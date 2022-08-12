Highlight: Wolves 0-0 Fulham in Premier League 2022-2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Final Score
It's all over and the points are shared at Molineux.
🐺⏱ pic.twitter.com/gx0GEcwuu0 — Wolves (@Wolves) August 13, 2022
Game is Over
The match ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the match Wolves 0-0 Fulham, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
90'
7 more minutes are added.
85'
The game falls little by little and the tie seems inevitable.
75'
The rhythm of the game begins to slow down naturally and both teams begin to make adjustments to close the match in the best way.
65'
The game continues with more possession for the Wolves, but few real scoring opportunities.
55'
Even start between both teams, the two teams seek to impose themselves on the pitch, but the goals do not come.
45'
The second half of the game begins.
Halftime
We go into the break with a scoreless draw.
45'
2 more minutes are added.
35'
The pressure from the Wolves continued, they were close to opening the scoring due to an error by the rival goalkeeper but the defense prevented the fall of their goal.
25'
Round trip match, both teams begin to generate dangerous plays in search of breaking the tie.
15'
The Wolves begin to get more of the ball and are already looking for the rival goal to go to the front.
5'
Tight first minutes, more possession for Fulham who are looking to open the scoring as soon as possible.
0'
The match starts at the Molineux Stadium.
0'
About to start
We are just minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous protocols of the Premier League.
From the bench
These are the players who will start off the bench for both teams:
Fulham: Leno, Mbabu, Duffy, Diop, Chalobah, Cairney, Francois, Stansfield and Muniz.
Wolves: Sarkic, Traore, Boly, Guedes, Semedo, Toti, Ronan, Cundle and Campbell.
Fulham starting XI!
These are the starters that Fulham starts for today's game:
Wolves lineup!
This is the eleven with which the Wolves jump onto the pitch:
Referees
The arbitration designation for this match is as follows: Center Referee: John Brooks
Assistants: Neil Davies and Natalie Aspinall
4th Referee: David Webb
VAR: Jarred Gillett and Steve Meredith
Here is Fulham!
Fulham say present at Molineux Stadium for their first away game:
Molineux. 📍#WOLFUL pic.twitter.com/bMPrZFDzbB— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 13, 2022
The pack arrive!
The Wolves are already in the vicinity of Molineux Stadium for today's game:
Arriving for our first Molineux matchday of the season.— Wolves (@Wolves) August 13, 2022
🚌👋 pic.twitter.com/27Y3onydLg
Last duel!
The last duel between the two teams dates from the second round of the 2020-2021 Premier League in April, where Wolverhampton won by the minimum of 1-0 with a goal from Adama Traoré.
Face to face
A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour away from the game between Wolves and Fulham kicking off at Molineux Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game!
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Aleksandar Mitrovic, a must see player!
The Fulham striker is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight to avoid relegation, he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team stay in the Premier League. During the past season he played 46 games, where he had 43 goals and 7 assists. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the great level of last season. This started the season in a good way by scoring twice against Liverpool on the first date.
How does Fulham arrive?
Fulham comes to this duel with the aim of the team fighting to stay in the Premier League, after closing last season in the EFL Championship champion and achieving promotion to the first division with 90 points, after 27 wins. , 9 draws and 10 losses. The team has made several additions, with Issa Diop, Joao Palhinha, Andrés Pereira and Kevin Mbabu being the most important. The team underwent a number of major changes and was forced to make several moves to improve the squad ahead of a new adventure in the Premier League. Fulham will seek to be one of the protagonists in the Premier League and reach new heights in all the championships in which they participate. These started in a surprising way by getting a draw against Liverpool at home in their debut in the Premier League.
Raul Jimenez, a must see player!
The Wolves striker is one of the team's great figures. Last season he was one of the most important players, Jiménez is the leader of the offense. During Wolverhampton's last season, the Mexican participated in 36 games in all team competitions, in these games he got 6 goals and 5 assists. Jiménez's goal is to return to being one of the team's decisive players and make the Wolves a competitive team again, in addition to recovering their level for the 2022 World Cup with Mexico.
How does the Wolves get here?
Wolverhampton begins a new campaign in the Premier League and with the aim of getting back into the positions that are fighting for positions in UEFA competitions. On this occasion, The Wolves have presented 2 incorporations, that of Nathan Collins and Hee-chan Hwang. But another great piece of news was the reincorporation of players like Adama Traoré and Patrick Cutrone. After some casualties in the defensive zone and midfield, the team has had to make some adjustments but the reinforcements in the rest of the positions are not surprising. Wolves' aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Premier League and in the rest of the English team's competitions. They finished the 2021-2022 Premier League season in tenth position in the table with 51 points after 15 wins, 6 draws and 17 losses, leaving them out of UEFA positions. That is why the team has been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against its direct rivals and avoiding being left out of European competitions and fighting in the FA Cup and EFL Cup. The team started the season with a loss by a score of 2 to 1 against Leeds.
Where's the game?
The Molineux Stadium located in Beeston, Leeds will host this duel between two teams looking to start a new season in the Premier League in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 32,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1889.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham FC live, corresponding to the duel of Date 2 of the Premier League 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at the Molineux Stadium, at 10 o'clock.