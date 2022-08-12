Highlight: Wolves 0-0 Fulham in Premier League 2022-2023
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

1:48 PM7 days ago

Not Here!

1:40 PM7 days ago

Final Score

11:56 AM7 days ago

Game is Over

The match ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the match Wolves 0-0 Fulham, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
11:49 AM7 days ago

90'

7 more minutes are added.
11:45 AM7 days ago

85'

The game falls little by little and the tie seems inevitable.
11:34 AM7 days ago

75'

The rhythm of the game begins to slow down naturally and both teams begin to make adjustments to close the match in the best way.
11:24 AM7 days ago

65'

The game continues with more possession for the Wolves, but few real scoring opportunities.
11:14 AM7 days ago

55'

Even start between both teams, the two teams seek to impose themselves on the pitch, but the goals do not come.
11:05 AM7 days ago

45'

The second half of the game begins.
10:52 AM7 days ago

Halftime

We go into the break with a scoreless draw.
10:47 AM7 days ago

45'

2 more minutes are added.
10:36 AM7 days ago

35'

The pressure from the Wolves continued, they were close to opening the scoring due to an error by the rival goalkeeper but the defense prevented the fall of their goal.
10:28 AM7 days ago

25'

Round trip match, both teams begin to generate dangerous plays in search of breaking the tie.
10:16 AM7 days ago

15'

The Wolves begin to get more of the ball and are already looking for the rival goal to go to the front.
10:05 AM7 days ago

5'

Tight first minutes, more possession for Fulham who are looking to open the scoring as soon as possible.
10:00 AM7 days ago

0'

The match starts at the Molineux Stadium.
10:00 AM7 days ago

0'

Inicia el partido en el Molineux Stadium.
9:55 AM7 days ago

About to start

We are just minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous protocols of the Premier League.
9:47 AM7 days ago

From the bench

These are the players who will start off the bench for both teams:
Fulham: Leno, Mbabu, Duffy, Diop, Chalobah, Cairney, Francois, Stansfield and Muniz.
Wolves: Sarkic, Traore, Boly, Guedes, Semedo, Toti, Ronan, Cundle and Campbell.
9:44 AM7 days ago

Fulham starting XI!

These are the starters that Fulham starts for today's game:
Photo: Fulham
Photo: Fulham
9:41 AM7 days ago

Wolves lineup!

This is the eleven with which the Wolves jump onto the pitch:
Photo: Wolves
Photo: Wolves
9:34 AM7 days ago

Referees

The arbitration designation for this match is as follows: Center Referee: John Brooks
Assistants: Neil Davies and Natalie Aspinall
4th Referee: David Webb
VAR: Jarred Gillett and Steve Meredith
9:28 AM7 days ago

Here is Fulham!

Fulham say present at Molineux Stadium for their first away game:
9:21 AM7 days ago

The pack arrive!

The Wolves are already in the vicinity of Molineux Stadium for today's game:
9:13 AM7 days ago

Last duel!

The last duel between the two teams dates from the second round of the 2020-2021 Premier League in April, where Wolverhampton won by the minimum of 1-0 with a goal from Adama Traoré.
9:07 AM7 days ago

Face to face

A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
Photo: ESPN
Photo: ESPN
9:00 AM7 days ago

Here we go!

We are just under an hour away from the game between Wolves and Fulham kicking off at Molineux Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
3:54 PM7 days ago

Stay with us to follow this game!

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham FC, as well as the latest information from Molineux Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
3:49 PM7 days ago

Where to watch the game?

We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through Sky and you can also follow it through the Paramount+ Streaming signal.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
3:44 PM7 days ago

Aleksandar Mitrovic, a must see player!

The Fulham striker is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight to avoid relegation, he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team stay in the Premier League. During the past season he played 46 games, where he had 43 goals and 7 assists. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the great level of last season. This started the season in a good way by scoring twice against Liverpool on the first date.
Photo: Fulham
Photo: Fulham
3:39 PM7 days ago

How does Fulham arrive?

Fulham comes to this duel with the aim of the team fighting to stay in the Premier League, after closing last season in the EFL Championship champion and achieving promotion to the first division with 90 points, after 27 wins. , 9 draws and 10 losses. The team has made several additions, with Issa Diop, Joao Palhinha, Andrés Pereira and Kevin Mbabu being the most important. The team underwent a number of major changes and was forced to make several moves to improve the squad ahead of a new adventure in the Premier League. Fulham will seek to be one of the protagonists in the Premier League and reach new heights in all the championships in which they participate. These started in a surprising way by getting a draw against Liverpool at home in their debut in the Premier League.
3:34 PM7 days ago

Raul Jimenez, a must see player!

The Wolves striker is one of the team's great figures. Last season he was one of the most important players, Jiménez is the leader of the offense. During Wolverhampton's last season, the Mexican participated in 36 games in all team competitions, in these games he got 6 goals and 5 assists. Jiménez's goal is to return to being one of the team's decisive players and make the Wolves a competitive team again, in addition to recovering their level for the 2022 World Cup with Mexico.
Photo: Wolves
Photo: Wolves
3:29 PM7 days ago

How does the Wolves get here?

Wolverhampton begins a new campaign in the Premier League and with the aim of getting back into the positions that are fighting for positions in UEFA competitions. On this occasion, The Wolves have presented 2 incorporations, that of Nathan Collins and Hee-chan Hwang. But another great piece of news was the reincorporation of players like Adama Traoré and Patrick Cutrone. After some casualties in the defensive zone and midfield, the team has had to make some adjustments but the reinforcements in the rest of the positions are not surprising. Wolves' aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Premier League and in the rest of the English team's competitions. They finished the 2021-2022 Premier League season in tenth position in the table with 51 points after 15 wins, 6 draws and 17 losses, leaving them out of UEFA positions. That is why the team has been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against its direct rivals and avoiding being left out of European competitions and fighting in the FA Cup and EFL Cup. The team started the season with a loss by a score of 2 to 1 against Leeds.
3:24 PM7 days ago

Where's the game?

The Molineux Stadium located in Beeston, Leeds will host this duel between two teams looking to start a new season in the Premier League in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 32,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1889.
Photo: EPL
Photo: EPL
3:19 PM7 days ago

Welcome!

Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham FC live, corresponding to the duel of Date 2 of the Premier League 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at the Molineux Stadium, at 10 o'clock.
VAVEL Logo