentine Leo Messi.
Kalimuendo already has a new destination after being sold by Paris Saint Germain
The French striker of París Saint Germain has joined the ranks of Stade Rennais after the official purchase. Last season he was on loan at Lens where he played 32 games in which he scored 12 goals;
How is Montpellier coming along?
The Montpellier last season finished 13 th in Ligue 1 with 43 points, 11 points clear of the relegation zone. In the preseason they lost all five matches against Crystal Palace, Toulouse, Espanyol, Clermont and Rodez. The team coached by Dall Oglio won its first game of the 2022-23 season 3-2 thanks to goals from Saince Luce and a brace from Savenier. The win snapped a 14 - game winless streak. their last win was on March 20 at Girondix Bordeaux, a team that finished last in the Ligue 1 standings and will play next season in Ligue 2 .
How is PSG coming along?
Change of phase in the French team with a change of coach after the departure of Mauricio Pochettino from the club. In addition, they have managed to retain the pearl, Kylian Mbappé. París Saint Germain has nine consecutive wins and their last defeat came on March 20 when they lost to Monaco. The Parisian club was Ligue 1 champion with 86 points and 15 points ahead of second-placed Marseille, and in the Coupe de France they were eliminated in the round of 16 by Nice in a penalty shootout and in the same round they were eliminated by Real Madrid in the Champions League. In the preseason, they played four matches and won all four against Quevelly Rouen, Kawasaki, Urawa and G-Osaka. In the French Super Cup, they beat Nantes 4-0 to win their first title and also beat Clermont 5-0 on the first matchday. 15 consecutive matches without defeat for París Saint-Germain, who have not lost since March 20
Background
68 times París Saint Germain and Montpellier have met, 31 of these times the Parisians have won, while Montpellier have won 17 times. 20 times the duel ended in a draw. The last time they met was in May 2022 where the Parisians won 0-4 with goals from Di Maria, Mbappé and a brace from Leo Messi. The last seven times they have met, París Saint Germain is the one that has won. Montpellier's last win was in 2019 by 3-2 on matchday 34 of Ligue 1.
Venue: The match will be played at the Parc des Princes, a stadium located in Paris that was inaugurated in 1897 and has a capacity of 47929,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
PSG and Montpellier face each other in the second round of the Ligue 1, both looking for their second victory in the domestic league after winning the first matchday 1.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the PSG vs Montpellier match in Ligue 1
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.