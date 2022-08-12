Highlights and goal: Cardiff City 1-0 Birmingham in EFL Championship 2022-23

ADVERTISEMENT
90+7' END OF THE MATCH!
90+6' Yellow card
90+1' Yellow card
90' Additional time
90' Yellow card
85' Last minutes
82' Cardiff City substitution
79' CARDIFF MISSED IT!
76' Double change for Birmingham
70' Yellow card
64' Double change for Cardiff
60' First quarter of second half
55' Birmingham substitution
55' Birmingham are more daring
51' Yellow card
49' Cardiff had it!
Second half begins
The match restarts at Cardiff City Stadium. There has been one change for the home team, with Mark Harris replacing Max Watters.
45+3' End of the first half
45' Additional time
42' Cardiff keep trying
39' Cardiff missed it!
35' Cardiff City came closer
30' Half an hour into the game
24' Match stopped
20' Birmingham fail to wake up
17' GOOOOAL for Cardiff City!
15' First quarter of the match
8' Cardiff had it
3' Cardiff came closer
Match starts!
Teams on the field
Match officials
Assistant No.1: Philip Dermott
Assistant No.2: Nigel Lugg
Fourth official: James Bell
Substitutes - Birmingham
01. Neil Etheridge (GK), 03. George Friend, 10. Lukas Jutkiewicz, 14. Jonathan Leko, 27. Jobe Bellingham, 35. George Hall, 48. Josh Williams.
Starting XI - Birmingham
Coach: John Eustace
Substitutes - Cardiff City
21. Jak Alnwick (GK), 08. Joe Ralls, 09. Kion Etete, 10. Sheyi Ojo, 26. Jack Simpson, 27. Rubin Colwill, 29. Mark Harris.
Starting XI - Cardiff City
Coach: Steve Morison
Birmingham and their first use of the away uniform
First outing in the red of 2022/23! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ojnuq46ow9 — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) August 13, 2022
Last five matches - Birmingham
August 5 - EFL Championship: 2-1 vs Huddersfield (Won)
July 30 - EFL Championship: 0-0 vs Luton Town
July 23 - Friendly: 2-2 vs Rayo Vallecano
July 19 - Friendly: 1-0 vs Chelrtenham (Lost)
Last five matches - Cardiff City
August 6 - EFL Championship: 2-1 vs Rading (Lost)
July 30 - EFL Championship: 1-0 vs Norwich (Won)
July 23 - Friendly: 2-4 vs Swindon (Won)
July 16 - Friendly: 1-2 vs Salford (Won)
Todo listo en el Cardiff City Stadium
A lovely day for it. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/7qxOQW7X0x — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) August 13, 2022
Key player - Birmingham
In Birmingham, the presence of Scott Hogan stands out. The 30-year-old striker hopes to continue scoring goals for his team, as he did against Huddersfield.
Key player - Cardiff City
The presence of Callum O'Dowda stands out in Cardiff City. The 27-year-old English player is one of the players who has started inflating opposing nets, scoring on one occasion.
Cardiff City vs Birmingham history
These two teams have met 73 times. The statistics are in favor of Cardiff City, who have been victorious on 29 occasions, while Birmingham have won on 26 occasions, leaving a balance of 18 draws.
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 48 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Cardiff City with 18 victories, while Birmingham has won 16, for a balance of 14 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Cardiff City have played at home against Birmingham in the EFL Championship, there are 24 matches, where the Blue and Whites have the advantage with 15 wins over the five that the Blues have won, and the four draws that have taken place.
Birmigham
Despite being eliminated from the EFL Cup on penalties against Norwich, Birmingham has had a good start in the Championship, achieving four out of six points, so they will aim to maintain their undefeated record and reaffirm their good start in the competition where they have the main objective.
Cardiff City
Cardiff City have had a difficult week, after losing in their two recent outings: against Reading in the second round of the Championship and against Portsmouth in the EFL Cup, from which they had an early exit, so they will have to get a victory to regain their confidence.
