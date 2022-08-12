Highlights and goal: Cardiff City 1-0 Birmingham in EFL Championship 2022-23
Image: VAVEL

9:37 AM7 days ago

9:31 AM7 days ago

90+7' END OF THE MATCH!

The match ended at the Cardiff City Stadium. The home team gets the victory, narrow, but deserved. Birmingham lost the unbeaten start to the tournament.
9:29 AM7 days ago

90+6' Yellow card

Maxime Colin was cautioned for Birmingham.
9:23 AM7 days ago

90+1' Yellow card

Sheyi Ojo was cautioned for Cardiff City.
9:23 AM7 days ago

90' Additional time

Six more minutes will be played in the match.
9:22 AM7 days ago

90' Yellow card

Auston Trusty was cautioned for Birmingham.
9:19 AM7 days ago

85' Last minutes

It's nearing the end of the game, which still looks open due to Cardiff City's lack of efficiency, but it doesn't look like it's going to change as Birmingham didn't come close to their goal again.
9:16 AM7 days ago

82' Cardiff City substitution

Enter Sheyi Ojo in place of Callum O'Dowa.
9:14 AM7 days ago

79' CARDIFF MISSED IT!

Harris sent in a cross from the left for Kion Etete, who was in front of goal, but he headed poorly and the ball went wide right.
9:08 AM7 days ago

76' Double change for Birmingham

Jonathan Leko and George Hall replace Juninho Bacuna and Alfie Chang.
9:02 AM7 days ago

70' Yellow card

Jordan James was cautioned for Birmingham.
9:01 AM7 days ago

64' Double change for Cardiff

Enter Kion Etete and Rubin Colwill in place of Jaden Philogene-Bidace and Romaine Sawyers.
9:00 AM7 days ago

60' First quarter of second half

The score does not change. Cardiff are still winning for now, although they are not in control of the match.
8:59 AM7 days ago

55' Birmingham substitution

Enter Josh Williams in place of Marc Roberts.
8:49 AM7 days ago

55' Birmingham are more daring

Although they have yet to score a goal, the visiting team has come out with a different attitude in the second half and is looking to press more in the opponent's half.
8:44 AM7 days ago

51' Yellow card

Scott Hogan was cautioned for Birmingham.
8:42 AM7 days ago

49' Cardiff had it!

Another save by John Ruddy! The goalkeeper prevented the home team's second goal after a shot from O'Dowa.
8:39 AM7 days ago

Second half begins

The match restarts at Cardiff City Stadium. There has been one change for the home team, with Mark Harris replacing Max Watters.

8:24 AM7 days ago

45+3' End of the first half

The first half of the match ends. Cardiff City wins 1-0 over Birmingham with a goal by Philogene-Bidace.
8:18 AM7 days ago

45' Additional time

Three more minutes will be played in the first half.
8:17 AM7 days ago

42' Cardiff keep trying

Shot by Mahlon Romeo's shot went wide.
8:14 AM7 days ago

39' Cardiff missed it!

The home team's attack ended with a shot by Ryan Sawyers that was saved by John Ruddy. It was the second goal for the home team.
8:14 AM7 days ago

35' Cardiff City came closer

Jaden Philogene-Bidace's shot was easily saved by John Ruddy.
8:08 AM7 days ago

30' Half an hour into the game

Birmingham have taken the ball a little more in the last few minutes; Cardiff are also working to maintain their position and keep attacking.
7:59 AM7 days ago

24' Match stopped

The players stop for a moment to hydrate.
7:59 AM7 days ago

20' Birmingham fail to wake up

The visiting team has not been able to recover from the goal conceded and has not come close to the opponent's goal.
7:55 AM7 days ago

17' GOOOOAL for Cardiff City!

JADEN PHILOGENE-BIDACE! The midfielder scores at the mercy of goal after Callum O'Dowda played him the pass from the right flank, after receiving a masterful through ball from Ryan Wintle.
7:51 AM7 days ago

15' First quarter of the match

Cardiff showed far more superiority than their opponents at the start of the game and dominated the ball at will.
7:42 AM7 days ago

8' Cardiff had it

DOUBLE SAVE BY RUDDY! The goalkeeper did well to keep out Andy Rinomhota's shot, but Jaden Philogene-Bidace got to the rebound and shot, but the keeper reacted well.
7:39 AM7 days ago

3' Cardiff came closer

Ryan Wintle's shot went just wide of the right post.
7:34 AM7 days ago

Match starts!

The game is underway between Cardiff and Birmingham.
7:30 AM7 days ago

Teams on the field

Cardiff Ciy and Birmingham players take the field.
7:29 AM7 days ago

Match officials

Referee: Darren Bond
Assistant No.1: Philip Dermott
Assistant No.2: Nigel Lugg
Fourth official: James Bell
7:25 AM7 days ago

Substitutes - Birmingham

01. Neil Etheridge (GK), 03. George Friend, 10. Lukas Jutkiewicz, 14. Jonathan Leko, 27. Jobe Bellingham, 35. George Hall, 48. Josh Williams.

