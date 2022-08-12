Goals and Highlights: AC Milan 4-2 Udinese in Serie A 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
End of game
90’
85’
75’
68’
Rebic Score another goal
55´
46´
Diaz scores after a mistake by the udinese defense
45´
End of firts half
45´
The visitors equalize at the end of the first half.
45´
40´
30´
20´
15´
Rebic scores it and the champions have already turned it around
11´
The penalty was scored by Theo Hernandez and the score is tied
10´
2´
Rodrigo Becao scores from the first corner kick of the game
0´
All set in Milan
The lineups of the match
The team news is in! 🗞️
Here is our starting XI to take on Udinese ⚽️
The duel on the benches
This day's matches
Tonight's game site
It has a capacity for 80,018 spectators.
The goalkeeper duel
The best in midfield
Udinese will look for the offensive magic of Roberto Pereyra to offend their opponents.
Leaders up front
For Udinese, the main striker is Gerard Deulofeu who, although a winger, is being reconverted.
Roberto Pereyra is looking for a place in Qatar
Europe's top leagues return
Deulofeu, a project with doubts
The Champions League is Milan's unfinished business
Milan aim to catch Juventus
Milan and a quiet market
although they invested 32 million euros in Charles de Ketelaere from Brugge and 2.7 million euros for Alessandro Florenzi. They lost Kessie who, although a tough loss, they will be looking to replace him with good players.
Tune in here AC Milan vs Udinese Live Score in Serie A 2022
Argentina: 13:30 PM
Bolivia: 12:30 PM
Brazil: 13:30 PM
Chile: 12:30 PM
Colombia: 12:30 PM
Ecuador: 12:30 PM
USA (ET): 12:30 PM in ESPN
Spain: 19:30 PM in DAZN
Mexico: 11:30 AM in ESPN and Star+.
Paraguay: 13:30 PM
Peru: 12:30 PM
Uruguay: 13:30 PM
Watch out for this Udinese player
Roberto must raise his level if he wants his team to do the same in the upcoming season.