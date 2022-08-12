Goals and Highlights: AC Milan 4-2 Udinese in Serie A 2022
Highlights

End of game

Milan 4-2 Udinese win at the end of the match
6 minutes will be added 
Last changes in a match dominated by the home team
Milan controls the game and will take the 3 points unless something strange happens
Goooooooal of Milan 

 

Rebic Score another goal 

Milan controls the action with partial victory
Goooooooal for Milan

Diaz scores after a mistake by the udinese defense 

Action resumes in Milan
End of firts half

First half ends with a surprise draw
Goooooool for Udinese

The visitors equalize at the end of the first half. 

4 minutes will be added
Last minutes of the first half, which started with impressive speed but slowed down.
tempers flare up in the match and the referee has to issue yellow cards
3 goals in the first minutes of the match of the Serie A season
Goooooooool for Milan

Rebic scores it and the champions have already turned it around 

Goooooooooooool for Milan 

The penalty was scored by Theo Hernandez and the score is tied 

Penalty is awarded to Milan
Goooooooool for Udinese

Rodrigo Becao scores from the first corner kick of the game

Kickoff Milan takes on Udinese in Serie A opener
All set in Milan

The teams are ready for this afternoon's match, where Udinese visits the champion AC Milan in a match of teams with very different goals in the season.

Follow all the action on VAVEL.

The lineups of the match

The duel on the benches

At Milan there is an experienced and very good coach Stefano Pioli, while at Udinese it is Andrea Sottil.
This day's matches

AC Milan vs Udinese, Sampdoria vs Atalanta, Lecce vs Inter, Monza vs Torino, Lazio vs Bologna, Fiorentina vs Cremonese, Salernitana vs Roma, Spezia vs Empoli, Hellas Verona, Juventus Sassuolo.
Tonight's game site

The San Siro stadium is one of the most important soccer stadiums in the world and was inaugurated in 1926.
It has a capacity for 80,018 spectators.
The goalkeeper duel

Mike Maignan arrived quietly in Serie A and became a key player for the championship, while his opponent this day will be Marco Silvestri.
The best in midfield

In the midfield for the home team the leader will be Sandro Tonali who is one of the world's best defenders.
Udinese will look for the offensive magic of Roberto Pereyra to offend their opponents.
Leaders up front

With Ibrahimovic injured for a large part of the season, Portuguese winger Rafael Leao will have to replace him.
For Udinese, the main striker is Gerard Deulofeu who, although a winger, is being reconverted. 
Roberto Pereyra is looking for a place in Qatar

Roberto Pereyra will look to have a good first half of the season with Udinese to earn a place in the World Cup. 
Europe's top leagues return

The Premier League, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga have already started their activities for the 22-23 season, while the Spanish LaLiga and Serie A will begin to make the return of soccer in the old continent official.
Deulofeu, a project with doubts

One of Spain's most interesting prospects some time ago was Gerard Deulofeu along with Jesé Rodríguez when together they won the U21 Eurocup, however they got lost along the way and their careers have had different destinies to what many expected.
The Champions League is Milan's unfinished business

AC Milan has a pending account in the Champions League, as it has not achieved anything in a long time and is the second team with the most European Cups.
Milan aim to catch Juventus

The Milan side will be looking to close the gap on Juventus in terms of league titles.
Milan and a quiet market

Milan did not spend so much money in this transfer market 
although they invested 32 million euros in Charles de Ketelaere from Brugge and 2.7 million euros for Alessandro Florenzi. They lost Kessie who, although a tough loss, they will be looking to replace him with good players.
Tune in here AC Milan vs Udinese Live Score in Serie A 2022

This is the start time of the game AC Milan vs Udinese in 13th August in several countries:

 

Argentina: 13:30 PM

Bolivia: 12:30 PM

Brazil: 13:30 PM

Chile: 12:30 PM

Colombia: 12:30 PM

Ecuador: 12:30 PM

USA (ET): 12:30 PM in ESPN

Spain: 19:30 PM in DAZN

Mexico: 11:30 AM in ESPN and Star+.

Paraguay: 13:30 PM

Peru: 12:30 PM

Uruguay: 13:30 PM

Watch out for this Udinese player

Roberto Pereyra has become the orchestra conductor of a Udinese team that relies heavily on him to function on offense.
Roberto must raise his level if he wants his team to do the same in the upcoming season.
Watch out for this AC Milan player

Rafael Leao is the next big star of world soccer, as the Portuguese has gradually and impressively raised his level in recent seasons and is now one of the benchmarks of the team from the fashion capital. 
Last XI of Udinese

1 Marco Silvestri, 3 Adam Masina, 29 Jaka Bijol, 18 Nahuel Pérez, 23 Ebosse, 6 Makengo, 4 Lovric, 37 Pereyra, 93 Soppy, 10 Deulofeu, 7 Success.
Last XI of AC Milan

16 Mike Maignan, 2 Davide Calabria, 20 Pierre Kalulu, 23 Fikayo Tomori, 19 argel Hernández, 4 Ismael Bennacer, 8 Sandro Tonali, 17 Rafael Leao, 10 Brahim Díaz, 30 Junior Messias, 12 Ante Rebic.
San Siro or Giuseppe Meazza

When AC Milan plays, the stadium is called San Siro, while when Inter plays its matches, it is called Giuseppe Meazza.
San Siro a cathedral

San Siro is a soccer cathedral and the home of Milan.
Serie A returns with unfinished business

The Italian Calcio was far from fighting in the Champions League and Europa League, but Roma won the UEFA Europa Conference League championship. European competitions are the pending account of a soccer that is starting to recover a good economic position and that must fight against more powerful leagues.
Udinese for a complicated European dream

Udinese finished last season in twelfth position in Serie A and although they did not have major relegation problems, they were far from a place in European competitions. Andrea Sottil has the mission to take the next step in quality and find in a squad with young and experienced players, enough quality to fight for the top of the table.
AC Milan will look to maintain their hegemony

Milan surprised many when they won the Italian league last season, as teams like Juventus, Inter and even Napoli were better positioned. Stefano Pioli restored the joy lost by the other half of Milan by winning the title and once again dominating the Italian Calcio.
Opening day of Serie A

Serie A starts in Italy with the presentation of the brand new champion, AC Milan hosting Udinese. The Milan team has the firm intention to fight again for the Scudetto while it has a pending account with the Champions League where last season did not perform well.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Serie A: AC Milan vs Udinese !

My name is Rodrigo Torres and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