7:20 AM7 days ago

Starting XI - Birmingham

1-3-4-1-2
| 21. John Ruddy |
| 28. Dion Sanderson | 04. Marc Roberts | 05. Auston Trusty |
| 02. Maxime Colin | 08. Troy Deeney | 19. Jordan James | 17. Przemysław Płacheta |
| 07. Juninho Bacuna |
| 09. Scott Hogan | 42. Alfie Chang |

Coach: John Eustace

7:15 AM7 days ago

Substitutes - Cardiff City

21. Jak Alnwick (GK), 08. Joe Ralls, 09. Kion Etete, 10. Sheyi Ojo, 26. Jack Simpson, 27. Rubin Colwill, 29. Mark Harris.

7:10 AM7 days ago

Starting XI - Cardiff City

1-4-2-3-1
| 01. Ryan Allsop |
| 02. Mahlon Romeo | 38. Perry NG | 23. Cedric Kipre | 17. Jamilu Collins |
| 35. Andy Rinomhota | 19. Romaine Sawyers | 06. Ryan Wintle |
| 11. Callum O'Dowda | 19. Romaine Sawyers | 25. Jaden Philogene |
| 36. Max Watters |

Coach: Steve Morison

7:05 AM7 days ago

Birmingham and their first use of the away uniform

7:00 AM7 days ago

Last five matches - Birmingham

August 9 - EFL Cup: 2-2 vs Norwich (Lost 4-2 on penalties)

August 5 - EFL Championship: 2-1 vs Huddersfield (Won)

July 30 - EFL Championship: 0-0 vs Luton Town

July 23 - Friendly: 2-2 vs Rayo Vallecano

July 19 - Friendly: 1-0 vs Chelrtenham (Lost)

6:55 AM7 days ago

Last five matches - Cardiff City

August 9 - EFL Cup: 0-3 vs Portsmouth (Lost)

August 6 - EFL Championship: 2-1 vs Rading (Lost)

July 30 - EFL Championship: 1-0 vs Norwich (Won)

July 23 - Friendly: 2-4 vs Swindon (Won)

July 16 - Friendly: 1-2 vs Salford (Won)

6:50 AM7 days ago

Todo listo en el Cardiff City Stadium

6:45 AM7 days ago

6:40 AM7 days ago

Tune in here Cardiff City vs Birmingham Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Cardiff City vs Birmingham live match, as well as the latest information from the Cardiff City Stadium.
6:35 AM7 days ago

How to watch Cardiff City vs Birmingham Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Cardiff City vs Birmingham match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

6:30 AM7 days ago

What time is Cardiff City vs Birmingham match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Cardiff City vs Birmingham of August 13th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 7:30 AM on Star +
Brazil: 8:30 AM on Star +, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4
Chile: 7:30 AM on Star +
Colombia: 6:30 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 6:30 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 7:30 AM on Star +
Peru: 7:30 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 8:30 AM on Star +

6:25 AM7 days ago

Key player - Birmingham

In Birmingham, the presence of Scott Hogan stands out. The 30-year-old striker hopes to continue scoring goals for his team, as he did against Huddersfield.

6:20 AM7 days ago

Key player - Cardiff City

The presence of Callum O'Dowda stands out in Cardiff City. The 27-year-old English player is one of the players who has started inflating opposing nets, scoring on one occasion.

6:15 AM7 days ago

Cardiff City vs Birmingham history

These two teams have met 73 times. The statistics are in favor of Cardiff City, who have been victorious on 29 occasions, while Birmingham have won on 26 occasions, leaving a balance of 18 draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 48 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Cardiff City with 18 victories, while Birmingham has won 16, for a balance of 14 draws. 

If we take into account the number of times Cardiff City have played at home against Birmingham in the EFL Championship, there are 24 matches, where the Blue and Whites have the advantage with 15 wins over the five that the Blues have won, and the four draws that have taken place.

6:10 AM7 days ago

Birmigham

Despite being eliminated from the EFL Cup on penalties against Norwich, Birmingham has had a good start in the Championship, achieving four out of six points, so they will aim to maintain their undefeated record and reaffirm their good start in the competition where they have the main objective.

6:05 AM7 days ago

Cardiff City

Cardiff City have had a difficult week, after losing in their two recent outings: against Reading in the second round of the Championship and against Portsmouth in the EFL Cup, from which they had an early exit, so they will have to get a victory to regain their confidence.

6:00 AM7 days ago

The match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium

The Cardiff City vs Birmingham match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium, located in the city of Cardiff, Wales. This stadium, inaugurated in 2009, has a capacity for 33,280 spectators.
5:55 AM7 days ago

