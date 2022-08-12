Highlights and goal: Rangers 4-0 St Johnstone in Scottish Premiership
Photo: Disclosure / Rangers

UPCOMING GAMES

08/16 - Rangers vs PSV

08/20 - St Johnstone vs Aderbeen.

HOW WAS IT?

With the victory, Rangers reached nine points and took the lead in the Scottish Premiership, being able to lose the position to Celtic. St Johnstone remains with three and in ninth place, also being able to lose positions during the course of the round.
END OF THE GAME

Rangers 4-0 St Jonhstone.
83' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR RANGERS

Arfield, who came on in the second half and scored the third goal, made a good move and found Tom Lawrence, who also entered the game in the final half. Rangers rout.
80' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR RANGERS

Another good move by Matondo, Arfield received inside the area and scored the third goal for Rangers.
72'

Morelos finished and Alex Mitchell blocked the Rangers shot.
67' Changes at Rangers

Enter: Morelos, Lawrence and Arfield

Out: Colak, Tillman and Wright.

62' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR RANGERS

Matondo made a good move and found Colak, who dominated and hit beautifully to score Rangers' second goal.
60' Changes at St Johnstone

Entered: Brown and May

Out: Montgomery and Bair.

53' Yellow

Connor Goldson received a card.
52' Yellow

Daniel Phillips received a card for foul.
STARTED AGAIN

Rangers won 1-0.
END OF FIRST TIME

Rangers 1-0 St Johnstone.
51'

The game is over 51 minutes and the referee still hasn't signaled the stoppage time.
40'

Barisic crossed in the area, but without danger.
38' Yellow

Montgomery was fouled hard and received the first card of the game.
32' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR RANGERS

Tavernier found Tillman inside the area, who broke through and finished to open the scoring for Rangers.
30'

Tillman received a pass inside the area, but the shot went too far from the goal.
21'

Murphy crossed in the direction of Bair, but the attacker finished inside the area outside.
16'

Barisic tried a cross for Matondo, but goalkeeper Matthews got the ball first.
Moving at St Johnstone

Entered: Daniel Phillips

Out: MacPherson.

14'

Rangers continue to play on the offensive field, but without big plays. A lot of intensity for the principals.
8'

First submission with only eight minutes. Tillman received on the edge of the area and took a chance, but the ball went too far from the opponent's goal.
5'

The game starts without great opportunities and with Rangers with more possession of the ball studying the positioning of St Johnstone.
GAME STARTED

It is Scottish Premiership at VAVEL.
ALL READY!

The game will start in Scotland.
Rangers

St Johnstone

Tune in here Rangers vs St Johnstone live score

Do not miss a detail of the match Rangers vs St Johnstone live updates and commentaries live here on VAVEL.
Speak, Giovanni van Bronckhorst!

"After our "last practice, we will see who will start and what is the best game plan we need to play against St Johnstone at home.''

“É a home game, we had a game last week where we played a team [Kilmarnock] that defends in a low block with few spaces to play.''

"I think we approached the game very well with a lot of patience. For us, é one more championship game, we want to win every game we play and keep a 100% record.''

“We have to have our positions on the field, the movement has to be there; and the pass needs to be high, otherwise you'll will not find; the right space.''

"We are improving in these departments with each game because we are playing more together and players are getting used to each other. We are getting stronger and stronger every week.''

"Players will work closely with him to ensure development is faster and we can identify any areas we want to see improvement - I am so glad he joined us. ''

“We arrived with some team members as we enter November, Ceri joins us at this time, but we are still a team and we are working hard in this department to get the best results in the field.'& #39;

"We just have to work together, é the key to having good communication. The goal we all have é bring success to the club."

Likely Rangers!

McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic; Lundstram, Arfield, Lawrecne; Tillman, Kent, Colak.
How does the Rangers arrive?

The Rangers arrive with a lot of morale after beating the Royale Union Saint-Gilloise 3-0 and qualifying for the next phase of the Champions League. It was the result that the Scottish club needed to do to advance in the competition.
Open quotes!

"They had a fantastic result in the Champions League, é a difficult task to recover from two goals in a game of this magnitude. I thought they were excellent. However, that doesn't change the way we approach Saturday, said St Johnstone coach Callum Davidson.

"They have a great cast; now it's up to us to make the game difficult for them. They will have most of the ball possession; we have to make sure that in certain areas we are really good without it. understand, we have to make good use of it so we can put pressure on them.''

"Liam Gordon went through a team B game in the middle of the week, so he is; in shape again. However, he is á under pressure after the performance of the three defenders recently. There Crawford are also there; back fully in shape. We're just missing Murray Davidson from our short-term injury. List."

"I loved every minute of my time here until" now it was brilliant. There is no nothing like playing every minute of football games. I really enjoyed living downtown and experiencing Perth, I've been trying to take everything I've borrowed a few times but this one has already been used. é one of my favorites'', commented Alex Mitchell.

"I like to defend, some would say in the style of an old-fashioned quarterback. I also feel that I bring good communication and leadership qualities to the team. In the last few games as a quarterback, I feel like we've done really well, they've established themselves very quickly and we've all performed well.

"I don't think any of the guys go into this game thinking we're going to lose. I personally want to win every game. I play football to win. Being unlucky will work in our favor. Obviously there will be pressure, but we want to win."

Likely St Johnstone!

Matthews; McGowan, Mitchell, Considine; Wright, Hallberg, MacPherson, Montgomery; Carey, Murphy, Bair.
How does St Johnstone arrive?

St Johnstone won in the last round of the competition. It was untilé Motherwell's home and won by 2 to 1. The result was the recovery of the defeat at home to Hibernian, in the first round of the competition.
Team of the week!

On the official website, the Scottish Premiersehip revealed a team from the last round of the competition. Only McGowan, St Johnstone's right-back, was listed among the players of the two teams.
Photo: Publicity/Scottish Premiership
Photo: Publicity/Scottish Premiership

Check the names:

GK - David Marshall (Hibernian)

The veteran goalie made a great save from the veteran of Lawrence Shankland and Baray to keep his team's deficit in 1-K debut Martin Boyle coming off the bench later for his Hibs debut and scoring one in theí Easy downtime equalizer.

DEF - Ryan McGowan (St Johnstone)

If the finale of the Edinburgh derby was dramatic, the final at Fir Park on Saturday was even more. the other side and win for Stevie May. McGowan played his part in that goal, heading for the forward to stab, while he was solid in the back the entire time.

DEF - Liam Scales (Aberdeen)

Moved from full-back to left-back following the injury to Hayden Coulson, Scales excelled in his first start for Aberdeen in a 4-1 win over St Mirren in the Premiership. His distribution was particularly impressive in the one-sided victory.

DEF - Neil Martyniuk (Bonnyrigg Rose)

The left-back scored a goal and assisted Bonnyrigg to continue his excellent start to life in the SPFL with a 3-0 rout of East Fife in Methil. Robbie Horn's men are currently in the top of League 2 after two games.

DEF - Cristian Montaño (Livingston)

Before an injury forced him out in the 85th minute, Montao enjoyed an excellent afternoon on Sunday, when Livingston won 1-0 over Dundee United. He didn't impress in his role; as a left-back, he also produced an impressive finish to win the match.

MID - Benjamin Luissint (Annan Athletic)

Galabankies recovered from a disappointment on their opening day at Stranraer to beat Stenhousemuir 2-1. Luisint scored his first goal for his new club and generally impressed in the win.

MID - Ross Cunningham (Clyde)

The offensive midfielder (this is a very serious team of the week for the attack!) and é the first of four players on this team to score two goals over the weekend. Cunningham scored twice in the first half to give Clyde an advantage over Peterhead, although Danny Lennon's team settled for a point when they finished 2. to 2.

MID - Jota (Celtic)

Jota may not have scored or scored, but he still had a very effective game on Saturday, providing three assists as Ange Postecoglou's champions overcame a second-half scare to outrun Ross County 3-3. 1. For playing such an important role in maintaining Celtic's 100% record, we're giving the Portuguese star this week's prize.

FWD - Dipo Akinyemi (Ayr United)

Another two-goal hero, this one coming from Friday night, when the Honest Men took their first win of the league campaign easily with a 3-2 victory over Queen's Park in Ochilview. Akinyemi iné kept calm in the stoppage time to score the final penalty.

FWD - Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic)

It's two wins out of two for the Pars after a 3-0 win at Meadowbank over FC Edinburgh. McCann scored twice in the first half, both sides of a red card from Jack Brydon, maintaining 100% start from James McPake as Dunfermline's boss in league duty.

FWD - Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians)

Dunfermline will stayá delighted with his own start and with rival Falkirk fighting to get out of the blocks. It's two goalless games for the Bairns, already; which last season's runners-up won 4-0 at Excelsior Stadium, with Gallagher scoring twice.

The match will be played at Ibrox Stadium

The Rangers vs St Johnstone match will be played at the Ibrox Stadium with a capacity of 50.817 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Scottish Premiership: Rangers vs St Johnstone match live!

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo